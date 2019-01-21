2019 NFL Mock Draft: Redskins grab Kyler Murray, Pats land Tom Brady's replacement, Raiders take WR and RB in first round

It's Senior Bowl week, which means those players in Mobile, Alabama will have a chance to open the eyes of general managers, coaches and scouts who may have questions about their games. It also means our mock drafts could be changing in the coming weeks. For now, we still have four quarterbacks going in the first round -- though Kyler Murray drops from last week and the Patriots land Tom Brady's replacement.

In related news, two teams desperate for franchise passers decide to go in different directions, looking ahead to the stacked 2020 class.

Alright, let's get to all the picks.

1. Arizona Cardinals

Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State. On a team chock full of holes, edge rusher isn't at the top of the to-do list. That said, it's hard to pass on a talent like Bosa, who can take over games. There isn't an offensive linemen worth taking this high and the Cardinals find themselves in full-on rebuild mode less than a year after hiring Steve Wilks and drafting Josh Rosen in the first round.

2. San Francisco 49ers

Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky. Is Josh Allen the best pass rusher in the draft? That will be decided in the coming weeks and months, but no one did more for their draft stock than Allen, who returned to Kentucky for his senior season and went off. After seven sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss in 2017, Allen gained 10-15 pounds of muscle and put up 14 sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss and was pretty much unblockable. The 49ers need an edge rusher and Allen is it.

3. New York Jets

Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama. Williams might be the second-best player in this draft, which is why the Jets are taking him even though they have bigger needs at edge rusher and offensive line. He's been one of the most dominant players in college football, and this is after sitting behind Da'Ron Payne (a Redskins first-rounder last spring) in 2017. Ideally the Jets would trade down since they sent their second-round pick to the Colts in the deal that landed them Sam Darnold.

4. Oakland Raiders

Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson. Ferrell was one of the stars of the best defensive line in college football, and he finished his junior season with 11.5 sacks and 20 tackles for loss. There may be questions about his flexibility compared to the other first-round pass rushers but there's no denying his Clemson production. In fact, on first downs during the 2018 season, Ferrell ranked among the top-10 players in the country in sacks (5), hurries (12), hits (10), knockdowns (5) and pressures (17).

5. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Buccaneers)

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State. The Jaguars get their franchise quarterback, which officially ends the Blake Bortles era in Jacksonville. The only question becomes how long before Haskins, who declared for the draft after a stellar redshirt sophomore season, assumes the starting job full-time.

6. New York Giants

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri. We think Kyler Murray is the second-best quarterback in this class but if GM Dave Gettleman is looking for a more conventional option, Lock could be his guy. He has the best arm in this class, is a good deep-ball thrower and is coming off a strong final two months of his college season.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Jaguars)

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU. The Bucs' secondary ranked 30th in pass defense, according to Football Outsiders, and while Williams may not be the most polished cornerback in this draft class, he is insanely athletic and has all the tools to become a great player.

8. Detroit Lions

Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan. Gary didn't live up to expectations at Michigan but part of that can be blamed on him playing out of position. Is he an edge rusher? Is he better inside? He was the nation's top recruit coming out of high school and coach Matt Patricia needs a game-changer on his defensive line after a disappointing 2018 campaign.

9. Buffalo Bills

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State. Kyle Williams is retiring and Simmons was a disruptive interior force last season who often requires double-teams. He has just one sack but he spends games in the backfield, as evidenced by his 15.5 tackles for loss.

10. Denver Broncos

Byron Murphy, CB, Washington. Tramaine Brock and Bradley Roby are soon-to-be free agents and Murphy, one of the best cornerbacks in college last season, would pair nicely with Chris Harris Jr. This also means the Broncos are passing on a first-round quarterback, but Case Keenum has one more year left on his deal and the 2020 QB class is going to be stacked.

11. Cincinnati Bengals

Devin White, LB, LSU. The Bengals' defense was exposed repeatedly in 2018 and inconsistent linebacker play was a big part of that. Vontaze Burfict, considered one of the most tenacious players in the league just a few years ago, has suffered multiple concussions and his career could be in jeopardy. White is one of the most dynamic players in the draft. He's a sideline-to-sideline thumper who would immediately solidify the middle of the defense, making life easier for both the front four and the secondary.

12. Washington Redskins (via Packers)

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma. Redskins fans are disillusioned with the direction Dan Snyder and Bruce Allen are taking the team but a franchise quarterback -- especially one as exciting as Murray -- could change all that. Seven years ago, Washington traded all the way up to No. 2 to land Robert Griffin III, who had a promising start to his career but it was quickly sidetracked by injuries. Murray, who plays a similar style, would have to avoid that fate.

13. Miami Dolphins

Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida. Polite, who had a breakout season at Florida, has an explosive first step and off-the-chart physical abilities. His knack for getting in the backfield was unrivaled at times this fall. Cameron Wake is 36 and former first-rounder Charles Harris has struggled to stay healthy, which is why Polite makes sense here.

14. Atlanta Falcons

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston. Grady Jarrett was a beast this season but he could use some help along the defensive line, and Oliver, considered a top-5 pick during the college season, would be a steal here. There are questions about his size, and whether he can hold up over a 16-game season, but he's consistently disruptive in both the run and pass game.

15. Green Bay Packers (via Redskins)

Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama. The Packers traded away Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and 35-year-old cornerback Tramon Williams ended the season at free safety. Thompson's the best safety in this class and with depth at pass rusher, Green Bay gets their centerfielder here.

