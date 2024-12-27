Perhaps the only thing longer than a Christmas wishlist are NFL injury reports, especially this late in the season. Every team is dealing with some sort of injury issue with the regular season nearing a close.
The Eagles will be without Jalen Hurts for Saturday's game against the Cowboys. Hurts, who is still in the concussion protocol, will watch as backup quarterback Kenny Pickett will try to help Philadelphia clinch a spot in the NFC playoffs. Their opponent will be without wideout CeeDee Lamb, who was shut down for the year earlier this week.
In Cincinnati, the Bengals are hoping to have wideout Tee Higgins for Saturday's must win game against the Broncos, who can end their 10-year playoff drought with a win. Higgins has been labeled as questionable to play with ankle and knee injuries. Higgins did reportedly show progress regarding his injuries throughout the week.
Below is a full rundown of each team's final Week 17 injury report. We'll be updating this throughout the evening as more injury reports come in.
Chargers at Patriots
- Chargers: TE Will Dissly (shoulder), RB J.K. Dobbins (knee), TE Hayden Hurst (illness), CB Elijah Molden (knee) QUESTIONABLE; RB Gus Edwards (ankle), LB Denzel Perryman (groin), T Trey Pipkins (hip) OUT
- Patriots: S Kyle Dugger (ankle/quad), LB Curtis Jacobs (concussion), FS Jabrill Peppers (hamstring), G Cole Strange (knee), OLB Jahlani Tavai (groin), OT Caedan Wallace (ankle), DE Titus Leo (ankle), OLB Anfernee Jennings (knee), LB Sione Takitaki (knee) QUESTIONABLE; C Ben Brown (concussion), CB Marcus Jones (hip) OUT
Broncos at Bengals
- Broncos: RB Tyler Badie (back) QUESTIONABLE
- Bengals: WR Tee Higgins (ankle/knee), WR Charlie Jones (groin), OT Amarius Mims (ankle/hand), DE Joseph Ossai (illness), S Geno Stone (illness) QUESTIONABLE; TE Tanner Hudson (knee) DOUBTFUL; DE Sam Hubbard (knee), DT Sheldon Rankins (illness) OUT
Cardinals at Rams
- Cardinals: RB Trey Benson (ankle), OL Evan Brown (neck), OLB Baron Browning (neck), RB James Conner (knee) QUESTIONABLE; S Joey Blount (ribs), K Matt Prater (left knee) OUT
- Rams: OT Rob Havenstein (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE
Cowboys at Eagles
- Cowboys: LB Eric Kendricks (calf), ILB Nick Vigil (foot), WR Jalen Tolbert (finger), OL Asim Richards (ankle), G Chuma Edoga (toe), S Donovan Wilson (knee), WR Jalen Brooks (knee) QUESTIONABLE; G TJ Bass (thigh) DOUBTFUL; DB Kemon Hall (hamstring), WR CeeDee Lamb (shoulder), CB Amani Oruwariye (foot) OUT
- Eagles: DE Bryce Huff (wrist) QUESTIONABLE; LB Nakobe Dean (abdomen) DOUBTFUL; WR Britain Covey (neck), QB Jalen Hurts (concussion/left finger), RB Will Shipley (concussion) OUT
The biggest news out of Philadelphia is that Hurts will be sidelined, leaving Kenny Pickett to lead the offense.
Panthers at Buccaneers
- Panthers: RB Chuba Hubbard (knee), OLB Jadeveon Clowney (knee/elbow), WR Xavier Legette (hip/wrist), DE A'Shawn Robinson (knee/illness), OLB D.J. Wonnum, G Damien Lewis (illness/ankle), OLB Cam Gill (illness) QUESTIONABLE; T Taylor Moton (knee), CB Jaycee Horn (hip) DOUBTFUL; CB Chau Smith-Wade (illness/chest), LB Josey Jewell (concussion/quadriceps) OUT
- Buccaneers: LB K.J. Britt (ankle), WR Kameron Johnson (ankle), FS Jordan Whitehead (pectoral) QUESTIONABLE; TE Cade Otton (knee), WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring/foot), S Antoine Winfield Jr. OUT
Jets at Bills
- Jets: WR Davante Adams (hip), CB Michael Carter II (back), CB Sauce Gardner (hamstring), EDGE Braiden McGregor (ankle), OL Morgan Moses (knee), S Tony Adams (ankle), LB Haason Reddick (neck), DL Quinnen Williams (hamstring), K Greg Zuerlein (left knee) QUESTIONABLE; DL Leki Fotu (knee) OUT
- Bills: S Damar Hamlin (rib), CB Cam Lewis (shoulder), FS Taylor Rapp (neck), WR Curtis Samuel (rib) QUESTIONABLE
Colts at Giants
- Colts: TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee), CB Julius Brents (knee), LB Jaylon Carlies (shoulder), G Quenton Nelson (ankle), QB Anthony Richardson (back/foot), LB E.J. Speed (knee) QUESTIONABLE
- Giants: WR Malik Nabers (toe), DT Armon Watts (shoulder), G Austin Schlottmann (fibula), CB Dee Williams (toe) QUESTIONABLE; S Raheem Layne (knee), LB Micah McFadden (neck), C John Michael Schmitz (ankle), CB Greg Stroman OUT
Raiders at Saints
- Raiders: G Jordan Meredith (ankle) OUT
- Saints:
The Raiders had a short injury report this week, with just Meredith given a game designation.
Titans at Jaguars
- Titans: WR Tyler Boyd (foot), S Amani Hooker (shoulder), RB Tony Pollard (ankle), WR Bryce Oliver (knee) QUESTIONABLE; K Nick Folk (abdomen), OL Dillon Radunz (shoulder), LB Otis Reese (ankle), WR Colton Dowell (knee) OUT
- Jaguars: LB Yasir Abdullah (illness) QUESTIONABLE; OT Walker Little (ankle), LB Ventrell Miller (ankle), S Darnell Savage (concussion) OUT
Dolphins at Browns
- Dolphins: T Terron Armstead (knee), S Jordan Poyer (knee/finger), WR Jaylen Waddle (knee), WR Dee Eskridge (knee), WR Tyreek Hill (wrist/rest), QB Tua Tagovailoa (hip) QUESTIONABLE; CB Kendall Fuller (knee), LB Anthony Walker (knee) OUT
- Browns: QB Jameis Winston (right shoulder) QUESTIONABLE; TE David Njoku (knee), DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (knee), WR Cedric Tillman (concussion) OUT
Packers at Vikings
- Packers: S Javon Bullard (ankle), LB Ty'Ron Hopper (ankle), WR Christian Watson (knee) QUESTIONABLE; CB Jaire Alexander (knee), T Andre Dillard (concussion evaluation), LB Quay Walker (ankle), S Evan Williams (quadricep) OUT
- Vikings: LB Ivan Pace Jr. (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE; CB Fabian Moreau (hip) OUT
Falcons at Commanders
- Falcons: CB Kevin King (concussion), CB Antonio Hamilton (quad) OUT
- Commanders: