Korpisalo stopped 21 of 26 shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Jets, with Winnipeg's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The Bruins tied the game at 2-2 on an Elias Lindholm shorthanded tally, but Korpisalo crumpled under the Jets' counterattack, giving up three goals in the next six minutes. It's the veteran goalie's first regulation loss since Dec. 27, but that's largely due to some impressive offensive support from Boston's skaters. Through five appearances in January, Korpisalo has gone 2-1-1 with a 3.24 GAA and .889 save percentage.