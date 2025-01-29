Scottie Scheffler stepped into the media center at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Tuesday with everyone wondering what exactly happened on Christmas Day. Sidelined since the holidays due to a hand injury sustained while preparing dinner, the No. 1 golfer in the world returns to action this week for his first start of the 2025 PGA Tour season.

While some details had surfaced about the manner in which his right hand suffered a puncture wound -- making homemade ravioli -- there were still a few pieces of the puzzle missing. Scheffler happily provided them.

"So, when you make raviolis, we wanted to make them from scratch. So you've got to roll the dough, and you've got to cut the dough, but we were at a rental house so we didn't have like the right tools and the only thing there was a wine glass that we found," Scheffler said. "I had my hand on top of it, and it broke -- which side note, I've heard nothing but horror stories since this happened about wine glasses, so be careful. Even if you're like me and you don't drink wine, you've got to be real careful with wine glasses.

"Yeah, it broke, and the stem kind of got me in the hand. So, it's one of those deals where like it's truly -- I can't live in a bubble, like got to live my life and accidents happen. You know, it could have been a lot worse. I actually talked to somebody who did the exact same thing and the stem went straight through their hand. It's one of those deals where, immediately after it happened, I was mad at myself because I was like, 'Gosh, that's so stupid,' but you just don't think about it when you're in the moment. Yeah, definitely been like a little more careful doing stuff at home."

Scheffler noted that one of his friends, a surgeon, was able to stop the bleeding within minutes of the incident before leaving the rental property the next day. The 28-year-old reached out to a local hand doctor, underwent surgery and has been recovering ever since. As for the scar, Scheffler is currently sporting a piece of nude tape over it.

The two-time Masters champion missed scheduled stops at the Sentry and the American Express. He ultimately chose the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the PGA Tour's second signature event of the year, as his landing spot.

"Last week, at the beginning of the week, I kind of made more of a conscious effort to hit a lot of balls when I was first getting back into it just because everything had healed properly, and I was in a good spot and got some freedom from the doctor," Scheffler said. "Basically, I wanted to push myself pretty hard at home to make sure I wouldn't have a flareup here on the road if that makes sense.

"Tried to work out some of that soreness and the scar tissue and stuff that goes in there after surgery. I tried to push myself pretty hard in the cold last week and it continued to get better and better each day. Figured I might as welcome back out and start playing."

Scheffler's season debut comes at the beginning of a busy stretch on the PGA Tour calendar. Fresh off the couch after recovery, he plans to tee it up three straight weeks at Pebble Beach, TPC Scottsdale and Torrey Pines when the league returns to the course for the Genesis Invitational, which was moved due to the Los Angeles wildfires.

By all accounts, Scheffler is ready to pick up where he left off in 2024. A winner nine times around the world including seven times on the PGA Tour last year, the reigning three-time PGA Tour Player of the Year has the game to keep a good thing going -- a game which is decidedly better than his homemade pasta-making skills.

"They were good," Scheffler said about the raviolis. "They weren't that good, but they were pretty good."