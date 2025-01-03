Jones (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday night's game against the Lions.

Jones didn't practice at all this week after he was injured in last Sunday's win over the Packers. With Jones out against Detroit, Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel, Dallas Turner and Jihad Ward should get the lion's share of the snaps off the edge for Minnesota. Jones finishes the regular season with a career-high 39 tackles (19 solo), including 7.0 sacks, after he recored a total of 5.0 sacks across his first three NFL seasons. The Vikings are playing for the NFC's No. 1 seed a a first-round playoff bye Sunday night, which could buy Jones a couple more weeks to rest his injured knee.