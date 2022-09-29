Another week, another list of notable NFL players whose health statuses are the topic of major conversation. Dak Prescott kicked things off earlier in the week when he did not rule out playing this Sunday after having the stitches removed from his surgically repaired thumb. Prescott is itching to get back on the field after watching teammate and backup Cooper Rush lead the Cowboys to a pair of wins over the past two weeks.

Prescott isn't the only notable player who is dealing with an injury. Christian McCaffrey sat out Panthers practice nursing a thigh injury. Tua Tagovailoa's status for Miami's Thursday night game in Cincinnati is questionable, though he is reportedly expected to play. Keenan Allen is hoping to play for the first time since injuring his hamstring in the Chargers' season-opener. Jets fans are hoping that Zach Wilson get make his season debut this Sunday in Pittsburgh, where Steelers fans are keeping their fingers crossed that Minkah Fitzpatrick can play after entering the concussion protocol.

Here's a look at each of those injuries as well as every other significant injury entering the NFL's fourth week of the regular season.

Dolphins at Bengals (Thursday night)

The Dolphins have a myriad of injuries this week to be wary of. Their left tackle, Armstead, is questionable with a toe injury, and two wide receivers, Waddle and Wilson, are questionable as well. Both were limited participants Tuesday and Wednesday. Waddle and Armstead are both reportedly expected to play. The headline of course is Tagovailoa, who is dealing with back and ankle issues. While he's officially listed as questionable, he is reportedly expected to play. He said Wednesday that he plans to play, and he was limited in the final two practice sessions. The star cornerback, Howard, was limited Tuesday and Wednesday as well with groin and glute issues.

Reader and Sample did not practice at all this week for the Bengals, so them being ruled out for Thursday night is not surprising. Cincy will certainly want its right tackle, Collins, in the starting lineup. He sat out of practice Monday and Tuesday but returned as a full participant Wednesday -- which bodes well for his status. As for Pratt, he was a full participant in the final two practice sessions after being limited Monday.

Vikings at Saints (London)

Vikings: Cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (quad), running back Dalvin Cook (shoulder), fullback C.J. Ham (foot) and pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith (knee) did not practice Wednesday for the Vikings. Linebacker Eric Kendricks (toe) and safety Harrison Smith (concussion) were also listed on the injury report, but they were full participants.



Saints: QB Jameis Winston did not practice Wednesday, as he has been dealing with back and ankle injuries, but he is expected to practice on Thursday. Receivers Michael Thomas (toe) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) did not practice along with offensive guard Andrus Peat (concussion), while running back Alvin Kamara (rib) was limited. Cornerback Paulson Adebo (ankle), defensive end Marcus Davenport (shoulder), defensive back J.T. Gray (shoulder), wide receiver Deonte Harty (foot), wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (concussion), tight end Taysom Hill (rib) and safety Marcus Maye (rib) were limited participants.

Browns at Falcons

Browns: Myles Garrett did not practice Wednesday as he continues to recover from Monday's single-car accident. Garrett, who suffered minor injuries during the crash, has not been ruled out for Sunday's game. Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (biceps), defensive tackle Taven Bryan (hamstring), defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (ankle), offensive tackle Joe Haeg (concussion), linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (groin) and cornerback Denzel Ward (back/ribs) did not practice Wednesday, either. Offensive tackle Jack Conklin was limited with a knee injury.

Falcons: Cordarrelle Patterson was the only Falcons player who did not practice Wednesday. Atlanta's dual threat was given the day off to rest his injured knee.

Bills at Ravens

Bills: For the Bills, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring), offensive guard Ryan Bates (concussion) cornerback Christian Benford (hand), offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (illness) and wide receiver Jake Kumerow (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday. Defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle), tight end Dawson Knox (back/hip), safety Jordan Poyer (foot), wide receiver Gabe Davis (ankle), cornerback Dane Jackson (neck), cornerback Cam Lewis (forearm/knee), center Mitch Morse (elbow) and offensive tackle Justin Murray (foot) were limited participants. No doubt about it, the Bills are banged-up.

Ravens: The Ravens that missed Wednesday's practice session for medical reasons were pass-rusher Justin Houston (groin), offensive tackle Patrick Mekari (ankle) and nose tackle Michael Pierce (biceps). Running back J.K. Dobbins was limited with a chest injury. Maybe the headline of Baltimore's injury report Wednesday was that offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley was a full participant with his ankle injury.

