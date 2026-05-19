The defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks will once again push to win it all this year, while their division rival Los Angeles Rams are right there with them in terms of being considered Super Bowl contenders.

The 2023 NFL Draft is a big reason why.

It always takes three years to truly grade a draft, so I always go back and do a regrade of the teams and myself based on my initial draft grades.

Sometimes the teams look bad. Sometimes I do. Sometimes we both do in terms of the same evaluations and, yes, there are times when we both even get it right.

As it relates to the 2023 drafts for the Rams and Seahawks, they both look great right now. In fact, after giving them solid grades immediately after the draft, the new grade for both is A+.

The Seahawks had two first-round picks and hit on cornerback Devon Witherspoon and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, two of the best in the game at their positions. But they also got three other players in that draft who have started or will start this year. That's great drafting.

The Rams landed five starters in that draft, including the steal of the draft by taking receiver Puka Nacua in the fifth round. He is now considered one of the top offensive players in the league.

There was a lot more, too. The Rams landed four other starters in defensive linemen Byron Young (third) and Kobie Turner (third) and offensive linemen Steve Avila (second) and Warren McClendon (fifth). That's how you build a winner.

They are the only teams to get the A+ grades, but five other teams got A grades. They are the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles. All five are playoff contenders and maybe more this season.

Looking back three years after a draft really does show the value in it. So dive in and see how your team did and how I did, with the latter not being great for some of my original evaluations. But at least I can say I am wrong, which many other analysts out there won't do. Of course, they invented the game. Just ask them.

Arizona Cardinals

2023 grade: B+

The skinny: They traded down in the first round with the Texans and still landed starting left tackle Paris Johnson Jr., although they could have taken star edge Will Anderson Jr.. They got another first-round pick in 2024 in that trade and used it on edge Darius Robinson, who started 12 games last season but had just one sack. In this draft, they had nine picks and eight are still on the roster, and three are good starters in Johnson, third-round corner Garrett Williams and third-round receiver Michael Wilson.

How I did: I liked the pick of edge BJ Ojulari in the second round, but after flashing as a rookie he suffered a devastating knee injury during the 2024 training camp. He played just eight games last season with one sack. I didn't love the Williams pick because he was coming off a knee injury, but he has been a good player. I did like the overall draft and the move to trade down.

New grade: B+

Atlanta Falcons

2023 grade: C-

The skinny: They took running back Bijan Robinson with the eighth pick, which has worked out well for them. He is a star back. They took starting guard Matthew Bergeron in the second and third-round edge Zach Harrison started seven games last year, but missed time with a knee injury.

How I did: I didn't love the Robinson pick, even though I thought he'd be a good player. I just don't like taking backs that high. I liked fourth-round corner Clark Phillips III, who started every game in 2024, but played just one last season after suffering a triceps injury. This was a solid draft.

New grade: B

Baltimore Ravens

2023 grade: C+

The skinny: They had six picks and just two -- first-round receiver Zay Flowers and fourth-round edge Tavius Robinson -- go into this season as a starter. That is not a great haul for a team that traditionally drafts well. Third-round linebacker Trenton Simpson and seventh-round guard Andrew Vorhees have started in the past.

How I did: I liked the pick of Flowers in the first and he has proven to be a good player. I didn't like the pick of Simpson in the third. He just hasn't been what they expected. I didn't really like the overall draft then and don't love it now.

New grade: C-

Buffalo Bills

2023 grade: B-

The skinny: They took tight end Dalton Kincaid in the first and he has flashed at times, but injuries have slowed him some. This is a big year for him coming up. They also got starting guard O'Cyrus Torrence in the second and third-round linebacker Dorian Williams is a starter. Seventh-round tackle Nick Broeker is a backup.

How I did: I loved the pick of Torrence, who has proven to be a big part of their offensive line. I didn't love the pick of Williams, saying there were better options on the board, but he has proven to be a solid pick.

New grade: B-

Carolina Panthers

2023 grade: B+

The skinny: They made the bold move to trade up with Chicago to land quarterback Bryce Young. While he flashed last year, the verdict on the trade is still tilted to the Bears in a big way. If he continues to develop, it could be worth it. If not, it will be a disaster. They missed big on second-round receiver Jonathan Mingo and third-round edge DJ Johnson, who are both with other teams now. This draft is now all about Young, which it was anyway.

How I did: Not good. Why in the hell did I give this grade a B+? I didn't love the Young pick, but did say he was a good passer. I was worried about his size and was never really in on the hype. I liked Mingo, so that's a big miss. But I said Johnson was their worst pick, so that's a hit. This draft is not good, but Young can save it.

