Agent's Take: 2020 NFL offseason dates to know for free agency, contract options, franchise tags and more

Financial decisions now take center stage with all NFL teams entering the offseason after the 2019 season concluded with the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. The decisions made in the early part of the offseason can have long lasting ramifications for teams.

Here's a look at key offseason dates running through the first week of the 2020 league year, which begins on March 18. Some dates have league-wide importance. Other dates can potentially affect specific player contracts and the salary cap of individual teams because they are crucial to the timing of contract restructures, pay cuts and players being released. Notable players have been highlighted on the appropriate date with how the event is specified in their respective contracts. Less heralded players are only mentioned on dates without a lot of activity.

February 3

NFL: The waiver system for 2020 begins. Players with fewer than four years of service for benefit purposes are subject to waivers and their contracts can be claimed by other teams. Players with four or more years of service become free agents when released and can be immediately signed.

February 5

Third day of waiver period

Bears: Safety Eddie Jackson's injury guaranteed $1.05 million and $8.95 million 2020 and 2021 base salaries are fully guaranteed.

Raiders: $2.9 million of quarterback Derek Carr's $18.9 million 2020 base salary is fully guaranteed; the $2.9 million was guaranteed for injury at signing. Center Rodney Hudson's $12.65 million 2020 base salary and $3.5 million of his $9.55 million 2021 base salary are fully guaranteed; the $16.15 million was guaranteed for injury at signing. Wide receiver Tyrell Williams' $11 million 2020 base salary, which was guaranteed for injury at signing, is fully guaranteed. Tight end Darren Waller's $7.28 million 2020 base salary is fully guaranteed; Waller's base salary was guaranteed for injury at signing. Guard Richie Incognito's $5 million 2020 base salary is fully guaranteed; the base salary was guaranteed for injury at signing.

February 6

Fourth day of waiver period

Panthers: Defensive end Mario Addison's 2020 through 2022 contract years void. Addison will be an unrestricted free agent at the start of the 2020 league year. The Panthers will have a $1.5 million salary cap charge from the bonus proration associated with these contract years.

February 7

Fifth day of waiver period; five days after 2019 League Year's Super Bowl

Broncos: This is the first day for the Broncos to exercise options for linebacker Todd Davis, offensive guard Ronald Leary, kicker Brandon McManus and linebacker Von Miller's 2020 contract years. $500,000 of Davis' $5 million 2020 base salary becomes fully guaranteed with the option being exercised. Picking up Leary's option triggers a $1.5 million 2020 base salary guarantee. His entire 2020 base salary is $8.15 million. $1 million of McManus' $3 million 2020 base salary is fully guaranteed only if the option is picked up. $6 million of Miller's $17.5 million 2020 base salary is fully guaranteed if the option is exercised. The deadline to exercise these options is the last day of the 2019 league year, which is March 18.

Chiefs: Defensive end Terrell Suggs' 2020 contract year voids. He will be an unrestricted free agent when 2020 league year starts.

Lions: Punter Sam Martin's 2020 contract year voids. Martin becomes an unrestricted free agent at the start of the 2020 league year. The Lions will have a $500,000 cap charge from the bonus proration relating to this contract year.

Seahawks: Salaries of three key Seahawks are guaranteed. $5.093 million of wide receiver Tyler Lockett's $8.5 million 2020 base salary, which was guaranteed for injury at signing, becomes fully guaranteed. Linebacker Bobby Wagner's $10.75 million and quarterback Russell Wilson's $18 million 2020 base salaries are fully guaranteed. The duos base salaries were guaranteed for injury at signing.

February 24-March 2

NFL: The NFL Scouting Combine takes place in Indianapolis, Indiana. Meetings between agents of impending free agents and teams routinely occur at the combine, although these types of discussions are prohibited by NFL rules. Teams are rarely penalized for tampering with players from other teams when those players are scheduled to become free agents.

February 25

22nd day before start of 2020 League Year

NFL: The 15-day period where teams can designate franchise or transition players begins. Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott are prime franchise-tag candidates. As long as a there isn't a new collective bargaining agreement, teams will have use of both a franchise and transition tag since 2020 is the last year of the labor agreement.

Jaguars: This is the deadline for the Jaguars to exercise an option in defensive tackle Marcell Dareus' contract. If Dareus' 2020 contract year is picked up, his $9.5 million 2020 base salary becomes fully guaranteed and a $10 million fifth day of the 2020 league year roster bonus due on March 22 will be guaranteed for skill and injury. $20 million of cap room would be gained from declining the option.

Redskins: This is the final day for Washington to pick up an option for running back Adrian Peterson's 2020 contract year worth $2.5 million.

