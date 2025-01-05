It's the final week of the NFL regular season. For some teams, division crowns and playoff spots are on the line, while for others, well, they are just one day closer to Cabo. Regardless of their respective situations, all 32 NFL teams are dealing with injuries at this point in the year.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts remains in concussion protocol heading into the team's meaningless Week 18 finale, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has already been ruled out for the season finale due to his elbow injury and Cardinals running back James Conner won't play on Sunday either. Below, we will break down the final injury reports for each game in Week 18.

RB Chase Brown (ankle), WR Jermaine Burton (NIR-Other), DE Sam Hubbard (knee) OUT; WR Tee Higgins (ankle/knee), WR Charlie Jones (groin), OT Amarius Mims (ankle/hand), TE Drew Sample (groin), CB Cam Taylor-Britt (ankle) QUESTIONABLE Steelers: WR Roman Wilson (hamstring), LB Cole Holcomb (knee), DT Logan Lee (calf), CB Donte Jackson (back) OUT

Cincinnati will be without several key players on offense for this one, with Brown ruled out as the lead ball carrier ahead of kickoff. That heaps more pressure onto Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Higgins' shoulders. The Steelers are getting Joey Porter Jr. back, but now his fellow starting cornerback is dealing with a back issue and will be sidelined.

OLB Amare Barno (shoulder), CB Jaycee Horn (hip), LB Josey Jewell (concussion), S Lonnie Johnson (shoulder/neck), OLB DJ Johnson (personal) OUT; G Robert Hunt (knee), DE A'Shawn Robinson (neck), T Taylor Moton (knee), RB Miles Sanders (ankle), WR Xavier Legette (hip/wrist) QUESTIONABLE Falcons: LB JD Bertrand (eye), WR Darnell Mooney (shoulder), DE Brandon Dorlus (abdomen) QUESTIONABLE

The Panthers look a lot like a team playing out the string here, and their injury report reflects that. The Falcons are playing for the playoff lives (and also need some help from the Saints), with Mooney's status the only looming question. If he's out, it'd mean more work for Ray-Ray McCloud and KhaDarel Hodge.

CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), LB Jordan Magee (hamstring), S Tyler Owens (ankle) OUT; C Tyler Biadasz (ankle), T Cornelius Lucas (groin) DOUBTFUL; RB Austin Ekeler (concussion), WR K.J. Osborn (illness), LS Tyler Ott (personal) QUESTIONABLE Cowboys: CB Kemon Hall (hamstring) OUT; T Chuma Edoga (toe), DT Mazi Smith (pelvis), LB Nick Vigil (foot), S Donovan Wilson (knee) QUESTIONABLE

The Commanders need a win to lock up the No. 6 seed for the playoffs, but are in the postseason regardless. Ekeler returned to practice this week and was a full participant, so it's likely he'll play. Osborn was a late addition to the injury report.

The Cowboys prepare for the end of the season with no significant injuries. Pass rusher Micah Parsons (wrist) was a full participant and was not given an injury designation.

The Bears have a light injury report for their season finale, as Jenkins will sit out the final game. Wide receiver Rome Odunze (illness) was not given an injury designation after missing practice earlier in the week.

For the Packers, Watson was upgraded to limited after not practicing earlier in the week. Running back Josh Jacobs (wrist) was a full participant in Friday's practice. The Packers can move up to the No. 6 seed with a win and a Commanders loss.

A light injury report for the Jaguars in their finale, and offensive lineman Brandon Scherff (knee/shoulder) will play after not being given an injury designation.

For the Colts, Joe Flacco will get the start for Richardson in what could be his final game. Brents was a full participant in practice all week.

The Bills have a light injury report with nothing to play for this week, having the No. 2 seed locked up. Samuel was limited all week with his injury, including during Friday's practice. Quarterback Josh Allen will start on Sunday, but just for a cameo appearance to keep his start streak alive.

The Patriots have a lengthy injury report heading into their finale. Maye was limited all week, but said he felt "great" to reporters when he spoke earlier in the week.

The Giants will have wide receiver Malik Nabers (toe) on Sunday, after he was not given an injury designation. Linebacker Brian Burns (illness) was also not given an injury designation. Both will play Sunday.

Pretty simple for the Eagles, who have the No. 2 seed locked up and have nothing to play for. The players who are doubtful are unlikely to play. Hurts is still in concussion protocol and Pickett didn't practice all week. Tanner McKee is expected to start at quarterback.

The Saints may be thin at running back this week in their season finale, as Kamara is unlikely to play since he didn't practice all week. Jamaal Williams is expected to get the start. Olave is under the 21-day designated practice window to return, but has been a full participant all week.

For the Buccaneers, they'll go for the NFC South title without two starters in the secondary, Otton is also unlikely to play, despite being limited in Friday's practice. Payne Durham would get the start at tight end.

The Texans have nothing to play for this week with the No. 4 seed locked up. Cornerback Kamari Lassiter (quad) surfaced on the injury report Friday, but was not given an injury designation.

