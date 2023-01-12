The NFL is gearing up for the opening weekend of the 2023 playoffs. Beginning Saturday, there will be three straight days of postseason football for us to enjoy as 12 clubs try to survive and make it to the divisional round.

As has been the case throughout the season, injuries will be one of the main storylines of this opening postseason slate, particularly at the quarterback position. One team has already ruled out its starting signal-caller for this weekend, and another looks like he may also be on the outside looking in on the playoff action. As these clubs begin the week of practice, let's take stock of where they each stand on the injury front.

All NFL odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

After being a full participant during Tuesday's practice, Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday. Along with Walker, guard Phil Haynes (ankle), running back DeeJay Dallas (ankle, quad), cornerback Xavier Crawford (hamstring), and defensive end Shelby Harris (knee) were held out of practice. Guard Gabe Jackson and nose tackle Al Woods were given rest days, while tight end Noah Fant (knee) and safety Ryan Neal (knee) were limited.

San Francisco did not have quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) and corner Ambry Thomas (ankle) at practice as they continue preparing for the Seahawks. However, the team is largely healthy. They listed defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot, ankle), offensive lineman Aaron Banks (ankle, knee), linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (neck), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (back), defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee), and running back Christian McCaffrey (knee) as limited participants.

Los Angeles listed wide receiver Mike Williams (back) as a non-participant for the second straight day, putting his status for Saturday's matchup very much in doubt. Meanwhile, the injury report was largely the same as Tuesday's with everyone who was listed being a full participant in practice, including pass rusher Joey Bosa (groin). It is worth noting, however, that safety Raheem Layne (thumb) was added to the injury report, but practiced fully.

Jacksonville saw the return of kicker Riley Patterson after he missed Tuesday's session due to a right knee injury. He was a full participant Wednesday. Meanwhile, long snapper Ross Matiscik (back) remained out. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe), receiver Kendric Pryor (shoulder), receiver Jamal Agnew (shoulder) and offensive lineman Brandon Scherff (abdomen) were limited.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Wednesday that Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) has still not been cleared by doctors and will not play this weekend. Naturally, he did not participate in practice on Wednesday, nor did tackle Terron Armstead (toe, pec, knee, hip), linebacker Bradley Chubb (ankle, hand), offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (hand), tackle Kendall Lamm (ankle), running back Raheem Mostert (thumb) and tackle Brandon Shell (knee, ankle). Linebacker Melvin Ingram also missed practice but was merely given a rest day. Meanwhile, Teddy Bridgewater (knee, finger) was limited. He backed up Skylar Thompson in Week 18, but the rookie is expected to start with Tagovailoa still out. Fullback Alec Ingold (thumb), linebacker Jaelan Phillips (toe, wrist), receiver Jaylen Waddle (ankle), receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (hip, groin) and running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (illness) were also limited.

Jordan Phillips was the lone Bills player missing from practice due to injury as the defensive tackle deals with a shoulder ailment. Safety Jordan Poyer and guard Rodger Saffold were both given rest days. Wideout Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring) was limited, while quarterback Josh Allen (ankle, right elbow) and corner Cam Lewis (forearm) were listed on the injury report, but were full participants.

New York had perfect attendance at practice on Wednesday, which included defensive back Xavier McKinney, who was a full participant. Meanwhile, offensive lineman Jon Feliciano (back), defensive back Adoree' Jackson (knee), linebacker Azeez Ojulari (ankle), defensive back Jason Pinnock (shoulder) and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (neck) were all limited.

Cornerback Cam Dantzler (ankle, personal matter) did not practice on Wednesday. He was the line Vikings player missing from the session, while linebacker Brian Asamoah II (knee), center Garrett Bradbury (back) and safety Harrison Smith (knee) were limited.

Lamar Jackson (knee) did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday as Baltimore begins its on-field preparations for the start of the postseason. Jackson has been sidelined since suffering a knee injury in Week 13 against Denver. Running back Gus Edwards (concussion), long snapper Nick Moore (illness) and corner Brandon Stephen (illness) also did not practice due to injury. Corner Marlon Humphrey (shoulder), quarterback Tyler Huntley (right shoulder, wrist) and corner Marcus Peters (calf) were all limited. Meanwhile, defensive end Calais Campbell, linebacker Justin Houston, linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, guard Ben Powers and tackle Ronnie Stanley were all given rest days.

Cincinnati was missing wideout Tee Higgins (illness) and guard Alex Cappa (ankle) from practice to begin the week. Meanwhile, corner Cam Taylor-Britt (groin) was limited.

