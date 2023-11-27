This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

🏈 Football Five



💪 Good morning to everyone but especially ...

THE PHILADELPHIA EAGLES AND THE MICHIGAN WOLVERINES

Stop me if you've heard this before (like, maybe in this newsletter six days ago): I don't want to hear about all of the Eagles' supposed "problems" because all they do is win. The latest triumph was 37-34 in a rain-soaked, overtime Game of the Year candidate against the Bills.

After the Bills made it 34-31 in overtime, Jalen Hurts walked it off with a 12-yard rushing touchdown.

walked it off with a 12-yard rushing touchdown. It's the first game in NFL history that saw multiple players (Hurts and Josh Allen) score multiple touchdowns passing and rushing.

Of course, overtime wouldn't have ever happened if Jake Elliott hadn't nailed a 59-yard field goal late in regulation. He remains incredibly clutch.

This game had it all, but once again it's the Eagles (7-1 in one-score games) that had all the answers, while the Bills (2-6 in one-score games) are looking for them. The Bills outgained the Eagles 505-378 in yards, but ...

Allen and Gabe Davis were on separate pages on a potential game-winning pass in overtime.

were on separate pages on a potential game-winning pass in overtime. Tyler Bass missed two field goals.

missed two field goals. Buffalo had 11 penalties for 80 yards.

The Bills (6-6) have the second-best point differential (+101) by a team .500 or worse through 12 games in NFL history. Allen is 0-6 in overtime in his career.

But credit the Eagles. Hurts was magnificent, and he's now won 14 straight games over teams with winning records and eight straight in games he trails by double digits. And the Eagles just win and win and win.

Speaking of winning and winning and winning, Michigan does it with or without its coach. The Wolverines topped Ohio State to win "The Game," 30-24. It's Michigan's third straight win in the rivalry, something it hadn't accomplished since 1995-97; in 1997, Michigan won the national championship.

The Michigan defense, which leads FBS in interception rate, came up with two huge picks: Will Johnson 's set up the Wolverines' first touchdown, and Rod Moore 's clinched the win.

's set up the Wolverines' first touchdown, and 's clinched the win. In between, J.J. McCarthy threw a touchdown to Roman Wilson , and Blake Corum had two touchdowns rushing.

threw a touchdown to , and had two touchdowns rushing. The only downside for Michigan was stud offensive lineman Zak Zinter carted off with an injury

Sherrone Moore guided Michigan to another win in Jim Harbaugh's absence, and Dennis Dodd says he'll be a hot head-coaching candidate.

Dodd: "Moore was swiftly named acting coach earlier this month when the Big Ten suspended Harbaugh. Moore is not only a master play caller, he is also the offensive line coach. His last two units were named the best in the country, winning consecutive Joe Moore Awards. ... 'Our guys didn't flinch,' Moore said."

😁 Honorable mentions

😓 And not such a good morning for ...

USATSI

RYAN DAY AND THE OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

For two years, Michigan ran over, around and through Ohio State. So, Ryan Day brought back a tougher team and wanted everyone to know it. After two years of losing to Michigan with C.J. Stroud as his quarterback, Day lost in large part due to Kyle McCord's two turnovers.

Urban Meyer says Day isn't on the hot seat, though some former players want him gone. Furthermore, unlike last year, the Buckeyes won't have a College Football Playoff berth to cushion the blow. And that makes this loss for his "tough" team even tougher to swallow. As Will Backus writes, "Ryan Day makes $9.5 million a year to win one game. The Game."

Mission failed. Again.

👎 Not so honorable mentions

🌊 Alabama converts miracle fourth-and-goal to win Iron Bowl

USATSI

Put it up there with Tua Tagovailoa to DeVonta Smith to win the national championship: Jalen Milroe and Isaiah Bond produced one of the greatest plays in Alabama's storied history, connecting on a 31-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal (watch it here) to rescue victory from near-certain defeat in a 27-24 Iron Bowl win over Auburn.

How do you even get to fourth-and-goal from the 31-yard line? After a first-down run went backwards 1 yard, the second-down snap went past Milroe. He recovered at the 26-yard line. On third down, Milroe ran beyond the line of scrimmage, retreated and threw incomplete. That's a 5-yard illegal forward pass penalty.

After a first-down run went backwards 1 yard, the second-down snap went past Milroe. He recovered at the 26-yard line. On third down, Milroe ran beyond the line of scrimmage, retreated and threw incomplete. That's a 5-yard illegal forward pass penalty. Then came the magic, which, again, you can watch here



Yes, Auburn was coming off a 21-point home loss to New Mexico State. Alabama should have cruised. But crazy things happen in the Iron Bowl, and this is just the latest.

If you told an Alabama fan that the Tide would face Georgia in the SEC Championship Game with a potential CFP bid on the line, they'd take it no matter how they got there. Remember, this is a team that lost to Texas in Week 2 and benched Milroe ahead of an underwhelming 17-3 win over South Florida. Alabama looked to be in crisis mode, but Milroe retook the reins and saved his best for his last play of the regular season.

🏈 College football head-coaching carousel spinning

With the college football regular season over, the coaching carousel started spinning quickly.

The biggest opening was held by Texas A&M. The Aggies fired Jimbo Fisher over two weeks ago (and paid a massive buyout). The search was a long and winding one. With Mark Stoops, initially the top target, declaring he's staying at Kentucky, the Aggies have turned to a familiar face as they are set to hire Duke's Mike Elko.

Elko was Fisher's first defensive coordinator in College Station (from 2018-21) before going 16-9 in two seasons with the Blue Devils.

Shehan Jeyarajah outlines Elko's keys for success, including ...

Jeyarajah: "Maintaining the roster -- Texas A&M recruited at an elite level over the past several years, reaching No. 4 in the 247Sports Team Talent Composite. Hiring Elko and retaining [interim coach] Elijah Robinson is a direct attempt to try and keep together one of the most talented rosters in Texas A&M history."

Elsewhere around the country ...

After a disastrous, scandal-disrupted Michigan State hired Jonathan Smith , who left his alma mater of Oregon State . In a cruel twist of fate for the Pac-2 Beavers, athletic director Scott Barnes said just days earlier that a new contract for Smith was the "No. 1 priority."

, who left his alma mater of . In a cruel twist of fate for the Pac-2 Beavers, athletic director said just days earlier that a Mississippi State hired Jeff Lebby , the Oklahoma offensive coordinator. Lebby knows the Magnolia State well, having previously served as Ole Miss ' offensive coordinator.

, the offensive coordinator. Lebby knows the Magnolia State well, having previously served as ' offensive coordinator. Indiana fired Tom Allen after a third straight losing season.

after a third straight losing season. Houston fired Dana Holgorsen after the Cougars' rough SEC debut season.

We're tracking every hiring and firing with grades and analysis right here.

📺 What we're watching Monday

🏀 Lakers at 76ers, 7 p.m. on NBA TV

🏀 New Hampshire at No. 5 UConn, 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

🏈 Bears at Vikings, 8:15 p.m. on ABC/ESPN

🏀 Nuggets at Clippers, 10:30 p.m. on NBA TV