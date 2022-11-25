|
Raiders-Seahawks Preview
SEATTLE (AP) There was an underrated aspect to what the Seattle Seahawks accomplished through their first 10 games and their surprising surge to the top of the NFC West.
They did most of it away from home and flew plenty of miles in the process - most recently to Germany, where they lost to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before their bye week.
That changes beginning Sunday, when the Seahawks (6-4) return to Lumen Field and host the Las Vegas Raiders. Seattle, which is tied with San Francisco atop the NFC West, plays five of its final seven games at home and only has one more game outside the Pacific time zone.
''I'm tired of traveling. I'm tired of being on planes, leaving on Friday or Saturday,'' wide receiver DK Metcalf said. ''I'm just happy to be back in front of the 12s (Seattle's fans) for five more games. I know they are excited to have us back.''
And Seattle's opponents during this upcoming stretch look less daunting than they did when the season began. The Seahawks' next three games are against teams with three wins apiece: the Raiders, the Los Angeles Rams and Carolina.
''I hope that there is a lot of energy for this finish because we certainly have it here in the building,'' Seattle coach Pete Carroll said.
Las Vegas (3-7) snapped a three-game skid with last week's overtime win at Denver and in the process gave the Seahawks a boost. Every Denver loss improves Seattle's draft position as owners of the Broncos' first-round pick next season. (Denver got Russell Wilson out of that deal, which isn't looking so great for the Broncos.)
The Raiders have lost five road games this season, four by one score.
''We don't know this team very well, so our team is hard at work in terms of learning the personnel, the scheme, the challenges they present in all three phases,'' Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said. ''And then obviously, going out there and playing in Seattle, it's always a different atmosphere. Very challenging place to play. So, a lot of hard work ahead of us here.''
RAINY DAYS AND SUNDAYS
With rain in the forecast for Sunday, the Raiders have been practicing with a wet football this week.
''This is the unique experience where we really haven't had any wet weather days,'' McDaniels said. ''So we'll simulate that, whether that's ball-handling, quarterback-center exchanges, the snapping to the to the specialists, throwing and catching the ball with a little moisture on it.
''We're not going to have the sprinkler system on when we're practicing, but we'll do as much as we can to try to simulate some of the things that I think our guys don't have as much repetition at.''
Quarterback Derek Carr said he often uses a water bottle to spray a football if he thinks there's a chance the Raiders will play in rain.
''I've practiced more wet ball drills than I've played in games,'' Carr said.
NO ORDINARY ROOKIE
Seahawks 6-foot-4 cornerback Tariq Woolen might be in his first season, but for the Raiders, he's playing like a veteran.
''He's a big, much taller corner than what's normal in the league, and he's a rookie,'' receiver Davante Adams said. ''He doesn't look like a rookie at all on tape.''
Carr said Woolen reminded him of former Seahawks great Richard Sherman because of his size.
''Sherm is a Hall of Fame type player, and (Woolen's) obviously a rookie,'' Carr said. ''He has a long way to go. But when you turn the tape on, he stands out. He's extremely talented at catching the football. When the ball is in his area, it doesn't look hard for him to make plays on it.''
Woolen made his fifth interception two weeks ago against the Bucs. He's the third rookie since 2010 with five picks in his first 10 games, joining Casey Hayward and former Seattle safety Earl Thomas. Woolen needs one interception to tie the franchise record for picks by a rookie.
MR. JONES
Chandler Jones has a strong history against the Seahawks, with 16 1/2 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and six forced fumbles in 11 games. The problem for the Raiders is Jones did all that when he played for Arizona. He has just half a sack this season, but with Maxx Crosby facing double teams on the other side, Jones could have opportunities. It'll be another test for Seattle's rookie offensive tackles Abraham Lucas and Charles Cross.
WALKER, SEATTLE RUNNER
The Seahawks were frustrated by their lack of a run game in their loss to the Buccaneers. Rookie Kenneth Walker III was limited to 17 yards on 10 carries. The Seahawks seem intent on not letting that happen again, so expect plenty of opportunities for Walker to put up yards against the 20th-ranked run defense in the league.
Walker is tied with Tennessee's Derrick Henry for the most TD runs since Week 5 with seven.
