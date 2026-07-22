Ranking all 191 first-round NFL Draft picks since 2020: Best, worst selections of the decade

Deep in the heart of the offseason, I was inspired by an exercise I saw on the NFL Stock Exchange podcast with Trevor Sikkema and Connor Rogers to take a look back at draft history, specifically evaluating and ranking the first-round picks this decade.
With a list this large, being clear about the methodology is important. I decided to evaluate each decision from the team's point of view, given the draft capital and options available on the board, rather than evaluating talent alone. This is an important distinction because I'm not simply ranking players.
For example, Kyle Pitts is a good player, but the decision to draft him No. 4 overall in 2021 was objectively not a good one considering the next six players off the board were Ja'Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle, Penei Sewell, Jaycee Horn, Patrick Surtain II and DeVonta Smith.
Obviously, with the 2026 draft class yet to play a snap in the NFL, it was not included. Even the 2025 class is difficult to rank this early in their careers, with very few players appearing at either edge of the spectrum. Let's get to the rankings first and then break them down team by team to evaluate how each franchise did over that span.
Top third: Best first-round decisions
|Rank
|Player
|Pos.
|Drafted (Year)
|Team
|1
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|No. 1 (2020)
|Cincinnati Bengals
|2
|Drake Maye
|QB
|No. 3 (2024)
|New England Patriots
|3
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|No. 22 (2020)
|Minnesota Vikings
|4
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|No. 20 (2023)
|Seattle Seahawks
|5
|Jordan Love
|QB
|No. 26 (2020)
|Green Bay Packers
|6
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|No. 6 (2020)
|Los Angeles Chargers
|7
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|No. 2 (2024)
|Washington Commanders
|8
|Micah Parsons
|LB
|No. 12 (2021)
|Dallas Cowboys
|9
|Tristan Wirfs
|T
|No. 13 (2020)
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|10
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|No. 17 (2020)
|Dallas Cowboys
|11
|Jared Verse
|EDGE
|No. 19 (2024)
|Los Angeles Rams
|12
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|No. 5 (2021)
|Cincinnati Bengals
|13
|Christian Darrisaw
|T
|No. 23 (2021)
|Minnesota Vikings
|14
|Penei Sewell
|T
|No. 7 (2021)
|Detroit Lions
|15
|Jalen Carter
|DT
|No. 9 (2023)
|Philadelphia Eagles
|16
|Joe Alt
|T
|No. 5 (2024)
|Los Angeles Chargers
|17
|Quinyon Mitchell
|CB
|No. 22 (2024)
|Philadelphia Eagles
|18
|Trent McDuffie
|CB
|No. 21 (2022)
|Kansas City Chiefs
|19
|Patrick Surtain II
|CB
|No. 9 (2021)
|Denver Broncos
|20
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|No. 13 (2024)
|Las Vegas Raiders
|21
|Kyle Hamilton
|S
|No. 14 (2022)
|Baltimore Ravens
|22
|A.J. Terrell
|CB
|No. 16 (2020)
|Atlanta Falcons
|23
|Byron Murphy II
|DT
|No. 16 (2024)
|Seattle Seahawks
|24
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|No. 2 (2023)
|Houston Texans
|25
|Will Anderson Jr.
|EDGE
|No. 3 (2023)
|Houston Texans
|26
|Aidan Hutchinson
|EDGE
|No. 2 (2022)
|Detroit Lions
|27
|Derek Stingley Jr.
|CB
|No. 3 (2022)
|Houston Texans
|28
|Sauce Gardner
|CB
|No. 4 (2022)
|New York Jets
|29
|Rashawn Slater
|T
|No. 13 (2021)
|Los Angeles Chargers
|30
|Christian Gonzalez
|CB
|No. 17 (2023)
|New England Patriots
|31
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|No. 22 (2023)
|Baltimore Ravens
|32
|Bo Nix
|QB
|No. 12 (2024)
|Denver Broncos
|33
|Josh Simmons
|T
|No. 32 (2025)
|Kansas City Chiefs
|34
|Derrick Brown
|DT
|No. 7 (2020)
|Carolina Panthers
|35
|Tyler Smith
|T
|No. 24 (2022)
|Dallas Cowboys
|36
|Tyler Linderbaum
|C
|No. 25 (2022)
|Baltimore Ravens
|37
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|No. 8 (2025)
|Carolina Panthers
|38
|Abdul Carter
|EDGE
|No. 3 (2025)
|New York Giants
|39
|Charles Cross
|T
|No. 9 (2022)
|Seattle Seahawks
|40
|Jaxson Dart
|QB
|No. 25 (2025)
|New York Giants
|41
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|No. 10 (2021)
|Philadelphia Eagles
|42
|Andrew Thomas
|T
|No. 4 (2020)
|New York Giants
|43
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|No. 25 (2020)
|San Francisco 49ers
|44
|Tyler Booker
|G
|No. 12 (2025)
|Dallas Cowboys
|45
|Devon Witherspoon
|CB
|No. 5 (2023)
|Seattle Seahawks
|46
|Jalon Walker
|LB
|No. 15 (2025)
|Atlanta Falcons
|47
|Walter Nolen
|DT
|No. 16 (2025)
|Arizona Cardinals
|48
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|No. 10 (2022)
|New York Jets
|49
|Drake London
|WR
|No. 8 (2022)
|Atlanta Falcons
|50
|George Karlaftis
|EDGE
|No. 30 (2022)
|Kansas City Chiefs
|51
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|No. 6 (2024)
|New York Giants
|52
|Nolan Smith
|LB
|No. 30 (2023)
|Philadelphia Eagles
|53
|Amarius Mims
|T
|No. 18 (2024)
|Cincinnati Bengals
|54
|Greg Rousseau
|EDGE
|No. 30 (2021)
|Buffalo Bills
|55
|Jaelan Phillips
|EDGE
|No. 18 (2021)
|Miami Dolphins
|56
|Darnell Wright
|T
|No. 10 (2023)
|Chicago Bears
|57
|Kelvin Banks Jr.
