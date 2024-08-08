OXNARD, California -- The Dallas Cowboys didn't have a joint practice in training camp with another NFL team in 2023, head coach Mike McCarthy's first season calling offensive plays during his Dallas tenure.

Now, they are readying for one on Thursday when they host the Los Angeles Rams in Oxnard. The reason why McCarthy felt it was worth doing despite the risk of fights breaking out is because he would appreciate seeing some of his veteran starters face off against an opponent who isn't a teammate in practice. McCarthy has routinely held key starters out of preseason games since becoming the Cowboys head coach in 2020.

"I think it's just a high quality practice," McCarthy said Tuesday. "I think at the end of the day it's not live. It's a chance to go full speed, uncommon opponent. We've been practicing against each other since we arrived here. Yeah, I think games are always different. You're on different time clocks, the structure is different. It's still a controlled practice that we'll compete in. I'm looking forward to an excellent practice with those guys."

However, there is a risk the whole thing can be derailed by players getting tangled up, leading to punches being exchanged. That was the case out in New Jersey with a fight ensuing between the Detroit Lions and the New York Giants on Wednesday. The league ended up fining both teams $200,000 for the skirmishes as it issued the following statement:

"All NFL clubs were reminded in a memo sent last month that fighting and unprofessional conduct at joint practices would not be tolerated," NFL Media reported on Wednesday.

McCarthy believes that fights aren't inevitable in joint practices despite recent event, and isn't concerned about fighting. "I think like anything in our industry, it all comes down to why you do things. ... I like the way Sean [McVay] runs his program. We talked early in the spring about working together. We had another experience. I thought it went well.''

Players believe there's a clear difference between defending your teammates and crossing the line, a definition that may be subjective around the league.

"I think you know me well enough where fights aren't too big of a deal," Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson said Wednesday. "Emotions are high. It's a physical game. You try to stay away from the fights, you try to stay away from the punch and you try to stay away from some dirty stuff. But I think nothing's wrong with grabbing a guy by his pads and holding him and just looking at him and saying, 'Hey, going after my QB like that isn't cool' or something like that. But I understand emotions get high. ... So I don't blame any of that stuff."

Breaking up the monotony of training camp about three weeks in, Thursday's joint practice couldn't have come at better time for the Cowboys.

"I think it's great. I love it," Ferguson said of having a joint practice. "I think after a while you get tired of going against your own guys. They start learning your plays, your calls and stuff like that. Having a whole new group with different defense with different looks with really a whole new scheme, it's beneficial because then you're not just running against the same stuff, having the same calls, the same checks might be a little different. It might have a couple of extra wrinkles in there that, you know, maybe you weren't thinking about it earlier."

Three-time Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott concurred as he is definitely going to be in McCarthy's group of veterans who won't be playing preseason football.

"I think it's good to see a different style of defense, to see a different defense and a different system," Elliott said on Tuesday. "I know on our team we have a lot of vets, and vets probably won't play in the preseason, so it's good to get some different looks in practice and those joint practices are a little bit different speed, it's good for us to get those reps."

That's why McCarthy is so insistent on preventing fights: Both he and his players are in unison about the value of this joint practice opportunity with the Rams, so they will be going out of their way to make the most of it.

"It's a waste of time'' McCarthy said of fighting. "I don't want guys fighting. That's not toughness. It's lack of discipline. ... We want the work to get the emotional edge to push each other, but you've got to handle those spots. It's all part of the emotional challenge in the game of football. I'm not looking for it and I know Sean's not looking for it, either. "We want to have a healthy practice. That's why we're working together. I think Thursday will be great."