INJURY WATCH
Seattle will be without WR Dee Eskridge due to a broken bone in his hand. The Raiders listed starting running back Josh Jacobs as questionable with a calf injury.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|25:56
|22:14
|1st Downs
|17
|18
|Rushing
|8
|5
|Passing
|9
|13
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-10
|2-6
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|340
|319
|Total Plays
|51
|48
|Avg Gain
|6.7
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|144
|33
|Rush Attempts
|26
|18
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.5
|1.8
|Net Yards Passing
|196
|286
|Comp. - Att.
|16-24
|23-29
|Yards Per Pass
|7.8
|9.5
|Penalties - Yards
|5-40
|2-10
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-45.5
|2-47.5
|Return Yards
|108
|102
|Punts - Returns
|2-11
|1-11
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-73
|2-52
|Int. - Returns
|1-24
|2-39
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-3 -33%
|2-4 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|196
|PASS YDS
|286
|
|
|144
|RUSH YDS
|33
|
|
|340
|TOTAL YDS
|319
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Carr 4 QB
16
FPTS
|D. Carr
|16/24
|198
|2
|2
|16
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
23
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|21
|103
|1
|30
|23
|
Z. White 35 RB
2
FPTS
|Z. White
|2
|28
|0
|17
|2
|
D. Carr 4 QB
16
FPTS
|D. Carr
|2
|10
|0
|7
|16
|
A. Abdullah 22 RB
11
FPTS
|A. Abdullah
|1
|3
|0
|3
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Hollins 10 WR
14
FPTS
|M. Hollins
|4
|3
|58
|1
|36
|14
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
23
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|3
|3
|44
|0
|28
|23
|
D. Adams 17 WR
8
FPTS
|D. Adams
|8
|5
|35
|0
|9
|8
|
A. Abdullah 22 RB
11
FPTS
|A. Abdullah
|2
|2
|30
|1
|18
|11
|
F. Moreau 87 TE
4
FPTS
|F. Moreau
|5
|2
|28
|0
|17
|4
|
K. Cole 84 WR
1
FPTS
|K. Cole
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
J. Johnson 45 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Harmon 30 CB
|D. Harmon
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Webb 27 CB
|S. Webb
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ya-Sin 26 CB
|R. Ya-Sin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Perryman 52 MLB
|D. Perryman
|3-3
|0.0
|1
|0
|
M. Crosby 98 DE
|M. Crosby
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Moehrig 25 SS
|T. Moehrig
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Brown 50 ILB
|J. Brown
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Teamer 33 DB
|R. Teamer
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Billings 97 DT
|A. Billings
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
B. Nichols 91 DT
|B. Nichols
|1-3
|0.5
|0
|0
|
T. Hall 21 CB
|T. Hall
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Masterson 59 LB
|L. Masterson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Ferrell 99 DE
|C. Ferrell
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Carlson 2 K
9
FPTS
|D. Carlson
|2/2
|36
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Cole 6 P
|A. Cole
|2
|45.5
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Abdullah 22 RB
11
FPTS
|A. Abdullah
|3
|24.3
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Cole 84 WR
1
FPTS
|K. Cole
|2
|5.5
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
G. Smith 7 QB
13
FPTS
|G. Smith
|23/29
|295
|1
|1
|13
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Walker III 9 RB
16
FPTS
|K. Walker III
|12
|24
|2
|14
|16
|
T. Homer 25 RB
3
FPTS
|T. Homer
|1
|4
|0
|4
|3
|
G. Smith 7 QB
13
FPTS
|G. Smith
|4
|3
|0
|6
|13
|
D. Dallas 31 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Dallas
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Metcalf 14 WR
20
FPTS
|D. Metcalf
|14
|11
|90
|0
|24
|20
|
T. Lockett 16 WR
14
FPTS
|T. Lockett
|4
|2
|63
|1
|35
|14
|
M. Goodwin 11 WR
6
FPTS
|M. Goodwin
|2
|2
|42
|0
|21
|6
|
N. Fant 87 TE
6
FPTS
|N. Fant
|3
|3
|34
|0
|24
|6
|
T. Homer 25 RB
3
FPTS
|T. Homer
|1
|1
|27
|0
|27
|3
|
W. Dissly 89 TE
3
FPTS
|W. Dissly
|3
|2
|17
|0
|12
|3
|
K. Walker III 9 RB
16
FPTS
|K. Walker III
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|16
|
D. Dallas 31 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Dallas
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Brooks 56 ILB
|J. Brooks
|5-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Woods 99 NT
|A. Woods
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Barton 57 ILB
