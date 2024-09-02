The 2024 NFL season is finally here, as all 32 teams enter this week with dreams of winning a Super Bowl title. Teams that aren't championship contenders in Week 1 have the opportunity to compete for the Super Bowl. The Houston Texans are the prime example, having a rookie quarterback and rookie head coach take them to the divisional round after 11 wins in the previous three seasons combined.

Which team will be this year's Houston Texans? Who is the biggest threat to the Kansas City Chiefs' championship three-peat? A lot of factors need to go right in order for either to come to fruition. What is a team's realistic ceiling in 2023? How good can each team be with its current roster? Or how badly can things fall apart?

With the NFL season here, let's take a look at the ceiling and floor for all 32 franchises. Think of this as a guide of what to expect for each team this season -- or how we think things will play out.

Ceiling: 7-10, miss playoffs

The Cardinals won a surprising four games last season with one of the worst rosters in the NFL, including going 3-5 in their last eight games. They were one of two teams to beat the Eagles and Cowboys last season (49ers were the other) and had three wins against playoff teams. Kyler Murray is still the franchise quarterback and has rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and rising tight end Trey McBride as his top targets. With James Conner back at running back, the offense is balanced enough to carry this group in year two of their rebuild.

Floor: 5-12, miss playoffs

Even though the Cardinals have a competitive roster, their defense still is incomplete. Adding Darius Robinson to the pass rush will help, but this is still a group that finished last in quarterback hits last year with 55. The defense should be improved, but the unit isn't good enough to compete in a 17-game season. The secondary needs rookie cornerbacks Max Melton and Elijah Jones to be immediate contributors.

Ceiling: 11-6, win NFC South

No team arguably added more this offseason than the Falcons, starting with paying Kirk Cousins $180 million to be their quarterback. Cousins is the quarterback the franchise has lacked since Matt Ryan departed, as Atlanta finally has a player that can get the most out of wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts. Bijan Robinson running behind one of the NFL's best run-blocking offensive lines makes the Falcons even more dangerous. Atlanta is primed to win the NFC South and snaps their seven-year playoff drought.

Floor: 8-9, miss playoffs

The Falcons look good on paper, but can Raheem Morris make the most of his second chance as a head coach? The offense is in the hands of Zac Robinson, but is the defense good enough to get them the ball? Even with safety Jessie Bates, the Falcons had just 16 takeaways last season. The pass rush added Matt Judon to help out Arnold Ebiketie, the only player on the roster remaining with 6+ sacks last year. There's also the Kirk Cousins-Michael Penix scenario, which shouldn't be a conversation this year.

Ceiling: 13-4, win Super Bowl

The Ravens were the No. 1 seed in the AFC last season before falling to the Chiefs at home in the AFC Championship game. They have one of the best coaches in John Harbaugh and the reigning MVP in Lamar Jackson. They also added Derrick Henry to pair with Jackson for one of the most dangerous quarterback-running back combinations in the game. Baltimore has one of the top defenses in the game, led by safety Kyle Hamilton and defensive tackle Justin Madubuike. The Ravens may be the Chiefs' biggest threat in the AFC.

Floor: 11-6, lose in wild card round

As Jackson goes, so do the Ravens. Any injury to Jackson derails the Ravens' chances at winning a Super Bowl, or getting the top seed in the AFC again. This could be a possibility with three new starters on the offensive line. The defense will still be elite, but can new defensive coordinator replicate the play-calling success of Mike Macdonald? The Ravens also play in the brutal AFC North. Baltimore should still be really good, but the postseason seed is paramount.

Ceiling: 12-5, win AFC East and reach Super Bowl

The Bills are the one of the championship contenders in the AFC, and are always a good bet to win 10+ games a year. They still have one of the game's best quarterbacks in Josh Allen, who has 173 passing and rushing touchdowns over the last four seasons (most in four season span in NFL history). The supporting cast is different with no Stefon Diggs at wide receiver, but the Bills have two promising pass catchers in tight end Dalton Kincaid and wide receiver Keon Coleman. The defense is still good despite the loss of pass rusher Leonard Floyd and linebacker Tyrel Dodson. The Bills are the team to beat in the AFC East, and earned that right.

