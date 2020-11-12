|
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) Buffalo's Stefon Diggs and Arizona's DeAndre Hopkins are two receivers who have flourished in their new homes after being traded to their respective teams just hours apart in March.
They've also helped turned their teams into some of the most exciting in the NFL.
Now the Bills travel to face the Cardinals in a game that's vital for both teams in their chase for the playoffs. Buffalo (7-2) is trying to win its first AFC East title since 1995. Arizona (5-3) is in the hunt to get back on top of the NFC West for the first time since 2015.
Diggs and Hopkins are two of just three receivers in the league with at least 60 catches and at least 700 yards receiving so far this year. Diggs spent five years with Minnesota before coming to Buffalo. Hopkins was with the Texans for seven seasons before the surprising trade that brought him to the desert.
Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury said there's little doubt both are pumped for Sunday's matchup.
''I definitely think they're competitors, and they know what the other one has been doing this season, there's no question about that,'' Kingsbury said. ''I can't speak for Stefon, but I know DeAndre, his expectation is to play at an elite level each and every day, particularly on Sundays and catch a lot of footballs.''
Diggs is having a career year with the Bills while teaming with rising young quarterback Josh Allen. He already has 813 yards receiving and is on pace to smash his previous career high of 1,130 yards from last season.
''As far as like people doubting me, they've been doubting me for a very long time,'' Diggs said. ''I'm kind of just relishing the moment of continuing to grind and continuing to take those steps, build it brick by brick, and let the results be what they be.''
Hopkins, a three-time All-Pro, is on pace to easily eclipse 1,000 yards receiving for the sixth time in his eight NFL seasons and has developed an instant rapport with second-year quarterback Kyler Murray. He had a season-low 30 yards receiving in last weekend's loss to the Dolphins and Kingsbury said the Cardinals have to find a way to get him the ball more often.
Diggs said he's always admired Hopkins' abilities from afar.
''One thing I can say is he's going to catch the ball,'' Diggs said. ''He's got great hands. He's fast. He can do pretty much everything.''
IDENTITY FOUND?
The Bills' defense might finally be finding an identity with coordinator Leslie Frazier taking a more aggressive approach.
In its past three games, Buffalo has generated 13 sacks and seven takeaways, including forcing Russell Wilson to throw two interceptions and lose two fumbles last weekend. That's a switch from Buffalo's first six outings in which it combined for 11 sacks and seven takeaways.
''We've figured out something that we believe is working, and been a lot more aggressive these last couple of weeks, so we're staying with it,'' safety Jordan Poyer said.
The sacks and takeaways have made up for a defense which ranks 18th in the NFL in yards allowed, after finishing third last year, and second in 2018.
TWO BIG GAMES IN FIVE DAYS
Arizona's entering one of the most difficult parts of its schedule with two tough games in five days. The Cardinals face the Bills on Sunday and then have just three days to prepare for a Thursday night road game against NFC West rival Seattle.
The Cardinals beat the Seahawks 37-34 in overtime on Oct. 25.
''This is the part of the season where you start to separate the contenders and the pretenders,'' Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson said. ''We want to be a contender. Nine times out of 10 the schedule gets harder in the back half.''
THROW IT TO COLE
Diggs might be leading the NFL with 63 catches and 813 yards receiving, but he's open to spreading the wealth.
Diggs shifted the attention to Cole Beasley by saying his teammate deserves more targets.
''Shout out to Cole in always being open,'' Diggs said during a video conference call with reporters. ''I want you guys to never forget that. Cole Beasley, you watch the tape, he's always open.''
Beasley ranks second among Bills players with 44 catches and 533 yards.
Beasley credited the offseason addition of Diggs for making it easier for him and fellow starter John Brown to get open.
''It's a lot easier to take away two guys than it is three,'' Beasley said. ''Adding Stef was huge for us.''
Brown, who has missed two games with knee and foot injuries, ranks third on the team with 314 yards receiving.
BACK TO DEFENSE
The Cardinals' defense has struggled a bit in the past two games, giving up 34 points to the Seahawks on Oct. 25 and 27 of 34 points that the Dolphins scored last weekend. Arizona hopes that the return of a few players can help.
Linebacker Devon Kennard and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. are expected to return after missing the Dolphins game because they were on the reserve/COVID-19 list. They also hope cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick can return from a thigh injury.
