Skip to Main Content

Ranking all 191 first-round NFL Draft picks since 2020: Best, worst selections of the decade

Five QBs rank among the top seven first-round choices since 2020, while Caleb Williams lands in the bottom third of our list

By
20 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google
bestdraftpicks.png
Ted Hyman, CBS Sports Design

Deep in the heart of the offseason, I was inspired by an exercise I saw on the NFL Stock Exchange podcast with Trevor Sikkema and Connor Rogers to take a look back at draft history, specifically evaluating and ranking the first-round picks this decade.

With a list this large, being clear about the methodology is important. I decided to evaluate each decision from the team's point of view, given the draft capital and options available on the board, rather than evaluating talent alone. This is an important distinction because I'm not simply ranking players. 

For example, Kyle Pitts is a good player, but the decision to draft him No. 4 overall in 2021 was objectively not a good one considering the next six players off the board were Ja'Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle, Penei Sewell, Jaycee Horn, Patrick Surtain II and DeVonta Smith.

Obviously, with the 2026 draft class yet to play a snap in the NFL, it was not included. Even the 2025 class is difficult to rank this early in their careers, with very few players appearing at either edge of the spectrum. Let's get to the rankings first and then break them down team by team to evaluate how each franchise did over that span.

Top third: Best first-round decisions

RankPlayerPos.Drafted (Year)Team
1Joe BurrowQBNo. 1 (2020)Cincinnati Bengals
2Drake MayeQBNo. 3 (2024)New England Patriots
3Justin JeffersonWRNo. 22 (2020)Minnesota Vikings
4Jaxon Smith-NjigbaWRNo. 20 (2023)Seattle Seahawks
5Jordan LoveQBNo. 26 (2020)Green Bay Packers
6Justin HerbertQBNo. 6 (2020)Los Angeles Chargers
7Jayden DanielsQBNo. 2 (2024)Washington Commanders
8Micah ParsonsLBNo. 12 (2021)Dallas Cowboys
9Tristan WirfsTNo. 13 (2020)Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10CeeDee LambWRNo. 17 (2020)Dallas Cowboys
11Jared VerseEDGENo. 19 (2024)Los Angeles Rams
12Ja'Marr ChaseWRNo. 5 (2021)Cincinnati Bengals
13Christian DarrisawTNo. 23 (2021)Minnesota Vikings
14Penei SewellTNo. 7 (2021)Detroit Lions
15Jalen CarterDTNo. 9 (2023)Philadelphia Eagles
16Joe AltTNo. 5 (2024)Los Angeles Chargers
17Quinyon MitchellCBNo. 22 (2024)Philadelphia Eagles
18Trent McDuffieCBNo. 21 (2022)Kansas City Chiefs
19Patrick Surtain IICBNo. 9 (2021)Denver Broncos
20Brock BowersTENo. 13 (2024)Las Vegas Raiders
21Kyle HamiltonSNo. 14 (2022)Baltimore Ravens
22A.J. TerrellCBNo. 16 (2020)Atlanta Falcons
23Byron Murphy IIDTNo. 16 (2024)Seattle Seahawks
24C.J. StroudQBNo. 2 (2023)Houston Texans
25Will Anderson Jr.EDGENo. 3 (2023)Houston Texans
26Aidan HutchinsonEDGENo. 2 (2022)Detroit Lions
27Derek Stingley Jr.CBNo. 3 (2022)Houston Texans
28Sauce GardnerCBNo. 4 (2022)New York Jets
29Rashawn SlaterTNo. 13 (2021)Los Angeles Chargers
30Christian GonzalezCBNo. 17 (2023)New England Patriots
31Zay FlowersWRNo. 22 (2023)Baltimore Ravens
32Bo NixQBNo. 12 (2024)Denver Broncos
33Josh SimmonsTNo. 32 (2025)Kansas City Chiefs
34Derrick BrownDTNo. 7 (2020)Carolina Panthers
35Tyler SmithTNo. 24 (2022)Dallas Cowboys
36Tyler LinderbaumCNo. 25 (2022)Baltimore Ravens
37Tetairoa McMillanWRNo. 8 (2025)Carolina Panthers
38Abdul CarterEDGENo. 3 (2025)New York Giants
39Charles CrossTNo. 9 (2022)Seattle Seahawks
40Jaxson DartQBNo. 25 (2025)New York Giants
41DeVonta SmithWRNo. 10 (2021)Philadelphia Eagles
42Andrew ThomasTNo. 4 (2020)New York Giants
43Brandon AiyukWRNo. 25 (2020)San Francisco 49ers
44Tyler BookerGNo. 12 (2025)Dallas Cowboys
45Devon WitherspoonCBNo. 5 (2023)Seattle Seahawks
46Jalon WalkerLBNo. 15 (2025)Atlanta Falcons
47Walter NolenDTNo. 16 (2025)Arizona Cardinals
48Garrett WilsonWRNo. 10 (2022)New York Jets
49Drake LondonWRNo. 8 (2022)Atlanta Falcons
50George KarlaftisEDGENo. 30 (2022)Kansas City Chiefs
51Malik NabersWRNo. 6 (2024)New York Giants
52Nolan SmithLBNo. 30 (2023)Philadelphia Eagles
53Amarius MimsTNo. 18 (2024)Cincinnati Bengals
54Greg RousseauEDGENo. 30 (2021)Buffalo Bills
55Jaelan PhillipsEDGENo. 18 (2021)Miami Dolphins
56Darnell WrightTNo. 10 (2023)Chicago Bears
57Kelvin Banks Jr.TNo. 9 (2025)New Orleans Saints
58Armand MembouTNo. 7 (2025)New York Jets
59Jaylen WaddleWRNo. 6 (2021)Miami Dolphins
60Jahmyr GibbsRBNo. 12 (2023)Detroit Lions
61Tyler WarrenTENo. 14 (2025)Indianapolis Colts
62Trevor LawrenceQBNo. 1 (2021)Jacksonville Jaguars
63Emeka EgbukaWRNo. 19 (2025)Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64Bijan RobinsonRBNo. 8 (2023)Atlanta Falcons