Floor: 9-8, miss playoffs

Can the Bills withstand all the offseason changes to their roster? The offense should still be good without Diggs, but is Curtis Samuel and Marques Valdez-Scantling enough to compensate the loss? Buffalo is banking on Coleman and Khalil Shakir to make strides this year -- and Coleman has yet to play an NFL regular season game. The defense doesn't have Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde at safety anymore, having more questions in the secondary. Is there enough in the pass rush with AJ Epensea, Gregory Rousseau, and Ed Oliver? There are a lot of questions in Buffalo, and the AFC East is good.

Ceiling: 6-11, miss playoffs

The Panthers proved last season their rebuild is going to take some time. They still don't know whether Bryce Young is a franchise quarterback, hiring Dave Canales as head coach to fix him. They invested in the offensive line with guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis and added at wide receiver with Diontae Johnson and first-round pick Xavier Legette. This season all comes down to Young's development, as the Panthers he can join the likes of Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield as Canales' next reclamation project. Canales is a good coach, so Carolina should be better.

Floor: 3-14, miss playoffs

For all the offseason moves Carolina made, the roster still needs more talent. Again, the Panthers are in a rebuild with a second-year quarterback who is starting over and a first-year head coach. Carolina has had seven head coaches in the last six seasons, so continuity would be nice. Young had the worst record (2-14), yards per attempt (5.5), and passer rating (73.7) of any quarterback last season, so he can't be worse right? If Young doesn't improve, this will be another long season in Carolina. This season is all about whether Young can play quarterback.

Ceiling: 9-8, miss playoffs

These are exciting times in Chicago, which finally has a franchise quarterback in Caleb Williams. The Bears did more than enough to ensure Williams has a good rookie season, adding wide receivers Rome Odunze and Keenan Allen to pair with D.J. Moore. D'Andre Swift was also brought in at running back to pair with Khalil Herbert. The Bears also re-signed cornerback Jaylon Johnson, as he and pass rusher Montez Sweat are the cornerstones of their revamped defense. Chicago had the worst passing offense over the past two seasons, which should be a problem in 2024 with Shane Waldron as the play caller.

Floor: 6-11, miss playoffs

There's no way the Bears could finish with a worse record than last year right? The jury is still out on whether Matt Eberflus can coach or if the offensive line is good enough to protect Williams for 17 games. Williams is still a rookie quarterback and will have some struggles despite all the talent around him. Odunze may not be an immediate contributor as well -- and he doesn't have to be. The NFC North is also a very good division. The Bears could be that team that takes a step back to go two steps forward.

Ceiling: 12-5, win AFC North and reach Super Bowl

If Joe Burrow is healthy, the Bengals are a Super Bowl contender in the AFC. When Burrow plays 11+ games in a regular season, the Bengals have played in a conference championship game. Burrow had a healthy training camp, so that's already an excellent sign. The Bengals have wide receiver Tee Higgins on the franchise tag and should have Ja'Marr Chase signed by Week 1. They also revamped the offensive line with Amarius Mims and Trent Brown, while having one of the underrated free agent signings in safety Geno Stone while also bringing back Vonn Bell. Cincinnati is primed to compete for a Super Bowl.

Floor: 10-7, lose in wild card round

The Bengals should be a playoff team in 2024, having a winning season despite Burrow missing seven games last year. Losing Joe Mixon is a concern, but the team is high on Chase Brown -- who will pair with Zack Moss at running back. There are still contract situations to sort out with Chase, Higgins, and pass rusher Trey Hendrickson -- so this could be the last year of that championship window with this core. At the very least, the Bengals should survive the AFC North and make the playoffs. Of course, Burrow has to remain healthy.

Ceiling: 12-5, win AFC North and playoff game

The Browns had the makings of a playoff team last year, which should be the case again. They added Jerry Jeudy to pair with Amari Cooper at wide receiver and should be getting running back Nick Chubb back from the PUP at some point. One of the best defenses in the NFL reloaded with Za'Darius Smith re-signing and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson added to the mix. Should mention this defense has pass rusher Myles Garrett, cornerback Denzel Ward, and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah. The Browns are as balanced as they come and have a good head coach in Kevin Stefanski. This is a good team.