|T
|No. 9 (2025)
|New Orleans Saints
|58
|Armand Membou
|T
|No. 7 (2025)
|New York Jets
|59
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|No. 6 (2021)
|Miami Dolphins
|60
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|No. 12 (2023)
|Detroit Lions
|61
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|No. 14 (2025)
|Indianapolis Colts
|62
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|No. 1 (2021)
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|63
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|No. 19 (2025)
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|64
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|No. 8 (2023)
|Atlanta Falcons
Middle third: Solid picks, mixed returns and incomplete grades
|Rank
|Player
|Pos.
|Drafted (Year)
|Team
|65
|Jihaad Campbell
|LB
|No. 31 (2025)
|Philadelphia Eagles
|66
|Nate Wiggins
|CB
|No. 30 (2024)
|Baltimore Ravens
|67
|Chris Olave
|WR
|No. 11 (2022)
|New Orleans Saints
|68
|Josh Conerly Jr.
|T
|No. 29 (2025)
|Washington Commanders
|69
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|No. 27 (2021)
|Baltimore Ravens
|70
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|No. 10 (2025)
|Chicago Bears
|71
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|No. 23 (2024)
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|72
|Paris Johnson Jr.
|T
|No. 6 (2023)
|Arizona Cardinals
|73
|Anton Harrison
|T
|No. 27 (2023)
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|74
|Odafe Oweh
|EDGE
|No. 31 (2021)
|Baltimore Ravens
|75
|Jack Campbell
|LB
|No. 18 (2023)
|Detroit Lions
|76
|Grey Zabel
|G
|No. 18 (2025)
|Seattle Seahawks
|77
|Olu Fashanu
|T
|No. 11 (2024)
|New York Jets
|78
|Jordan Davis
|DT
|No. 13 (2022)
|Philadelphia Eagles
|79
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|No. 9 (2024)
|Chicago Bears
|80
|Calijah Kancey
|DT
|No. 19 (2023)
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|81
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|No. 28 (2024)
|Kansas City Chiefs
|82
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|No. 12 (2022)
|Detroit Lions
|83
|Malaki Starks
|S
|No. 27 (2025)
|Baltimore Ravens
|84
|Peter Skoronski
|T
|No. 11 (2023)
|Tennessee Titans
|85
|Jaycee Horn
|CB
|No. 8 (2021)
|Carolina Panthers
|86
|Jordyn Brooks
|LB
|No. 27 (2020)
|Seattle Seahawks
|87
|Jermaine Johnson II
|EDGE
|No. 26 (2022)
|New York Jets
|88
|Devin Lloyd
|LB
|No. 27 (2022)
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|89
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|No. 23 (2023)
|Minnesota Vikings
|90
|Devonte Wyatt
|DT
|No. 28 (2022)
|Green Bay Packers
|91
|Cam Ward
|QB
|No. 1 (2025)
|Tennessee Titans
|92
|Patrick Queen
|LB
|No. 28 (2020)
|Baltimore Ravens
|93
|Chase Young
|EDGE
|No. 2 (2020)
|Washington Redskins
|94
|Derrick Harmon
|DT
|No. 21 (2025)
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|95
|Ricky Pearsall
|WR
|No. 31 (2024)
|San Francisco 49ers
|96
|Laiatu Latu
|EDGE
|No. 15 (2024)
|Indianapolis Colts
|97
|Maxwell Hairston
|CB
|No. 30 (2025)
|Buffalo Bills
|98
|Mason Graham
|DT
|No. 5 (2025)
|Cleveland Browns
|99
|Troy Fautanu
|T
|No. 20 (2024)
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|100
|Ikem Ekwonu
|T
|No. 6 (2022)
|Carolina Panthers
|101
|Austin Jackson
|T
|No. 18 (2020)
|Miami Dolphins
|102
|Jahdae Barron
|CB
|No. 20 (2025)
|Denver Broncos
|103
|Donovan Jackson
|G
|No. 24 (2025)
|Minnesota Vikings
|104
|Daxton Hill
|S
|No. 31 (2022)
|Cincinnati Bengals
|105
|Will McDonald IV
|EDGE
|No. 15 (2023)
|New York Jets
|106
|Lukas Van Ness
|EDGE
|No. 13 (2023)
|Green Bay Packers
|107
|Zion Johnson
|G
|No. 17 (2022)
|Los Angeles Chargers
|108
|Jordan Morgan
|T
|No. 25 (2024)
|Green Bay Packers
|109
|JC Latham
|T
|No. 7 (2024)
|Tennessee Titans
|110
|Mac Jones
|QB
|No. 15 (2021)
|New England Patriots
|111
|Chop Robinson
|EDGE
|No. 21 (2024)
|Miami Dolphins
|112
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|No. 23 (2025)
|Green Bay Packers
|113
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|No. 25 (2023)
|Buffalo Bills
|114
|Graham Barton
|C
|No. 26 (2024)
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|115
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|No. 5 (2020)
|Miami Dolphins
|116
|Myles Murphy
|EDGE
|No. 28 (2023)
|Cincinnati Bengals
|117
|Cesar Ruiz
|C
|No. 24 (2020)
|New Orleans Saints
|118
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|No. 22 (2025)
|Los Angeles Chargers
|119
|Alijah Vera-Tucker
|G
|No. 14 (2021)
|New York Jets
|120
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|No. 4 (2024)
|Arizona Cardinals
|121
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|No. 6 (2025)
|Las Vegas Raiders
|122
|Greg Newsome II
|CB
|No. 26 (2021)
|Cleveland Browns
|123
|Travon Walker
|EDGE
|No. 1 (2022)
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|124
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|No. 15 (2020)
|Denver Broncos
|125
|Travis Hunter
|CB/WR
|No. 2 (2025)
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|126
|Kenneth Grant
|DT
|No. 13 (2025)
|Miami Dolphins
|127
|Dallas Turner
|EDGE
|No. 17 (2024)
|Minnesota Vikings
|128
|Bryan Bresee
|DT
|No. 29 (2023)
|New Orleans Saints
Bottom third: Most disappointing first-round decisions
|Rank
|Player
|Pos.