NO JOSH-ING
Allen is enjoying a breakout season since being selected with the No. 7 pick in the 2018 draft. With 415 yards passing against Seattle, he matched a career best set in Week 2, and joined Drew Bledsoe in 2002 to become Buffalo's second player with two 400-yard outings in one season.
Allen's two 415-yard outings pushed Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly out of the top five on the team list in most passing yards in one game.
With 2,587 yards passing already, Allen is 502 short of his 16-game total last year. His 19 touchdowns passing are one short of his total last year, but still 14 shy of the single-season team record set by Kelly in 1991.
|
J. Allen
17 QB
180 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 26 RuYds
|
20
FPTS
|
K. Murray
1 QB
170 PaYds, 67 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
24
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|24:33
|26:01
|1st Downs
|16
|23
|Rushing
|4
|14
|Passing
|10
|8
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-10
|5-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|253
|381
|Total Plays
|51
|59
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|61
|214
|Rush Attempts
|17
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|6.7
|Net Yards Passing
|192
|167
|Comp. - Att.
|22-34
|18-25
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|6.2
|Penalties - Yards
|4-24
|6-35
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-45.0
|1-42.0
|Return Yards
|102
|71
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-25
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-102
|2-39
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-7
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|2-4 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-3 -33%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|192
|PASS YDS
|167
|
|
|61
|RUSH YDS
|214
|
|
|253
|TOTAL YDS
|381
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Allen 17 QB
20
FPTS
|J. Allen
|21/33
|180
|1
|1
|20
|
I. McKenzie 19 WR
6
FPTS
|I. McKenzie
|1/1
|12
|1
|0
|6
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Allen 17 QB
20
FPTS
|J. Allen
|6
|26
|0
|15
|20
|
Z. Moss 20 RB
2
FPTS
|Z. Moss
|7
|20
|0
|14
|2
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|4
|15
|0
|13
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Brown 15 WR
7
FPTS
|J. Brown
|8
|6
|72
|0
|31
|7
|
C. Beasley 11 WR
12
FPTS
|C. Beasley
|8
|6
|65
|1
|22
|12
|
S. Diggs 14 WR
4
FPTS
|S. Diggs
|7
|6
|40
|0
|14
|4
|
J. Allen 17 QB
20
FPTS
|J. Allen
|1
|1
|12
|1
|12
|20
|
D. Knox 88 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Knox
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
I. McKenzie 19 WR
6
FPTS
|I. McKenzie
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|6
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|4
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Klein 54 OLB
|A. Klein
|10-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 30 CB
|D. Jackson
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edmunds 49 MLB
|T. Edmunds
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Johnson 24 CB
|T. Johnson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
T. Murphy 93 DE
|T. Murphy
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. White 27 CB
|T. White
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hyde 23 SS
|M. Hyde
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Oliver 91 DT
|E. Oliver
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Poyer 21 FS
|J. Poyer
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Epenesa 57 DE
|A. Epenesa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Neal 33 SAF
|S. Neal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Zimmer 61 DT
|J. Zimmer
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Addison 97 DE
|M. Addison
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bass 2 K
11
FPTS
|T. Bass
|3/3
|58
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bojorquez 9 P
|C. Bojorquez
|3
|45.0
|0
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Roberts 18 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Roberts
|4
|25.5
|40
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Murray 1 QB
24
FPTS
|K. Murray
|18/25
|170
|0
|0
|24
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Drake 41 RB
7
FPTS
|K. Drake
|15
|95
|0
|20
|7
|
K. Murray 1 QB
24
FPTS
|K. Murray
|10
|67
|2
|28
|24
|
C. Edmonds 29 RB
7
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|7
|52
|0
|25
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Hopkins 10 WR
7
FPTS
|D. Hopkins
|8
|5
|75
|0
|35
|7
|
D. Arnold 85 TE
3
FPTS
|D. Arnold
|4
|4
|34
|0
|11
|3
|
C. Kirk 13 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Kirk
|6
|4
|27
|0
|9
|2
|
C. Edmonds 29 RB
7
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|3
|3
|21
|0
|11
|7
|
K. Drake 41 RB
7
FPTS
|K. Drake
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|7
|
L. Fitzgerald 11 WR
0
FPTS
|L. Fitzgerald
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Baker 32 SS
|B. Baker
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thompson 34 FS
|J. Thompson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hicks 58 MLB
|J. Hicks
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Reddick 43 OLB
|H. Reddick
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Kirkpatrick 20 CB
|D. Kirkpatrick
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Peterson 21 CB