Floor: 9-8, miss playoffs

Is DeShaun Watson ever going to live up to the $230 million guaranteed salary? The Browns are going to find out this year as Watson remains the biggest question mark on this talented roster. If Watson performs like he did last year, the Browns may have to move on at quarterback even though they should be a playoff team regardless. Watson has to be better than what he has shown during his time with the Browns. If Cleveland gets anything close to the Texans version of Watson, the Browns are a Super Bowl contender. There's a ton of pressure on Watson this season.

Ceiling: 12-5, reach conference championship game

For all the discussion of what the Cowboys didn't do, Dallas still has one of the most talented rosters in the conference. Dak Prescott is still the quarterback and he'll be throwing to wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks, along with tight end Jake Ferguson. The offensive line is still very good, even with two rookies. The defense still has pass rushers Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence, along with cornerback Trevon Diggs. DaRon Bland will be back at some point. The Cowboys should be a playoff team, but getting past the divisional round is the massive hurdle.

Floor: 9-8, miss playoffs

Even though the Cowboys weren't "all in" this offseason, will their lack of moves hurt them? Ezekiel Elliott and Dalvin Cook don't exactly strike fear at running back, and there will still be a learning curve for tackle Tyler Guyton and guard Cooper Beebe. Are Mazi Smith and Osa Odighizuwa good enough at defensive tackle for a 17-game season? There are holes on this roster that can't be ignored. Things could fall apart in Dallas quickly, especially with Prescott playing under an uncertain future.

Ceiling: 6-11, miss playoffs

The Broncos are in rebuild mode as they wait for the dead cap hit of the disastrous Russell Wilson contract to pass. Denver still has a promising rookie quarterback in Bo Nix, who will have a steep learning curve with the lack of talent around him. The Broncos need Courtland Sutton -- who's pretty good -- and Marvin Mims to take the next step, and Javonte Williams to stay healthy. The defense has cornerback Patrick Surtain, pass rusher John Franklin-Meyers and not much else. Hard to win games with a rookie quarterback and not much talent around him on both sides of the ball.

Floor: 3-14, miss playoffs

The best thing for the Broncos this season is Nix proving he can be a franchise quarterback. That's all Denver has going as the season begins. The pass rush doesn't have any difference makers while the linebackers leave a lot to be desired. Teams should be able to run all over the Broncos defense this year. Denver is going to have issues getting off the field. This roster needs some work.

Ceiling: 13-4, reach Super Bowl

This year may be the Lions best chance to win a championship since 1957, the last time they won a title. Detroit has a franchise quarterback in Jared Goff, who is playing behind one of the best offensive lines in the league (Penei Sewell may be the best tackle). Jahmyr Gibbs will only get better at running back in his second season and has David Montgomery with him. Amon-Ra St. Brown is one of the best wideouts in the game and Sam LaPorta is already a top-10 tight end. If Jameson Williams lives up to his first-round talent, the Lions offense may be the best in the NFC. They may be the team to beat in the NFC.

Floor: 10-7, lose in wild card round

As loaded as the Lions are on offense, there are questions about the defense. Aidan Hutchinson is a star pass rusher, but are Marcus Davenport and Alim McNeill enough to compliment him on the defensive front? Carlton Davis and rookie Terrion Arnold can be a dangerous duo at cornerback, while safety Brian Branch has the makings of a future All-Pro. Jack Campbell was a welcome addition at linebacker as a rookie, yet is there enough depth? If the talent comes together, Detroit can be a very tough out. There are a lot of questions to be answered with this defense.

Ceiling: 12-5, win NFC North and reach conference championship game

One of the rising teams in the NFL, the Packers made sure Jordan Love was signed to a massive extension. Love was incredible in the final eight games of last season, and the future is incredibly bright for the young star. The Packers are loaded at the skill positions, with wide receivers Christian Watson and Jayden Reed leading the way. Josh Jacobs is a welcome addition at running back, as the Packers moved on from Aaron Jones. The safety position was revamped with Xavier McKinney and rookie Javon Bullard, while Jaire Alexander still leads the secondary at cornerback. This is still one of the youngest teams in the NFL and the Lions' biggest threat in the NFC North.

Floor: 9-8, lose in wild card round

Love is good, but what he doesn't take this gigantic leap most are expecting? Does that affect the Packers' ability to win games? The offensive line has some questions, but a healthy Elgton Jenkins and Zach Tom go a long way toward helping out that unit. Is Marshawn Lloyd enough to back up Jacobs at running back? This team appears to depend on the success of Love, who needs to play at the level of that eight-game stretch from last season to go deep in the playoffs. Don't be fooled, this is a good roster.

Houston Texans

Ceiling: 13-4, win AFC South and reach conference championship game

Easy to forget how young this Texans team is and how C.J. Stroud and DeMeco Ryans are in their second year together. The surprise team of the NFL last season added Stefon Diggs at wide receiver and Joe Mixon at running back to make a loaded offense even better. Nico Collins and Tank Dell with Diggs form one of the best wide receiver trios in football. The defense added pass rusher Danielle Hunter to partner with Will Anderson, and also have Denico Autry coming over from the Titans (he's suspended the first six games). Azeez Al-Shaair is the new MIKE linebacker and Derek Stingley is one of the best young cornerbacks in the game. The Texans are loaded. Reaching the next round of the playoffs would be a massive step for a franchise that has the looks of a Super Bowl contender.

Floor: 8-9, miss playoffs

The offensive line still needs to gel, even though they have promising young players in guard Kenyon Green and center Juice Scruggs. Linebacker is clearly the weak spot in this defense and safety has two new faces in Jimmie Ward and rookie Calen Bullock. Stroud is a star, yet what happens if he hits the proverbial sophomore slump? The Texans will be circled on the schedule too. Even with the talent, Houston could take a step back to take two steps forward. They shouldn't finish with a losing record, but the NFL is strange.

Ceiling: 11-6, win AFC South

Getting Anthony Richardson back is massive for the Colts, who played just four games with a head and shoulder injury. Richardson transformed the Colts offense with his running ability, even though he still has to evolve as a passer. Indianapolis helped Richardson out with rookie wideouts Adonai Mitchell and Josh Downs, and re-signed Michael Pittman. The Colts also have Jonathan Taylor in his prime at running back, running behind an offensive line that played to its potential. Laiatu Latu could win rookie of the year, adding to a pass rush that's already talented. The Colts are a sneaky, good team that just missed the playoffs last year.

Floor: 7-10, miss playoffs

If Richardson gets hurt again and misses a lot of time, can Joe Flacco hold the fort down like Gardner Minshew did last year? Can the offensive line play to their potential again or will they regress to their 2022 form? Outside cornerback is also a concern, but JuJu Brents and Jaylon Jones should progress. Shane Steichen is a good head coach, but this team goes through Richardson staying on the field.

Ceiling: 11-6, win AFC South

The Jaguars fell short of expectations last season, having the No. 1 seed in the conference in November to miss the playoffs entirely. Trevor Lawrence got a contract extension, yet questions remain if he deserves to get paid like an elite quarterback. Turnovers have plagued Lawrence since he entered the league. Top wide receiver Calvin Ridley is gone, but in comes Gabriel Davis and rookie Brian Thomas Jr. Ryan Nielsen is also in charge of revamping a defense like he did with the Falcons last season, having a potent pass rush with Josh Hines-Allen, Trayvon Walker, and Arik Armstead. Jacksonville should be improved from last season's collapse.

Floor: 8-9, miss playoffs

Turnovers have plagued Lawrence since he entered the league, an issue he has to correct if the Jaguars want to contend in the AFC. Does the secondary have enough playmakers, especially at cornerback with Ronald Darby and Tyson Campbell? Offensive line has been a problem in Jacksonville, yet Mitch Morse was a good offseason pickup. Anton Harrison also gets an opportunity to prove he's the long-term right tackle. Jacksonville has holes on the roster, but there is talent at the important positions.

Kansas City Chiefs

Ceiling: 14-3, win Super Bowl

Going for their third consecutive championship, the Chiefs are loaded. While it starts with head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs were carried by their defense to the title last season. Kansas City reloaded on offense, adding Marquise Brown in free agency and Xavier Worthy in the draft to pair with Rashee Rice at wide receiver. Of course, Travis Kelce is still the best tight end in the game. Kingsley Suamataia is a massive addition at left tackle, making one of the top offensive lines in the game even better. The defense is still one of the best in the league with Chris Jones leading the way. The Chiefs appear primed for a three-peat.