Middle third: Solid picks, mixed returns and incomplete grades

RankPlayerPos.Drafted (Year)Team
65Jihaad CampbellLBNo. 31 (2025)Philadelphia Eagles
66Nate WigginsCBNo. 30 (2024)Baltimore Ravens
67Chris OlaveWRNo. 11 (2022)New Orleans Saints
68Josh Conerly Jr.TNo. 29 (2025)Washington Commanders
69Rashod BatemanWRNo. 27 (2021)Baltimore Ravens
70Colston LovelandTENo. 10 (2025)Chicago Bears
71Brian Thomas Jr.WRNo. 23 (2024)Jacksonville Jaguars
72Paris Johnson Jr.TNo. 6 (2023)Arizona Cardinals
73Anton HarrisonTNo. 27 (2023)Jacksonville Jaguars
74Odafe OwehEDGENo. 31 (2021)Baltimore Ravens
75Jack CampbellLBNo. 18 (2023)Detroit Lions
76Grey ZabelGNo. 18 (2025)Seattle Seahawks
77Olu FashanuTNo. 11 (2024)New York Jets
78Jordan DavisDTNo. 13 (2022)Philadelphia Eagles
79Rome OdunzeWRNo. 9 (2024)Chicago Bears
80Calijah KanceyDTNo. 19 (2023)Tampa Bay Buccaneers
81Xavier WorthyWRNo. 28 (2024)Kansas City Chiefs
82Jameson WilliamsWRNo. 12 (2022)Detroit Lions
83Malaki StarksSNo. 27 (2025)Baltimore Ravens
84Peter SkoronskiTNo. 11 (2023)Tennessee Titans
85Jaycee HornCBNo. 8 (2021)Carolina Panthers
86Jordyn BrooksLBNo. 27 (2020)Seattle Seahawks
87Jermaine Johnson IIEDGENo. 26 (2022)New York Jets
88Devin LloydLBNo. 27 (2022)Jacksonville Jaguars
89Jordan AddisonWRNo. 23 (2023)Minnesota Vikings
90Devonte WyattDTNo. 28 (2022)Green Bay Packers
91Cam WardQBNo. 1 (2025)Tennessee Titans
92Patrick QueenLBNo. 28 (2020)Baltimore Ravens
93Chase YoungEDGENo. 2 (2020)Washington Redskins
94Derrick HarmonDTNo. 21 (2025)Pittsburgh Steelers
95Ricky PearsallWRNo. 31 (2024)San Francisco 49ers
96Laiatu LatuEDGENo. 15 (2024)Indianapolis Colts
97Maxwell HairstonCBNo. 30 (2025)Buffalo Bills
98Mason GrahamDTNo. 5 (2025)Cleveland Browns
99Troy FautanuTNo. 20 (2024)Pittsburgh Steelers
100Ikem EkwonuTNo. 6 (2022)Carolina Panthers
101Austin JacksonTNo. 18 (2020)Miami Dolphins
102Jahdae BarronCBNo. 20 (2025)Denver Broncos
103Donovan JacksonGNo. 24 (2025)Minnesota Vikings
104Daxton HillSNo. 31 (2022)Cincinnati Bengals
105Will McDonald IVEDGENo. 15 (2023)New York Jets
106Lukas Van NessEDGENo. 13 (2023)Green Bay Packers
107Zion JohnsonGNo. 17 (2022)Los Angeles Chargers
108Jordan MorganTNo. 25 (2024)Green Bay Packers
109JC LathamTNo. 7 (2024)Tennessee Titans
110Mac JonesQBNo. 15 (2021)New England Patriots
111Chop RobinsonEDGENo. 21 (2024)Miami Dolphins
112Matthew GoldenWRNo. 23 (2025)Green Bay Packers
113Dalton KincaidTENo. 25 (2023)Buffalo Bills
114Graham BartonCNo. 26 (2024)Tampa Bay Buccaneers
115Tua TagovailoaQBNo. 5 (2020)Miami Dolphins
116Myles MurphyEDGENo. 28 (2023)Cincinnati Bengals
117Cesar RuizCNo. 24 (2020)New Orleans Saints
118Omarion HamptonRBNo. 22 (2025)Los Angeles Chargers
119Alijah Vera-TuckerGNo. 14 (2021)New York Jets
120Marvin Harrison Jr.WRNo. 4 (2024)Arizona Cardinals
121Ashton JeantyRBNo. 6 (2025)Las Vegas Raiders
122Greg Newsome IICBNo. 26 (2021)Cleveland Browns
123Travon WalkerEDGENo. 1 (2022)Jacksonville Jaguars
124Jerry JeudyWRNo. 15 (2020)Denver Broncos
125Travis HunterCB/WRNo. 2 (2025)Jacksonville Jaguars
126Kenneth GrantDTNo. 13 (2025)Miami Dolphins
127Dallas TurnerEDGENo. 17 (2024)Minnesota Vikings
128Bryan Bresee
DTNo. 29 (2023)New Orleans Saints

