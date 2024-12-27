Perhaps the only thing longer than a Christmas wishlist are NFL injury reports, especially this late in the season. Every team is dealing with some sort of injury issue with the regular season nearing a close.

The Eagles will be without Jalen Hurts for Saturday's game against the Cowboys. Hurts, who is still in the concussion protocol, will watch as backup quarterback Kenny Pickett will try to help Philadelphia clinch a spot in the NFC playoffs. Their opponent will be without wideout CeeDee Lamb, who was shut down for the year earlier this week.

In Cincinnati, the Bengals are hoping to have wideout Tee Higgins for Saturday's must win game against the Broncos, who can end their 10-year playoff drought with a win. Higgins has been labeled as questionable to play with ankle and knee injuries. Higgins did reportedly show progress regarding his injuries throughout the week.

Below is a full rundown of each team's final Week 17 injury report. We'll be updating this throughout the evening as more injury reports come in.

Chargers at Patriots

Broncos at Bengals

Cardinals at Rams

Cowboys at Eagles

The biggest news out of Philadelphia is that Hurts will be sidelined, leaving Kenny Pickett to lead the offense.

Panthers at Buccaneers

Jets at Bills

Colts at Giants

Raiders at Saints

The Raiders had a short injury report this week, with just Meredith given a game designation.

Titans at Jaguars

Dolphins at Browns

Packers at Vikings

Falcons at Commanders

Lions at 49ers