Floor: 11-6, lose in conference championship game

The Chiefs hit their floor last season with 11 wins and still won the Super Bowl. Anything less than a championship is a disappointment in Kansas City, but there are ways the Chiefs can't complete the three-peat. Will the loss of cornerback L'Jarius Sneed and linebacker Willie Gay affect the defense? There will be pressure on Nazeeh Johnson to fill that void at cornerback. Kansas City still has Nick Bolton and Drue Tranquill at linebacker, so the loss of Gay won't be as evident. Unless the Chiefs collapse deep in the playoffs again, this team should be one of the four teams on conference championship weekend.

Ceiling: 7-10, miss playoffs

Count on the Raiders playing hard under Antonio Pierce, but this team needs a franchise quarterback in order to compete for a playoff spot. Gardner Minshew won the job, but he is a placeholder for the next franchise quarterback. Aidan O'Connell may be in the same situation. Whoever is quarterback, they have excellent skill position players to throw to in wide receivers Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers and rookie tight end Brock Bowers. Maxx Crosby and new addition Christian Wilkins form one of the best pass-rushing duos in football.

Floor: 3-14, miss playoffs

The Raiders have some talent, but the overall roster has a lot to be desired. The secondary may give up a lot of yards to opposing quarterbacks and the right side of the offensive line isn't favorable for any quarterback. Las Vegas could also struggle running the football all year. The Raiders may be on their franchise quarterback watch for 2025.

Ceiling: 10-7, lose in wild card round

The Chargers are one of the toughest teams to project in the NFL. Jim Harbaugh is back in the league and immediately gives the franchise a culture change they badly needed. He also has a franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert to unleash. Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt are arguably the best duo of young offensive tackles in the game, and there's a lot of promise with the Gus Edwards-J.K. Dobbins running back duo coming over from Baltimore. Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack are still a formidable pass rush. Remember, the Chargers were a playoff team two seasons ago.

Floor: 7-10, miss playoffs

The health of Herbert goes a long way, but are the pass catchers good enough? This depends on how quickly rookie Ladd McConkey acclimates himself to the NFL. The linebackers and secondary are also a work in progress, a lot for defensive coordinator Jesse Minter to transform in one year. Derwin James staying on the field will be massive. Regardless, the Chargers should win at least seven games in 2024.

Ceiling: 11-6, lose in divisional round

The Rams returned to the postseason last year, which was a bit of a surprise. Quarterback Matthew Stafford, running back Kyren Williams, and wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua formed arguably one of the best squads in the league -- as the Rams were as good as any offense with those four on the field. Pass rushers Kobe Turner, Byron Young and Jared Verse form one of the best trios in the league, while Kamren Curl was a welcome addition at safety. The Rams will be tough out in the NFC West if their playmakers can stay on the field.

Floor: 8-9, miss playoffs

Los Angeles is essentially a Stafford injury away from competing for a division title to missing the playoffs entirely. The offensive line was revamped to keep Stafford upright, but there are questions with how efficient they'll be. Getting the All-Pro version of Tre'Davious White will significantly hep out the secondary, which has talent but also a lot of key pieces looking to revamp their careers. Injuries hurt a lot of teams, but could really derail the Rams.

Ceiling: 12-5, win AFC East and reach conference championship game

The Dolphins offense is as good as any team in the NFL when things are clicking. Tua Tagovailoa is one of the most efficient quarterbacks and gets to throw to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle on a weekly basis. The running backs -- led by Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane -- are a perfect fit for Mike McDaniel's scheme. The offensive line is good when Terron Armstead is on the field. Miami's offense can carry this team to the division title and deep into the postseason.

Floor: 9-8, miss playoffs

Can the Dolphins beat winning teams? That was the issue from last season, in which the offense went stagnant against top defenses. This is a coaching issue McDaniel and his staff must correct. Anthony Weave also inherits a defense that has pass rushers Jaelen Phillips, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and free safety Jevon Holland. Adding Jordan Poyer at safety is an underrated move, but can this defense be better than Vic Fangio's unit last year? Regardless, Miami will go as far as their offense will take it.

