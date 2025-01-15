Gustavsson will get the starting nod at home against Edmonton on Wednesday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Gustavsson has been struggling of late, going 0-2-0 in his last three appearances while sporting a disastrous 5.81 GAA and .829 save percentage. Despite his underwhelming performances, the 26-year-old backstop will start for the ninth time in the Wild's last 11 outings. Still, if Gustavsson stumbles again, the team will have to consider giving more opportunities to Marc-Andre Fleury, who is currently riding a three-game winning streak.