Dolphins vs. Patriots score: Tua Tagovailoa tosses four touchdowns, Miami keeps playoff hopes alive

The Miami Dolphins improve to 5-6 on the season and extend their winning streak to three games after a 34-15 win over the New England Patriots. This was as one-sided of a matchup that you could find on the Week 12 slate with Miami holding at least a three-score lead for the bulk of this matchup. In fact, New England was shut out for this game until the fourth quarter.

After both offenses punted to begin the game, the Patriots initially threatened to put up points, but Joey Slye missed a 45-yard field goal on the team's second possession of the afternoon. That miss was the only true gasp for Jerod Mayo's team while this game was competitive as they were mostly plagued with undisciplined play headlined by 10 penalties.

It was after that drive where Miami's offense woke up and started to blow New England out of the water. Tua Tagovailoa, who moves to 7-0 against the Patriots as a starter in his career, threw three first-half touchdowns as part of a 24-point second quarter that moved Miami firmly in the driver's seat. Running back De'Von Achane had two of those first-half scores, while Jonnu Smith, who played two seasons with New England, caught the other.

The second half largely brought more of the same as the Dolphins added to their lead, thanks to a fumble recovery by the defense that was followed up by a Tagovailoa's fourth passing touchdown of the day with this one going to Jaylen Waddle, who finished with eight catches for 144 yards and that score. The Patriots would add 15 points in the fourth quarter, but that was largely window dressing on what was really a beatdown at Hard Rock Stadium.

Tagovailoa finished with 317 yards to go with his four passing touchdowns. As for the Patriots, Drake Maye completed 22 of his 37 passes for 221 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

From here, the Dolphins are getting ready for a trip to Lambeau Field where they will visit the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving night. As for the Patriots, they'll head back to Foxborough and gear up for a Week 13 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium.