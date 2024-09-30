The Atlanta Falcons moved to 2-2 on the season thanks to a last-second victory over the New Orleans Saints, where Younghoe Koo booted a 58-yard field goal with two seconds left in regulation. While the Falcons were on the winning side of the equation in this divisional matchup, a noticeable absentee on the stat sheet was tight end Kyle Pitts. Despite three targets in Week 4, Pitts was held without a catch for the game, continuing what has been a quiet start to his season.

Heading into the season, there was optimism that Pitts would take a step in his development and live up to his first-round draft billing when he was the No. 4 overall selection in 2021. This zero-catch outing -- the first time in his career he's been held without a catch -- proves to be a new low in that effort, but it doesn't appear head coach Raheem Morris is bothered by it.

"It was just about going out there and winning the game," Morris said when asked about Pitts' zero-catch game. "Really, for me, man, stats are for losers, man. I don't get involved in that stuff. You go out there and try to win each game, and we were able to win it today."

Through four games this season, Pitts has eight catches on 15 targets for 105 yards and one touchdown. If you project that production for a full 17-game season, the 23-year-old would be looking at a season where he finishes with 34 catches, 446 yards, and four touchdowns. Eliminating Pitts' 2022 season, where he played in only 10 games, those stats would be career-lows in receptions and receiving yards. His 26.3 yards per game is also on pace to be a career low, even including that 2022 campaign.

While it may not matter much in a winning effort, had Koo's kick sailed wide left or right, Pitts' lack of production in this game likely would've been a much bigger storyline.