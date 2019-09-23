MLB Power Rankings: Before the playoffs start, let's look at what's at stake and how the season will be remembered

This is it, gang. The 2019 MLB regular season has but one week left before coming to a conclusion. I would say something cliche like "it seems like just yesterday," but being honest now as an over-the-hill veteran, that wouldn't be true. It's a grind. We have a grind like no other sport. Even as fans, it can be simply exhausting to live and die by the result of a team every single day.

How will we ultimately remember the 2019 season? Well, the playoffs will come first, starting with the champion. Past that, though, I've got a few things.

The Cubs meltdown that potentially leads to major changes to the best group of players and management the franchise has ever had.

Home runs.

Pete Alonso taking down Vlad Jr. after Vladdito's historic performance in the Home Run Derby.

Home runs.

The Yankees somehow winning 100-plus games after arguably the most injury-riddled season in MLB history.

Home runs.

The Red Sox's World Series hangover.

The Giants' July run that ended up preventing them from getting a decent haul for Madison Bumgarner and Will Smith.

The Astros swooping in for Zack Greinke after we thought the trade deadline was relatively boring.

The remaining races we have this week.

On the latter, this could still go down to the wire. For a complete look at which teams have clinched and which teams have been eliminated, click here.

The Centrals?

It's hard to see the AL Central going to the Indians. They are four games back and the Twins' magic number is three. Until it's clinched, though, it's possible.

On the NL side, the Cubs had a real chance before the aforementioned meltdown. Now they don't. It's now the Brewers that are three back of the Cardinals, who sit with a magic number of four. It's hard to see this happening.

NL wild card

The Brewers and Nationals are tied for the top spot -- and given the Brewers' home/road splits (see Nats comment), this matters. The Cubs are four back and look dead, but perhaps playing the hapless Pirates changes that. The Nationals do have a really tough week, with a five-game series against the Phillies and three gamer against the Indians. The Mets are lingering and watch the Phillies due to those head-to-heads.

AL wild card

Now we're cooking.

The Rays and Indians are tied for the second spot and are only two back of the A's. With just one week to play, we've got three teams for two spots. This is glorious.

Remaining schedules:

· Athletics: Two at Angels; four at Mariners

· Rays: One vs. Red Sox; two vs. Yankees; three at Blue Jays

· Indians: Three at White Sox; three at Nationals

Seems relatively even on the latter two, maybe. The A's road isn't tough, but all six come away from home. It's close enough to go down to the wire.

This is what we have left. Let's hope it goes down to the final day. Last year was pretty fun.