|Drafted (Year)
|Team
|129
|Mekhi Becton
|T
|No. 11 (2020)
|New York Jets
|130
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|No. 21 (2023)
|Los Angeles Chargers
|131
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|EDGE
|No. 5 (2022)
|New York Giants
|132
|Tyler Guyton
|T
|No. 29 (2024)
|Dallas Cowboys
|133
|Javon Kinlaw
|DT
|No. 14 (2020)
|San Francisco 49ers
|134
|Kwity Paye
|EDGE
|No. 21 (2021)
|Indianapolis Colts
|135
|Mykel Williams
|EDGE
|No. 11 (2025)
|San Francisco 49ers
|136
|Travis Etienne
|RB
|No. 25 (2021)
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|137
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|No. 1 (2024)
|Chicago Bears
|138
|Kenny Pickett
|QB
|No. 20 (2022)
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|139
|James Pearce Jr.
|EDGE
|No. 26 (2025)
|Atlanta Falcons
|140
|Henry Ruggs
|WR
|No. 12 (2020)
|Las Vegas Raiders
|141
|Quay Walker
|LB
|No. 22 (2022)
|Green Bay Packers
|142
|Will Campbell
|T
|No. 4 (2025)
|New England Patriots
|143
|Bryce Young
|QB
|No. 1 (2023)
|Carolina Panthers
|144
|Taliese Fuaga
|T
|No. 14 (2024)
|New Orleans Saints
|145
|Justin Fields
|QB
|No. 11 (2021)
|Chicago Bears
|146
|Tyleik Williams
|DT
|No. 28 (2025)
|Detroit Lions
|147
|Jedrick Wills
|T
|No. 10 (2020)
|Cleveland Browns
|148
|Payton Turner
|EDGE
|No. 28 (2021)
|New Orleans Saints
|149
|Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
|EDGE
|No. 32 (2021)
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|150
|Zaven Collins
|LB
|No. 16 (2021)
|Arizona Cardinals
|151
|Eric Stokes
|CB
|No. 29 (2021)
|Green Bay Packers
|152
|Najee Harris
|RB
|No. 24 (2021)
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|153
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|No. 16 (2022)
|Washington Commanders
|154
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|No. 8 (2024)
|Atlanta Falcons
|155
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|No. 20 (2021)
|New York Giants
|156
|Terrion Arnold
|CB
|No. 24 (2024)
|Detroit Lions
|157
|Darius Robinson
|EDGE
|No. 27 (2024)
|Arizona Cardinals
|158
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|No. 32 (2024)
|Carolina Panthers
|159
|Kyle Pitts
|TE
|No. 4 (2021)
|Atlanta Falcons
|160
|Trevor Penning
|T
|No. 19 (2022)
|New Orleans Saints
|161
|Deonte Banks
|CB
|No. 24 (2023)
|New York Giants
|162
|Kaiir Elam
|CB
|No. 23 (2022)
|Buffalo Bills
|163
|K'Lavon Chaisson
|EDGE
|No. 20 (2020)
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|164
|Noah Igbinoghene
|CB
|No. 30 (2020)
|Miami Dolphins
|165
|Jeff Gladney
|CB
|No. 31 (2020)
|Minnesota Vikings
|166
|Caleb Farley
|CB
|No. 22 (2021)
|Tennessee Titans
|167
|Shemar Stewart
|EDGE
|No. 17 (2025)
|Cincinnati Bengals
|168
|Felix Anudike-Uzomah
|EDGE
|No. 31 (2023)
|Kansas City Chiefs
|169
|Mazi Smith
|DT
|No. 26 (2023)
|Dallas Cowboys
|170
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|RB
|No. 32 (2020)
|Kansas City Chiefs
|171
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|No. 18 (2022)
|Tennessee Titans
|172
|Kenneth Murray
|LB
|No. 23 (2020)
|Los Angeles Chargers
|173
|Broderick Jones
|T
|No. 14 (2023)
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|174
|Cole Strange
|G
|No. 29 (2022)
|New England Patriots
|175
|Kenyon Green
|G
|No. 15 (2022)
|Houston Texans
|176
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|No. 10 (2024)
|Minnesota Vikings
|177
|Jamin Davis
|LB
|No. 19 (2021)
|Washington Football Team
|178
|Damon Arnette
|CB
|No. 19 (2020)
|Las Vegas Raiders
|179
|Lewis Cine
|S
|No. 32 (2022)
|Minnesota Vikings
|180
|Alex Leatherwood
|T
|No. 17 (2021)
|Las Vegas Raiders
|181
|Jalen Reagor
|WR
|No. 21 (2020)
|Philadelphia Eagles
|182
|C.J. Henderson
|CB
|No. 9 (2020)
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|183
|Tyree Wilson
|EDGE
|No. 7 (2023)
|Las Vegas Raiders
|184
|Emmanuel Forbes
|CB
|No. 16 (2023)
|Washington Commanders
|185
|Evan Neal
|T
|No. 7 (2022)
|New York Giants
|186
|Isaiah Simmons
|LB
|No. 8 (2020)
|Arizona Cardinals
|187
|Anthony Richardson
|QB
|No. 4 (2023)
|Indianapolis Colts
|188
|Isaiah Wilson
|T
|No. 29 (2020)
|Tennessee Titans
|189
|Jeff Okudah
|CB
|No. 3 (2020)
|Detroit Lions
|190
|Zach Wilson
|QB
|No. 2 (2021)
|New York Jets
|191
|Trey Lance
|QB
|No. 3 (2021)
|San Francisco 49ers
Arizona Cardinals (7 picks)
|Rank
|Player
|Pos.
|School
|Drafted (Year)
|47
|Walter Nolen
|DT
|Ole Miss
|No. 16 (2025)
|72
|Paris Johnson Jr.
|T
|Ohio State
|No. 6 (2023)
|120
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|Ohio State
|No. 4 (2024)
|150
|Zaven Collins
|LB
|Tulsa
|No. 16 (2021)
|157
|Darius Robinson
|EDGE
|Missouri
|No. 27 (2024)
|186
|Isaiah Simmons
|LB
|Clemson
|No. 8 (2020)
- Top third: 1
- Middle third: 2
- Bottom third: 3
This is unfortunately how a franchise becomes a perennial bottom-feeder. The Cardinals have drafted one Pro Bowl player this decade in second-round tight end Trey McBride, and half of their first-rounders aren't even starters anymore. That's a difficult mess to overcome in one of the best divisions in the NFL.