|C. Barton
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jackson 30 CB
|M. Jackson
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Diggs 6 FS
|Q. Diggs
|2-3
|0.0
|2
|0
|
P. Ford 97 DE
|P. Ford
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
R. Neal 26 SS
|R. Neal
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 42 SS
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Irvin 55 OLB
|B. Irvin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Bryant 8 CB
|C. Bryant
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Mafe 53 OLB
|B. Mafe
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
U. Nwosu 10 OLB
|U. Nwosu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Jefferson 77 DE
|Q. Jefferson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Mone 90 NT
|B. Mone
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Woolen 27 CB
|T. Woolen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Myers 5 K
9
FPTS
|J. Myers
|2/2
|34
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Dickson 4 P
|M. Dickson
|2
|47.5
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Dallas 31 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Dallas
|2
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Dallas 31 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Dallas
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
2 & 4 - SEA 23(11:54 - 4th) G.Smith to LV 28 for -5 yards. FUMBLES - RECOVERED by LV-C.Jones at LV 28.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 29(12:19 - 4th) G.Smith pass short left to D.Metcalf to LV 23 for 6 yards (S.Webb).
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - SEA 33(12:54 - 4th) T.Homer left guard to LV 29 for 4 yards (J.Brown).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 40(13:11 - 4th) G.Smith pass short left to D.Metcalf pushed ob at LV 33 for 7 yards (S.Webb).
|+27 YD
2 & 23 - SEA 33(13:45 - 4th) G.Smith pass deep left to T.Homer to LV 40 for 27 yards (J.Brown).
|-13 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 46(14:23 - 4th) K.Walker up the middle to SEA 33 for -13 yards (D.Perryman - T.Hall).
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(15:00 - 4th) G.Smith pass deep middle to M.Goodwin to SEA 46 for 21 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - SEA 17(0:25 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short middle to D.Metcalf to SEA 25 for 8 yards (S.Webb).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 9(0:44 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short right to D.Metcalf ran ob at SEA 17 for 8 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - LV 50(0:51 - 3rd) A.Cole punts 41 yards to SEA 9 - Center-T.Sieg - fair catch by D.Dallas.
|Penalty
4 & 6 - LV 45(0:51 - 3rd) PENALTY on LV-T.Sieg - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at SEA 45 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - LV 45(0:56 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete short middle to F.Moreau.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - LV 49(1:37 - 3rd) J.Jacobs right guard to SEA 45 for 4 yards (P.Ford).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 49(1:44 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep right to D.Adams (S.Harris).
|+28 YD
2 & 5 - LV 23(2:27 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short right to J.Jacobs to SEA 49 for 28 yards (Q.Diggs; M.Jackson).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LV 18(3:12 - 3rd) T.Munford reported in as eligible. J.Jacobs left guard to LV 23 for 5 yards (A.Woods).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - SEA 28(3:22 - 3rd) M.Dickson punts 44 yards to LV 28 - Center-C.Tinker. K.Cole to LV 27 for -1 yards (N.Bellore). PENALTY on LV-R.Teamer - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LV 28.
|+4 YD
3 & 11 - SEA 24(4:00 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short left to D.Metcalf to SEA 28 for 4 yards (R.Teamer).
|-3 YD
2 & 8 - SEA 27(4:38 - 3rd) K.Walker up the middle to SEA 24 for -3 yards (D.Perryman).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(5:03 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short left to D.Metcalf to SEA 27 for 2 yards (J.Brown; C.Ferrell).
|Kickoff
|(5:03 - 3rd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - LV 7(5:06 - 3rd) D.Carlson 25 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - LV 10(5:56 - 3rd) A.Abdullah left end to SEA 7 for 3 yards (Q.Diggs; T.Woolen).
