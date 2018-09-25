2019 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots find Brady's replacement, Broncos try again to land franchise QB

Three weeks into the season and here's what we know: The Patriots, at 1-2, are in a three-way for last place in the division. This isn't Tom Brady's fault -- it has more to do with a truly terrible defense -- but at 41, Brady may finally be on the downside of the greatest career in NFL history. And if he is, the Patriots might want to think about what life after Tom will look like. It's why we have them drafting a quarterback in the middle of the first round.

And three years after Broncos GM John Elway traded up in the first round to get Paxton Lynch, Denver is again in the quarterback business; Case Keenum is on a two-year deal and there's no guarantee he replicates the success he had in Minnesota in 2017.

And because you're wondering, we've ordered the picks based on each team's records this season, then sorted by how they finished in 2017. It's why the Buccaneers (2-1 this season but 5-11 last season), for example, pick eight spots ahead of the Eagles (2-1 this season but Super Bowl champs last season).

Looking for a hot new podcast that's your home for all things NFL? Look no further. The Pick Six Podcast with Will Brinson has you covered every weekday morning with new episodes around 30 minutes each. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play.

1. Houston Texans

Jonah Williams, LT, Alabama. Tackle Julién Davenport was flagged four times in last Sunday's loss to the Giants and two more times the week before. Despite the Texans' efforts to shore up the offensive line in the offseason, adding difference-makers is a priority.

2. Oakland Raiders

Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State. The Raiders are 0-3 and after each loss, new (old) coach Jon Gruden has lamented either the team's glaring lack of a pass rush or how incredibly difficult it is to replace one of the league's best players. So the team tries to forget about Khalil Mack by drafting Nick Bosa.

3. Arizona Cardinals

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston. When you start 0-3 and have a minus-54 point differential, you're desperate for help everywhere. The Cardinals have their franchise quarterback in Josh Rosen, who will make his first start in Week 14, so why not start rebuilding the defense with arguably the draft's best player.

4. New York Giants

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU. Former first-round pick Eli Apple struggled mightily last season (along with the rest of the team) and even though Janoris Jenkins has two more years left on his deal after this season, there's a clear need for depth at cornerback.

5. Indianapolis Colts

Devin White, LB, LSU. The Colts took linebacker Darius Leonard in Round 2 this year and White has a chance to be a special talent at the next level.

6. New York Jets

Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan. Gary, an athletic, explosive player who can get after the quarterback, would join a defensive line that already includes former first-rounder Leonard Williams.

7. San Francisco 49ers

N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State. The 49ers have lost Jimmy Garoppolo for the season, but when he returns he'll still need playmakers at a position where there currently isn't much depth.

8. Detroit Lions

Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson. You wouldn't have known it to watch the Lions beat up on the Patriots on Sunday night but the defense, which was supposed to get better under Matt Patricia, was among the league's worst through the first two weeks. That changes with Ferrell, one of the most disruptive players in the draft.

9. Seattle Seahawks

Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss. The Seahawks have needs on both sides of the ball, but as Russell Wilson continues to run for his life on a weekly basis, upgrading the offensive line will remain a priority.

10. Buffalo Bills

A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss. Well, well, well. We're as guilty as anyone for writing off the Bills. But after they destroyed the Vikings, maybe Josh Allen can have a chance to succeed. Which is why he'll need a reliable deep threat, something Kelvin Benjamin appears incapable of being.

11. Los Angeles Chargers

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri. In terms of the way he moves around the in the pocket and throws the football, 36-year-old Philip Rivers appears to be the exact same player he was when he was drafted in 2004. But we don't think he'll play forever, which is why the Chargers at some point have to think about their post-Rivers future.

12. Dallas Cowboys

Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia. The Cowboys' offense can kindly be described as a work in progress, so help along at wideout or along the offensive line are considerations here, but adding a playmaking cornerback would also be welcome news.

13. Atlanta Falcons

Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson. When healthy, the Falcons have plenty of young, physical playmakers at linebacker and in the secondary. Lawrence, would add that youth and physicality along the defensive interior.

14. New England Patriots

Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon. Tom Brady says he wants to play a few more seasons but at some point the Patriots have to commit to finding his replacement. And it's not like New England finds itself picking this high in the first round every year.

15. Cleveland Browns

Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State. The Browns have invested heavily in upgrading this defense in recent years and Jones adds the element of an interior pass rush.

16. Green Bay Packers

Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma. Brown is a legit deep threat who can consistently put secondaries under pressure, adding another downfield element to Aaron Rodgers' arsenal.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State. 2016 first-round pick Artie Burns was benched after his Week 2 effort against the Chiefs and it doesn't look like he'll live up to his draft status anytime soon. So for the second time in two drafts, the Steelers take a defensive back in the first round.

18. Minnesota Vikings

Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama. The offensive line is also a need but Davis can dominate the line of scrimmage and would join one of the league's best defenses.

19. Oakland Raiders (via Bears)

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State. The Raiders' defensive overhaul continues for a unit that ranked 27th going into Week 3, and was dead last against the run, according to Football Outsiders' metrics.

20. Denver Broncos

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State. Haskins has looked good early and we know that Case Keenum isn't the long-term answer in Denver. After whiffing badly on Paxton Lynch, John Elway will be under pressure to identify the team's next franchise quarterback.

21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State. The Bucs' pass rush has improved with the addition of Vinny Curry and Jason Pierre-Paul, but it's still a work in progress. Sweat makes a lot of sense here.

22. Washington Redskins

Anthony Johnson, WR, Buffalo. Alex Smith has leaned heavily on his running backs and tight ends to start the season and while tight end Jordan Reed can be explosive when he's healthy, it's a lot easier to win in the NFL with a balanced offense.

23. Cincinnati Bengals

Noah Fant, TE, Iowa. It's unclear if Tyler Eifert will ever return to form and with the Bengals' offensive line coming together, the team can focus on surrounding Andy Dalton with down-the-field playmakers.

24. Tennessee Titans

Brian Burns, DE, Florida State. The Titans appear to have struck gold with second-round pick Harold Landry and they'll bookend him with Burns.

25. Baltimore Ravens

Zach Allen, DE, Boston College. Terrell Suggs is still playing at a high level but he's 35, so the Ravens need to start grooming his replacement.

26. Jacksonville Jaguars

Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina. If the Jaguars are finally comfortable letting Blake Bortles throw the ball, they'll need to get him some big-play targets.

27. Green Bay Packers (via Saints)

Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama. While the Packers have invested in their cornerbacks in recent drafts, former first-round safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix has been a disappointment.

28. Carolina Panthers

Joe Jackson, DE, Miami. Same as last week. Julius Peppers is 38 and Mario Addison is 31. And while Peppers could play another decade, the Panthers take Allen as insurance that he might not.

29. Philadelphia Eagles

Josh Allen, OLB, Kentucky. There aren't many holes on this team but there's always room for a speedy, playmaking linebacker.

30. Miami Dolphins

Mitch Hyatt, OT, Clemson. We've had the Dolphins taking a quarterback in our previous mock drafts but Ryan Tannehill is 11-5 with Adam Gase as his coach. If the Dolphins can keep him healthy, maybe this thing can work.

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama. The offense obviously isn't the problem in Kansas City and Williams, who can be a dominant run stopper would help shore up one of the league's worst defenses.

32. Los Angeles Rams

Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State. The Rams have need at linebacker but Andrew Whitworth is 36 years old and Risner would be too good to pass up here.