Commanders at Cowboys

Commanders: Four Washington offensive linemen either didn't practice or practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday. Tackle Charles Leno (shoulder) and center Wes Schweitzer (concussion) did not practice, while Saahdiq Charles (shoulder) and Sam Cosmi (knee) were limited.

Cowboys: Star quarterback Dak Prescott again did not practice due to his right thumb injury. Safety Jayron Kearse (knee), defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence (foot), offensive lineman Connor McGovern (ankle) and tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) were limited participants on Wednesday. If you were wondering about wide receiver Michael Gallup, he was a full participant with his ACL injury. He is nearing his season debut.



Seahawks at Lions

Seahawks: Seattle cornerback Justin Coleman (calf) and defensive end Shelby Harris (glute) did not practice on Wednesday. Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (knee) and safety Joey Blount (hamstring) were limited.

Lions: The Lions were missing many players at practice on Wednesday. Among them were linebacker Chris Board (knee), defensive end John Cominsky (wrist), tight end T.J. Hockenson (foot), offensive guard Jonah Jackson (finger), wide receiver Josh Reynolds (ankle), kicker Austin Seibert (right groin), wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) and running back D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder). Wide receiver D.J. Chark was limited with an ankle injury.

Chargers at Texans

Chargers: Chargers coach Brandon Staley announced Wednesday that pass rusher Joey Bosa will be placed on injured reserve as he is dealing with a groin injury. Bosa, who will undergo surgery, is expected to return at some point this season. Wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring), quarterback Justin Herbert (ribs), cornerback J.C. Jackson (ankle), center Corey Linsley (knee) and tight end Donald Parham (hamstring) were limited participants on Wednesday.

Texans: For Houston, defensive tackle Maliek Collins (knee), offensive tackle Austin Deculus (ankle), defensive lineman Kurt Hinish (foot), tight end Brevin Jordan (ankle) and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (back) did not practice on Wednesday. Linebacker Blake Cashman (hip), running back Dameon Pierce (hip), cornerback M.J. Stewart (hip) and cornerback Isaac Yiadom (thigh) were limited participants.

Titans at Colts

Titans: The Titans had several starters miss practice on Wednesday, as wide receiver Treylon Burks (illness), linebacker Zach Cunningham (elbow), safety Amani Hooker (concussion) and tight end Austin Hooper (neck) sat out. Pass-rusher Ola Adeniyi (neck), cornerback Kristian Fulton (knee) and wide receiver Kyle Phillips (shoulder) were limited.

Colts: The Colts have some injuries worth keeping an eye on this week. Star running back Jonathan Taylor missed his first-ever NFL practice with a toe issue. Joining him as inactive on Wednesday were safety Julian Blackmon (ankle), defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (elbow), cornerback Stephon Gilmore (hamstring), center Ryan Kelly (knee) and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (back). Offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann was limited with an ankle injury as well, but what was really good news for the Colts was that Shaquille Leonard was a full participant with his back issue.

Bears at Giants

Bears: Bears running back David Montgomery did not practice on Wednesday due to ankle/knee injuries, and how he progresses through the week will be something to watch. Linebacker Matthew Adams (hamstring), safety Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) and cornerback Jaylon Johnson (quad) also did not practice. Tight end Ryan Griffin (Achilles), wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. (hamstring) and linebacker Roquan Smith (quad) were limited participants.

Giants: Sterling Shepard (knee) did not practice, which was expected as he is slated to go on injured reserve after tearing his ACL in Monday's loss to the Cowboys. Fellow wideout Wan'Dale Robinson also did not practice on Wednesday as he is dealing with a hamstring injury. Defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee), linebacker Jihad Ward (knee), wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) cornerback Nick McCloud (hamstring) and cornerback Cordale Flott (calf) also did not practice on Wednesday. Cornerback Justin Layne (concussion) and Aaron Robinson (appendix) were limited participants.

Jaguars at Eagles

Jaguars: The Jaguars had just a couple of names on their Wednesday injury report, as offensive guard Cole Van Lanen did not practice with a hamstring injury, and cornerback Shaquill Griffin was limited with a hip injury.

Eagles: Philadelphia had a few big names on its injury report. Offensive guard Landon Dickerson (foot), running back Boston Scott (rib) and cornerback Darius Slay (back) did not practice on Wednesday, while running back Miles Sanders (hip), wide receiver DeVonta Smith (back) and defensive tackle Milton Williams (knee) were limited participants.