The Titans are wrapping up their season with a lengthy injury report. If Pollard can't go (he didn't participate in practice Friday), Julius Chestnut and Joshua Kelley would be the running backs.

DL Robert Beal Jr. (ankle), OL Spencer Burford (calf), DB Deommodore Lenoir (shoulder), QB Brock Purdy (right elbow), WR Deebo Samuel Sr. (rib, wrist) OUT; LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (calf) DOUBTFUL; TE George Kittle (ankle, hamstring), OL Colton McKivitz (knee), CB Isaac Yiadom (pelvis), S Ji'Ayir Brown (ankle) QUESTIONABLE Cardinals: K Matt Prayer (left knee) OUT; CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (toe), LB Mack Wilson (ankle/quadricep), OT Jackson Barton (ankle), WR Michael Wilson (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

The Niners have been incredibly banged up all season, but are somehow even more so heading into the final game of the season. If Kittle misses this game, in addition to all the players already ruled out, the offense will be unrecognizable. Arizona has been without Prater for a while now, but not having Wilson could change the distribution of routes and targets in the receiving corps.

RB Isiah Pacheco (rib), OT Jawaan Taylor (knee), WR Mecole Hardman (knee), OUT; DT Chris Jones (calf), QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle), CB Trent McDuffie (knee), LB Nick Bolton (coaches decision), RB Kareem Hunt (coaches decision), DE George Karlaftis (coaches decision), TE Travis Kelce (coaches decision), DB Justin Reid (coaches decision), LB Drue Tranquill (coaches decision) DOUBTFUL Broncos: T Frank Crum (illness) OUT; RB Tyler Badie (back) QUESTIONABLE

In care you're wondering whether the Chiefs are going to rest their starters or not, the injury report is a clear indicator of what they are doing. Carson Wentz is expected to start at quarterback in a game which the No. 1 seed is clinched.

The Broncos need a win to make the playoffs and have a light injury report, Badie was a full participant in Friday's practice.

RB Gus Edwards (ankle), WR Joshua Palmer (foot) OUT; LB Denzel Perryman (groin) DOUBTFUL; S Alohi Gilman (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE Raiders: RB Ameer Abdullah (foot) OUT; G Jordan Meredith (ankle), CB Nate Hobbs (illness) QUESTIONABLE

The Chargers could still get the No. 5 seed this week, so they'll play their regulars until the Ravens and Steelers fates are secure (both teams play Saturday). Wide receiver Ladd McConkey (toe) was a full participant Friday and not given an injury designation.

The Raiders will wrap up their season with a light injury report. Tackle Kolton Miller (wrist) was not given an injury designation after being limited in practice Friday.

CB Josh Jobe (knee), T Abraham Lucas (abdomen/knee) OUT; DT Byron Murphy II (back) QUESTIONABLE Rams: OL Rob Havenstein (shoulder) OUT; QB Matthew Stafford (coaches decision), WR Puka Nacua (coaches decision), WR Cooper Kupp (coaches decision), RB Kyren Williams (coaches decision), Ol Alaric Jackson (coaches decision), OL Kevin Dotson (coaches decision) DOUBTFUL

The Seahawks will wrap up their season with a light injury report. Quarterback Geno Smith (right biceps) was limited on Friday but was not given an injury designation.

The Rams plan to rest their starters with the NFC West secure. Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to start at quarterback for Matthew Stafford.

LB Anthony Walker Jr. (knee) OUT; QB Tua Tagovailoa (hip) DOUBTFUL; T Terron Armstead (knee), DL Calais Campbell (rest/neck), WR Dee Eskridge (finger), WR Tyreek Hill 9wrist/illness), S Jevon Holland (wrist), WR Jaylen Waddle (knee) QUESTIONABLE Jets: CB Sauce Gardner (hamstring) OUT; DL Leki Fotu (knee) DOUBTFUL; TE Tyler Conklin (calf), OL Morgan Moses (knee), OL Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle), DL Quinnen Williams (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

The Dolphins are banged up heading into a must-win game, needing a win and Broncos loss to make the playoffs. Tagovailoa isn't expected to play, so Tyler Huntley would get the start. Hill did not practice Friday, so he'll be a game-time decision. Waddle was a full participant and is set to return.

The Jets will end their season with a few players questionable. Moses and Williams did not practice, while Conklin and vera-Tucker were limited.

OLB Patrick Jones II (knee) OUT; LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (illness), CB Fabian Moreau (hip) QUESTIONABLE Lions: RB David Montgomery (knee), CB Emmanuel Moseley (illness) OUT; LB Alex Anzalone (forearm), WR Kalif Raymond (foot), RB Craig Reynolds (back) QUESTIONABLE

The Vikings are relatively healthy heading into their Week 18 showdown with the Lions. Running back Aaron Jones (quad) wa slimited earlier in the week, but was a full participant Friday and not given an injury designation.

For the Lions, Anzalone and Raymond are in the 21-day practice window to return -- and were full participants in Friday's practice. Montgomery won't be back Sunday, so Jahmyr Gibbs gets the No. 1 running back duties.