Atlanta Falcons
|Rank
|Player
|Pos.
|School
|Drafted (Year)
|22
|A.J. Terrell
|CB
|Clemson
|No. 16 (2020)
|46
|Jalon Walker
|LB
|Georgia
|No. 15 (2025)
|49
|Drake London
|WR
|USC
|No. 8 (2022)
|64
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|Texas
|No. 8 (2023)
|139
|James Pearce Jr.
|EDGE
|Tennessee
|No. 26 (2025)
|154
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|Washington
|No. 8 (2024)
|159
|Kyle Pitts
|TE
|Florida
|No. 4 (2021)
- Top third: 4
- Middle third: 0
- Bottom third: 3
Big hits with glaring holes is very much the story of the Falcons this decade. No hole has proven more difficult to overcome than the one Matt Ryan left at quarterback after the 2021 season. They tried to solve it in the loaded 2024 draft by taking Michael Penix Jr. eighth overall, but his checking in at No. 154 in these rankings tells you how that's gone. They've had a different leading passer every year since and look poised to do it for a fifth straight season with Tua Tagovailoa coming over from Miami this offseason.
Baltimore Ravens
|Rank
|Player
|Pos.
|School
|Drafted (Year)
|21
|Kyle Hamilton
|S
|Notre Dame
|No. 14 (2022)
|31
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|Boston College
|No. 22 (2023)
|36
|Tyler Linderbaum
|C
|Iowa
|No. 25 (2022)
|66
|Nate Wiggins
|CB
|Clemson
|No. 30 (2024)
|69
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|Minnesota
|No. 27 (2021)
|74
|Odafe Oweh
|EDGE
|Penn State
|No. 31 (2021)
|83
|Malaki Starks
|S
|Georgia
|No. 27 (2025)
|92
|Patrick Queen
|LB
|LSU
|No. 28 (2020)
- Top third: 3
- Middle third: 5
- Bottom third: 0
The Ravens have been one of the NFL's best-run franchises since their inception, and that hasn't changed even after Ozzie Newsome retired in 2018. Eric DeCosta has been solid, albeit unspectacular, in his role as GM ever since. His eight first-round selections without a single one in the bottom third of this list are the most of any team.
Buffalo Bills
|Rank
|Player
|Pos.
|School
|Drafted (Year)
|54
|Gregory Rousseau
|EDGE
|Miami (FL)
|No. 30 (2021)
|97
|Maxwell Hairston
|CB
|Kentucky
|No. 30 (2025)
|113
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|Utah
|No. 25 (2023)
|162
|Kaiir Elam
|CB
|Florida
|No. 23 (2022)
- Top third: 1
- Middle third: 2
- Bottom third: 1
The Bills may have the most wins of any team this decade, but their recent first-rounders haven't gotten them there. That said, the jury is still very much out on Maxwell Hairston and, to a degree, Dalton Kincaid. Maybe that's why Brandon Beane survived what many thought would be a complete front-office overhaul after another divisional-round exit.
Carolina Panthers
|Rank
|Player
|Pos.
|School
|Drafted (Year)
|34
|Derrick Brown
|DT
|Auburn
|No. 7 (2020)
|37
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|Arizona
|No. 8 (2025)
|85
|Jaycee Horn
|CB
|South Carolina
|No. 8 (2021)
|100
|Ikem Ekwonu
|T
|NC State
|No. 6 (2022)
|143
|Bryce Young
|QB
|Alabama
|No. 1 (2023)
|158
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|South Carolina
|No. 32 (2024)
- Top third: 2
- Middle third: 2
- Bottom third: 2
A sad fact of the Panthers' draft track record this decade is that they've made an NFL-leading five top-eight picks over that span. Their only non-premium pick was also one of the worst first-rounders in terms of true impact, as Xavier Legette has already been relegated to backup status.
Chicago Bears
|Rank
|Player
|Pos.
|School
|Drafted (Year)
|56
|Darnell Wright
|T
|Tennessee
|No. 10 (2023)
|70
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|Michigan
|No. 10 (2025)
|79
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|Washington
|No. 9 (2024)
|137
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|USC
|No. 1 (2024)
|145
|Justin Fields
|QB
|Ohio State
|No. 11 (2021)
- Top third: 1
- Middle third: 2
- Bottom third: 2
Caleb Williams' inclusion in the bottom third of this list may be controversial, but through two seasons, he's been outplayed by both quarterbacks selected immediately after him despite having arguably the best supporting cast. I would be more receptive to arguments that Colston Loveland and Rome Odunze are too low. I'd even agree that they're both likely to end up higher if we redo this exercise in a couple of years. Because both were premium picks with relatively modest production, though, I couldn't justify ranking them higher at this point.
Cincinnati Bengals
|Rank
|Player
|Pos.
|School
|Drafted (Year)
|1
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|LSU
|No. 1 (2020)
|12
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|LSU
|No. 5 (2021)
|53
|Amarius Mims
|T
|Georgia
|No. 18 (2024)
|104
|Daxton Hill
|S
|Michigan
|No. 31 (2022)
|116
|Myles Murphy
|EDGE
|Clemson
|No. 28 (2023)
|167
|Shemar Stewart
|EDGE
|Texas A&M
|No. 17 (2025)
- Top third: 3
- Middle third: 2
- Bottom third: 1
While the Bengals' draft track record has rightfully drawn criticism of late, they started the decade with two franchise-changing picks in back-to-back drafts. The duo of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase has dragged one of the most underachieving franchises in sports to the forefront of the national conversation more often than not over the past half-decade. The Achilles' heel for Duke Tobin in the draft this decade has been the defensive side of the ball, where the Bengals simply can't find consistent quality starters.