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - LV 14(6:39 - 3rd) J.Jacobs right guard to SEA 10 for 4 yards (J.Brooks; C.Barton).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LV 16(7:22 - 3rd) T.Munford reported in as eligible. J.Jacobs up the middle to SEA 14 for 2 yards (J.Brooks).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - LV 33(8:07 - 3rd) Z.White up the middle to SEA 16 for 17 yards (C.Bryant; M.Jackson).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - LV 44(8:49 - 3rd) Z.White left guard to SEA 33 for 11 yards (B.Mafe - C.Barton).
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - LV 48(9:31 - 3rd) T.Munford reported in as eligible. J.Jacobs right end to SEA 44 for 4 yards (A.Woods).
|+13 YD
2 & 15 - LV 39(10:14 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short left to J.Jacobs to SEA 48 for 13 yards (Q.Diggs).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - LV 44(10:14 - 3rd) PENALTY on LV-F.Moreau - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at LV 44 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 44(10:20 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to D.Adams (M.Jackson).
|+12 YD
2 & 3 - LV 32(11:04 - 3rd) J.Jacobs right guard to LV 44 for 12 yards (M.Jackson; J.Brooks).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(11:46 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short right to D.Adams ran ob at LV 32 for 7 yards (J.Brooks).
|Kickoff
|(11:46 - 3rd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:46 - 3rd) J.Myers extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 14(11:55 - 3rd) K.Walker left guard for 14 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - SEA 35(12:25 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short middle to M.Goodwin to LV 14 for 21 yards (T.Hall).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 35(12:30 - 3rd) G.Smith pass incomplete short middle to T.Lockett [M.Crosby].
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 37(13:06 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short middle to T.Lockett ran ob at LV 35 for 28 yards (D.Harmon).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - SEA 34(13:37 - 3rd) G.Smith up the middle to SEA 37 for 3 yards (A.Billings).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - SEA 30(14:16 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short right to N.Fant to SEA 34 for 4 yards (J.Brown; D.Perryman).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(14:55 - 3rd) K.Walker right guard to SEA 30 for 5 yards (B.Nichols - D.Perryman).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Carlson kicks 66 yards from LV 35 to SEA -1. D.Dallas to SEA 25 for 26 yards (J.Horsted - A.Abdullah). LV-J.Horsted was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
2 & 12 - LV 18(0:14 - 2nd) D.Carlson 36 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - LV 13(0:14 - 2nd) PENALTY on LV - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at SEA 13 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LV 16(0:21 - 2nd) D.Carr scrambles right end ran ob at SEA 13 for 3 yards (C.Barton).
|+17 YD
2 & 8 - LV 33(0:28 - 2nd) D.Carr pass deep middle to F.Moreau to SEA 16 for 17 yards (Q.Diggs).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LV 35(0:36 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to M.Hollins to SEA 33 for 2 yards (C.Barton).
|+8 YD
4 & 2 - LV 43(0:42 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left end ran ob at SEA 35 for 8 yards (J.Brooks).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - LV 43(0:49 - 2nd) T.Munford reported in as eligible. J.Jacobs left tackle to SEA 43 for no gain (B.Irvin).
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - LV 46(1:27 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short right to K.Cole to SEA 43 for 3 yards (C.Bryant; M.Jackson).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LV 49(2:00 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left tackle to SEA 46 for 5 yards (J.Brooks; B.Mafe).
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - LV 45(2:38 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short right to D.Adams ran ob at LV 49 for 4 yards.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - LV 38(3:21 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short right to D.Adams pushed ob at LV 45 for 7 yards (R.Neal).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LV 37(4:02 - 2nd) J.Jacobs up the middle to LV 38 for 1 yard (M.Jackson - Q.Jefferson).
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - LV 30(4:37 - 2nd) D.Carr scrambles right end ran ob at LV 37 for 7 yards (R.Neal).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(5:21 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left end to LV 30 for 5 yards (J.Brooks; Q.Diggs).
|Kickoff
|(5:21 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:21 - 2nd) J.Myers extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|+35 YD
2 & 8 - SEA 35(5:27 - 2nd) G.Smith pass deep right to T.Lockett for 35 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 37(6:05 - 2nd) K.Walker left guard to LV 35 for 2 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - SEA 50(6:33 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short right to K.Walker ran ob at LV 37 for 13 yards (D.Harmon).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 47(7:01 - 2nd) K.Walker right end pushed ob at 50 for 3 yards (R.Teamer).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 35(7:39 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short middle to W.Dissly to SEA 47 for 12 yards (S.Webb).
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - SEA 31(8:10 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short left to D.Metcalf to SEA 35 for 4 yards (D.Harmon).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(8:29 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short left to D.Metcalf pushed ob at SEA 31 for 6 yards (S.Webb).
|Kickoff
|(8:29 - 2nd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 36(8:47 - 2nd) G.Smith pass deep middle intended for T.Lockett INTERCEPTED by D.Perryman at LV 46. D.Perryman to SEA 30 for 24 yards (D.Lewis).
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - SEA 27(9:28 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short left to D.Dallas to SEA 36 for 9 yards (D.Harmon) [C.Ferrell].
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(10:02 - 2nd) D.Dallas left guard to SEA 27 for 2 yards (M.Crosby).
|Kickoff
|(10:02 - 2nd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:02 - 2nd) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - LV 36(10:12 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to M.Hollins for 36 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - LV 44(10:52 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short right to D.Adams ran ob at SEA 36 for 8 yards.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - LV 45(11:32 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left guard to SEA 44 for 1 yard (J.Brooks).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LV 48(12:11 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short middle to J.Jacobs to SEA 45 for 3 yards (M.Jackson).
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - LV 48(12:53 - 2nd) J.Jacobs up the middle to SEA 48 for 4 yards (J.Brooks; A.Woods).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LV 39(13:26 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short right to D.Adams to LV 48 for 9 yards (M.Jackson).
|Kick Return
|(13:34 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 59 yards from SEA 35 to LV 6. A.Abdullah to LV 39 for 33 yards (J.Myers; N.Bellore).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - SEA 16(13:38 - 2nd) J.Myers 34 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - SEA 11(13:59 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short middle to T.Lockett to LV 4 for 7 yards (J.Brown). PENALTY on SEA-P.Haynes - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at LV 11 - No Play.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - SEA 19(14:19 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short left to D.Metcalf to LV 11 for 8 yards (D.Harmon).
|-3 YD
2 & 6 - SEA 16(15:00 - 2nd) K.Walker left end to LV 19 for -3 yards (C.Ferrell; B.Nichols).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 20(0:09 - 1st) K.Walker right guard to LV 16 for 4 yards (M.Crosby).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 33(0:46 - 1st) G.Smith pass short right to D.Metcalf ran ob at LV 20 for 13 yards (T.Moehrig).
|+24 YD
3 & 4 - SEA 43(1:25 - 1st) G.Smith pass deep left to D.Metcalf pushed ob at LV 33 for 24 yards (D.Harmon).
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - SEA 42(2:07 - 1st) K.Walker left guard to SEA 43 for 1 yard (D.Perryman; B.Nichols).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 37(2:40 - 1st) G.Smith pass short middle to W.Dissly to SEA 42 for 5 yards (T.Moehrig).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - LV 24(2:52 - 1st) A.Cole punts 50 yards to SEA 26 - Center-T.Sieg. D.Dallas to SEA 37 for 11 yards (D.Butler; L.Masterson).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - LV 24(2:58 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to M.Hollins.
|+2 YD
2 & 12 - LV 22(3:39 - 1st) J.Jacobs right guard to LV 24 for 2 yards (R.Neal; P.Ford).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 24(4:18 - 1st) D.Carr sacked at LV 22 for -2 yards (P.Ford).
|Kickoff
|(4:23 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 61 yards from SEA 35 to LV 4. A.Abdullah to LV 24 for 20 yards (T.Homer; J.Coleman).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - SEA 6(4:27 - 1st) J.Myers 24 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - SEA 6(4:32 - 1st) G.Smith pass short right intended for D.Metcalf INTERCEPTED by D.Harmon [M.Crosby] at LV -9. Touchback. The Replay Official reviewed the interception ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) G.Smith pass incomplete short right to D.Metcalf (D.Harmon) [M.Crosby].
