It's Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 14 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines, and we're here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.

Week 14 schedule

Thursday

Rams 17, Raiders 16 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Ravens 16, Steelers 14 (Takeaways)

Eagles 48, Giants 14 (Takeaways)

Bills 20, Jets 12 (Takeaways)

Bengals 23, Browns 10 (Takeaways)

Cowboys 27, Texans 23 (Recap)

Jaguars 36, Titans 22 (Recap)

Lions 34, Vikings 23 (Recap)

Chiefs 34, Broncos 28 (Takeaways)

Panthers 30, Seahawks 24 (Recap)

49ers 35, Buccaneers 7 (Takeaways)

Dolphins at Chargers (Gametracker)

Monday

Patriots at Cardinals, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Finally ... a road win!

For more than a year, the Panthers have not known what it felt like to leave an opposing stadium with a win. But after nine straight road losses, Carolina got in the win column with an impressive victory over the Seahawks in Seattle.

What's even wilder? The Panthers are now just one game out of first place in the NFC South with four weeks to play.

Get mean! Get angry!

Remember this scene from "Spongebob" (click here)? That's what I think of when the Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco runs the ball. The seventh-round rookie is aggressive, decisive and not afraid to initiate contact -- all of which were on full display on his game-clinching first-down run in Denver. He made sure the Broncos defenders felt what was their 14th straight loss at the hands of Kansas City.

Broncos give it right back

With Russell Wilson ruled out with a concussion, it's 2019 undrafted quarterback Brett Rypien tasked with completing the Broncos' improbable comeback. He has not delivered The Broncos went three-and-out on Rypien's first possession, which was actually better than his second possession, which ended with him getting hit as he threw and L'Jarius Sneed hauling in the wobbly ball for the interception.

Mahomes' sloppiness continues

As good as Patrick Mahomes was during his touchdown passes, dancing around and throwing underhand to avoid pressure, he's made more bad decisions than usual. Only two times has Mahomes thrown three interceptions entering Sunday, but that's exactly what has unfolded against the Broncos. With the Chiefs poised to go up two possessions, Josey Jewell turned over Mahomes for the second time to give Denver life.

Brady throws back-to-back picks

This is NOT the homecoming Tom Brady was envisioning. While his defense is getting gashed by a seventh-round rookie, he's led the offense to exactly zero points through two-and-a-half quarters and has thrown a pair of interceptions in 49ers territory. Crazy enough, Tampa Bay, which will drop to 6-7, will still be a game up in the NFC South entering Week 15.

LEG CATCH

OK, so this is obviously the catch of the day (and perhaps the year). No hands necessary on this first-down catch from the Panthers' Terrace Marshall Jr..

CMC!

Christian McCaffrey is doing what he'll need to do if the 49ers want to hoist the Lombardi Trophy: dominate as a rusher and receiver. In just over a half, McCaffrey has amassed more than 150 yards and two scores as the 49ers have completely run away from the Buccaneers.

MR. RELEVANT

It's been an unforgettable half for Brock Purdy. The last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has carved up the Buccaneers defense to the tune of 14-for-18 passing, 185 yards and three total TDs -- in the first half! With Jimmy Garoppolo hurt, many thought the 49ers' Super Bowl aspirations had vanished. But if Purdy can play half as well as he has versus Tampa Bay, he'll give San Francisco a chance to make a run in the NFC.

Here come the Broncos!

Four minutes, 32 seconds left in the second quarter -- Willie Gay Jr. intercepts Russell Wilson and takes it all the way for a touchdown. Kansas City 27, Denver 0

Thirteen minutes, three seconds in the third quarter -- Marlon Mack catches a screen pass and is off to the races for a 66-yard score. Kansas City 27, Denver 21

In fewer than seven minutes of game action, the Broncos have turned a blowout into a shootout at Mile High. The Chiefs' possessions have included two interceptions and several minutes. Denver, meanwhile, has gotten two touchdowns from Jerry Jeudy as he plays a huge role without Courtland Sutton. Credit to Wilson and the Broncos for continuing to fight in a game that could have completely spiraled.

Pick-six!

If you wanted to know how the Broncos' season has gone so far, all you'd need to do is watch this play. Tipped pass, interception, Russell Wilson stiff-armed, opponent touchdown, multi-score deficit. What a nightmare 2022 has been for Denver.

Another game, another TD

The most underrated wide receiver in the NFL is at it again. Make that six straight games with a touchdown from Tyler Lockett, whose ability to get his feet in bounds is absurdly good.

