As the resident Bengals homer here at CBS Sports, I'm still not emotionally recovered from one of the wildest days of Thanksgiving football in NFL history. This year marked the first time since 2002 that every game played on Thanksgiving finished with a one-score margin and there were only two games that year, so this year was definitely better.

All three games ended up being pretty crazy. We'll be covering all three games in today's newsletter, plus making some bold predictions for Week 12.

1. Today's show: Recapping all three Thanksgiving games

After spending Thanksgiving Day with my family, I moved on and spent Thanksgiving night with my podcasting family aka Will Brinson and Ryan Wilson. The three of us stayed up extra late last night so that we could recap all three games that were played on Thursday.

Here are a few key aspects of each game that we touched on:

2. Thanksgiving leftovers: Belichick not happy with officials; rough day for kickers

The NFL has been playing three Thanksgiving games since 2006 and for the first time ever, all THREE games on Thanksgiving were decided by one score, so there was a lot to cover from each game and since there are always leftovers on Thanksgiving, I decided to offer some leftovers in today's newsletter.

Here's a look at a few other things from the three games that we also talked about on the podcast:

3. Today's show Part II: Best bets for Week 12

The best part about Friday -- besides the fact that it's Friday -- is that you get two episodes of the podcast in your feed. After recapping each Thanksgiving game with Wilson and myself, Brinson kicked us to the curb so that he could record his weekly picks show with Pete Prisco and R.J. White.

To be honest, though, Brinson didn't even have to ask me to leave. I ditched him as soon as the Thanksgiving podcast was over so that I could eat more pumpkin pie

Anyway, Brinson, Prisco and White spent nearly 60 minutes going over their best bets for every single game being played in Week 12, and we're going to cover three of those bets from each guy below. You actually might want to listen to them this week because they've gone a combined 23-12-1 over the past four weeks.

Pete Prisco (2-1 last week in picks covered here, 21-11-1 on the season)

Saints (+8.5) to cover against the 49ers

Buccaneers (-3) to cover against the Browns

Chiefs (-14.5) to cover against the Rams

R.J. White (2-1 last week in picks covered here, 20-12-1 on the season)

Eagles (-7) to cover against the Packers

Dolphins (-12) to cover against the Texans

Cardinals (+4) to cover against the Chargers

Will Brinson (0-3 last week in picks covered here, 15-17-1 on the season)

Ravens (-4) to cover against the Jaguars

Jets (-4.5) to cover against the Bears

Rams at Chiefs UNDER 44

4. NFL Week 12 picks: Bengals win AFC showdown against Titans, Ravens squeak by Jaguars

This is the final newsletter of the week, which means we will be cramming as many Week 12 picks as humanly possible into this space.

With that in mind, we've got five more Week 12 picks coming your way, and those will be coming from NFL senior writer Pete Prisco along with Jordan Dajani, Tyler Sullivan and myself.

Here's how things are going to work: I'm going to give you one pick from each guy and then direct you to the rest of their picks. That way, if you like their pick, you'll be able to read the rest of them, but if they pick against your favorite team, you can ignore the rest of their picks and move on. Every pick that was featured here last week ended up being correct, so let's see if we can make it two weeks in row.

5. Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists announced

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has officially taken one giant step closer toward revealing its next class. The semifinalists for the class of 2023 were announced this week with a total of 28 players making the cut, including five first-time nominees.

Here's a look at the full list:

The next step in the process will come in January when the HOF narrows down the list of semifinalists down to just 15 finalists. After that, the selection committee will vote on the 2023 class during the week of Super Bowl LVII. Once the final vote is tallied, the official class will be announced at the NFL Honors ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 9.

6. Bold predictions for Week 12

There's nothing we love here more than making bold predictions, so we asked Cody Benjami to come up with five of them for Week 12.

With that in mind let's take a look at his predictions:

Sam Darnold leads the Panthers to an upset win over Denver "Making his 2022 debut as Carolina's third different starting quarterback in as many weeks, Darnold has a known chemistry with No. 1 wideout D.J. Moore. Darnold should also get some help from D'Onta Foreman, who's due for a rebound against Denver's vulnerable run defense."

"Making his 2022 debut as Carolina's third different starting quarterback in as many weeks, Darnold has a known chemistry with No. 1 wideout D.J. Moore. Darnold should also get some help from D'Onta Foreman, who's due for a rebound against Denver's vulnerable run defense." Bengals roll the Titans. "Maybe it's not that bold, considering Cincinnati is favored even as a visitor. But it's about time someone takes advantage of Tennessee's No. 30-ranked pass defense. With Ja'Marr Chase set to return, Joe Burrow could be in for a big game."

"Maybe it's not that bold, considering Cincinnati is favored even as a visitor. But it's about time someone takes advantage of Tennessee's No. 30-ranked pass defense. With Ja'Marr Chase set to return, Joe Burrow could be in for a big game." Colts blow out Steelers on Monday night. "Indy boasts a top-10 defense that just limited the Eagles to 17 points, and all Matt Ryan and Co. might need is a few scoring drives to run away with this. Pittsburgh's porous secondary should afford opportunities for Michael Pittman Jr. and Parris Campbell to go off."

For a full look at all of Cody's bold predictions for Week 12, be sure to click here.