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SEA 6(4:42 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete short right to D.Metcalf [M.Crosby]. LV-K.Peko was injured during the play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 11(5:19 - 1st) K.Walker right end to LV 6 for 5 yards (R.Ya-Sin - L.Masterson).
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 35(5:55 - 1st) G.Smith pass deep middle to N.Fant to LV 11 for 24 yards (D.Harmon).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 8 - LV 26(6:04 - 1st) D.Carr pass deep middle intended for F.Moreau INTERCEPTED by Q.Diggs (C.Barton) at 50. Q.Diggs ran ob at LV 35 for 15 yards (D.Adams; J.Jacobs).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LV 24(6:44 - 1st) J.Jacobs right guard to LV 26 for 2 yards (J.Brooks; R.Neal).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 22 - SEA 36(6:57 - 1st) M.Dickson punts 51 yards to LV 13 - Center-C.Tinker. K.Cole to LV 24 for 11 yards (N.Bellore).
|No Gain
3 & 13 - SEA 45(7:38 - 1st) G.Smith sacked at SEA 36 for -9 yards (sack split by A.Billings and B.Nichols).
|No Gain
2 & 13 - SEA 45(7:41 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete short middle to W.Dissly.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 48(8:08 - 1st) K.Walker right guard to SEA 45 for -3 yards (A.Billings).
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - SEA 42(8:51 - 1st) G.Smith scrambles up the middle to SEA 48 for 6 yards (D.Perryman).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 36(9:19 - 1st) G.Smith pass short right to N.Fant ran ob at SEA 42 for 6 yards.
|Kickoff
|(9:24 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 25 to SEA 10. D.Dallas to SEA 36 for 26 yards (L.Masterson; M.Farley).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:24 - 1st) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole. PENALTY on SEA-T.Woolen - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced between downs.
|+18 YD
3 & 5 - LV 18(9:30 - 1st) D.Carr pass deep right to A.Abdullah for 18 yards - TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on LV-A.Abdullah - Unsportsmanlike Conduct - 15 yards - enforced between downs.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - LV 18(9:37 - 1st) LV #4 Carr back in at QB. (Shotgun) D.Carr pass incomplete deep right to F.Moreau [P.Ford].
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LV 23(10:19 - 1st) LV#3 J Stidham in at QB J.Jacobs right end to SEA 18 for 5 yards (U.Nwosu; C.Barton).
|+20 YD
3 & 4 - LV 43(10:35 - 1st) D.Carr pass deep left to M.Hollins pushed ob at SEA 23 for 20 yards (J.Jones) [U.Nwosu]. LV-D.Carr was injured during the play.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - LV 43(11:18 - 1st) J.Jacobs up the middle to SEA 43 for no gain (A.Woods - B.Irvin).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LV 49(11:57 - 1st) J.Jacobs right guard to SEA 43 for 6 yards (B.Mone; B.Mafe).
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - LV 40(12:33 - 1st) T.Munford reported in as eligible. D.Carr pass short right to F.Moreau pushed ob at SEA 49 for 11 yards (J.Brooks).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 40(13:13 - 1st) J.Jacobs left tackle to LV 40 for no gain (C.Barton).
|+12 YD
3 & 7 - LV 28(13:50 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to A.Abdullah to LV 40 for 12 yards (C.Bryant).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LV 28(13:55 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to J.Johnson (J.Brooks).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(14:32 - 1st) T.Munford reported in as eligible. J.Jacobs up the middle to LV 28 for 3 yards (A.Woods - C.Barton).
|Kickoff
|(14:32 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:32 - 1st) J.Myers extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - SEA 12(14:39 - 1st) K.Walker right end for 12 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 12(14:45 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete short middle to D.Metcalf (T.Moehrig).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 20(14:55 - 1st) D.Carr pass deep middle intended for D.Adams INTERCEPTED by Q.Diggs at LV 36. Q.Diggs ran ob at LV 12 for 24 yards (J.Jacobs).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to LV 0. A.Abdullah to LV 20 for 20 yards (J.Jones).
