In a perfect world, the NFL sprays repellent that keeps the injury bug at bay throughout the season. Unfortunately, we don't live in such a world, and injuries continue to play a central storyline every week, and Week 9 is no exception.

While we do focus more on who will be sidelined in a given week, this upcoming slate does feature some positive injury updates. The Ravens will see the return of MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson after a three-game absence due to a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Kyler Murray (foot) is in play to return this week for the Cardinals, along with J.J. McCarthy (ankle) of the Vikings. Of course, that other side of the coin is prevalent as well, with stars a bit dinged up as we begin the week, which we'll track below.

There, you can find the initial injury reports from most teams as they hit the practice field for the first time on Wednesday, as well as the final reports and game designations for Baltimore and Miami.

Baltimore Ravens (-7.5) at Miami Dolphins

Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET | Stream on Prime Video

Team Player Position Injury Status Ravens N/A N/A N/A N/A Dolphins Julian Hill TE Ankle Out Ashtyn Davis S Quad Doubtful

Bradley Chubb LB Shoulder, foot Questionable

Dee Eskridge WR Shoulder Questionable

Jason Marshall Jr. CB Hamstring Questionable

Ifeatu Melifonwu S Thumb Questionable

Baltimore is fully healthy coming into Week 9 and has no players listed with an injury designation for Thursday night. That includes quarterback Lamar Jackson, who practiced fully and is set to make his long-awaited return under center.

Hill and Davis did not practice all week, but the Dolphins are still holding out some hope with Davis by not ruling him out on the final injury report. As for the group of questionable players, everyone logged a full practice on Wednesday except for Chubb, who was limited.

After missing last week's game due to an ankle injury, quarterback Bryce Young was a full participant to begin the week on Wednesday. That's a positive sign that he could make his return to action, which is even more important with veteran backup Andy Dalton not practicing due to a right thumb injury. Carolina was also missing right guard Brady Christensen (Achilles), and coach Dave Canales called it a "significant" injury. Sticking on the offensive line, but center Cade Mays (ankle, knee) and right tackle Taylor Moton (knee) were also out.

Green Bay did not have linebacker Nick Niemann (pectoral), defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness (foot), or wideout Dontayvion Wicks (calf) on Wednesday. The club limited guard Aaron Banks (shin), running back Josh Jacobs (calf), kicker Brandon McManus (right quad), offensive lineman Zach Tom (back), receiver Christian Watson (knee), and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (knee).

Chicago was without seven players to begin the week of practice, including a number of high-profile skill position weapons. Receivers Rome Odunze (heel), DJ Moore (hip, groin), Luther Burden III (concussion), and Olamide Zaccheaus (knee) did not practice, along with running backs D'Andre Swift (groin) and Roschon Johnson (back). Defensive lineman Dominique Robinson (ankle) was also held out, while defensive back Tyrique Stevenson (shoulder) and tight end Cole Kmet (back) were limited.

Cincinnati listed quarterback Joe Flacco (right shoulder) as a nonparticipant in practice on Wednesday, along with defensive end Trey Hendrickson (hip), guard Dalton Risner (illness), linebacker Logan Wilson (calf), and corner Marco Wilson (hamstring).

Indy was missing safety Nick Cross (shoulder), receiver Josh Downs (hip), defensive end Samson Ebukam (knee), guard Matt Goncalves (personal), receiver Anthony Gould (knee), defensive end Tyquan Lewis (groin), corner Kenny Moore II, and defensive tackle Grover Stewart (foot) due to injury. Offensive tackle Braden Smith was given a rest day.

The Steelers held out receiver Scotty Miller (finger), safety DeShon Elliott (knee, center Zach Frazier (calf), guard Isaac Seumalo (pec), tight end Jonnu Smith (rest), tight end Pat Freiermuth (quad), and defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale (knee) on Wednesday. Meanwhile, receiver Ben Skowronek (neck) was limited.

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions (-8.5)

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy (ankle) logged a full practice on Wednesday, signaling that he is in line to start in Week 9. Minnesota listed fullback C.J. Ham (hand), corner Jeff Okudah (concussion), and tight end Josh Oliver (foot) as nonparticipants. Outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard (ankle), offensive tackle Brian O'Neill (knee), and corner Isaiah Rodgers (shoulder) were limited.

The Lions did not practice on Wednesday, so their opening injury report is an estimation. That said, safety Kerby Joseph (knee) and running back Craig Reynolds (hamstring) were the only two on the injury report listed as nonparticipants.

The Niners held center Jake Brendel (hamstring), linebacker Dee Winters (knee), defensive tackle, Alfred Collins (shoulder), defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (knee, hamstring), wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee), and defensive end Bryce Huff (hamstring) out of practice on Wednesday. More importantly, however, quarterback Brock Purdy (toe) was limited.

Corner Paulson Adebo (knee), tight end Daniel Bellinger (neck), offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (pec), corner Cor'Dale Flott (concussion), defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (neck), corner Art Green (hamstring), receiver Jalin Hyatt (tooth), and guard Greg Van Roten (rest) did not practice for the Giants. Receiver Beaux Collins (quad), safety Jevon Holland (knee), and tight end Chris Manhertz (illness) were limited.

Edge rusher Leonard Floyd (hamstring), receiver Casey Washington (back), and defensive lineman Zach Harrison (knee) did not practice for the Falcons to begin the week. Receiver Darnell Mooney (hamstring), safety Jessie Bates III (knee), receiver Drake London (hip), tight end Kyle Pitts (ankle), quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (knee), edge rusher Jalon Walker (groin), and corner Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) were limited.

New England held out right tackle Morgan Moses to give the veteran a rest day, while running back Rhamondre Stevenson was sidelined with a toe injury. Defensive tackle Christian Barmore (not injury related), center Garrett Bradbury (toe), receiver Stefon Diggs (ankle), and defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga (knee) were limited.

Tennessee began the week without offensive lineman Blake Hance (shoulder, back), outside linebacker Arden Key (quad), offensive tackle Dan Moore (shoulder), receiver Calvin Ridley (hamstring), defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (hamstring), and safety Xavier Woods (hamstring). Running back Tony Pollard (neck), corner Darrell Baker Jr. (concussion), defensive end James Lynch (shoulder), tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo (foot), receiver Bryce Oliver (knee), and guard Kevin Zeitler (rest) were limited.

The Saints had perfect attendance at practice, but did list running back Alvin Kamara (ankle), running back Devin Neal (ankle), receiver Rashid Shaheed (hip), and corner Alontae Taylor (shoulder) as limited participants.

Kansas City did not have offensive tackle Josh Simmons (personal), running back Isiah Pacheco (knee), or receiver Hollywood Brown (illness) at practice on Wednesday. Guard Trey Smith (back) was limited.

The Bills held out receiver Joshua Palmer (knee, ankle), running back Ray Davis (illness), and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (calf) from practice. The club limited defensive end Joey Bosa (rest), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (rest), kicker Matt Prater (right calf), and linebacker Shaq Thompson (hamstring).

Coach Dan Quinn told reporters that wide receiver Terry McLaurin will be out this week due to a quad injury. On a more positive note, quarterback Jayden Daniels is expected to practice fully throughout the week, setting up his return to action.

Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys (-2.5) (Monday)