March 8

Tenth day prior to start of 2020 League Year

Bears: This is the final day for the Bears to pick up an option for guard Cody Whitehair's 2024 contract year worth $10.25 million. A $5.5 million payment is required to pick up this year. Whitehair's 2020 base salary is a fully guaranteed $10.6 million instead of a fully guaranteed $5.1 million if the payment isn't made.

Chargers: Wide receiver Travis Benjamin's 2020 contract year voids. He becomes an unrestricted free agent at the start of the 2020 league year. The Chargers will have a $1.5 million cap charge from Benjamin's 2020 signing bonus proration after voiding.

March 10

Eighth day prior to start of 2020 League Year

NFL: The period for designating franchise or transition players ends at 4 p.m. ET. Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper is a prime candidate for a transition tag provided his quarterback, Dak Prescott, doesn't sign a long-term deal by this deadline.

March 15

Third day prior to start of 2020 League Year

Panthers: This is the last day for the Panthers to pick up an option for defensive tackle Dontari Poe's 2020 contract. Poe's $10 million of 2020 compensation includes a $2.5 million third day of league year roster that would be fully guaranteed if the option is picked up.

March 16-March 18

NFL: Teams are allowed to negotiate with the agents of prospective unrestricted free agents during a two-day period beginning March 16 at noon ET and ending at 3:59:59 p.m. ET on March 18. In the two-day window, prospective unrestricted free agents can't visit teams or have direct contact with team employees, except those from their current clubs. A player's ability to re-sign with his current club isn't affected by the rule. The negotiating period does not apply to unsigned players receiving restricted free agent, franchise or transition tenders.

March 18, Part I

End of 2019 League Year

NFL: 2019 league year ends at 3:59:59 pm ET.

Chiefs: This is the deadline for the Chiefs to pick up options on 2020 contract years for offensive lineman Cameron Erving ($3.25 million salary), running back Damien Williams ($2.3 million) and linebacker Damien Wilson ($3.5 million).

Eagles: This is the deadline for the Eagles to exercise options on 2020 contract years for Nigel Bradham ($8 million salary) and safety Malcolm Jenkins ($7.85 million). With Jenkins, voiding 2021 and 2022 contract years would be picked up as well.

Patriots: Tom Brady's 2020 and 2021 contract years void. He becomes an unrestricted free agent absent a new deal before voiding occurs. The Patriots will have a $13.5 million cap for the 2020 league year relating to the bonus proration from these contract years with voiding.

Rams: This is the last day for the Rams to pick up options on 2020 contract years for cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman ($4 million salary) and safety Eric Weddle ($4,250,524).

Ravens: This is the final day for the Ravens to pick up an option for cornerback Brandon Carr's 2020 contract year of $6 million, which includes a $1.5 million fifth day of the league year roster bonus.

Saints: Three Saints have contract years void. Quarterback Drew Brees' 2020 through 2022 contract years void, and there will be a $21.3 million cap charge for the Saints because of the bonus proration from these contract years. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater's 2020 and 2021 contract years void, which frees up $18 million of cap space for the Saints. Linebacker A.J. Klein's 2020 contract year voids, and the Saints will have a $1 million cap charge associated with Klein's 2020 signing bonus proration. These players will be unrestricted free agents when the 2020 league year starts.

March 18, Part II

First day of 2020 League Year

NFL: The 2020 league year, free agency, trading period and top 51 begin at 4 p.m. ET. Only the top 51 salaries (i.e.; cap numbers), including unsigned franchise, transition, restricted free agent and exclusive rights tenders, on a team count against the salary cap during the offseason. All teams must be under the salary cap prior to 4 p.m. ET.

NFL: The salary for the 2020 option year with 2016 first-round picks, which was guaranteed for injury upon exercise, becomes fully guaranteed. Some of those players include Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa ($14.36 million), Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey ($13.703 million) and Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley ($12.866 million).

Dolphins: This is the beginning of a five-day period for the Dolphins to exercise an option for wide receiver DeVante Parker's 2023 contract year worth $6.3 million. Parker's fully guaranteed $1.3 million 2020 base salary will increase to a fully guaranteed $4.5 million if the Dolphins don't commit to making the necessary $3.2 million payment to pick up the option for Parker's 2023 contract year.

Eagles: The window opens for the Eagles to exercise options for future contract years with numerous players, including defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, guard Brandon Brooks, tight end Zach Ertz, defensive end Brandon Graham, wide receiver DeSean Jackson, defensive tackle Malik Jackson, wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, offensive tackle Lane Johnson and quarterback Carson Wentz. Most notably, Wentz's 2024 contract year worth $21 million can be picked up with a $30 million payment that will reduce his fully guaranteed 2020 base salary from $31.383 million to $1.383 million.

Giants: Offensive tackle Nate Solder has a $3 million roster bonus due.