Ceiling: 7-10, miss playoffs

The Vikings are one of the hardest teams to project in 2024, especially now that rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy is out for the season. Minnesota gets a full season of Sam Darnold as starting quarterback, which could affect a potentially good offense with running back Aaron Jones and wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Tight end T.J. Hockenson doesn't have a timeline on his return from injury while it's uncertain how long wide receiver Jordan Addison is out. Even with a significantly improved Vikings defense under Brian Flores (pass rusher Jonathan Greenard being the highlight addition), seven wins seem like a promising year with all the injuries this team has experienced in the early going.

Floor: 4-13, miss playoffs

The injuries could significantly derail the Vikings in what looks to be a brutal NFC North. If Darnold struggles, Minnesota doesn't have McCarthy to rely upon for this season. This season looked promising over what McCarthy could do with this offense. The additions of Greenard, linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, and cornerback Stephon Gilmore should significantly help the defense. If the prior version of Darnold is a thing of the past, the Vikings win way more than four games.

Ceiling: 6-11, miss playoffs

The Patriots may be the worst team in the NFL this season, as they are still in rebuild mode. Drake Maye will eventually start at quarterback, yet the offensive line will have the rookie quarterback running for his life. The Patriots offense will be relying upon running back Rhamondre Stevenson a lot this season. The defense should be solid (led by cornerback Christian Gonzalez), even though the Patriots moved on from pass rusher Matt Judon. This team isn't ready to compete for a playoff spot in Jerod Mayo's first year as head coach.

Floor: 2-15, miss playoffs

There likely won't be a lot of wins in New England this year, as the Patriots may be bracing for the worst. The best-case scenario for the franchise would be if Maye can play well at quarterback with the lack of talent surrounding him. New England has to build this offense over the next few years if the Patriots believe Maye is the franchise quarterback. Maye's rookie year could be a rough one, which could affect the entire organization.

Ceiling: 9-8, miss playoffs

The Saints were a massive disappointment last season, not making the playoffs in a weak NFC South. Of course the division got better, but the Saints didn't. Klint Kubiak is changed with revamping the offense with Derek Carr under center, looking to build off Carr's strong finish from last season. The Saints have good receivers in Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed, but Alvin Kamara is 29 and coming off the least productive season of his career. The offensive line is also in a state of flux with rookie Tailese Fuaga and Trevor Penning at the tackle positions. A winning record seems like an accomplishment in 2024.

Floor: 5-12, miss playoffs

It's hard to take the Saints seriously with Dennis Allen as a head coach. Allen is an excellent defense coach and gets the most out of an aging unit that excels in situational football, but can Chase Young (when he returns) help out a mid-30s Cameron Jordan in the pass rush? The Saints didn't make a lot of moves to get better, needing Carr to have an excellent year to be competitive in the NFC. This team doesn't have a lot of talent to make up for things like in years past.

Ceiling: 7-10, miss playoffs

Winning this many games would not be best for the Giants franchise, as Daniel Jones is essentially in a lame duck year as the quarterback. For the Giants to succeed, they need a franchise quarterback in the worst way. New York is hoping Jones can get competent quarterback play to get the most out of Malik Nabers -- who appears on the track to stardom. Adding Brian Burns to a defensive line with Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dexter Lawrence gives the Giants one of the best units in the league. The defense should be good, even with the coordinator change from Wink Martindale to Shane Bowen. The Giants shouldn't be as bad as they were last year.

Floor: 4-13, miss playoffs

Don't think a poor year will put head coach Brian Daboll on the hot seat, as his out will be the performance of Jones. Even if Jones is bad, that gives Daboll an opportunity to pick and groom his own quarterback. The Giants offensive line is better with Jon Runyan Jr. and Jermaine Eluemunor, but that line has been written before with that unit. Will the secondary hold up with Deonte Banks appearing to be the only playmaker early in the year? The Giants also don't have Saquon Barkley at running back anymore, a good long-term move for the organization but poor for competing for a playoff berth in 2024. New York is taking one step back to take two steps forward in this rebuild.