Cleveland Browns
|Rank
|Player
|Pos.
|School
|Drafted (Year)
|98
|Mason Graham
|DT
|Michigan
|No. 5 (2025)
|122
|Greg Newsome II
|CB
|Northwestern
|No. 26 (2021)
|147
|Jedrick Wills
|T
|Alabama
|No. 10 (2020)
- Top third: 0
- Middle third: 2
- Bottom third: 1
The Browns didn't have a first-rounder from 2022-24, which made life difficult for GM Andrew Berry, especially with his first two first-rounders being misses. The Jedrick Wills pick is particularly haunting given that the best left tackle in the NFL, Tristan Wirfs, was still on the board. So far, though, Berry doesn't seem to have many regrets about passing on Travis Hunter, as it ultimately netted them both Mason Graham and KC Concepcion.
Dallas Cowboys
|Rank
|Player
|Pos.
|School
|Drafted (Year)
|8
|Micah Parsons
|LB
|Penn State
|No. 12 (2021)
|10
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|Oklahoma
|No. 17 (2020)
|35
|Tyler Smith
|T
|Tulsa
|No. 24 (2022)
|44
|Tyler Booker
|G
|Alabama
|No. 12 (2025)
|132
|Tyler Guyton
|T
|Oklahoma
|No. 29 (2024)
|169
|Mazi Smith
|DT
|Michigan
|No. 26 (2023)
- Top third: 4
- Middle third: 0
- Bottom third: 2
The Cowboys get the first round right more often than not. That's partly because they are one of the NFL's most willing franchises to take offensive linemen, specifically on the interior, that highly. It wasn't their offensive line picks, however, that earned them the distinction of being the only team with two of the top 10 decisions on this list. The CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons selections were easily two of the best non-top-10 picks this decade.
Denver Broncos
|Rank
|Player
|Pos.
|School
|Drafted (Year)
|19
|Patrick Surtain II
|CB
|Alabama
|No. 9 (2021)
|32
|Bo Nix
|QB
|Oregon
|No. 12 (2024)
|102
|Jahdae Barron
|CB
|Texas
|No. 20 (2025)
|124
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Alabama
|No. 15 (2020)
- Top third: 2
- Middle third: 2
- Bottom third: 0
The Russell Wilson trade meant GM George Paton had fewer than his share of first-rounders, but he's used them well. Bo Nix and Patrick Surtain II have turned out as well as, if not better than, anyone could have hoped at the time. And Denver's lowest-rated pick of the bunch, Jerry Jeudy, was John Elway's parting gift as GM.
Detroit Lions
|Rank
|Player
|Pos.
|School
|Drafted (Year)
|14
|Penei Sewell
|T
|Oregon
|No. 7 (2021)
|26
|Aidan Hutchinson
|EDGE
|Michigan
|No. 2 (2022)
|60
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|Alabama
|No. 12 (2023)
|75
|Jack Campbell
|LB
|Iowa
|No. 18 (2023)
|82
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|Alabama
|No. 12 (2022)
|146
|Tyleik Williams
|DT
|Ohio State
|No. 28 (2025)
|156
|Terrion Arnold
|CB
|Alabama
|No. 24 (2024)
|189
|Jeff Okudah
|CB
|Ohio State
|No. 3 (2020)
- Top third: 3
- Middle third: 2
- Bottom third: 3
One of the underrated aspects of Brad Holmes' rampant success as GM has simply been volume. The Lions' eight first-rounders from 2020-25 were the second-most in the NFL, and there's only one true eyesore of the bunch in Terrion Arnold. Of course, this analysis also includes the disastrous Bob Quinn era, which featured the worst non-quarterback draft pick on this list in Jeff Okudah.
Green Bay Packers
|Rank
|Player
|Pos.
|School
|Drafted (Year)
|5
|Jordan Love
|QB
|Utah State
|No. 26 (2020)
|90
|Devonte Wyatt
|DT
|Georgia
|No. 28 (2022)
|106
|Lukas Van Ness
|EDGE
|Iowa
|No. 13 (2023)
|108
|Jordan Morgan
|T
|Arizona
|No. 25 (2024)
|112
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|Texas
|No. 23 (2025)
|141
|Quay Walker
|LB
|Georgia
|No. 22 (2022)
|151
|Eric Stokes
|CB
|Georgia
|No. 29 (2021)
- Top third: 1
- Middle third: 4
- Bottom third: 2
The Packers' first-round track record under Brian Gutekunst features one Jordan Love heat check and then a lot of meh. I'm not even sure the Packers know exactly what they have yet in the likes of Devonte Wyatt, Lukas Van Ness, Jordan Morgan and Matthew Golden. They do, however, know what they had in Quay Walker and Eric Stokes, which amounted to a resounding plea from Packers fans to stop drafting Georgia defenders.
Houston Texans
|Rank
|Player
|Pos.
|School
|Drafted (Year)
|24
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|Ohio State
|No. 2 (2023)
|25
|Will Anderson Jr.
|EDGE
|Alabama
|No. 3 (2023)
|27
|Derek Stingley Jr.
|CB
|LSU
|No. 3 (2022)
|175
|Kenyon Green
|G
|Texas A&M
|No. 15 (2022)
- Top third: 3
- Middle third: 0
- Bottom third: 1
It obviously helps your hit rate to have three of your four first-rounders be top-three picks, but Nick Caserio couldn't have done much better than C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson Jr. and Derek Stingley Jr. Those three picks have set the stage for three straight playoff seasons. It's the other first-round pick, though, that I'm sure Caserio would prefer people forget.