Saints: The Saints' five-day window to pick up an option on defensive end Cameron Jordan's 2024 contract year ($5.2 million salary), which will eventually void, opens. If the required $9.5 million payment for Jordan's 2024 season isn't made, his 2020 base salary is $11.75 million instead of $2.25 million, where $11 million is fully guaranteed instead of $1.5 million.

March 19

Second day of 2020 League Year

Rams: Quarterback Jared Goff's $25 million 2021 base salary, $2.5 million second day of the 2021 league year roster bonus and $18.5 million 2022 base salary become fully guaranteed. They were guaranteed for injury when Goff signed his contract extension last September. Goff's fully guaranteed $21 million 2020 roster bonus is also due. None of the guarantees have an offset.

March 20

Third day of 2020 League Year

Bears: The Bears have some contract guarantees vest. Defensive tackle Eddie Goldman's $4.75 million 2020 base salary is secure. $16.7 million of linebacker Khalil Mack's $17.046 million 2021 base salary is secure. There were corresponding injury guarantees when players signed their contracts. Goldman ($3 million) and Mack ($3.7 million) also have fully guaranteed roster bonuses become payable, as does cornerback Kyle Fuller ($7.5 million).

Browns: Key players have salary guarantees vest. The remaining $11.25 million of wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr.'s $14 million 2020 base salary (which was guaranteed for injury) that isn't already fully guaranteed becomes so. $6.5 million of defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson's $11.9 million 2020 base salary becomes fully guaranteed; $2 million was fully guaranteed at signing, with $8.5 million guaranteed for injury. $3.5 million of center J.C. Tretter's $9.1 million 2021 base salary becomes fully guaranteed; $6.25 million was guaranteed for injury.

Buccaneers: $3.125 million of guard Ali Marpet's $10.625 million 2020 base salary, which was guaranteed for injury at signing, becomes fully guaranteed. $3 million of his $10.25 million 2021 base salary is also fully guaranteed. This $3 million was guaranteed for injury when the contract was signed.

Cardinals: $2.1 million of running back David Johnson's $7.95 million 2021 base salary becomes fully guaranteed after it was guaranteed for injury at signing. The remaining $3 million of linebacker Jordan Hicks' $6 million 2020 base salary that wasn't already fully guaranteed becomes so; the entire amount was guaranteed for injury at signing.

Chiefs: Defensive end Frank Clark's $18.5 million 2021 base salary becomes fully guaranteed after it was guaranteed for injury when he signed the deal.

Dolphins: $2.5 million of cornerback Xavien Howard's $12.075 million 2021 base salary becomes fully guaranteed; the entire $12.075 million was guaranteed for injury at signing.

Eagles: Quarterback Carson Wentz's fully guaranteed $8 million roster bonus is due. His $15.4 million 2021 base salary also becomes fully guaranteed.

Falcons: This is the last day for the Falcons to pick up their options for defensive tackle Grady Jarrett ($16.5 million for 2022), wide receiver Julio Jones ($11.513 million for 2023) and Matt Ryan ($28 million for 2023). Payments are required of $8.499 million for Jarrett, $10 million for Jones and $12.5 million for Ryan. Their fully guaranteed 2020 base salaries increase by the payment amount if the options aren't exercised.

Jaguars: Nick Foles' $5 million fifth day of the 2021 league year roster bonus, which was guaranteed for injury at signing, is fully guaranteed.

Jets: Cornerback Trumaine Johnson's $11 million 2020 base salary becomes fully guaranteed after it was guaranteed for injury at signing.

Lions: Defensive end Trey Flowers' $14.375 million 2021 base salary is fully guaranteed. The $14.375 million was guaranteed for injury at signing.

Packers: Roster bonuses are due for safety Adrian Amos ($4 million), defensive lineman Dean Lowry ($2 million), quarterback Aaron Rodgers ($5.24 million), linebacker Preston Smith ($4 million), linebacker Za'Darius Smith ($9 million) and guard Billy Turner ($3 million). Rodgers' roster bonus is already fully guaranteed; the others don't contain any type of guarantees.

Panthers: Linebacker Shaquille Thompson's $4 million 2020 base salary is fully guaranteed after being guaranteed for injury at signing.

Rams: The guarantees for several prominent Rams are triggered. Wide receiver Brandin Cooks' $8 million 2020 base salary, which was guaranteed for injury at signing, is fully guaranteed. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald's $19.892 million 2021 base salary (already guaranteed for injury) becomes fully guaranteed. $10 million isn't subject to offset. Running back Todd Gurley's $5.5 million 2020 base salary and $5 million third day of the 2021 league year roster bonus, both guaranteed for injury at signing, are fully guaranteed. Tight end Tyler Higbee's $2 million 2020 base salary and $3 million third day of the 2021 league year roster bonus are fully guaranteed. Both were guaranteed for injury at signing. The fully guaranteed roster bonuses of Cooks ($4 million), Gurley ($7.55 million) and Higbee ($6.025 million) are due. Only $2.5 million of Gurley's roster bonus is subject to offset. Offensive tackle Rob Havenstein ($3.75 million), linebacker Clay Matthews ($2 million) and wide receiver Robert Woods ($2 million) also have fully guaranteed roster bonuses due.

