Thompson scored a power-play goal in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets on Thursday.

He took a pass from Jason Zucker in the right circle and wired a wrist shot that went in off the far post past Connor Hellebuyck. Thompson has three goals in his last two games and six in his last eight. He has fired 75 pucks at opposing netminders, and while an above-average 18.7 percent of his shots are going in, Thompson is talented enough to ride this goal heat for a while. He's on a 55-goal pace if he keeps surging. That would be a huge accomplishment, but never say never.