Bottom third: Most disappointing first-round decisions

RankPlayerPos.Drafted (Year)Team
129Mekhi BectonTNo. 11 (2020)New York Jets
130Quentin JohnstonWRNo. 21 (2023)Los Angeles Chargers
131Kayvon ThibodeauxEDGENo. 5 (2022)New York Giants
132Tyler GuytonTNo. 29 (2024)Dallas Cowboys
133Javon KinlawDTNo. 14 (2020)San Francisco 49ers
134Kwity PayeEDGENo. 21 (2021)Indianapolis Colts
135Mykel WilliamsEDGENo. 11 (2025)San Francisco 49ers
136Travis EtienneRBNo. 25 (2021)Jacksonville Jaguars
137Caleb WilliamsQBNo. 1 (2024)Chicago Bears
138Kenny PickettQBNo. 20 (2022)Pittsburgh Steelers
139James Pearce Jr.EDGENo. 26 (2025)Atlanta Falcons
140Henry RuggsWRNo. 12 (2020)Las Vegas Raiders
141Quay WalkerLBNo. 22 (2022)Green Bay Packers
142Will CampbellTNo. 4 (2025)New England Patriots
143Bryce YoungQBNo. 1 (2023)Carolina Panthers
144Taliese FuagaTNo. 14 (2024)New Orleans Saints
145Justin FieldsQBNo. 11 (2021)Chicago Bears
146Tyleik WilliamsDTNo. 28 (2025)Detroit Lions
147Jedrick WillsTNo. 10 (2020)Cleveland Browns
148Payton TurnerEDGENo. 28 (2021)New Orleans Saints
149Joe Tryon-ShoyinkaEDGENo. 32 (2021)Tampa Bay Buccaneers
150Zaven CollinsLBNo. 16 (2021)Arizona Cardinals
151Eric StokesCBNo. 29 (2021)Green Bay Packers
152Najee HarrisRBNo. 24 (2021)Pittsburgh Steelers
153Jahan DotsonWRNo. 16 (2022)Washington Commanders
154Michael Penix Jr.QBNo. 8 (2024)Atlanta Falcons
155Kadarius ToneyWRNo. 20 (2021)New York Giants
156Terrion ArnoldCBNo. 24 (2024)Detroit Lions
157Darius RobinsonEDGENo. 27 (2024)Arizona Cardinals
158Xavier LegetteWRNo. 32 (2024)Carolina Panthers
159Kyle PittsTENo. 4 (2021)Atlanta Falcons
160Trevor PenningTNo. 19 (2022)New Orleans Saints
161Deonte BanksCBNo. 24 (2023)New York Giants
162Kaiir ElamCBNo. 23 (2022)Buffalo Bills
163K'Lavon ChaissonEDGENo. 20 (2020)Jacksonville Jaguars
164Noah IgbinogheneCBNo. 30 (2020)Miami Dolphins
165Jeff GladneyCBNo. 31 (2020)Minnesota Vikings
166Caleb FarleyCBNo. 22 (2021)Tennessee Titans
167Shemar StewartEDGENo. 17 (2025)Cincinnati Bengals
168Felix Anudike-UzomahEDGENo. 31 (2023)Kansas City Chiefs
169Mazi SmithDTNo. 26 (2023)Dallas Cowboys
170Clyde Edwards-HelaireRBNo. 32 (2020)Kansas City Chiefs
171Treylon BurksWRNo. 18 (2022)Tennessee Titans
172Kenneth MurrayLBNo. 23 (2020)Los Angeles Chargers
173Broderick JonesTNo. 14 (2023)Pittsburgh Steelers
174Cole StrangeGNo. 29 (2022)New England Patriots
175Kenyon GreenGNo. 15 (2022)Houston Texans
176J.J. McCarthyQBNo. 10 (2024)Minnesota Vikings
177Jamin DavisLBNo. 19 (2021)Washington Football Team
178Damon ArnetteCBNo. 19 (2020)Las Vegas Raiders
179Lewis CineSNo. 32 (2022)Minnesota Vikings
180Alex LeatherwoodTNo. 17 (2021)Las Vegas Raiders
181Jalen ReagorWRNo. 21 (2020)Philadelphia Eagles
182C.J. HendersonCBNo. 9 (2020)Jacksonville Jaguars
183Tyree WilsonEDGENo. 7 (2023)Las Vegas Raiders
184Emmanuel ForbesCBNo. 16 (2023)Washington Commanders
185Evan NealTNo. 7 (2022)New York Giants
186Isaiah SimmonsLBNo. 8 (2020)Arizona Cardinals
187Anthony RichardsonQBNo. 4 (2023)Indianapolis Colts
188Isaiah WilsonTNo. 29 (2020)Tennessee Titans
189Jeff OkudahCBNo. 3 (2020)Detroit Lions
190Zach WilsonQBNo. 2 (2021)New York Jets
191Trey LanceQBNo. 3 (2021)San Francisco 49ers

Arizona Cardinals (7 picks)

RankPlayerPos.SchoolDrafted (Year)
47Walter NolenDTOle MissNo. 16 (2025)
72Paris Johnson Jr.TOhio StateNo. 6 (2023)
120Marvin Harrison Jr.WROhio StateNo. 4 (2024)
150Zaven CollinsLBTulsaNo. 16 (2021)
157Darius RobinsonEDGEMissouriNo. 27 (2024)
186Isaiah SimmonsLBClemsonNo. 8 (2020)
  • Top third: 1
  • Middle third: 2
  • Bottom third: 3

This is unfortunately how a franchise becomes a perennial bottom-feeder. The Cardinals have drafted one Pro Bowl player this decade in second-round tight end Trey McBride, and half of their first-rounders aren't even starters anymore. That's a difficult mess to overcome in one of the best divisions in the NFL.

