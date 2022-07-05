Welcome to the Tuesday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

Here's one question Will Brinson and I answered in today's mailbag.

Q: Out of the six "starting" second-year quarterbacks -- Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields, Mac Jones, and Davis Mills -- which one do you think will be replaced by their team first?

A: I think the obvious answer here is Davis Mills. The Texans can't seem to get out of their own way, they don't ever seem to do anything right, and Mills is playing quarterback for a coaching staff/front office that didn't draft him, which means if he struggles in 2022, I don't think they'll have any issues pulling the cord on his time in Houston. Mills is also the only player on this list who wasn't taken in the first round, which means the Texans won't face as much criticism for benching him (To put this in perspective, if Mills got benched in Week 5, most people would yawn, but if Trevor Lawrence got benched in Week 5, that would make headlines for weeks).

My under-the-radar answer to this question is Zach Wilson. The Jets have actually put some decent weapons around him, and if he can't produce with his supporting cast, I could see them at least starting the process of looking around for other quarterbacks. Of the first-round quarterbacks, Brinson thinks the best answer is Justin Fields since he's also playing for a coaching staff/front office that didn't draft him.

2. Ranking the NFL's five most improved teams

When you think of the most improved teams in the NFL, you usually think of bad teams from last year that improved their rosters enough during the offseason to compete for a playoff spot in 2022. However, it's worth keeping in mind that good teams can also improve their roster during the offseason, which I'm only noting because good teams dominate our list of the top-five most improved teams heading into 2022.

Of the five teams on our list, three of them made the playoffs last year and only one of them finished the 2021 season with a losing record. The most surprising team on the list might be the Bengals, who improved their roster immensely, which should probably scare the rest of the AFC considering this is the same Cincinnati team that was in the Super Bowl just five months ago.

With that in mind, here's Bryan DeArdo's list of the top-five most improved teams entering the 2022 season:

1. Eagles.

Key additions: A.J. Brown, Haason Reddick, James Bradberry, Jordan Davis. "A wild card team last season, the Eagles seem primed to fly considerably higher in 2022. During the draft, GM Howie Roseman swung a trade that brought in Brown, a former Pro Bowl wideout with the Titans."

2. Chargers.

Key additions: Khalil Mack, J.C. Jackson, Zion Johnson. "Brandon Staley and the Chargers' front office addressed their biggest issue -- defense -- by trading for Mack, one of the NFL's premier inside linebackers, and forked over a hefty amount of money to acquire Jackson, who was arguably the top cornerback on the market."

3. Jets.

Key additions: Sauce Gardner, Jordan Whitehead, Jermaine Johnson II, Garrett Wilson, Laken Tomlinson. "GM Joe Douglas has equipped second-year QB Zach Wilson with a talented receiving corps that includes Wilson, Elijah Moore (a second-round pick in 2021), Corey Davis, Braxton Berrios, and former Bengal C.J Uzomah. Also at Wilson's disposal is an equally deep backfield, led by Michael Carter, rookie Breece Hall and former 49er Tevin Coleman."

4. Steelers.

Key additions: Mitchell Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, Myles Jack, Levi Wallace, Larry Ogunjobi. "One of Omar Khan's first big signings as GM was Ogunjobi, who if healthy will be an absolute bargain at one year and up to $8 million with incentives. Speaking of bargains, the Steelers were able to acquire two veteran defensive starters in Jack and Wallace for a total of $24 million over two years."

5. Bengals.

Key additions: Alex Cappa, Ted Karras, La'el Collins, Daxton Hill. "The defending AFC champions aggressively addressed last season's biggest weakness by signing three veteran offensive linemen. This trio should make life significantly better for Joe Burrow, who led the Bengals to an AFC title last season despite getting sacked a whopping 70 times (including the postseason)."

3. Ranking the 10 best punters heading into the 2022 season

USATSI

As you may or may not have noticed, we've been ranking every position group in the NFL over the past few weeks, and believe it or not, we are finally down to our last position group: Punters. Obviously, we decided to save the best for last.

It took three weeks to make it through every position group, but we finally did it, so feel free to stop and take a quick bow if you actually read through every one of these. From quarterbacks to corners to receivers to running backs, we covered every position group. Actually, I take that back. The one thing we didn't rank was long snappers. Maybe I'll push for that next year.

Anyway, let's get to our ranking of the top 10 punters.