Steelers: Three players have roster bonuses payable, including linebacker Mark Barron ($750,000), kicker Chris Boswell ($1 million) and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger ($12.5 million). $7.5 of Roethlisberger's $12.5 million is guaranteed for injury.

Vikings: The base salaries of a few Vikings become secure. The 2020 base salaries of linebacker Anthony Barr ($10 million), wide receiver Stefon Diggs ($10.9 million), linebacker Eric Kendricks ($7.15 million), tight end Kyle Rudolph ($7.025 million) and wide receiver Adam Thielen ($4.8 million) become fully guaranteed. $10.4 million of defensive end Danielle Hunter's $10.9 million and $5.3 million of defensive tackle Linval Joseph's $11.15 million become guaranteed as well. All of the amounts that can become fully guaranteed were guaranteed for injury when these contracts were signed. Thielen also has a $5 million roster bonus guaranteed for injury, which is due.

March 22

Fifth day of 2020 League Year

Bengals: Wide receiver Tyler Boyd and offensive tackle Cordy Glenn have $2 million roster bonuses payable.

Browns: Wide receiver Jarvis Landry's $13 million 2020 base salary, which was guaranteed for injury at signing, becomes fully guaranteed.

Buccaneers: $5 million of wide receiver Mike Evans' $16.75 million 2020 base salary, which was guaranteed for injury at signing, is fully guaranteed. The other $11.75 million is already fully guaranteed.

Colts: Quarterback Jacoby Brissett's fully guaranteed $7 million roster bonus is due.

Cowboys: Running back Ezekiel Elliott and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence's $9.6 million and $17 million 2021 base salaries become completely secure. The money was guaranteed for injury at signing. It's also the final day for Dallas to exercise options on contract years for for offensive tackle La'el Collins ($10 million for 2024), Elliott ($16.6 million for 2025) and linebacker Jaylon Smith ($12.35 million for 2026). In order to pick up the option years, Dallas must pay $3.5 million to Collins, $13 million to Elliott and $8 million to Smith. Their fully guaranteed 2020 base salaries increase by the payment amount if the options aren't exercised.

Falcons: This is the deadline for the Falcons to exercise an option on linebacker Deion Jones' 2023 contract year ($12,429,860) with a $7 million payment. His fully guaranteed $5.85 million 2020 base salary increases to a fully guaranteed $12.85 million if the option isn't picked up. Additionally, $6.404 million of offensive tackle Jake Matthews' $10.55 million 2020 base salary, which was guaranteed for injury at signing, becomes fully guaranteed.

Jaguars: $7 million of linebacker Myles Jack's $9.5 million 2021 base salary becomes fully guaranteed. The $7 million was already guaranteed for injury.

Jets: The last half of Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley's $16 million 2021 base salary becomes fully guaranteed. The entire $16 million was guaranteed for injury at signing. Wide receiver Quincy Enunwa's $6 million 2020 base salary, which is already guaranteed for injury, becomes fully guaranteed. Mosley also has a fully guaranteed $10 million roster bonus due. Additionally, running back Le'Veon Bell's fully guaranteed $4.5 million roster bonus is due.

Lions: Quarterback Matthew Stafford's fully guaranteed $6 million roster bonus is due.

Ravens: Cornerback Marcus Peters' 2020 base salary of $11,486,118 is fully guaranteed after being guaranteed for injury at signing.

Redskins: This is the final day of a five-day period for Washington to pick up an option on safety Landon Collins' 2024 contract year worth $14 million, A $6 million payment is required to exercise the option. If the option year is declined, Collins' fully guaranteed 2020 base salary is $16 million rather than $10 million.

Steelers: Roster bonuses are payable for cornerback Joe Haden ($3.5 million), cornerback Steven Nelson ($3 million) and center Maurkice Pouncey ($3 million).

Titans: Several key Titans have salary guarantee. Wide receiver Adam Humphries' $7 million 2020 base salary becomes completely secure after being guaranteed for injury at signing. Half of safety Kevin Byard's $11.2 million 2021 base salary becomes fully guaranteed; the entire $11.2 million was guaranteed for injury when he signed his extension. $6 million of cornerback Malcolm Butler's $11 million 2020 base salary and $5.45 million of defensive lineman Jurrell Casey's $11.25 million 2020 base salary become fully guaranteed. Both amounts were guaranteed for injury at signing. The $3.5 million of guard Rodger Saffold's $9.5 million 2020 base salary that wasn't already fully guaranteed becomes so; all $9.5 million was guaranteed for injury at signing.