Atlanta Falcons

RankPlayerPos.SchoolDrafted (Year)
22A.J. TerrellCBClemsonNo. 16 (2020)
46Jalon WalkerLBGeorgiaNo. 15 (2025)
49Drake LondonWRUSCNo. 8 (2022)
64Bijan RobinsonRBTexasNo. 8 (2023)
139James Pearce Jr.EDGETennesseeNo. 26 (2025)
154Michael Penix Jr.QBWashingtonNo. 8 (2024)
159Kyle PittsTEFloridaNo. 4 (2021)
  • Top third: 4
  • Middle third: 0
  • Bottom third: 3

Big hits with glaring holes is very much the story of the Falcons this decade. No hole has proven more difficult to overcome than the one Matt Ryan left at quarterback after the 2021 season. They tried to solve it in the loaded 2024 draft by taking Michael Penix Jr. eighth overall, but his checking in at No. 154 in these rankings tells you how that's gone. They've had a different leading passer every year since and look poised to do it for a fifth straight season with Tua Tagovailoa coming over from Miami this offseason.

Baltimore Ravens

RankPlayerPos.SchoolDrafted (Year)
21Kyle HamiltonSNotre DameNo. 14 (2022)
31Zay FlowersWRBoston CollegeNo. 22 (2023)
36Tyler LinderbaumCIowaNo. 25 (2022)
66Nate WigginsCBClemsonNo. 30 (2024)
69Rashod BatemanWRMinnesotaNo. 27 (2021)
74Odafe OwehEDGEPenn StateNo. 31 (2021)
83Malaki StarksSGeorgiaNo. 27 (2025)
92Patrick QueenLBLSUNo. 28 (2020)
  • Top third: 3
  • Middle third: 5
  • Bottom third: 0

The Ravens have been one of the NFL's best-run franchises since their inception, and that hasn't changed even after Ozzie Newsome retired in 2018. Eric DeCosta has been solid, albeit unspectacular, in his role as GM ever since. His eight first-round selections without a single one in the bottom third of this list are the most of any team.

Buffalo Bills

RankPlayerPos.SchoolDrafted (Year)
54Gregory RousseauEDGEMiami (FL)No. 30 (2021)
97Maxwell HairstonCBKentuckyNo. 30 (2025)
113Dalton KincaidTEUtahNo. 25 (2023)
162Kaiir ElamCBFloridaNo. 23 (2022)
  • Top third: 1
  • Middle third: 2
  • Bottom third: 1

The Bills may have the most wins of any team this decade, but their recent first-rounders haven't gotten them there. That said, the jury is still very much out on Maxwell Hairston and, to a degree, Dalton Kincaid. Maybe that's why Brandon Beane survived what many thought would be a complete front-office overhaul after another divisional-round exit.

Carolina Panthers

RankPlayerPos.SchoolDrafted (Year)
34Derrick BrownDTAuburnNo. 7 (2020)
37Tetairoa McMillanWRArizonaNo. 8 (2025)
85Jaycee HornCBSouth CarolinaNo. 8 (2021)
100Ikem EkwonuTNC StateNo. 6 (2022)
143Bryce YoungQBAlabamaNo. 1 (2023)
158Xavier LegetteWRSouth CarolinaNo. 32 (2024)
  • Top third: 2
  • Middle third: 2
  • Bottom third: 2

A sad fact of the Panthers' draft track record this decade is that they've made an NFL-leading five top-eight picks over that span. Their only non-premium pick was also one of the worst first-rounders in terms of true impact, as Xavier Legette has already been relegated to backup status.

Chicago Bears

RankPlayerPos.SchoolDrafted (Year)
56Darnell WrightTTennesseeNo. 10 (2023)
70Colston LovelandTEMichiganNo. 10 (2025)
79Rome OdunzeWRWashingtonNo. 9 (2024)
137Caleb WilliamsQBUSCNo. 1 (2024)
145Justin FieldsQBOhio StateNo. 11 (2021)
  • Top third: 1
  • Middle third: 2
  • Bottom third: 2

Caleb Williams' inclusion in the bottom third of this list may be controversial, but through two seasons, he's been outplayed by both quarterbacks selected immediately after him despite having arguably the best supporting cast. I would be more receptive to arguments that Colston Loveland and Rome Odunze are too low. I'd even agree that they're both likely to end up higher if we redo this exercise in a couple of years. Because both were premium picks with relatively modest production, though, I couldn't justify ranking them higher at this point.

Cincinnati Bengals

RankPlayerPos.SchoolDrafted (Year)
1Joe BurrowQBLSUNo. 1 (2020)
12Ja'Marr ChaseWRLSUNo. 5 (2021)
53Amarius MimsTGeorgiaNo. 18 (2024)
104Daxton HillSMichiganNo. 31 (2022)
116Myles MurphyEDGEClemsonNo. 28 (2023)
167Shemar StewartEDGETexas A&MNo. 17 (2025)
  • Top third: 3
  • Middle third: 2
  • Bottom third: 1

While the Bengals' draft track record has rightfully drawn criticism of late, they started the decade with two franchise-changing picks in back-to-back drafts. The duo of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase has dragged one of the most underachieving franchises in sports to the forefront of the national conversation more often than not over the past half-decade. The Achilles' heel for Duke Tobin in the draft this decade has been the defensive side of the ball, where the Bengals simply can't find consistent quality starters.

