It's Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 5 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines beginning with the Giants and Packers in London, and we're here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.
Week 5 schedule
Thursday
Colts 12, Broncos 9 (OT) (Takeaways)
Sunday
Giants 27, Packers 22 (in London) (Takeaways)
Vikings 29, Bears 22 (Recap)
Patriots 29, Lions 0 (Takeaways)
Bills 38, Steelers 3 (Takeaways)
Chargers 30, Browns 28 (Recap)
Texans 13, Jaguars 6 (Recap)
Saints 39, Seahawks 32 (Recap)
Jets 40, Dolphins 17 (Recap)
Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15 (Takeaways)
Titans 21, Commanders 17 (Recap)
49ers 37, Panthers 15 (Recap)
Eagles 20, Cardinals 17 (Takeaways)
Cowboys 22, Rams 10 (Takeaways)
Bengals at Ravens, 8:20 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Monday
Raiders at Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)
No good!
Oh, Kyler Murray. First, he slid before the first down, bringing up third down instead of moving the chains. Then, with 22 seconds left and no timeouts, Murray spiked the ball. Now the Cardinals had to kick a field goal, and their kicker, journeyman Matt Ammendola (already on his third team this year), was missing wide right in warmups. Unsurprisingly, Ammendola missed wide right again, ensuring the NFL's lone undefeated team (the Eagles) would remain flawless for another week.
A chance to tie for Arizona. But, Matt Ammendola's kick is wide right. The Eagles remain undefeated. #FlyEaglesFly #BirdCityFootball #FPC #NFL #NFLTwitter— Full Press NFL (@FullPressNFL) October 9, 2022
pic.twitter.com/hYTkwjz5jW
Micah. Parsons.
It was only fitting that Micah Parsons put the finishing touches on the Cowboys fourth straight win. With the Rams, down 22-10, trying to make things interesting with a late touchdown, Parsons got underneath the pads of right tackle Rob Havenstein and blasted Matthew Stafford, knocking the ball loose. Cowboys ball. Game over.
Parsons' final stat line: five tackles (one for a loss), nine QB pressures, three QB hits, two sacks and a forced fumble. Game-wrecker.
Micah. Parsons. just. did. that. 😤 #DALvsLAR
Cardinals pull even
James Conner injured his ribs, Darrel Williams hurt his knee, and Jonathan Ward was ruled out with a hamstring injury. All that leaves at running back is Eno Benjamin, and when the Cardinals needed a big play, he came through. With his 11-yard scamper, Arizona tied things up with Philadelphia.
Eno Benjamin ties the game in the desert ‼️ @EnoB— NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2022
📺: #PHIvsAZ on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/EybGs8i0rM pic.twitter.com/Vq6U53g3Vh
Two fake punts!
How did we get so lucky? Within minutes of each other, we got fake punts from both the Rams and Cardinals. Los Angeles' fake was definitely cooler because it involved punter Riley Dixon throwing a pass, but Arizona's proved to be more valuable, as the Cardinals ended up getting a field goal right before the half to pull within four points.
🚨 RAMS FAKE PUNT 🚨— NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2022
📺: #DALvsLAR on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/dCuo7DIlNd pic.twitter.com/ygtUlcVNJH
Gotcha 😉
Hollywood highlight
Go off, Marquise Brown! This is why the Cardinals traded a first-round pick for the young wideout. He can turn a routine play into a touchdown, just like he did here. Two Eagles should have tackled him around the 18-yard line for a modest gain. Instead, he shaked and baked the Philadelphia defense en route to a 25-yard score.
That juke 👀 Hollywood TD in Arizona! @Primetime_jet— NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2022
📺: #SFvsCAR on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/QyzRPxAYpO pic.twitter.com/tQydspZK31
Pick-six!
The 49ers are the NFL's best defense, and nothing that has happened against the Panthers suggests otherwise. In fact, San Francisco secured a pick-six for the second straight game.
Emmanuel Moseley pick-six and @49ers DC DeMeco Ryans loves it 🙌— NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2022
📺: #SFvsCAR on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/QyzRPxAYpO pic.twitter.com/ZAkDd0xhko
Pollard > Zeke?
Another game, another run that supports the notion that Tony Pollard should touch the ball more than Ezekiel Elliott. On his 57-yard touchdown, he exploded like a missile up the middle, stepped out of two tackles and then weaved his way into the end zone. As for proof of Pollard's long-term effectiveness: per Next Gen Stats, Pollard has rush yards over expectation per carry of +2.6. Elliott, meanwhile, is at -0.5.
TONY POLLARD HOUSE CALL 🏠— NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2022
📺: #DALvsLAR on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/dCuo7DIlNd pic.twitter.com/kMM8UZqREd
Kupp turns on the JETS
Cooper Kupp continues to amaze. On his latest highlight, he makes this one-handed catch look way too easy and then flies away from everyone for the 75-yard touchdown.
One-handed catch and long run. That's what @CooperKupp does ‼️— NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2022
📺: #DALvsLAR on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/dCuo7DIlNd pic.twitter.com/TRbTOJLoN9
Still no first-quarter points for Cards
Inexplicably, the Cardinals still haven't scored in the first quarter this season. Five games, zero points over the opening 15 minutes. The fact that they entered Sunday 2-2 is pretty remarkable.
Intercepted by @CGJXXIII!— NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2022
📺: #PHIvsAZ on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/EybGs8i0rM pic.twitter.com/MZodBGvuPw
Dazzling first career catch
Injuries have plagued Tutu Atwell since joining the Rams as a second-round pick in 2021, but he's a big-play threat who showed as much in the first quarter Sunday. The Rams needed someone to make a play, and the 5-foot-9 speedster delivered by hauling in Matthew Stafford's perfectly thrown ball for a 54-yard pickup.
.@tutuatwell making plays! 👀— NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2022
📺: #DALvsLAR on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/dCuo7DIlNd pic.twitter.com/HSUCpUssAF
RB Mosses CB
Tevin Coleman is only 6-foot-1, but he played like he was 6-foot-5 in leaping over Myles Hartsfield for a 30-yard catch.
Tevin Coleman looking like a WR out there 😮— NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2022
📺: #SFvsCAR on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/QyzRPxAYpO pic.twitter.com/eh2Il05K8q
Scoop & score
Demarcus Lawrence didn't wait for the offense to take the field to try and score the first points of the game. Instead, Lawrence picked up the ball after a strip sack from Dorance Armstrong Jr. and took it 19 yards to the house fewer than two minutes into the game.
.@TankLawrence recovers the fumble and takes it to the house!— NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2022
📺: #DALvsLAR on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/dCuo7DIlNd pic.twitter.com/Ukn181bBqN
Taysom Hill is ELECTRIC
The Saints got a much-needed victory over the Seahawks on Sunday, thanks almost entirely to Taysom Hill. He scored not one, not two, not three, but FOUR touchdowns as New Orleans outlasted Seattle in a 39-32 thriller. His final stat line: nine carries for 112 yards and three scores on the ground to go along with a 22-yard touchdown pass. If New Orleans hopes to contend for a playoff spot this season, it'll need to lean more on Hill like it did Sunday.
Taysom Hill taking over.— NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2022
His third rushing TD (fourth total TD) gives the @Saints the lead!
📺: #SEAvsNO on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/X4lelc0SFE pic.twitter.com/MIfce57I1j
Back-breaking INT
The Commanders are now 1-4 after Carson Wentz threw an awful interception at the goal line as they tried to go for the win late in the fourth. It marked his sixth interception in five games. Meanwhile, the Titans are on top of the AFC South after their third straight victory.
David Long intercepts the pass to seal the win for the Titans!
Another rookie RB TD
We've had rookies James Cook and Dameon Pierce score touchdowns today, and now Kenneth Walker III is on that list. Taking on a bigger load for the injured Rashaad Penny, the second-rounder burst through the middle and scampered untouched for the 69-yard touchdown.
Kenneth Walker III goes 69 YARDS and the @Seahawks take the lead!— NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2022
📺: #SEAvsNO on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/X4lelc0SFE pic.twitter.com/vHH47E0n0A
Game-winning FG no good
Brandon Staley nearly gave the Browns the win after his Chargers' fourth-down attempt failed in their own territory. However, the defense stepped up, and rookie Cade York's 53-yard field goal attempt went wide right. Los Angeles moves to 3-2.