|P. Peterson
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
A. Blackson 96 DE
|A. Blackson
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Murphy 33 CB
|B. Murphy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Simmons 48 LB
|I. Simmons
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Campbell 59 OLB
|D. Campbell
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Coley 93 DT
|T. Coley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Peters 98 DT
|C. Peters
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fitts 49 LB
|K. Fitts
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Golden LB
|M. Golden
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Gonzalez 5 K
14
FPTS
|Z. Gonzalez
|4/4
|45
|2/2
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Lee 4 P
|A. Lee
|1
|42.0
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Edmonds 29 RB
7
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|2
|19.5
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Kirk 13 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Kirk
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - ARI 30(9:26 - 4th) PENALTY on ARZ-D.Hopkins False Start 5 yards enforced at BUF 30 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 33(10:06 - 4th) C.Edmonds up the middle to BUF 30 for 3 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARI 40(10:42 - 4th) K.Drake up the middle to BUF 33 for 7 yards (A.Klein).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 48(11:16 - 4th) K.Drake up the middle to BUF 40 for 8 yards (J.Poyer).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 32(11:51 - 4th) K.Drake right tackle pushed ob at BUF 48 for 20 yards (D.Jackson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - BUF 30(12:05 - 4th) C.Bojorquez punts 63 yards to ARZ 7 Center-R.Ferguson. C.Kirk ran ob at ARZ 32 for 25 yards (R.Ferguson).
|-5 YD
|
3 & 11 - BUF 35(12:45 - 4th) J.Allen pass short middle to D.Singletary to BUF 30 for -5 yards (I.Simmons) [I.Simmons].
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 36(13:29 - 4th) D.Singletary left tackle to BUF 35 for -1 yards (T.Coley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 36(13:35 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to J.Brown.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - BUF 29(14:15 - 4th) J.Allen pass short left to C.Beasley to BUF 36 for 7 yards (I.Simmons; K.Fitts).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 3 - BUF 32(15:00 - 4th) Z.Moss right tackle to BUF 29 for -3 yards (A.Blackson; I.Simmons).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 25(0:08 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to J.Brown to BUF 32 for 7 yards (J.Thompson M.Golden).
|Kickoff
|(0:08 - 3rd) Z.Gonzalez kicks 65 yards from ARZ 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:08 - 3rd) Z.Gonzalez extra point is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 15(0:13 - 3rd) K.Murray left tackle for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - ARI 15(0:18 - 3rd) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to C.Kirk. PENALTY on BUF-D.Worley Defensive Pass Interference 9 yards enforced at BUF 24 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 28(0:58 - 3rd) K.Drake up the middle to BUF 24 for 4 yards (E.Oliver).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 44(1:13 - 3rd) K.Murray left end pushed ob at BUF 28 for 28 yards (J.Poyer).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 10 - BUF 39(1:26 - 3rd) J.Allen pass deep middle intended for S.Diggs INTERCEPTED by P.Peterson at ARZ 37. P.Peterson to ARZ 44 for 7 yards (C.Beasley).
|
2 & 10 - BUF(1:49 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to D.Singletary pushed ob at ARZ 40 for 21 yards (J.Hicks). Penalty on ARZ-A.Blackson Defensive Offside offsetting enforced at BUF 39 - No Play. Penalty on BUF-D.Knox Illegal Block Above the Waist offsetting.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 39(2:22 - 3rd) Z.Moss right end to BUF 39 for no gain (H.Reddick).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 25(3:05 - 3rd) Z.Moss up the middle to BUF 39 for 14 yards (J.Thompson; B.Baker). ARZ-D.Campbell was injured during the play.
|Kickoff
|(3:05 - 3rd) Z.Gonzalez kicks 65 yards from ARZ 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - ARI 27(3:10 - 3rd) Z.Gonzalez 45 yard field goal is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ARI 27(3:14 - 3rd) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to L.Fitzgerald (M.Hyde).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - ARI 31(3:58 - 3rd) K.Murray scrambles right end pushed ob at BUF 27 for 4 yards (A.Klein).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 30(4:35 - 3rd) C.Edmonds right tackle to BUF 31 for -1 yards (T.Edmunds; T.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - BUF 18(4:42 - 3rd) C.Bojorquez punts 12 yards to BUF 30 Center-R.Ferguson out of bounds.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - BUF 13(5:02 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to BUF 18 for 5 yards (H.Reddick). ARZ-H.Reddick was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - BUF 13(5:08 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to C.Beasley.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 12(5:39 - 3rd) D.Singletary left tackle to BUF 13 for 1 yard (A.Blackson).