Cleveland Browns

RankPlayerPos.SchoolDrafted (Year)
98Mason GrahamDTMichiganNo. 5 (2025)
122Greg Newsome IICBNorthwesternNo. 26 (2021)
147Jedrick WillsTAlabamaNo. 10 (2020)
  • Top third: 0
  • Middle third: 2
  • Bottom third: 1

The Browns didn't have a first-rounder from 2022-24, which made life difficult for GM Andrew Berry, especially with his first two first-rounders being misses. The Jedrick Wills pick is particularly haunting given that the best left tackle in the NFL, Tristan Wirfs, was still on the board. So far, though, Berry doesn't seem to have many regrets about passing on Travis Hunter, as it ultimately netted them both Mason Graham and KC Concepcion.

Dallas Cowboys

RankPlayerPos.SchoolDrafted (Year)
8Micah ParsonsLBPenn StateNo. 12 (2021)
10CeeDee LambWROklahomaNo. 17 (2020)
35Tyler SmithTTulsaNo. 24 (2022)
44Tyler BookerGAlabamaNo. 12 (2025)
132Tyler GuytonTOklahomaNo. 29 (2024)
169Mazi SmithDTMichiganNo. 26 (2023)
  • Top third: 4
  • Middle third: 0
  • Bottom third: 2

The Cowboys get the first round right more often than not. That's partly because they are one of the NFL's most willing franchises to take offensive linemen, specifically on the interior, that highly. It wasn't their offensive line picks, however, that earned them the distinction of being the only team with two of the top 10 decisions on this list. The CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons selections were easily two of the best non-top-10 picks this decade.

Denver Broncos

RankPlayerPos.SchoolDrafted (Year)
19Patrick Surtain IICBAlabamaNo. 9 (2021)
32Bo NixQBOregonNo. 12 (2024)
102Jahdae BarronCBTexasNo. 20 (2025)
124Jerry JeudyWRAlabamaNo. 15 (2020)
  • Top third: 2
  • Middle third: 2
  • Bottom third: 0

The Russell Wilson trade meant GM George Paton had fewer than his share of first-rounders, but he's used them well. Bo Nix and Patrick Surtain II have turned out as well as, if not better than, anyone could have hoped at the time. And Denver's lowest-rated pick of the bunch, Jerry Jeudy, was John Elway's parting gift as GM.

Detroit Lions

RankPlayerPos.SchoolDrafted (Year)
14Penei SewellTOregonNo. 7 (2021)
26Aidan HutchinsonEDGEMichiganNo. 2 (2022)
60Jahmyr GibbsRBAlabamaNo. 12 (2023)
75Jack CampbellLBIowaNo. 18 (2023)
82Jameson WilliamsWRAlabamaNo. 12 (2022)
146Tyleik WilliamsDTOhio StateNo. 28 (2025)
156Terrion ArnoldCBAlabamaNo. 24 (2024)
189Jeff OkudahCBOhio StateNo. 3 (2020)
  • Top third: 3
  • Middle third: 2
  • Bottom third: 3

One of the underrated aspects of Brad Holmes' rampant success as GM has simply been volume. The Lions' eight first-rounders from 2020-25 were the second-most in the NFL, and there's only one true eyesore of the bunch in Terrion Arnold. Of course, this analysis also includes the disastrous Bob Quinn era, which featured the worst non-quarterback draft pick on this list in Jeff Okudah.

Green Bay Packers

RankPlayerPos.SchoolDrafted (Year)
5Jordan LoveQBUtah StateNo. 26 (2020)
90Devonte WyattDTGeorgiaNo. 28 (2022)
106Lukas Van NessEDGEIowaNo. 13 (2023)
108Jordan MorganTArizonaNo. 25 (2024)
112Matthew GoldenWRTexasNo. 23 (2025)
141Quay WalkerLBGeorgiaNo. 22 (2022)
151Eric StokesCBGeorgiaNo. 29 (2021)
  • Top third: 1
  • Middle third: 4
  • Bottom third: 2

The Packers' first-round track record under Brian Gutekunst features one Jordan Love heat check and then a lot of meh. I'm not even sure the Packers know exactly what they have yet in the likes of Devonte Wyatt, Lukas Van Ness, Jordan Morgan and Matthew Golden. They do, however, know what they had in Quay Walker and Eric Stokes, which amounted to a resounding plea from Packers fans to stop drafting Georgia defenders.

Houston Texans

RankPlayerPos.SchoolDrafted (Year)
24C.J. StroudQBOhio StateNo. 2 (2023)
25Will Anderson Jr.EDGEAlabamaNo. 3 (2023)
27Derek Stingley Jr.CBLSUNo. 3 (2022)
175Kenyon GreenGTexas A&MNo. 15 (2022)
  • Top third: 3
  • Middle third: 0
  • Bottom third: 1

It obviously helps your hit rate to have three of your four first-rounders be top-three picks, but Nick Caserio couldn't have done much better than C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson Jr. and Derek Stingley Jr. Those three picks have set the stage for three straight playoff seasons. It's the other first-round pick, though, that I'm sure Caserio would prefer people forget.

Indianapolis Colts

RankPlayerPos.SchoolDrafted (Year)
61Tyler WarrenTEPenn StateNo. 14 (2025)
96Laiatu LatuEDGEUCLANo. 15 (2024)
134Kwity PayeEDGEMichiganNo. 21 (2021)
187Anthony RichardsonQBFloridaNo. 4 (2023)
  • Top third: 1
  • Middle third: 1
  • Bottom third: 2

Chris Ballard's first-round draft track record matches the lackluster state of the Colts franchise over that span. He hit a home run with Tyler Warren, but at a relatively low-value position. He also had a catastrophic miss in Anthony Richardson at the most valuable position in the NFL. Ultimately, Ballard's constant struggles at quarterback and edge rusher have defined his GM tenure. His vaunted 2018 draft class feels like a lifetime ago for Colts fans.