Ceiling: 12-5, win AFC East and reach conference championship game

The Jets never got to see how the Aaron Rodgers experiment would play out last season, as his season didn't last a quarter after suffering a ruptured Achilles. New York doubled down on Rodgers in 2024, adding Mike Williams at wide receiver and revamping the offensive line with John Simpson at guard, along with Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses at tackle. Rookie tackle Olu Fashanu might be one of the best picks in the first round. Running back Breece Hall and wide receiver Garrett Wilson immediately are more impactful with Rodgers around. The defense was very good last year, with defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and cornerback Sauce Gardner anchoring the unit. This is a very good roster that can compete for a Super Bowl with Rodgers on the field.

Floor: 9-8, miss playoffs

How will a 40-year old Rodgers respond to an Achilles injury? If Rodgers gets injured again, the Jets can at least hold the fort with Tyrod Taylor for a few games. Robert Saleh is the biggest question mark on this team, as the Jets also doubled down on Nathaniell Hackett calling plays for Rodgers. The coaching staff has plenty of questions to answer, and the Jets are prone to not getting out of their own way. This roster is still very good, but Rodgers returning to form determines their season.

Ceiling: 13-4, win NFC East and reach Super Bowl

The Eagles have an offense that rivals any team in the league. Running back Saquon Barkley is the most talented back Philadelphia has had in a decade and wide receiver Jahan Dotson is the third wideout the Eagles badly needed to complement A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. The Eagles offensive line will still be an elite unit without Jason Kelce and the secondary is revamped under defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, aided by the addition of C.J. Gardner-Johnson at safety and rookie Quinyon Mitchell at cornerback. The Eagles appear primed to make another Super Bowl run.

Floor: 10-7, lose first playoff game

Are the problems from last season's 1-6 collapse in the rearview mirror? Quarterback Jalen Hurts struggled against the blitz and has to prove he can handle that pressure in a regular season game. The pass rush has some question marks with Bryce Huff and Nolan Smith. yet the defensive interior should be a strength with Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis. The health of Barkley will also be something to monitor. Even with the collapse, the Eagles won 11 games in 2023. This roster has a lot of talent.

Ceiling: 11-6, win playoff game

The Steelers had a quarterback battle all summer, with Russell Wilson emerging as a starter. Wilson has issues scrambling from the pocket, but he led the league in completion percentage from inside the pocket. Wilson or Justin Fields his an upgrade from last season. The Steelers have playmakers on offense, yet need George Pickers to be that No. 1 wide receiver. Arthur Smith as offensive coordinator is also an upgrade. Linebacker Patrick Queen is another playmaker on a good defense with pass rushers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is a rising star with Minkah Fitzpatrick the top playmaker in the secondary. Pittsburgh has enough talent to survive the AFC North.

Floor: 8-9, miss playoffs

If Wilson isn't good enough at quarterback, can Fields salvage the season? How long of a leash will the Steelers give Wilson? The offensive line added Troy Fautanu and Zach Frazier, yet is still a work in progress (which could be trouble for Wilson). With Brandon Aiyuk out of the picture, do the Steelers have enough playmakers at receiver? The offense should be better, but quarterback wasn't the only issue last year. In a tough AFC North, Pittsburgh may be the team with the most questions. This team finds ways to have winning seasons, but they could have a losing campaign in 2024.

Ceiling: 13-4, win Super Bowl

The 49ers were an overtime away from winning the championship last year. Even with the Brandon Aiyuk drama this offseason, the 49ers didn't trade him and signed their star wideout to a long-term contract. San Francisco has one of the best offenses in the NFL, and Brock Purdy proved his rookie season was far from a fluke. Adding Leonard Floyd to a defensive line with Nick Bosa and Javon Hargrave was one of the most underrated signings of the offseason, while De'Vondre Campbell should fill the void at linebacker until Dre Greenlaw returns. San Francisco is the team to beat in the NFC and can win the Super Bowl, but the gap is closing.

Floor: 11-6, lose first playoff game

Offensive line is a concern with the 49ers now that the Aiyuk situation is settled. If Trent Williams doesn't get a reworked deal, that's a hole San Francisco can't patch up -- affecting a unit that is already the weak point on the roster. Is defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen an improvement over Steve Wilks? Super Bowl losses do affect teams, just ask the Eagles and Rams over the past five years. The 49ers are still one of the best teams in the NFL, but there are holes on this talented roster. They need Williams back and to get his contract situation settled.