Indianapolis Colts
|Rank
|Player
|Pos.
|School
|Drafted (Year)
|61
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|Penn State
|No. 14 (2025)
|96
|Laiatu Latu
|EDGE
|UCLA
|No. 15 (2024)
|134
|Kwity Paye
|EDGE
|Michigan
|No. 21 (2021)
|187
|Anthony Richardson
|QB
|Florida
|No. 4 (2023)
- Top third: 1
- Middle third: 1
- Bottom third: 2
Chris Ballard's first-round draft track record matches the lackluster state of the Colts franchise over that span. He hit a home run with Tyler Warren, but at a relatively low-value position. He also had a catastrophic miss in Anthony Richardson at the most valuable position in the NFL. Ultimately, Ballard's constant struggles at quarterback and edge rusher have defined his GM tenure. His vaunted 2018 draft class feels like a lifetime ago for Colts fans.
Jacksonville Jaguars
|Rank
|Player
|Pos.
|School
|Drafted (Year)
|62
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|Clemson
|No. 1 (2021)
|71
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|LSU
|No. 23 (2024)
|73
|Anton Harrison
|T
|Oklahoma
|No. 27 (2023)
|88
|Devin Lloyd
|LB
|Utah
|No. 27 (2022)
|123
|Travon Walker
|DE
|Georgia
|No. 1 (2022)
|125
|Travis Hunter
|CB/WR
|Colorado
|No. 2 (2025)
|136
|Travis Etienne
|RB
|Clemson
|No. 25 (2021)
|163
|K'Lavon Chaisson
|EDGE
|LSU
|No. 20 (2020)
|182
|C.J. Henderson
|CB
|Florida
|No. 9 (2020)
- Top third: 1
- Middle third: 5
- Bottom third: 3
Jags fans have been through enough that I don't have to rehash all nine first-rounders here. Even their biggest hit in Trevor Lawrence has been a disappointment relative to expectations. The two guys who could really turn this thing around, Brian Thomas Jr. and Anton Harrison, have both flashed big-time talent throughout their careers, but consistency will determine whether they reach the top third by the time their rookie contracts are up.
Kansas City Chiefs
|Rank
|Player
|Pos.
|School
|Drafted (Year)
|18
|Trent McDuffie
|CB
|Washington
|No. 21 (2022)
|33
|Josh Simmons
|T
|Ohio State
|No. 32 (2025)
|50
|George Karlaftis
|DE
|Purdue
|No. 30 (2022)
|81
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|Texas
|No. 28 (2024)
|168
|Felix Anudike-Uzomah
|EDGE
|Kansas State
|No. 31 (2023)
|170
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|RB
|LSU
|No. 32 (2020)
- Top third: 3
- Middle third: 1
- Bottom third: 2
It should be hard to find elite players without a single pick inside the top 20 from 2020-25, but the Chiefs did just that with Trent McDuffie and maybe Josh Simmons as well. GM Brett Veach has shown he's far more than a one-trick pony who pushed for Patrick Mahomes. He's consistently found value at every stage of the draft.
Las Vegas Raiders
|Rank
|Player
|Pos.
|School
|Drafted (Year)
|20
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|Georgia
|No. 13 (2024)
|121
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|Boise State
|No. 6 (2025)
|140
|Henry Ruggs
|WR
|Alabama
|No. 12 (2020)
|178
|Damon Arnette
|CB
|Ohio State
|No. 19 (2020)
|180
|Alex Leatherwood
|T
|Alabama
|No. 17 (2021)
|183
|Tyree Wilson
|DE
|Texas Tech
|No. 7 (2023)
- Top third: 1
- Middle third: 1
- Bottom third: 4
Not only do the Raiders have the highest rate of picks in the bottom third, but they also had three of the bottom 15 on this list. That's almost hard to do. Tyree Wilson, Alex Leatherwood and Damon Arnette were all unplayably bad during their time with the Silver and Black, with none making it to Year 4.
Los Angeles Chargers
|Rank
|Player
|Pos.
|School
|Drafted (Year)
|6
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|Oregon
|No. 6 (2020)
|16
|Joe Alt
|T
|Notre Dame
|No. 5 (2024)
|29
|Rashawn Slater
|T
|Northwestern
|No. 13 (2021)
|107
|Zion Johnson
|G
|Boston College
|No. 17 (2022)
|118
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|North Carolina
|No. 22 (2025)
|130
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|TCU
|No. 21 (2023)
|172
|Kenneth Murray
|LB
|Oklahoma
|No. 23 (2020)
- Top third: 3
- Middle third: 2
- Bottom third: 2
While Tom Telesco had his faults as the former GM, he set the Chargers up for long-term success in back-to-back drafts when he landed Justin Herbert and Rashawn Slater. When that duo has been healthy, the Chargers' offense has been difficult to stop, even more so after the addition of Joe Alt in 2024. If Omarion Hampton and Quentin Johnston can play their way inside the top 100 on this list in 2026, the Chargers should have a top-five offense in the league.
Los Angeles Rams
|Rank
|Player
|Pos.
|School
|Drafted (Year)
|11
|Jared Verse
|DE
|Florida State
|No. 19 (2024)
- Top third: 1
- Middle third: 0
- Bottom third: 0
The Rams' analysis is easily the funniest of any in the NFL. They had only one first-round pick from 2020-25, and it was one of the best picks over that span, with Jared Verse checking in at No. 11 out of 191. In an ironic twist of fate, he's no longer on the Rams after the Myles Garrett trade this offseason. The Rams' attitude toward the draft is truly one of one.
Miami Dolphins
|Rank
|Player
|Pos.
|School
|Drafted (Year)
|55
|Jaelan Phillips
|EDGE
|Miami (FL)
|No. 18 (2021)
|59
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|Alabama
|No. 6 (2021)
|101
|Austin Jackson
|T
|USC
|No. 18 (2020)
|111
|Chop Robinson
|EDGE
|Penn State
|No. 21 (2024)
|115
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|Alabama
|No. 5 (2020)
|126
|Kenneth Grant
|DT
|Michigan
|No. 13 (2025)
|164
|Noah Igbinoghene
|CB
|Auburn
|No. 30 (2020)
- Top third: 2
- Middle third: 4
- Bottom third: 1
You don't need much more explanation for why the Dolphins are where they are than the fact that their only two top-100 draft picks on this list are both no longer with the team. What Chris Grier did toward the end of his GM tenure should be studied by owners as an example of what not to allow a GM to do when he's trying to save his job.
Minnesota Vikings
|Rank
|Player
|Pos.
|School
|Drafted (Year)
|3
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|LSU
|No. 22 (2020)
|13
|Christian Darrisaw
|T
|Virginia Tech
|No. 23 (2021)
|89
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|USC
|No. 23 (2023)
|103
|Donovan Jackson
|G
|Ohio State
|No. 24 (2025)
|127
|Dallas Turner
|EDGE
|Alabama
|No. 17 (2024)
|165
|Jeff Gladney
|CB
|TCU
|No. 31 (2020)
|176
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|Michigan
|No. 10 (2024)
|179
|Lewis Cine
|S
|Georgia
|No. 32 (2022)
- Top third: 2
- Middle third: 3
- Bottom third: 3
Former CBS colleague Rick Spielman went out with a bang. His final two drafts featured the third-best pick of the decade in Justin Jefferson and the 13th in Christian Darrisaw. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah couldn't hold a candle to that, failing to make a single upper-third pick during his tenure before being fired.
New England Patriots
|Rank
|Player
|Pos.
|School
|Drafted (Year)
|2
|Drake Maye
|QB
|North Carolina
|No. 3 (2024)
|30
|Christian Gonzalez
|CB
|Oregon
|No. 17 (2023)
|110
|Mac Jones
|QB
|Alabama
|No. 15 (2021)
|142
|Will Campbell
|T
|LSU
|No. 4 (2024)
|174
|Cole Strange
|G
|Chattanooga
|No. 29 (2022)
- Top third: 2
- Middle third: 1
- Bottom third: 2
I'll address what I assume will be the Patriots' most controversial ranking, with Will Campbell already falling into the bottom third. For a team that desperately wanted a left tackle, the most generous reading of his rookie season puts him as the third-best tackle in the 2025 draft class despite being the first one taken. If you factor in projectable traits, he could realistically be the last of the five first-round offensive tackles taken in a redraft. Ultimately, it doesn't matter much because Drake Maye comes in at No. 2 on this list with a real argument to eventually be No. 1.
New Orleans Saints
|Rank
|Player
|Pos.
|School
|Drafted (Year)
|57
|Kelvin Banks Jr.
|T
|Texas
|No. 9 (2025)
|67
|Chris Olave
|WR
|Ohio State
|No. 11 (2022)
|117
|Cesar Ruiz
|C
|Michigan
|No. 24 (2020)
|128
|Bryan Bresee
|DT
|Clemson
|No. 29 (2023)
|144
|Taliese Fuaga
|T
|Oregon State
|No. 14 (2024)
|148
|Payton Turner
|EDGE
|Houston
|No. 28 (2021)
|160
|Trevor Penning
|T
|Northern Iowa
|No. 19 (2022)
- Top third: 1
- Middle third: 3
- Bottom third: 3
As big a story as Mickey Loomis' inability to hit on a quarterback in the post-Drew Brees era has been, so has his inability to recreate the hot hand he had drafting in the 2010s. There was a lot of nothing from 2020-24, with Chris Olave the only pick to make a significant impact, and that cost a third- and fourth-round pick as well. That changed with Kelvin Banks Jr. last year, and Saints fans are hoping Jordyn Tyson is more of the same.
New York Giants
|Rank
|Player
|Pos.
|School
|Drafted (Year)
|38
|Abdul Carter
|EDGE
|Penn State
|No. 3 (2025)
|40
|Jaxson Dart
|QB
|Ole Miss
|No. 25 (2025)
|42
|Andrew Thomas
|T
|Georgia
|No. 4 (2020)
|51
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|LSU
|No. 6 (2024)
|131
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|EDGE
|Oregon
|No. 5 (2022)
|155
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Florida
|No. 20 (2021)
|161
|Deonte Banks
|CB
|Maryland
|No. 24 (2023)
|185
|Evan Neal
|T
|Alabama
|No. 7 (2022)
- Top third: 4
- Middle third: 0
- Bottom third: 4
There's been no in-between for the Giants this decade. They've either nabbed franchise cornerstones or had complete whiffs. Now they just need those cornerstones to stay healthy. Jaxson Dart, Andrew Thomas and Malik Nabers have had their careers marred by injuries to date. If all are healthy this season, the Giants should finally make the leap to playoff contention.
New York Jets
|Rank
|Player
|Pos.
|School
|Drafted (Year)
|28
|Sauce Gardner
|CB
|Cincinnati
|No. 4 (2022)
|48
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|Ohio State
|No. 10 (2022)
|58
|Armand Membou
|T
|Missouri
|No. 7 (2025)
|77
|Olu Fashanu
|T
|Penn State
|No. 11 (2024)
|87
|Jermaine Johnson II
|DE
|Florida State
|No. 26 (2022)
|105
|Will McDonald IV
|DE
|Iowa State
|No. 15 (2023)
|119
|Alijah Vera-Tucker
|G
|USC
|No. 14 (2021)
|129
|Mekhi Becton
|T
|Louisville
|No. 11 (2020)
|190
|Zach Wilson
|QB
|BYU
|No. 2 (2021)
- Top third: 3
- Middle third: 4
- Bottom third: 2
Ultimately, it was the second-worst pick of the decade in Zach Wilson that did former GM Joe Douglas in. His draft track record would look a lot rosier, though, if injuries hadn't decimated his offensive line selections. Mekhi Becton looked like a future Pro Bowler as a rookie before suffering a catastrophic knee injury. Alijah Vera-Tucker was similarly talented but dealt with injuries every year of his career. Both likely would have been top-third picks if injuries hadn't struck.