Jacksonville Jaguars

RankPlayerPos.SchoolDrafted (Year)
62Trevor LawrenceQBClemsonNo. 1 (2021)
71Brian Thomas Jr.WRLSUNo. 23 (2024)
73Anton HarrisonTOklahomaNo. 27 (2023)
88Devin LloydLBUtahNo. 27 (2022)
123Travon WalkerDEGeorgiaNo. 1 (2022)
125Travis HunterCB/WRColoradoNo. 2 (2025)
136Travis EtienneRBClemsonNo. 25 (2021)
163K'Lavon ChaissonEDGELSUNo. 20 (2020)
182C.J. HendersonCBFloridaNo. 9 (2020)
  • Top third: 1
  • Middle third: 5
  • Bottom third: 3

Jags fans have been through enough that I don't have to rehash all nine first-rounders here. Even their biggest hit in Trevor Lawrence has been a disappointment relative to expectations. The two guys who could really turn this thing around, Brian Thomas Jr. and Anton Harrison, have both flashed big-time talent throughout their careers, but consistency will determine whether they reach the top third by the time their rookie contracts are up.

Kansas City Chiefs

RankPlayerPos.SchoolDrafted (Year)
18Trent McDuffieCBWashingtonNo. 21 (2022)
33Josh SimmonsTOhio StateNo. 32 (2025)
50George KarlaftisDEPurdueNo. 30 (2022)
81Xavier WorthyWRTexasNo. 28 (2024)
168Felix Anudike-UzomahEDGEKansas StateNo. 31 (2023)
170Clyde Edwards-HelaireRBLSUNo. 32 (2020)
  • Top third: 3
  • Middle third: 1
  • Bottom third: 2

It should be hard to find elite players without a single pick inside the top 20 from 2020-25, but the Chiefs did just that with Trent McDuffie and maybe Josh Simmons as well. GM Brett Veach has shown he's far more than a one-trick pony who pushed for Patrick Mahomes. He's consistently found value at every stage of the draft.

Las Vegas Raiders

RankPlayerPos.SchoolDrafted (Year)
20Brock BowersTEGeorgiaNo. 13 (2024)
121Ashton JeantyRBBoise StateNo. 6 (2025)
140Henry RuggsWRAlabamaNo. 12 (2020)
178Damon ArnetteCBOhio StateNo. 19 (2020)
180Alex LeatherwoodTAlabamaNo. 17 (2021)
183Tyree WilsonDETexas TechNo. 7 (2023)
  • Top third: 1
  • Middle third: 1
  • Bottom third: 4

Not only do the Raiders have the highest rate of picks in the bottom third, but they also had three of the bottom 15 on this list. That's almost hard to do. Tyree Wilson, Alex Leatherwood and Damon Arnette were all unplayably bad during their time with the Silver and Black, with none making it to Year 4.

Los Angeles Chargers

RankPlayerPos.SchoolDrafted (Year)
6Justin HerbertQBOregonNo. 6 (2020)
16Joe AltTNotre DameNo. 5 (2024)
29Rashawn SlaterTNorthwesternNo. 13 (2021)
107Zion JohnsonGBoston CollegeNo. 17 (2022)
118Omarion HamptonRBNorth CarolinaNo. 22 (2025)
130Quentin JohnstonWRTCUNo. 21 (2023)
172Kenneth MurrayLBOklahomaNo. 23 (2020)
  • Top third: 3
  • Middle third: 2
  • Bottom third: 2

While Tom Telesco had his faults as the former GM, he set the Chargers up for long-term success in back-to-back drafts when he landed Justin Herbert and Rashawn Slater. When that duo has been healthy, the Chargers' offense has been difficult to stop, even more so after the addition of Joe Alt in 2024. If Omarion Hampton and Quentin Johnston can play their way inside the top 100 on this list in 2026, the Chargers should have a top-five offense in the league.

Los Angeles Rams

RankPlayerPos.SchoolDrafted (Year)
11Jared VerseDEFlorida StateNo. 19 (2024)
  • Top third: 1
  • Middle third: 0
  • Bottom third: 0

The Rams' analysis is easily the funniest of any in the NFL. They had only one first-round pick from 2020-25, and it was one of the best picks over that span, with Jared Verse checking in at No. 11 out of 191. In an ironic twist of fate, he's no longer on the Rams after the Myles Garrett trade this offseason. The Rams' attitude toward the draft is truly one of one.

Miami Dolphins

RankPlayerPos.SchoolDrafted (Year)
55Jaelan PhillipsEDGEMiami (FL)No. 18 (2021)
59Jaylen WaddleWRAlabamaNo. 6 (2021)
101Austin JacksonTUSCNo. 18 (2020)
111Chop RobinsonEDGEPenn StateNo. 21 (2024)
115Tua TagovailoaQBAlabamaNo. 5 (2020)
126Kenneth GrantDTMichiganNo. 13 (2025)
164Noah IgbinogheneCBAuburnNo. 30 (2020)
  • Top third: 2
  • Middle third: 4
  • Bottom third: 1

You don't need much more explanation for why the Dolphins are where they are than the fact that their only two top-100 draft picks on this list are both no longer with the team. What Chris Grier did toward the end of his GM tenure should be studied by owners as an example of what not to allow a GM to do when he's trying to save his job.

