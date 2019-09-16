MLB Power Rankings: 'Last gasp' playoff candidates receive their two weeks' notice

Consider this our two weeks' notice. Right?

OK, that was lame, but we only have two weeks left in the 2019 Major League Baseball season and I'm a bit out of sorts. I know it's a cliche, but it really does seem like only yesterday that I was in Great American Ball Park watching Derek Dietrich come though with a clutch home run to help the Reds beat the Pirates. Of course, that game is now irrelevant, as neither team has a shot at the playoffs. Let's talk about a few teams who do have an outside shot.

With just two weeks left, even being three or four games out means it's a long shot for that team to make the playoffs, so let's check out a few "last gasp" candidates. That is, they are one last gasp of breath from making the playoffs.

Mets - That four-game beatdown of the Diamondbacks sure improved their status, but it's still an uphill climb. The good news is the Mets have the Rockies, Reds and Marlins for the next 10 games and they close with three against the Braves, who likely won't have anything to play for in those three. They'll need help, but an unlikely Hail Mary run is certainly possible.

Phillies - They need a miracle. Starting Monday, the Phillies have an 11-game road trip against the Braves, Indians and Nationals.

Diamondbacks - They got within 1 1/2 games, but then embarrassed themselves in the Big Apple. They do have a favorable schedule with six games against the Padres and three against the Marlins, but they also have to face the Cardinals three times and need a ton of help and also need to be almost perfect with this deficit. I'm not seeing it.

Indians - They are still very much in the wild-card race and could win one of the two spots, but this is their last gasp to grab the AL Central. They are in miracle range after splitting their last six games against the Twins. It's not an easy road ahead, but it's also not littered with landmines like the Phillies. The Indians go Tigers, Phillies, White Sox, Nationals and it's possible the Nats aren't playing for anything that final weekend.

Brewers - I almost didn't include them here, but we'll ignore their wild-card status and instead note that there's still a path to them winning the division. Yes, the Brewers are missing their best player in Christian Yelich and yes, they don't have any head-to-head matchups against the teams above them and yes they have to pass both the Cardinals and Cubs, but they only play sub-.500 teams the rest of the way AND the Cubs and Cardinals have seven remaining head-to-head games. If the Brewers stomp their inferior competition the rest of the way while, say, the Cubs go 4-3 against the Cardinals, the Brewers could sneak up and steal the Central.

If you want a miracle run, it's either the Mets for a wild card or the Brewers in the Central. The smart money is on neither, but there's a reason the word "miracle" exists. Sometimes they happen.