CADE YORK MISSES THE GAME WINNING FIELD GOAL AND THE CHARGERS SURVIVE 😅
Another red-zone INT
Jacoby Brissett has been competent for the Browns through the first three quarters of games this season. But during the final frame, and more specifically with the game on the line, the Deshaun Watson fill-in has faltered badly. Just an ugly, ugly interception with a chance for Cleveland to take the lead with under three minutes left.
Brissett's pass is intercepted! #BoltUp— NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2022
📺: #LACvsCLE on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/psZXYKrNKH pic.twitter.com/jNWlWZLMRv
Geno AGAIN
Shockingly, the Seahawks have been one of the most fun offenses to watch so far this season. It's basically just Geno Smith throwing deep to DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, and it's been glorious. Smith just delivered another pristine touchdown pass to Lockett, this time for 40 yards.
GENO SMITH! Absolute dime to Tyler Lockett.— NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2022
📺: #SEAvsNO on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/X4lelc0SFE pic.twitter.com/q7bsLXUerr
Taysom Hill doing it all
This is the Taysom Hill we know and love. Not only has he rushed seven times for 51 yards, but his lone completion resulted in a 22-yard score for Adam Trautman.
Taysom Hill adds a passing TD to his 2 rushing TDs!— NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2022
📺: #SEAvsNO on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/X4lelc0SFE pic.twitter.com/BzDe5XsFMq
Browns-Chargers in a shootout
Last season's meeting between the Browns and Chargers resulted in 89 points -- a 47-42 Los Angeles victory. We've got another shootout Sunday, as the teams have combined for 55 points entering the fourth quarter. The most recent score came courtesy of Kareem Hunt, whose two-yard score gave Cleveland back the lead.
Kareem Hunt up the middle for six! @Browns lead 28-27.— NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2022
📺: #LACvsCLE on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/psZXYKrNKH pic.twitter.com/73wi5KiGjc
Dyami x2
Who's Dyami, you ask? It's the Commanders wideout Dyami Brown, a third-round pick out of North Carolina in 2021. It's understandable if you don't know him, because in his first 19 career games, he made just 13 catches for 171 yards and zero touchdowns. He's already got 105 yards receiving Sunday and his first two career touchdowns, including this beautiful one-handed snag.
Dynamic Dyami 😮— NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2022
📺: #TENvsWAS on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/SWdxhQhArQ pic.twitter.com/gSFhCUXbcj
Zappe delivers
It's been all Patriots in New England on Sunday. And while rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe hasn't carried the offense, he's been more than competent filling in for Mac Jones. Zappe has completed 16 of his 19 passes for 165 yards, one interception and this on-target touchdown to Jakobi Meyers to extend the advantage.
Float like a butterfly, sting like Zappe. 🐝— NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2022
📺: #DETvsNE on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/MoX9PRk3fw pic.twitter.com/s8Kc1PHxAP
First-career TD
Shouts to the Bears' Velus Jones Jr., who scored his first career TD on a dump-off jet sweep to pull the Bears within one score.
Velus Jones Jr.'s first NFL TD! @VelusJr— NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2022
📺: #CHIvsMIN on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/78MQfPqpl1 pic.twitter.com/P6DVdbdtYQ
First-career INT
Oh no, Trevor Lawrence. Trying to force a pass into the end zone on second-and-1 from the seven-yard line, Lawrence threw it right to Derek Stingley Jr., the No. 3 overall pick in this year's draft. Big mistake from Lawrence keeps the game all tied up.
Derek Stingley Jr. with his first career INT!— NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2022
📺: #HOUvsJAX on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/7HXJvUGVPU pic.twitter.com/WL9z2k7X4O
Lockett quiets the crowd
The Saints looked poised to enter halftime with the lead. Then Alvin Kamara fumbled and Geno Smith did what he's been doing all year, slinging the ball into a tight window to Tyler Lockett for the 35-yard touchdown in the final seconds.
Geno to Lockett! @Seahawks take the lead before half!— NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2022
📺: #SEAvsNO on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/X4lelc0SFE pic.twitter.com/4z1QRovC2Z
Josh Allen is INSANE
It's as if Josh Allen is playing Madden on easy sometimes. Against a Steelers defense that entered the contest allowing 251.5 passing yards per game, he has 348 yards and four touchdowns ... IN TWO QUARTERS. Even crazier is that Allen has only completed 14 passes. That's 24.9 yards per completion, which is just off the charts explosive.
1st career touchdown for Khalil Shakir. 4th TD pass for @JoshAllenQB! 🔥— NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2022
📺: #PITvsBUF on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/5bVODjrAl5 pic.twitter.com/OoRr0ANaw0
10-for-138
That was Justin Jefferson's stat line in the first half. Ten receptions (on 10 targets) for 138 yards. One of, if not the best wide receiver in football is showing out against the Bears.
And he can pass!!!@JJettas2— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 9, 2022
📺: @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/wyj8CwF6P6
Catch of the day?
Of course anything is possible, but I don't think we'll see a better catch today than the one Darnell Mooney made against the Vikings. What a beauty!
Oh My Mooney! @darnell_M1— NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2022
📺: #CHIvsMIN on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/78MQfPqpl1 pic.twitter.com/3OwwtEGQNI
Gabe Davis have a day!
An ankle injury slowed Gabe Davis through the first month of the season. He missed Week 2, and in the games he did play he only managed eight receptions for 138 yards. Well, he certainly looks healthy against the Steelers, as he's racked up 160 yards ... IN THE FIRST HALF. He already has touchdowns of 98 and 62 yards for an average of 80 yards per catch. That's ridiculous.
GABE DAVIS ARE YOU SERIOUS?!— NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2022
📺: #PITvsBUF on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/5bVODjrAl5 pic.twitter.com/UrMJIzvE3V
Cousins on FIRE
Kirk Cousins in prime time? No thank you. Kirk Cousins overseas? Not ideal. But Kirk Cousins at 1 p.m. ET? That's where the Vikings quarterback shines, and he's been flawless so far against the Bears. He's completed 17 straight passes to start the game, which is a franchise record. Those completions have resulted in 176 yards and a touchdown as Minnesota is in complete control.
.@KirkCousins8 and the #Vikings offense 🔥🔥🔥
Wentz bomb
The Commanders offense has been inept the past two weeks. Carson Wentz is attempting to change that in Week 5, and he looked to second-year wideout Dyami Brown to do so. With Brown in one-on-one coverage, Wentz launched a perfect deep ball that his wideout caught in stride, which he took 75 yards for the score.
Carson Wentz. Dyami Brown. 75 yards! 🚀 #HTTC— NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2022
📺: #TENvsWAS on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/SWdxhQhArQ pic.twitter.com/PJXNbhX2Q7
Rookie RB breaks free
Second-round rookie Breece Hall has improved every week for the Jets, and he's already made a huge play in the first half against the Dolphins. No one picked up Hall out of the backfield, leading to an easy pitch and catch that went for 79 yards down to the Miami 1-yard line. Michael Carter then found the end zone to put New York up double digits.
Breece Hall goes 79 yards to the goal line! @nyjets— NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2022
📺: #MIAvsNYJ on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/5wEbhQ3nxf pic.twitter.com/3iIbzNeKrg
Ekeler off to the races
Badly in need of a spark, the Chargers got one from Austin Ekeler, who made one cut and was off to the races for a 71-yard gain. Credit to Greg Newsome II, though. He tracked down Ekeler before he crossed the goal line, which ended up saving four points since Los Angeles had to settle for a field goal.
71-yard sprint for @AustinEkeler! #BoltUp— NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2022
📺: #LACvsCLE on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/psZXYKrNKH pic.twitter.com/ZzzD2xv8LD
Geno still cookin'
Geno Smith has been one of the NFL's best stories through four weeks, and he's off to another great start against the Saints. Two passes, two completions, 65 yards, and this 50-yard strike to DK Metcalf strike on the run to put the Seahawks ahead.
GENO TO DK. 50 YARDS.— NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2022
📺: #SEAvsNO on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/X4lelc0SFE pic.twitter.com/MQMO0ALVqU
SAFETY!