Minnesota Vikings

RankPlayerPos.SchoolDrafted (Year)
3Justin JeffersonWRLSUNo. 22 (2020)
13Christian DarrisawTVirginia TechNo. 23 (2021)
89Jordan AddisonWRUSCNo. 23 (2023)
103Donovan JacksonGOhio StateNo. 24 (2025)
127Dallas TurnerEDGEAlabamaNo. 17 (2024)
165Jeff GladneyCBTCUNo. 31 (2020)
176J.J. McCarthyQBMichiganNo. 10 (2024)
179Lewis CineSGeorgiaNo. 32 (2022)
  • Top third: 2
  • Middle third: 3
  • Bottom third: 3

Former CBS colleague Rick Spielman went out with a bang. His final two drafts featured the third-best pick of the decade in Justin Jefferson and the 13th in Christian Darrisaw. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah couldn't hold a candle to that, failing to make a single upper-third pick during his tenure before being fired.

New England Patriots

RankPlayerPos.SchoolDrafted (Year)
2Drake MayeQBNorth CarolinaNo. 3 (2024)
30Christian GonzalezCBOregonNo. 17 (2023)
110Mac JonesQBAlabamaNo. 15 (2021)
142Will CampbellTLSUNo. 4 (2024)
174Cole StrangeGChattanoogaNo. 29 (2022)
  • Top third: 2
  • Middle third: 1
  • Bottom third: 2

I'll address what I assume will be the Patriots' most controversial ranking, with Will Campbell already falling into the bottom third. For a team that desperately wanted a left tackle, the most generous reading of his rookie season puts him as the third-best tackle in the 2025 draft class despite being the first one taken. If you factor in projectable traits, he could realistically be the last of the five first-round offensive tackles taken in a redraft. Ultimately, it doesn't matter much because Drake Maye comes in at No. 2 on this list with a real argument to eventually be No. 1.

New Orleans Saints

RankPlayerPos.SchoolDrafted (Year)
57Kelvin Banks Jr.TTexasNo. 9 (2025)
67Chris OlaveWROhio StateNo. 11 (2022)
117Cesar RuizCMichiganNo. 24 (2020)
128Bryan BreseeDTClemsonNo. 29 (2023)
144Taliese FuagaTOregon StateNo. 14 (2024)
148Payton TurnerEDGEHoustonNo. 28 (2021)
160Trevor PenningTNorthern IowaNo. 19 (2022)
  • Top third: 1
  • Middle third: 3
  • Bottom third: 3

As big a story as Mickey Loomis' inability to hit on a quarterback in the post-Drew Brees era has been, so has his inability to recreate the hot hand he had drafting in the 2010s. There was a lot of nothing from 2020-24, with Chris Olave the only pick to make a significant impact, and that cost a third- and fourth-round pick as well. That changed with Kelvin Banks Jr. last year, and Saints fans are hoping Jordyn Tyson is more of the same.

New York Giants

RankPlayerPos.SchoolDrafted (Year)
38Abdul CarterEDGEPenn StateNo. 3 (2025)
40Jaxson DartQBOle MissNo. 25 (2025)
42Andrew ThomasTGeorgiaNo. 4 (2020)
51Malik NabersWRLSUNo. 6 (2024)
131Kayvon ThibodeauxEDGEOregonNo. 5 (2022)
155Kadarius ToneyWRFloridaNo. 20 (2021)
161Deonte BanksCBMarylandNo. 24 (2023)
185Evan NealTAlabamaNo. 7 (2022)
  • Top third: 4
  • Middle third: 0
  • Bottom third: 4

There's been no in-between for the Giants this decade. They've either nabbed franchise cornerstones or had complete whiffs. Now they just need those cornerstones to stay healthy. Jaxson Dart, Andrew Thomas and Malik Nabers have had their careers marred by injuries to date. If all are healthy this season, the Giants should finally make the leap to playoff contention.

New York Jets

RankPlayerPos.SchoolDrafted (Year)
28Sauce GardnerCBCincinnatiNo. 4 (2022)
48Garrett WilsonWROhio StateNo. 10 (2022)
58Armand MembouTMissouriNo. 7 (2025)
77Olu FashanuTPenn StateNo. 11 (2024)
87Jermaine Johnson IIDEFlorida StateNo. 26 (2022)
105Will McDonald IVDEIowa StateNo. 15 (2023)
119Alijah Vera-TuckerGUSCNo. 14 (2021)
129Mekhi BectonTLouisvilleNo. 11 (2020)
190Zach WilsonQBBYUNo. 2 (2021)
  • Top third: 3
  • Middle third: 4
  • Bottom third: 2

Ultimately, it was the second-worst pick of the decade in Zach Wilson that did former GM Joe Douglas in. His draft track record would look a lot rosier, though, if injuries hadn't decimated his offensive line selections. Mekhi Becton looked like a future Pro Bowler as a rookie before suffering a catastrophic knee injury. Alijah Vera-Tucker was similarly talented but dealt with injuries every year of his career. Both likely would have been top-third picks if injuries hadn't struck.