Philadelphia Eagles
|Rank
|Player
|Pos.
|School
|Drafted (Year)
|15
|Jalen Carter
|DT
|Georgia
|No. 9 (2023)
|17
|Quinyon Mitchell
|CB
|Toledo
|No. 22 (2024)
|41
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|Alabama
|No. 10 (2021)
|52
|Nolan Smith
|LB
|Georgia
|No. 30 (2023)
|65
|Jihaad Campbell
|LB
|Alabama
|No. 31 (2025)
|78
|Jordan Davis
|DT
|Georgia
|No. 13 (2022)
|181
|Jalen Reagor
|WR
|TCU
|No. 21 (2020)
- Top third: 4
- Middle third: 2
- Bottom third: 1
Howie Roseman has shaken off the humiliation of taking Jalen Reagor over Justin Jefferson, compiling one of the best draft track records in the NFL since. All six picks since then made the top 80 on this list.
Pittsburgh Steelers
|Rank
|Player
|Pos.
|School
|Drafted (Year)
|94
|Derrick Harmon
|DT
|Oregon
|No. 21 (2025)
|99
|Troy Fautanu
|T
|Washington
|No. 20 (2024)
|138
|Kenny Pickett
|QB
|Pittsburgh
|No. 20 (2022)
|152
|Najee Harris
|RB
|Alabama
|No. 24 (2021)
|173
|Broderick Jones
|T
|Georgia
|No. 14 (2023)
- Top third: 0
- Middle third: 2
- Bottom third: 3
The Steelers are very much still coasting off the Kevin Colbert era, with players like T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward anchoring the defense. Even putting Derrick Harmon and Troy Fautanu in the middle third at this point in their careers is almost a placeholder, as neither has proven to be a consistently quality starter yet. No wonder the Steelers feel like the oldest team in the NFL.
San Francisco 49ers
|Rank
|Player
|Pos.
|School
|Drafted (Year)
|43
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|Arizona State
|No. 25 (2020)
|95
|Ricky Pearsall
|WR
|Florida
|No. 31 (2024)
|133
|Javon Kinlaw
|DT
|South Carolina
|No. 14 (2020)
|135
|Mykel Williams
|DE
|Georgia
|No. 11 (2025)
|191
|Trey Lance
|QB
|North Dakota State
|No. 3 (2021)
- Top third: 1
- Middle third: 1
- Bottom third: 3
John Lynch's late-round wizardry and Kyle Shanahan's play calling have smoothed over an ugly draft track record this decade. Considering what it took to trade up for Trey Lance, his selection goes down as the worst from 2020-25. There's no telling what a team that went to the NFC Championship Game in 2022 and the Super Bowl in 2023 could have done if it had used its 2021 first-round pick, 2022 first- and third-round picks and 2023 first-round pick differently.
Seattle Seahawks
|Rank
|Player
|Pos.
|School
|Drafted (Year)
|4
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|Ohio State
|No. 20 (2023)
|23
|Byron Murphy II
|DT
|Texas
|No. 16 (2024)
|39
|Charles Cross
|T
|Mississippi State
|No. 9 (2022)
|45
|Devon Witherspoon
|CB
|Illinois
|No. 5 (2023)
|76
|Grey Zabel
|G
|North Dakota State
|No. 18 (2025)
|86
|Jordyn Brooks
|LB
|Texas Tech
|No. 27 (2020)
- Top third: 4
- Middle third: 2
- Bottom third: 0
The Seahawks are the only team with multiple first-rounders this decade not to have a single one outside the top 90. That's how you build a Super Bowl-winning juggernaut. John Schneider, take a bow.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Rank
|Player
|Pos.
|School
|Drafted (Year)
|9
|Tristan Wirfs
|T
|Iowa
|No. 13 (2020)
|63
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|Ohio State
|No. 19 (2025)
|80
|Calijah Kancey
|DT
|Pittsburgh
|No. 19 (2023)
|114
|Graham Barton
|C
|Duke
|No. 26 (2024)
|149
|Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
|DE
|Washington
|No. 32 (2021)
- Top third: 2
- Middle third: 2
- Bottom third: 1
While he fell into their lap, Tristan Wirfs is easily the best value pick among first-round offensive linemen this decade. I'd argue his unlikely immediate impact made the difference in the Bucs becoming Super Bowl champions in 2020.
Tennessee Titans
|Rank
|Player
|Pos.
|School
|Drafted (Year)
|84
|Peter Skoronski
|T
|Northwestern
|No. 11 (2023)
|91
|Cam Ward
|QB
|Miami (FL)
|No. 1 (2025)
|109
|JC Latham
|T
|Alabama
|No. 7 (2024)
|166
|Caleb Farley
|CB
|Virginia Tech
|No. 22 (2021)
|171
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|Arkansas
|No. 18 (2022)
|188
|Isaiah Wilson
|T
|Georgia
|No. 29 (2020)
- Top third: 0
- Middle third: 3
- Bottom third: 3
While things have turned around of late, the Titans' decade started with one of the most embarrassing draft runs in NFL history. They kicked it off by drafting Georgia offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson, who had no intention of actually playing football and left the team as a rookie. They followed that by buying a lemon in Caleb Farley, whose deteriorating back was well known before the draft. Then, to cap it off, they traded away A.J. Brown and used the draft capital on Treylon Burks, a receiver who resembled Brown in physical stature, but the comparisons stopped there. Please save Titans fans, Cam Ward.
Washington Commanders
|Rank
|Player
|Pos.
|School
|Drafted (Year)
|7
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|LSU
|No. 2 (2024)
|68
|Josh Conerly Jr.
|T
|Oregon
|No. 29 (2025)
|93
|Chase Young
|DE
|Ohio State
|No. 2 (2020)
|153
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|Penn State
|No. 16 (2022)
|177
|Jamin Davis
|LB
|Kentucky
|No. 19 (2021)
|184
|Emmanuel Forbes
|CB
|Mississippi State
|No. 16 (2023)
- Top third: 1
- Middle third: 2
- Bottom third: 3
Six picks, three team names and one Jayden Daniels saving the Commanders from still being in the proverbial NFL gutter. The Martin Mayhew era will go down as one of the worst drafting stretches of all time. From 2021-23, he made three massive reaches in the first round with Jamin Davis, Jahan Dotson and Emmanuel Forbes. All crashed and burned spectacularly, with none even making it to Year 4 with the Commanders.