Seriously, man. Just stop it with this touchdown pass. UNDERHAND? For the 56-yard catch-and-run score from Jerick McKinnon? Mahomes is such a special talent, and amid all of his magic, he continues to do things that astound us all as NFL fans.

Mr. Irrelevant!

Three series, two touchdowns for the 49ers' Brock Purdy in his first NFL start. He's completed five of his first seven passes for 48 yards, but you love to see him see a crease near the goal line and take off, just like he did on this 2-yard scamper to put San Francisco ahead 14-0.

10K!

Here's your time to take a moment and appreciate Travis Kelce's greatness. On a day in which Kelce eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards for the seventh straight season, he also went over 10,000 receiving yards for his career -- becoming the fastest tight end in NFL history to do so. And considering Kelce could end up putting up the best single-season ever at his position, don't expect the 33-year-old to slow down anytime soon.

DEEBO

Injuries have slowed down Deebo Samuel after earning first-team All-Pro honors a year ago, but he sure looked explosive on his first-quarter carry against the Buccaneers. Samuel took the pitch to the right, gaining a full head of steam, and then exploded up field. Tampa Bay defenders looked like they were going in slow motion as he sprinted by for the 13-yard score.

Big boy catch!

I can almost guarantee you've never seen this before: Trying to keep the ball away from the Vikings with two minutes to play, the Lions put 6-foot-5, 335-pound offensive tackle Penei Sewell in motion and then threw him the ball in the flat like he was a proper skill player. Sewell sure looked like one as he made the twisting catch, turned up field and dove for the first down on third-and-7. The drive ended in a field goal that clinched yet another Detroit victory.

Cowboys win!

The Cowboys were 16.5-POINT favorites, yet it took some huge plays late in the fourth quarter to avoid what would have been a historic upset. Dak Prescott threw an awful interception from his own end zone that set up the Texans beautifully, but Dallas bailed out its QB with a fourth-down stuff that kept the deficit at three.

From there, the Cowboys had to drive 98 yards for the game-winning touchdown. Here's how they did it: 21 yards to Dalton Schultz, a 9-yard scramble from Dak Prescott and then another 13 yards to Schultz. A few plays later, Noah Brown made a huge 18-yard snag to get the Cowboys to the edge of the red zone, and then Prescott found Schultz once more for 18 yards.

The Cowboys thought they had the game-winning score on a Michael Gallup reception, but a defender knocked the ball away at the last second to keep Houston's hopes of an upset alive. But on the next play, Dallas went to old reliable, Ezekiel Elliott, who crossed the goal line with the go-ahead score with just 41 seconds to play.

The game officially ended a few plays later, as Israel Mukuamu came down with the interception on a Hail Mary from Davis Mills.

Trevor Lawrence x4

Four total touchdowns for Trevor Lawrence -- pretty darn good for someone who was questionable to play with a toe injury. He and the Jaguars have taken it to the Titans on Sunday.

MVP?

Week after week, Jalen Hurts dominates -- and Sunday has been no different. Nearly 200 yards through the air and two touchdowns to go along with 75 on the ground and another score. Eagles, yet again, are blowing out their oppponent.

4th-and-score

Absolutely needing to convert on fourth-and-4, the Vikings not only picked up the first but got into the end zone, thanks to a catch, juke and dart from Adam Thielen to cut into the Lions' lead.

Child actor TD

Yes, you read that correctly. Trenton Irwin, who ditched an acting career to focus on football, was left WIDE OPEN on a flea-flicker. Of course, Joe Burrow found him for what ended up being a 45-yard touchdown.

FAKE PUNT

The Lions. Are. Fun. Facing a fourth-and-7 from its 26-yard line, Dan Campbell's team risked it all by snapping it to the personal protector and running around the right end. Unsurprisingly, the Vikings were not prepared, which led to safety C.J. Moore exploding for a 42-yard pickup. The risk fully paid off, as Jared Goff' threw his third touchdown pass, this time to Josh Reynolds, putting the Lions up 14.

BAM

Credit the Jets for bringing in several capable running backs. Even with Breece Hall out for the season and Michael Carter banged up, New York is getting great production from undrafted rookie Zonovan "Bam" Knight. In just the past two-plus games, Knight has totaled more than 270 yards from scrimmage. On Sunday, he delivered his first career touchdown to put the Jets on the scoreboard.

What concentration!

Early frontrunner for catch of the day goes to Zay Jones, whose concentration on this touchdown grab before halftime was top notch.

If people forgot why the Steelers benched Mitch Trubisky after four weeks, he reminded them why in the first half Sunday. Filling in for injured rookie Kenny Pickett, Trubisky threw a pair of killer interceptions inside of the Ravens' 25-yard line -- ensuring Baltimore entered halftime with the advantage.

Texans!

Amari Rodgers never found the end zone in 26 games with Green Bay; he's already got a score in his second game for the Texans. The wide receiver hauled in the contested catch at the goal line before falling into the end zone to put Houston (+17) ahead!

Another punting gaffe

We've got punting issues in New York! First the Giants' Jamie Gillan just dropped the ball, then tried a drop kick that ended up resulting in an illegal kick. On the next play, Hurts found A.J. Brown for the 33-yard score that put Philadelphia ahead 21-0.

In danger of getting routed, the Giants' special teams made a big play by blocking Arryn Siposs' punt, although Siposs nearly converted the long fourth-down attempt before getting absolutely blasted on the sideline.

Three plays later, Isaiah Hodgins got New York on the board with the short score.

Lions go deep again

The Lions have been fun offensively all year, and they're continuing to throw it all over the yard Sunday. Make that two 40-plus-yard touchdowns for Jared Goff, who this time found D.J. Chark down the left sideline.

LSU connection strikes again

In need of a big play, Joe Burrow looked to his former LSU teammate. Well, to be fair, Burrow did most of the work by threading in the throw, but Ja'Marr Chase still hauled it in for the 15-yard touchdown.

Two hops this time!

How Tony Pollard stays in bounds for this 10-yard touchdown, I have no idea. What balance from the NFL's most underrated running back.

King Henry running wild

Derrick Henry's past two games: 28 carries for 68 yards (2.4 per carry) and zero touchdowns.

Henry in the first half against the Jaguars: 12 carries for 96 yards (8.0 per carry) and a score.

It's setting up to be a massive game for King Henry.

Injuries have derailed what was a fantastic start to J.K. Dobbins' NFL career, but the Ravens running back is flashing some of what made him so productive as a rookie in 2020. Back in uniform for the first time since Week 6, Dobbins ripped off a 44-yard run and scored a touchdown in just the first quarter. With Lamar Jackson sidelined with an injury, having a healthy Dobbins is big for this Ravens offense.

Eagles off to hot start

It's been a near perfect start for the Eagles. Miles Sanders capped the team's 14-play, 84-yard opening drive with a three-yard rushing score, and then Devonta Smith joined the touchdown party with an incredible 41-yard catch-and-run on a ball perfectly placed from Jalen Hurts. Instead of getting off the field on fourth-and-7, the Giants are now in a 14-0 hole.

No. 1 pick delivers

Travon Walker has had a relatively quiet rookie campaign after a big NFL debut, but he made a massive play for the Jaguars in the first quarter against their AFC South rivals. Walker got around tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo so quickly that tackle Dennis Daley could not even get to him. He could only look on as Walker crushed Ryan Tannehill, knocking the ball loose and Jacksonville recovering at the Titans' 20-yard line. Three plays later, Trevor Lawrence hit Evan Engram for the 12-yard score to tie things up at seven.

Runnin', runnin' and runnin', runnin'



When you're playing the Texans, you really don't need to pass the ball much. The Cowboys proved that on their opening drive as Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott combined for 55 yards on five carries, with Pollard punching the ball into the end zone from 11 yards out.

The Lions have big hopes for Jameson Williams, their No. 12 overall draft pick, and he delivered in his second game back after tearing his ACL in the College Football Playoff championship in January. The Vikings must have forgotten that he returned, because they left him wide open for a 41-yard touchdown -- on his first career catch in the NFL.

Unlikely QBs set to play huge roles down stretch

The Ravens currently hold the tiebreaker over the red-hot Bengals for first place in the AFC North, but if they're going to hold off Cincinnati, they're going to have to do it with Tyler Huntley, a 2020 undrafted rookie, for at least Sunday and potentially beyond.

The upstart Jets currently hold the No. 7 seed in the AFC, and they're relying on Mike White, a 2018 fifth-round pick with just five career starts, to get them to the postseason for the first time since 2010.

And then there's the big one: the 49ers hold a one-game lead in the NFC West, yet they're being forced to roll with Brock Purdy, the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a most likely season-ending foot injury.

Sunday will go a long way towards determining if these signal-callers have what it takes to keep their respective teams' success going. Baltimore faces off with a Pittsburgh defense that is completely different with T.J. Watt on the field, New York goes for the sweep against hungry Buffalo, and San Francisco takes on Tom Brady and Tampa Bay in the most-lopsided quarterback matchup of all-time. All of these matchups have playoff implications, so the pressure will be on these mostly unproven quarterbacks.