Philadelphia Eagles

RankPlayerPos.SchoolDrafted (Year)
15Jalen CarterDTGeorgiaNo. 9 (2023)
17Quinyon MitchellCBToledoNo. 22 (2024)
41DeVonta SmithWRAlabamaNo. 10 (2021)
52Nolan SmithLBGeorgiaNo. 30 (2023)
65Jihaad CampbellLBAlabamaNo. 31 (2025)
78Jordan DavisDTGeorgiaNo. 13 (2022)
181Jalen ReagorWRTCUNo. 21 (2020)
  • Top third: 4
  • Middle third: 2
  • Bottom third: 1

Howie Roseman has shaken off the humiliation of taking Jalen Reagor over Justin Jefferson, compiling one of the best draft track records in the NFL since. All six picks since then made the top 80 on this list.

Pittsburgh Steelers

RankPlayerPos.SchoolDrafted (Year)
94Derrick HarmonDTOregonNo. 21 (2025)
99Troy FautanuTWashingtonNo. 20 (2024)
138Kenny PickettQBPittsburghNo. 20 (2022)
152Najee HarrisRBAlabamaNo. 24 (2021)
173Broderick JonesTGeorgiaNo. 14 (2023)
  • Top third: 0
  • Middle third: 2
  • Bottom third: 3

The Steelers are very much still coasting off the Kevin Colbert era, with players like T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward anchoring the defense. Even putting Derrick Harmon and Troy Fautanu in the middle third at this point in their careers is almost a placeholder, as neither has proven to be a consistently quality starter yet. No wonder the Steelers feel like the oldest team in the NFL.

San Francisco 49ers

RankPlayerPos.SchoolDrafted (Year)
43Brandon AiyukWRArizona StateNo. 25 (2020)
95Ricky PearsallWRFloridaNo. 31 (2024)
133Javon KinlawDTSouth CarolinaNo. 14 (2020)
135Mykel WilliamsDEGeorgiaNo. 11 (2025)
191Trey LanceQBNorth Dakota StateNo. 3 (2021)
  • Top third: 1
  • Middle third: 1
  • Bottom third: 3

John Lynch's late-round wizardry and Kyle Shanahan's play calling have smoothed over an ugly draft track record this decade. Considering what it took to trade up for Trey Lance, his selection goes down as the worst from 2020-25. There's no telling what a team that went to the NFC Championship Game in 2022 and the Super Bowl in 2023 could have done if it had used its 2021 first-round pick, 2022 first- and third-round picks and 2023 first-round pick differently.

Seattle Seahawks

RankPlayerPos.SchoolDrafted (Year)
4Jaxon Smith-NjigbaWROhio StateNo. 20 (2023)
23Byron Murphy IIDTTexasNo. 16 (2024)
39Charles CrossTMississippi StateNo. 9 (2022)
45Devon WitherspoonCBIllinoisNo. 5 (2023)
76Grey ZabelGNorth Dakota StateNo. 18 (2025)
86Jordyn BrooksLBTexas TechNo. 27 (2020)
  • Top third: 4
  • Middle third: 2
  • Bottom third: 0

The Seahawks are the only team with multiple first-rounders this decade not to have a single one outside the top 90. That's how you build a Super Bowl-winning juggernaut. John Schneider, take a bow.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

RankPlayerPos.SchoolDrafted (Year)
9Tristan WirfsTIowaNo. 13 (2020)
63Emeka EgbukaWROhio StateNo. 19 (2025)
80Calijah KanceyDTPittsburghNo. 19 (2023)
114Graham BartonCDukeNo. 26 (2024)
149Joe Tryon-ShoyinkaDEWashingtonNo. 32 (2021)
  • Top third: 2
  • Middle third: 2
  • Bottom third: 1

While he fell into their lap, Tristan Wirfs is easily the best value pick among first-round offensive linemen this decade. I'd argue his unlikely immediate impact made the difference in the Bucs becoming Super Bowl champions in 2020.

Tennessee Titans

RankPlayerPos.SchoolDrafted (Year)
84Peter SkoronskiTNorthwesternNo. 11 (2023)
91Cam WardQBMiami (FL)No. 1 (2025)
109JC LathamTAlabamaNo. 7 (2024)
166Caleb FarleyCBVirginia TechNo. 22 (2021)
171Treylon BurksWRArkansasNo. 18 (2022)
188Isaiah WilsonTGeorgiaNo. 29 (2020)
  • Top third: 0
  • Middle third: 3
  • Bottom third: 3

While things have turned around of late, the Titans' decade started with one of the most embarrassing draft runs in NFL history. They kicked it off by drafting Georgia offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson, who had no intention of actually playing football and left the team as a rookie. They followed that by buying a lemon in Caleb Farley, whose deteriorating back was well known before the draft. Then, to cap it off, they traded away A.J. Brown and used the draft capital on Treylon Burks, a receiver who resembled Brown in physical stature, but the comparisons stopped there. Please save Titans fans, Cam Ward.

Washington Commanders

RankPlayerPos.SchoolDrafted (Year)
7Jayden DanielsQBLSUNo. 2 (2024)
68Josh Conerly Jr.TOregonNo. 29 (2025)
93Chase YoungDEOhio StateNo. 2 (2020)
153Jahan DotsonWRPenn StateNo. 16 (2022)
177Jamin DavisLBKentuckyNo. 19 (2021)
184Emmanuel ForbesCBMississippi StateNo. 16 (2023)
  • Top third: 1
  • Middle third: 2
  • Bottom third: 3

Six picks, three team names and one Jayden Daniels saving the Commanders from still being in the proverbial NFL gutter. The Martin Mayhew era will go down as one of the worst drafting stretches of all time. From 2021-23, he made three massive reaches in the first round with Jamin Davis, Jahan Dotson and Emmanuel Forbes. All crashed and burned spectacularly, with none even making it to Year 4 with the Commanders.

Add CBS Sports on Google
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!