Ceiling: 10-7, lose in wild card round

The Seahawks are one of the tougher teams to project in 2024, thanks to new head coach Mike Macdonald and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. Macdonald is an excellent defensive coach that should revolutionize Seattle's unit, highlighted by the return of Leonard Williams at defensive tackle and Byron Murphy II on that defensive line. Linebacker Tyrel Dodson was an underrated signing, while safety Rayshawn Jenkins will help out a young secondary with cornerbacks Tariq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon. Seattle has a strong wide receiver trio with D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba and good running backs in Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet. There's enough talent to be a playoff team.

Floor: 6-11, miss playoffs

Is Geno Smith in a lame duck year at quarterback and is he the quarterback this coaching staff wants? Smith was turnover prone last season, which cost the Seahawks multiple games. The offensive line struggled throughout last season, adding guard Laken Tomlinson and center Connor Williams to help out the unit. Macdonald is a good coach, but can he get this defense to above average in year one? The Seahawks are a relative unknown and can go in a variety of directions this year.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ceiling: 10-7, win NFC South

The Buccaneers were a surprise winner of the NFC South last season, the first without Tom Brady at quarterback. Baker Mayfield had a comeback season and was the reason wide receiver Mike Evans returned to Tampa Bay. Re-signing Evans, linebacker Lavonte Davis, and safety Antoine Winfield was massive for Tampa Bay, as they retained all the stars that led them to the divisional round of the playoffs in 2023. The Buccaneers kept most things at status quo, but this offseason was about retaining key players. Adding Graham Barton in the first round was massive for the offensive line.

Floor: 8-9, miss playoffs

Mayfield lost a huge part of his success in Dave Canales, who transformed Geno Smith the year before he got to Tampa Bay. Smith took a step back in 2023, so could the same happen to Mayfield in 2024? Will Rachaad White take the next step as a running back and is the offensive line good enough at the guard spots to open up holes for him? The Buccaneers are an older team and the NFC South is better with Atlanta being a legitimate threat for the division. This division may only have one playoff team.

Ceiling: 8-9, miss playoffs

There were a lot of changes made in Tennessee to avoid what happened last season, spending money to compete in the AFC South. Wide receivers Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd and running back Tony Pollard are added skill position players to aid young quarterback Will Levis, as Tennessee transitions to an offensive-based team under new head coach Brian Callahan. Tennessee also added cornerback L'Jarius Sneed and safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs reunited to give new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson a competitive secondary. Pass rusher Harold Landry is also back after missing all of last year, which is massive for Jeffery Simmons. This is a transformed roster with more talent and reason to think the Titans will be much better than last year's version.

Floor: 5-12, miss playoffs

The Titans still have an unknown at quarterback with Levis, who gets this year to prove he's the man for the job. There's enough talent on offense for Levis to succeed, but the consistency needs to match the effectiveness of his deep ball. Center Lloyd Cushenberry and rookie offensive tackle J.C. Latham makes the offensive line better, yet is the whole unit good enough? The Titans don't have an easy road in the AFC South either -- or the AFC in general. They need Levis to be good to have a chance.

Ceiling: 8-9, miss playoffs

Plenty of reasons to be excited in Washington with Jayden Daniels having the keys to the offense in his rookie year. Daniels will be a player to watch every week, especially since he provides a threat to get first downs on the ground. Daniels gets a reliable wideout in Terry McLaurin and a promising rookie tight end in Ben Sinnott to pair with Zach Ertz. Running back Austin Ekeler is looking for a bounce back year as well. Dan Quinn is charged with fixing a defense that was arguably the worst in the NFL last season. The Commanders will have multiple new starters on the revamped unit, with linebackers Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu significant upgrades from last year. Things are looking up in Washington.

Floor: 6-11, miss playoffs

The Commanders have improved, but this is still a rebuild. The secondary was the worst in football last year and is still a work in progress, especially at cornerback. The pass rush improved with Dorance Armstrong, yet needs Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen to play at their 2022 levels. The offensive line was poor last year and Daniels may be running for his life, needing center Tyler Biadasz to solidify it. This roster is still evolving, but the Commanders will be better in Quinn's first year.