16. Carolina Panthers

Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State. Julius Peppers is 38 and headed for free agency; Mario Addison is 31 and has just one year left on his deal. Ferrell, meanwhile, plays on the best defensive line in college football and could end up being a top-10 pick. Burns is a long, lean, explosive pass rusher. At 235-240 pounds, the concern is whether he's strong enough to play the position at the next level, but Burns isn't just a speed rusher; he's also strong, and has the frame to get stronger.

17. Cleveland Browns

Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama. The Browns are going to be the preseason favorites in the AFC North and having Williams anchor the left tackle position only confirms this further. There's some discussion about whether he'll have to kick inside to guard but he was dominant at Alabama last season.

18. Minnesota Vikings

Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas St. Same as last week -- but is it too early for the Vikings to look for a quarterback? That was rhetorical, mostly because Kirk Cousins is one year into a three-year, $84 million -- all guaranteed -- deal. And since Cousins isn't going anywhere, Minnesota has to do a better job of protecting him. Risner was a tackle in college but could kick inside at the next level where he will be a Day 1 starter.

19. Tennessee Titans

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss. Metcalf is the best wide receiver in this draft and he'd give Marcus Mariota a downfield playmaker alongside Corey Davis. For an idea of how much a No. 2 option is needed, running back Dion Lewis was second on the team in receptions.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia. Baker may not be the athlete that Greedy Williams or Byron Murphy is, but he put up better college numbers. He shows good long speed, smooth hips, and the ability to change direction. He was rarely targeted during his senior season in part because his mirroring technique was superb. The Steelers missed on 2016 first-rounder Artie Burns and desperately need to upgrade the secondary.

21. Seattle Seahawks

Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State. Same as last week. Frank Clark has balled out this season (14 sacks) but he's the only edge-rushing threat. Sweat isn't as athletic as Bosa, Allen or Polite but it's hard to argue with his production. He had 12 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss for Mississippi State in 2018.

22. Baltimore Ravens

Devin Bush, LB, Michigan. C.J. Mosley could hit free agency after the season and Bush, who has sideline-to-sideline speed, would seamlessly transition into the role. He's one of the most dynamic players in the draft, a sideline-to-sideline thumper who would immediately solidify the middle of the defense.

23. Houston Texans

Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma. Same as last week. Ford excelled at tackle this season after moving over from guard and he could play either position at the next level. In related news: Deshaun Watson was sacked 62 times in the regular season for the Texans, which is ... unsustainable.

24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago)

Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State. The Raiders need playmakers because 33-year-old Jordy Nelson isn't close to the player he was in Green Bay. Harmon put up eye-popping numbers during his junior season at N.C. State and he'd give Jon Gruden and Derek Carr a legit deep threat.

25. Philadelphia Eagles

Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware. Adderley made a name for himself over the final months of the season and the FCS standout could find himself among the first 32 players taken. He'll have a chance to prove himself at the Senior Bowl and the biggest question might be his size -- is he big enough to play safety over the course of an NFL season -- because every other aspect of his game checks all the boxes of what teams look for in a defensive back. Either way, Corey Graham is 33 and is headed for free agency and ranked 57th among all safeties, according to Pro Football Focus. The Eagles need to upgrade the position.

26. Indianapolis Colts

N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State. A new-and-improved Andrew Luck, an offensive line that allowed just 18 sacks during the regular season, and now another downfield playmaker to pair with T.Y. Hilton and Eric Ebron. Harry had 73 receptions for 1,088 yards and nine touchdowns last season, and he reminds us of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Anquan Boldin.

27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas)

Joshua Jacobs, RB, Alabama. Coming into the season, Damien Harris was the name to know as the best draft-eligible Alabama running back. But Jacobs has been the more dynamic player. He breaks tackles at a 38.5 percent clip (that's third in the country among backs with at least 50 touches) and 41.3 percent of his carries result in first downs (that's No. 2). With Oakland grabbing a pass rusher and a deep threat with its first two picks, giving Derek Carr a playmaking running back is next.

28. Los Angeles Chargers

Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson. Lawrence could end up being the best player to come from this dominant Clemson defensive line, which is a problem for any offense already dealing with Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram.

29. Kansas City Chiefs

Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama. The Chiefs' defense has been among the league's worst in 2018 and solidifying the linebacker position is as good a place to start as any. Wilson was expected to return to school but announced Sunday night that he was headed to the NFL. He could end up being the best linebacker in this class.

30. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans)

Noah Fant, TE, Iowa. The Packers could stand to upgrade the interior offensive line but Jimmy Graham, Marcedes Lewis and Lance Kendricks haven't exactly set the world on fire this season. Fant is the most athletic tight end in a stacked draft class and could be hard to pass up at the bottom of Round 1.

31. New England Patriots

Daniel Jones, QB, Duke. We're assuming Tom Brady won't play forever and after shipping Jimmy Garoppolo to San Francisco in October 2017, the Patriots land their next franchise quarterback of the future here. After a good 2018 season, Jones could improve his stock with a strong showing at the Senior Bowl.

32. Los Angeles Rams

Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State. Nickell Robey-Coleman and Aqib Talib have had solid seasons but Marcus Peters and Troy Hill have struggled with consistency. Talib is also 32 and Oruwariye, a physical, fluid cornerback who can cover, was one of college football's best cornerbacks on first down, holding opponents to 27.6 completion percentage while forcing two interceptions and seven passes defended.