Jets at Steelers

Jets: Quarterback Zach Wilson has been cleared to make his season debut after missing the first three games. Head coach Robert Saleh said on Wednesday that the second-year quarterback will start Sunday's road game against the Steelers if all goes well during this week's practices. He was a full participant on Wednesday. Linebacker Quincy Williams did not practice with an ankle injury, while cornerback Brandin Echols (hamstring) and defensive end John Franklin-Myers (toe) were limited participants.

Steelers: Minkah Fitzpatrick was a full participant on Wednesday, a day after Mike Tomlin announced that the star safety was in the concussion protocol. Punter Pressley Harvin III also practiced in full on Wednesday despite dealing with a left hip injury. Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon was the only Steeler who did not practice, as he sat out with a hamstring injury.

Cardinals at Panthers

Cardinals: Center Rodney Hudson (knee), defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence (hand), offensive guard Justin Pugh (elbow), linebacker Zeke Turner (ankle), defensive end J.J. Watt (calf) and wide receiver A.J. Green (knee) did not practice on Wednesday for the Cardinals. Linebacker Zaven Collins (shoulder), running back James Conner (knee), wide receiver Greg Dortch (back), wide receiver Rondale Moore (hamstring) and kicker Matt Prater (right hip) were all limited participants.

Panthers: Running back Christian McCaffrey did not practice Wednesday as he is dealing with a thigh injury. McCaffrey is coming off his second consecutive 100-yard rushing performance this past Sunday while helping the Panthers net their first win of the year. Cornerback Jaycee Horn (calf), tight end Ian Thomas (ankle), safety Xavier Woods (hamstring) and wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (hamstring) were limited participants.

Patriots at Packers

Patriots: As expected, Mac Jones did not practice on Wednesday as he is dealing with a high ankle sprain. Bill Belichick did not rule Jones out for Sunday, however, saying that his quarterback has made significant progress over the past 48 hours. Belichick added that veteran Brian Hoyer will be New England's starter if Jones can't play. Defensive end Lawrence Guy did not practice either with an ankle injury, while safety Joshuah Bledsoe (groin), offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste (thumb), safety Kyle Dugger (knee), nose tackle Davon Godchaux (back), linebacker Raekwon McMillan (thumb), wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee), cornerback Jalen Mills (hamstring) and defensive back Adrian Philips (rib) were limited participants.

Packers: Offensive guard Elgton Jenkins (knee) and offensive tackle Caleb Jones (illness) did not practice on Wednesday. Cornerback Jaire Alexander (groin), offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), running back AJ Dillon (knee), linebacker Jonathan Garvin (hip), wide receiver Allen Lazard (ankle), tight end Marcedes Lewis (groin) and wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) were limited participants.

Broncos at Raiders

Broncos: For Denver, wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring), linebacker Jonathon Cooper (hamstring), pass rusher Randy Gregory (knee), defensive tackle D.J. Jones (concussion), cornerback Darius Phillips (hamstring), offensive guard Dalton Risner (ankle) and offensive tackle Billy Turner (knee) did not practice on Wednesday. Linebacker Baron Browning (knee), running back Melvin Gordon (neck), defensive back P.J. Locke (ankle), offensive guard Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), linebacker Aaron Patrick (shoulder), nose tackle Mike Purcell (neck), safety Caden Sterns (hip) and defensive back K'Waun Williams (wrist) were limited participants.

Raiders: Cornerback Nate Hobbs (concussion), tight end Foster Moreau (knee) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (concussion) did not practice on Wednesday for the Raiders. Offensive tackle Kolton Miller (ankle), safety Tre'von Moehrig (hip), defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (shoulder), linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (knee) were limited participants.

Chiefs at Buccaneers (Sunday night)

Chiefs: For the Chiefs, defensive end Michael Danna (calf), wide receiver Mecole Hardman (heel) and running back Ronald Jones (illness) did not practice on Wednesday. Kicker Harrison Butker (left ankle) and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (abdomen) were limited participants.

Buccaneers: Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (foot) and wide receiver Breshad Perriman (knee/hamstring) did not practice for the Buccaneers on Wednesday. Wide receiver Russell Gage (hamstring), wide receiver Chris Godwin (hamstring), defensive end Logan Hall (groin), wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) and offensive tackle Donovan Smith (elbow) were limited participants. Tom Brady was listed on the injury report as well with a right finger injury, but he was a full participant.

Rams at 49ers (Monday night)