The No. 4 overall pick isn't just a lockdown cover cornerback. Sauce Gardner can make plays in the backfield, too, and Teddy Bridgewater learned the hard way on his first snap of the game. Coming on a corner blitz, Gardner blew up Bridgewater to force intentional grounding in the end zone. That's a safety! 2-0 Jets.
Sauce Gardner forces the safety! @iamSauceGardner— NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2022
📺: #MIAvsNYJ on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/5wEbhQ3nxf pic.twitter.com/R1KEq7FJwD
Chubb can't be stopped
Nick Chubb may be the best pure running back in the NFL, so the Chargers might want to wrap up the Browns' three-time Pro Bowler. It didn't happen on this play, as Chubb stepped out of one tackle, avoided another and bounced off a third before rumbling down the right sideline for the 41-yard touchdown.
Nick Chubb breaking all the tackles! 💪— NFL (back in London) (@NFL) October 9, 2022
📺: #LACvsCLE on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/psZXYKrNKH pic.twitter.com/3oR7QMr5ak
98 yards!
A potentially disastrous start turned into the perfect one for the Bills. After Taiwan Jones muffed the opening kickoff, backing up Buffalo on its own two-yard line, Josh Allen more than made up for it by unloading a dart that floated over the heads of two Steelers defenders and into the hands of Gabe Davis. The explosive wideout took it the rest of the way for a 98-YARD touchdown on the opening drive.
GABE DAVIS. 98 YARDS. 🔥— NFL (back in London) (@NFL) October 9, 2022
📺: #PITvsBUF on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/5bVODjrAl5 pic.twitter.com/hfkMpMKH7Z
Barkley fights back
After missing some time with a shoulder injury, Giants running back Saquon Barkley came back in a big way during the second half of Sunday's game against the Packers. Barkley's 41-yard catch and carry set up his go-ahead touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter.
SAQUONpic.twitter.com/fklNgFOz6F— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) October 9, 2022
Giants 'trick or treat' for TD
Daniel Bellinger's touchdown run was certainly a treat for Giants fans, as the tight end's score cut New York's deficit to 17-10 in the second quarter. The score was the result of some trickery from Brian Daboll's offense, as Bellinger's score came off a reserve play following a 40-yard run by Barkley.
Follow That Football 👀🏈— New York Giants (@Giants) October 9, 2022
📺: @NFLnetwork pic.twitter.com/SqZRwCQ5sd
Marcedes Lewis sighting!
Tight end Marcedes Lewis got into the end zone for his first touchdown since the 2020 season as Green Bay added a second first-half touchdown in London Sunday. Lewis' score gave the Packers a 17-3 lead over the Giants in a matchup between two 3-1 teams.
THERE'S A BIG DOG IN THE END ZONE! 🐶@MarcedesLewis89 🙌 #NYGvsGB | #GoPackGo— Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 9, 2022
📺 NFLN pic.twitter.com/5PUPQuzab5
Rain nowhere in sight for Week 5
If you're in any sort of fantasy league, it's always worth checking the weather. Don't make the same mistake I did.
Last week, the remnants of Hurricane Ian brought heavy rain for the Jaguars-Eagles matchup in Philadelphia and the Bills-Ravens showdown in Baltimore. Rain is usually a bad thing for fantasy, and it's especially bad for kickers. Yet when the 1 p.m. games kicked off last weekend, the Eagles' Jake Elliott was in my starting lineup. Unsurprisingly, he flopped.
For those worried about inclement weather for Week 5, whether for fantasy purposes or otherwise, don't be. As of Friday afternoon, at least according to Rotowire's weather report, nine of the 15 games set for Sunday and Monday are expecting clear skies, three are expecting partly cloudy skies and three are being played in domes, where you'd expect optimal conditions. Of all the contests, only one has any chance of rain at kickoff. That's the Texans against the Jaguars in Jacksonvillle...with a 2% chance of precipitation. Don't expect wind to be much of a factor, either, per RotoGrinders Chief Meteorologist Kevin Roth.
What I'm really trying to say is that if your favorite team (or fantasy team) loses in Week 5, there's no one to blame but those on the field (or in your lineup).