|Kickoff
|(5:44 - 3rd) Z.Gonzalez kicks 66 yards from ARZ 35 to BUF -1. A.Roberts to BUF 12 for 13 yards (T.Sherfield).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:44 - 3rd) Z.Gonzalez extra point is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - ARI 1(5:48 - 3rd) K.Murray left tackle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARI 8(6:24 - 3rd) J.Jones reported in as eligible. K.Drake right end to BUF 1 for 7 yards (A.Klein).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 14(6:55 - 3rd) C.Edmonds up the middle to BUF 8 for 6 yards (M.Addison; A.Klein).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARI 21(7:15 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short middle to C.Kirk to BUF 14 for 7 yards (T.Murphy).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 14 - ARI 32(7:49 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to C.Edmonds to BUF 21 for 11 yards (A.Klein).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - ARI 32(8:18 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short right to L.Fitzgerald pushed ob at BUF 12 for 10 yards (T.Edmunds). Penalty on ARZ-M.Williams Offensive Offside declined. PENALTY on ARZ-K.Beachum Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at BUF 22 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 28(8:46 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to C.Kirk pushed ob at BUF 22 for 6 yards (T.Johnson).
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 37(9:02 - 3rd) K.Murray pass to D.Hopkins pushed ob at BUF 28 for 35 yards (A.Klein).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARI 28(9:25 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short right to C.Kirk to ARZ 37 for 9 yards (D.Jackson). BUF-D.Jackson was injured during the play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(9:52 - 3rd) K.Drake up the middle to ARZ 28 for 3 yards (A.Klein E.Oliver).
|Kickoff
|(9:52 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:52 - 3rd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|+22 YD
|
2 & 2 - BUF 22(9:59 - 3rd) J.Allen pass deep left to C.Beasley for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 30(10:42 - 3rd) Z.Moss up the middle to ARZ 22 for 8 yards (B.Baker).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - BUF 10(10:49 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to C.Beasley. PENALTY on ARZ-D.Kirkpatrick Illegal Use of Hands 5 yards enforced at ARZ 35 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 37(11:27 - 3rd) Z.Moss left tackle to ARZ 35 for 2 yards (D.Campbell; A.Blackson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - BUF 40(11:45 - 3rd) C.Bojorquez punts 60 yards to end zone Center-R.Ferguson Touchback.
|
4 & 10 - BUF 45(11:45 - 3rd) PENALTY on BUF Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at BUF 45 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - BUF 45(12:34 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to BUF 45 for no gain (J.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BUF 45(12:40 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 45(12:49 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right [T.Coley].
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 34(13:26 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to J.Brown to BUF 45 for 11 yards (J.Hicks).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 21(13:55 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short middle to C.Beasley to BUF 34 for 13 yards (J.Hicks).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - BUF 15(14:24 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs to BUF 21 for 6 yards (D.Kirkpatrick).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 10(14:56 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to J.Brown to BUF 15 for 5 yards (B.Baker).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) Z.Gonzalez kicks 70 yards from ARZ 35 to BUF -5. A.Roberts to BUF 10 for 15 yards (T.Sherfield).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - BUF 41(0:04 - 2nd) T.Bass 58 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - BUF 41(0:20 - 2nd) J.Allen right tackle to ARZ 41 for no gain (J.Hicks; T.Coley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - BUF 41(0:25 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to D.Knox.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 50(0:46 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to C.Beasley to ARZ 41 for 9 yards (B.Murphy).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - BUF 45(0:46 - 2nd) PENALTY on ARZ Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at BUF 45 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - BUF 45(0:52 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep middle to C.Beasley. ARZ-C.Peters was injured during the play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 40(0:57 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to C.Beasley pushed ob at BUF 45 for 5 yards (J.Thompson).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 25(1:24 - 2nd) J.Allen up the middle to BUF 40 for 15 yards (C.Peters; B.Baker).
|Kickoff
|(1:24 - 2nd) Z.Gonzalez kicks 65 yards from ARZ 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - ARI 3(1:28 - 2nd) Z.Gonzalez 21 yard field goal is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - ARI 3(1:31 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to L.Fitzgerald (J.Poyer).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - ARI 3(1:33 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to C.Kirk (J.Hughes).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 8 - ARI 8(1:40 - 2nd) K.Drake up the middle to BUF 3 for 5 yards (M.Hyde J.Poyer). ARZ-D.Daniels was injured during the play.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 13 - ARI 21(1:48 - 2nd) K.Murray scrambles left end pushed ob at BUF 8 for 13 yards (M.Hyde).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 14 - ARI 22(1:55 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to C.Edmonds to BUF 21 for 1 yard (T.White).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 18(2:00 - 2nd) J.Jones reported in as eligible. K.Drake up the middle to BUF 22 for -4 yards (E.Oliver).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 30(2:05 - 2nd) C.Edmonds up the middle to BUF 18 for 12 yards (T.Johnson M.Hyde).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 41(2:23 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short right to D.Arnold to BUF 30 for 11 yards (D.Jackson).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 5 - ARI 48(2:43 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short middle to D.Arnold to BUF 41 for 7 yards (S.Neal).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - ARI 49(3:32 - 2nd) K.Murray scrambles right end to BUF 48 for 1 yard (A.Epenesa).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - ARI 49(3:36 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to C.Kirk.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 47(4:06 - 2nd) K.Drake up the middle to BUF 49 for 4 yards (E.Oliver; T.Edmunds).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARI 34(4:27 - 2nd) K.Drake up the middle to ARZ 47 for 13 yards (J.Poyer).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARI 25(5:04 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short middle to K.Drake to ARZ 34 for 9 yards (T.Edmunds).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(5:45 - 2nd) K.Murray sacked at ARZ 25 for 0 yards (J.Zimmer).
|Kickoff
|(5:45 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - BUF 37(5:51 - 2nd) T.Bass 55 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 15 - BUF 39(6:32 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle to I.McKenzie to ARZ 37 for 2 yards (B.Baker).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - BUF 34(6:32 - 2nd) PENALTY on BUF Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at ARZ 34 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BUF 34(6:36 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to D.Singletary.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 34(6:42 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to D.Singletary [B.Murphy].
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 48(7:23 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to ARZ 34 for 14 yards (P.Peterson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 48(7:30 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 1 - BUF 39(8:06 - 2nd) D.Singletary up the middle to ARZ 48 for 13 yards (J.Thompson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 30(8:40 - 2nd) J.Allen scrambles up the middle to BUF 39 for 9 yards (J.Hicks).
|Kickoff
|(8:45 - 2nd) Z.Gonzalez kicks 69 yards from ARZ 35 to BUF -4. A.Roberts pushed ob at BUF 30 for 34 yards (J.Whittaker).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - ARI 24(8:50 - 2nd) Z.Gonzalez 42 yard field goal is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - ARI 21(9:30 - 2nd) K.Murray sacked at BUF 24 for -3 yards (A.Klein).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARI 25(10:03 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short right to L.Fitzgerald to BUF 21 for 4 yards (T.Murphy).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 26(10:10 - 2nd) K.Drake left end pushed ob at BUF 25 for 1 yard (T.Edmunds).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARI 31(10:52 - 2nd) C.Edmonds up the middle to BUF 26 for 5 yards (T.Murphy).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 36(11:15 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short right to C.Kirk to BUF 31 for 5 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - ARI 45(11:46 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short middle to D.Arnold to BUF 36 for 9 yards (T.Murphy).
|Penalty
|
3 & 13 - ARI 50(12:12 - 2nd) PENALTY on BUF-J.Hughes Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at 50 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 20 - ARI 43(12:47 - 2nd) K.Murray scrambles left tackle to 50 for 7 yards (T.Edmunds).
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - ARI 43(12:53 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to D.Hopkins.
|Penalty
|
1 & 15 - ARI 48(13:10 - 2nd) PENALTY on ARZ-J.Sweezy False Start 5 yards enforced at ARZ 48 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARI 47(13:29 - 2nd) PENALTY on ARZ-K.Drake False Start 5 yards enforced at BUF 47 - No Play.
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(14:02 - 2nd) K.Murray pass deep right to D.Hopkins to BUF 47 for 28 yards (T.Johnson).
|Kickoff
|(14:02 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - ARI 36(14:07 - 2nd) T.Bass 54 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - ARI 36(14:13 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to D.Singletary (P.Peterson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 13 - ARI 45(15:00 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle to C.Beasley to ARZ 36 for 9 yards (J.Hicks; B.Murphy).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 42(0:21 - 1st) Z.Moss up the middle to ARZ 45 for -3 yards (D.Campbell).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - BUF 47(1:08 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to J.Brown to ARZ 42 for 11 yards (B.Baker).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - BUF 48(1:55 - 1st) J.Allen right end to BUF 47 for -1 yards (H.Reddick). High snap bobbled.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 43(2:36 - 1st) J.Allen pass short middle to S.Diggs to BUF 48 for 5 yards (H.Reddick; D.Campbell) [M.Golden].
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - BUF 42(3:15 - 1st) J.Allen up the middle to BUF 43 for 1 yard (A.Blackson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - BUF 40(3:40 - 1st) Z.Moss up the middle to BUF 42 for 2 yards (B.Baker).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 33(4:23 - 1st) J.Allen pass short middle to J.Brown to BUF 40 for 7 yards (D.Kirkpatrick).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - ARI 25(4:31 - 1st) A.Lee punts 42 yards to BUF 33 Center-A.Brewer fair catch by A.Roberts.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 13 - ARI 19(5:09 - 1st) K.Murray pass short middle to D.Hopkins to ARZ 25 for 6 yards (A.Klein).
|-7 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARI 26(5:47 - 1st) K.Murray up the middle to ARZ 19 for -7 yards (T.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 22(6:15 - 1st) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins to ARZ 26 for 4 yards (T.White).
|Kickoff
|(6:23 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to ARZ 0. C.Edmonds to ARZ 22 for 22 yards (D.Lee).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:23 - 1st) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - BUF 12(6:31 - 1st) I.McKenzie pass short left to J.Allen for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN. Handoff from Allen to McKenzie who passed it back to Allen.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 14(7:06 - 1st) J.Allen left end to ARZ 12 for 2 yards (B.Baker).
|+31 YD
|
3 & 8 - BUF 45(7:52 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to J.Brown to ARZ 14 for 31 yards (D.Kirkpatrick).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 47(8:34 - 1st) D.Singletary left end to ARZ 45 for 2 yards (B.Baker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 47(8:41 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to J.Brown.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - BUF 43(9:04 - 1st) J.Allen pass short middle to S.Diggs to ARZ 47 for 10 yards (P.Peterson). Penalty on ARZ-P.Peterson Defensive Holding declined.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 37(9:47 - 1st) J.Allen pass short middle to D.Knox to BUF 43 for 6 yards (J.Hicks; A.Blackson).
|Kickoff
|(9:53 - 1st) Z.Gonzalez kicks 68 yards from ARZ 35 to BUF -3. A.Roberts to BUF 37 for 40 yards (J.Whittaker).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - ARI 5(9:57 - 1st) Z.Gonzalez 23 yard field goal is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - ARI 5(10:01 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to D.Hopkins (D.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - ARI 5(10:06 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete short middle to D.Hopkins.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 7 - ARI 7(10:44 - 1st) K.Murray right end to BUF 5 for 2 yards (D.Jackson).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 19(11:22 - 1st) K.Drake up the middle to BUF 7 for 12 yards (D.Jackson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARI 26(11:48 - 1st) K.Drake up the middle to BUF 19 for 7 yards (D.Jackson; T.Edmunds).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 33(12:18 - 1st) K.Murray pass short right to D.Arnold to BUF 26 for 7 yards (D.Jackson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARI 42(12:39 - 1st) K.Murray pass short right to C.Edmonds to BUF 33 for 9 yards (A.Klein).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 44(13:03 - 1st) C.Edmonds right end pushed ob at BUF 42 for 2 yards (A.Klein).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 31(13:25 - 1st) C.Edmonds up the middle to BUF 44 for 25 yards (M.Hyde).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARI 28(13:58 - 1st) K.Murray scrambles left end to ARZ 31 for 3 yards (T.White).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARI 22(14:29 - 1st) K.Drake up the middle to ARZ 28 for 6 yards (D.Jackson; M.Hyde).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 20(14:56 - 1st) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins to ARZ 22 for 2 yards (E.Oliver).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 62 yards from BUF 35 to ARZ 3. C.Edmonds to ARZ 20 for 17 yards (A.Smith).