Top 10 punters for 2022

1. Michael Dickson, Seahawks

2. Logan Cooke, Jaguars

3. A.J. Cole, Raiders

4. Jack Fox, Lions

5. Bryan Anger, Cowboys

6. Tress Way, Commanders

7. Jake Bailey, Patriots

8. Tommy Townsend, Chiefs

9. Johnny Hekker, Panthers

10. Cameron Johnston, Texans

Just missed: Sam Martin (Broncos), Thomas Morstead (Dolphins), Brett Kern (Titans)

4. Predicting the MVP for each AFC team

The NFL only hands out one MVP award every year, but we're slightly more generous around here, so we're going to hand out 16 of them today. Our Jordan Dajani decided to run through every team in the AFC and predict who is going to be the MVP for each team.

The fun part here is that Dajani didn't go through and pick the obvious choice for each team. For instance, the Ravens MVP isn't Lamar Jackson.

So who is the Ravens MVP? And who made the cut for the other 15 teams in the AFC?

Let's find out.

Bills: QB Josh Allen

Dolphins: The new group of running backs

Patriots: QB Mac Jones

Jets: WR Elijah Moore

Texans: WR Brandin Cooks

Colts: RB Jonathan Taylor

Jaguars: QB Trevor Lawrence

Titans: RB Derrick Henry

Ravens: WR Rashod Bateman

Bengals: The new offensive line (Alex Cappa, La'el Collins, Ted Karras)

Browns: WR Amari Cooper

Steelers: EDGE T.J. Watt

Broncos: QB Russell Wilson

Chiefs: TE Travis Kelce

Raiders: DE Maxx Crosby

Chargers: QB Justin Herbert

5. Sports media legend Hank Goldberg dies at 82

Goldberg Family

Henry "Hank" Goldberg, one of the most iconic prognosticators in the history of sports media, passed away Monday at the age of 82 after a seven-year battle with kidney disease. Goldberg spent nearly his entire life on the radio or in front of a camera, and most of that time was spent making picks on NFL games and horse races. Goldberg was so fond of his job that even as his health was getting worse, he was still making picks until nearly the very end.

The man was legend in South Florida. For 30 years (1978-2007), Goldberg either hosted or co-hosted a radio show in South Florida. Not to mention, he also served as the Dolphins' color commentator on radio from 1978 to 1992. During the mid-70s, he was also the ghost writer for Jimmy "The Greek" Snyder's nationally syndicated newspaper column.

For 30 years (1978-2007), Goldberg either hosted or co-hosted a radio show in South Florida. Not to mention, he also served as the Dolphins' color commentator on radio from 1978 to 1992. During the mid-70s, he was also the ghost writer for Jimmy "The Greek" Snyder's nationally syndicated newspaper column. Goldberg goes national. After taking over the South Florida market, Goldberg went national in 1993 when he was hired by ESPN. During his lengthy stint at the all sports network, Goldberg made regular appearances on NFL countdown. According to one former ESPN reporter, Goldberg was basically the only one at the network who had the green light to talk about NFL point spreads during a time when talking about point spreads on national television was considered taboo. According to ESPN, his picks against the spread finished .500 or better in 15 of his 17 years at the network.

After taking over the South Florida market, Goldberg went national in 1993 when he was hired by ESPN. During his lengthy stint at the all sports network, Goldberg made regular appearances on NFL countdown. According to one former ESPN reporter, Goldberg was basically the only one at the network who had the green light to talk about NFL point spreads during a time when talking about point spreads on national television was considered taboo. According to ESPN, his picks against the spread finished .500 or better in 15 of his 17 years at the network. Goldberg ends up at CBS Sports. Most people slow down once they hit their late 70s, but not Goldberg. In 2018, he joined CBS Sports HQ and SportsLine and continued to work with us there until last month. The man was hitting home runs in the prognostication department until the end. Back in May, the two horses he picked to finish in the top two at the Preakness ended up being the top two horses in the race. Boom. Goldberg was nailing his picks until the end.

Goldberg rubbed elbows with some of the most famous athletes of the past few generations. He was friends with Raiders owner Al Davis, Joe Namath. Chris Webber and Al Michaels. He also managed to build a friendship with one of the most reclusive athletes in history: Joe DiMaggio.

If you wan to know more about Goldberg's fascinating life, you'll definitely want to make time to read his entire obituary today, which you can do right here at CBSSports.com. You can also see a video tribute to Goldberg by clicking here.

It was a wild weekend in the NFL, and since it's nearly impossible to keep track of everything that happened, I went ahead and put together a roundup for you.