New grade: D

Chicago Bears

2023 grade: B+

The skinny: They traded down with Carolina from the top spot and landed a nice haul in return, which has led to them drafting the foundation of this team. One of those players is right tackle Darnell Wright, who they took in the first round. He's a good player. They had nine other picks in the draft. Of those nine, five are still on the roster and two are starters. They are second-round defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. and second-round corner Tyrique Stevenson. But they also took quarterback Caleb Williams with the 2024 first overall pick they got in the Young trade. They won that trade big time.

How I did: I didn't like them trading down for a second time from No. 9 to No. 10 to take Wright. I said they should have taken Jalen Carter. I didn't love the Dexter pick because of inconsistency questions. I liked the pick of back Roschon Johnson in the fourth, but after flashing as a rookie he had just two carries last season and would seem to be in jeopardy of being cut. While the draft itself was just OK, the trade saved it.

New grade: A

Cincinnati Bengals

2023 grade: A

The skinny: They had eight picks in this draft and four are solid starters. First-round edge Myles Murphy finally lived up to the expectations in the second half of last season. Second-round corner DJ Turner is a good player and third-round safety Jordan Battle is a quality starter. They hit big on fifth-round running back Chase Brown. They also got backups in receivers Charlie Jones (fourth) and Andrei Iosivas (sixth) and corner DJ Ivey (seventh).

How I did: My favorite pick was Turner and my only question was with their draft was them not taking offensive lineman. I liked that they focused on improving a defense and landed three staters.

New grade: B+

Cleveland Browns

2023 grade: B+

The skinny: They didn't have a first- or second-round pick, having traded them to land Deshaun Watson in that now infamous deal. In the third, they took receiver Cedric Tillman and defensive tackle Siaki Ika. Tillman is a solid player, who has started 19 games, including 10 last year, while Ika was cut after one season and is now in the UFL. Fourth-round tackle Dawand Jones has started games and could win a job this year. Fourth-round edge Isaiah McGuire is a solid backup. Sixth-round center Luke Wypler is also a backup.

How I did: I was as bad as the Browns were in trading for Watson. I loved Ika, although I did say he needed to keep his weight in check. I also liked Tillman in the third. The worst pick in my eyes was Jones, but I did write he could become the best pick if he kept his weight in check. This draft, coupled with the Watson trade, wasn't good.

New grade: D-

Dallas Cowboys

2023 grade: A

The skinny: They took defensive tackle Mazi Smith with their first-round pick and he busted and was traded to the Jets. Second-round tight end Luke Schoonmaker is a backup. Third-round linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was a big hit before he tore up his knee in 2024. He was back last year, but wasn't quite the same. He is still a starter. None of their remaining five picks is still on the roster.

How I did: Let's just say I was terrible. I loved the pick of Smith, who never worked out. I said he would be a force in the run game. My favorite pick was fourth-round edge Viliami Fehoko, who was a big-time bust. He was the captain of my Better-Than team that year. Bad.

New grade: F

Denver Broncos

2023 grade: B-

The skinny: The Broncos traded their first-round and second-round picks in the trade to get Russell Wilson. Oh, was that bad. They had five picks in the draft and all five are still with the team. The best pick was corner Riley Moss in the third. They also got receiver Marvin Mims in the second, trading up to take him. If only they hadn't made the trade for Wilson.

How I did: I had Mims as their best pick, but that goes to Moss. Mims is still a nice part of their offense and return game. I made the trade for Wilson the worst part of this draft and it was -- even before he was let go by the Broncos. I thought third-round linebacker Drew Sanders could be a starter, but he's been limited to 21 games because of injury.

New grade: C

Detroit Lions

2023 grade: A

The skinny: The Lions killed this draft. It started by taking running back Jahmyr Gibbs in the first and he has proven to be a star in this league. They followed that up by taking linebacker Jack Campbell in the first, tight end Sam LaPorta in the second and safety Brian Branch in the second. All four have been outstanding when on the field, but injuries have limited Branch and LaPorta some. The only other player still on the roster is sixth-round offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal. They missed on third-round quarterback Hendon Hooker and third-round defensive tackle Brodric Martin.

How I did: My favorite pick was LaPorta in the second. I liked Gibbs as a true air back, but questioned taking him so high. That has proven to be a wrong assessment on my part. I liked the pick of Martin in the third, which didn't play out. He never developed.

New grade: A

Green Bay Packers

2023 grade: B+

The skinny: They had 13 picks in this draft and five head into the season as starters, although some will be challenged. First-round pick Lukas Van Ness starts, but hasn't come close to living up to the billing. Second-round tight end Luke Musgrave was passed on the depth chart by third-round tight end Tucker Kraft, who is coming off a knee injury. Both will play, but Kraft is the top guy. Second-round receiver Jayden Reed starts and seventh-round corner Carrington Valentine has been a starter, but will be challenged this season for his job. Sixth-round defensive end Karl Brooks is also a starter.

How I did: I liked the pick of Musgrave, who has flashed at times but isn't as good as Kraft. I didn't love the pick of Reed, who is better than I thought. This was a solid draft. They got starters, but only Kraft was a real star before his injury.

New grade: B

Houston Texans

2023 grade: B

The skinny: They had eight picks in this draft and three go into the season as starters -- two being first-round picks. Quarterback C.J. Stroud, taken second overall, is their starter, but he faces a big prove-it season in 2026. Edge Will Anderson Jr., taken third after a trade with Arizona, has developed into one of the best in the league. Fifth-round linebacker Henry To'oTo'o is a solid starter. The rest of the draft produced little, although third-round receiver Tank Dell flashed before a devastating knee injury two years ago. Three other picks are backups.

How I did: I loved the pick of Dell, who was real value before the injury. Maybe he can get back to that form this year. I questioned giving up so much for Anderson, saying he better be a Hall of Fame player. He just might be. So that's a miss for me. I also said second-round center Juice Scruggs was overdrafted, and he was. He was traded to the Lions this year. If Stroud shows his rookie form this season, this is one hell of a draft.

New grade: A

Indianapolis Colts

2023 grade: B

The skinny: This draft was all about taking quarterback Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick. So far, it's been a major fail. Injuries have impacted his play, but he wasn't good when he did play. He is still young and raw. The rest of the 12-man draft class didn't produce a lot either. Third-round receiver Josh Downs is a good player and seventh-round corner Jaylon Jones has started. Fourth-round defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore is a rotational player

How I did: Not good. I thought their best pick was second-round corner JuJu Brents, but he is now in Miami after being let go. I thought Downs went higher than expected, but he has played well. I also said the draft would be defined by Richardson, who I thought had the tools with some development. That clearly hasn't happened.

New grade: D

Jacksonville Jaguars

2023 grade: B-

The skinny: They had 13 picks in the draft -- trading down in the first to land some -- and five of them are projected to be starters in 2026. First-round tackle Anton Harrison and second-round tight end Brenton Strange are good players on their offense. Fifth-round safety Antonio Johnson had his breakout season in 2025 and sixth-round receiver Parker Washington did as well. He was their go-to guy at times last season. Fourth-round linebacker Ventrell Miller will take over for the departed Devin Lloyd and has started in the past. Third-round running back Tank Bigsby was traded to the Eagles.

How I did: I liked the idea of trading down to add picks and still landing Harrison. I didn't love the pick of Strange, which has proven to be a miss by me, but I also didn't like the Bigsby pick, which is a win for me. I liked fifth-round edge Yasir Abdullah, who has been little more than a backup and also thought Johnson would be a good player.

New grade: A

Kansas City Chiefs

2023 grade: C-

The skinny: They took edge Felix Anudike-Uzomah in the first round and he has been a major flop so far. They then took receiver Rashee Rice in the second. He's been a good player -- when he's been on the field. Third-round tackle Wanya Morris has started games. Fourth-round safety Chamarri Conner has been a good solid player at a couple of spots. The rest of the draft produced little help.

How I did: I questioned taking Anudike-Uzomah, which has played true. I said I didn't like his tape and I was right about that. I also praised the pick of Rice in the second. This was not a draft I liked then and it isn't one I like now.

New grade: C-

Las Vegas Raiders

2023 grade: B+

The skinny: They used the seventh-overall pick on defensive end Tyree Wilson, who was a major flop. So much so they traded him to the Saints last month for essentially a fifth-round pick. Tight end Michael Mayer came in the second. He's a solid player, but not special. Third-round pick Byron Young was cut two years ago. The best pick might be receiver Tre Tucker in the third. He had 57 catches and five touchdowns last season.

How I did: Not good. I loved the pick of Wilson in the first and also liked fourth-round corner Jakorian Bennett, who is now with the Eagles. He did start for the Raiders before the trade to Philly. I didn't love Tucker in the third, but he has been OK. I did think they had a good draft. The reality is it's below average with the big miss on Wilson, who is now with the Saints after being traded there in April.

New grade: F

Los Angeles Chargers

2023 grade: C+

The skinny: They had seven picks and five are still on the roster and three head into the season as starters. They are first-round receiver Quentin Johnston, second-round edge Tuli Tuipulotu and third-round linebacker Daiyan Henley. The two defensive players have been better than Johnson, who has been inconsistent. Fourth-round receiver Derius Davis has been a returner and backup on offense.

How I did: My favorite pick was Henley and my worst was Johnston, stating then I thought there were better options on the board. I also said he had to be a Pro Bowl-type talent for the draft to really hit. He certainly hasn't been that.

New grade: B-

Los Angeles Rams

2023 grade: B

The skinny: They had 14 picks in the draft and five of them are starters with the best of them being fifth-round receiver Puka Nacua. He has proven to be a star and a steal. They also got starters in guard Steve Avila (second), defensive linemen Byron Young and Kobie Turner in the third and right tackle Warren McClendon in the fifth. Backup tight end Davis Allen also came in the fifth. Backup quarterback Stetson Bennett came in the fourth.

How I did: I thought Avila was their best pick and Bennett was their worst. I went on to say how much I liked their draft, mentioning Young as a player I liked. I thought it was the type of draft to help overhaul the roster, which it did. I didn't mention Nacua, which means I missed on him like the rest of the league.

New grade: A+

Miami Dolphins

2023 grade: C-

The skinny: The Dolphins didn't have a first-round pick, losing it for tampering with Tom Brady. Their second-round pick, corner Cam Smith, was a bust and is now in the UFL. The Dolphins hit big on third-round running back De'Von Achane, who is a star and a cornerstone piece for the rebuild. The Dolphins waived sixth-round pick Elijah Higgins and he has caught 64 passes the past three seasons for the Cardinals. Oops. Achane saves this from being a disaster.

How I did: I loved the Achane pick, saying he would be a home run threat right away. He has become that and more. I made Smith my worst pick, which played true. I didn't like their draft.

New grade: C-

Minnesota Vikings

2023 grade: C-

The skinny: They had six picks and two are still on the roster, with both being projected starters. One is first-round receiver Jordan Addison, who has proven to be a good player. The other is fourth-round safety Jay Ward, who is expected to take over for Harrison Smith this season. The rest of the draft produced little.

How I did: My favorite pick was Addison, who I said would be the best receiver in his class. He is not that, but he's been a really productive player for them. I didn't like the pick of corner Mekhi Blackmon in the second round, but he tore and ACL after a promising start to his career and is now in Indianapolis. This was not one of my favorite drafts then, and it isn't now.

New grade: C-

New England Patriots

2023 grade: C+

The skinny: Bill Belichick had 12 picks in this draft and four are still with the team. The best pick was first-round corner Christian Gonzalez, who is a star at his position. Second-round edge Keion White flashed at times, but he was traded to the 49ers last year. Third-round linebacker Marte Mapu started some, but is now in Houston after being traded this year. The hits were Gonzalez, sixth-round receivers Kayshon Boutte and Demario Douglas and sixth-round punter Bryce Baringer. The genius Belichick also used a fourth-round pick on kicker Chad Ryland, who flopped and is now in Arizona. Fourth-round center Jake Andrews is now the starter in Houston after being waived last year.

How I did: I said Gonzalez would be a star, and he is. But who didn't think that? I liked fifth-round guard Atonio Mafi, but he didn't work out after starting five games as a rookie. He's now with the Raiders. I didn't love the pick of White or fourth-round guard Sidy Sow and both are gone. Douglas was on my Better-Than team, so I loved that pick. I didn't love the draft then, but it's slightly better now despite the big misses.

New grade: B-

New Orleans Saints

2023 grade: B

The skinny: They had seven picks in this draft and just one -- first-round defensive lineman Bryan Bresee -- is a starter heading into this season. That's bad. They whiffed on second-round edge Isaiah Foskey, who was released last summer and is now with the Bengals. Third-round running back Kendre Miller is a backup who has been plagued by injuries. Fifth-round safety Jordan Howden is a backup.

How I did: I liked the pick of Miller, but injuries have really hurt him as a player. I didn't like the pick of Foskey, which has played out. I didn't think he would solve their pass-rush issues -- and he didn't. I liked the pick of Bresee and fourth-round guard Nick Saldiveri, who has been mainly a backup as he's battled injuries.

New grade: D

New York Giants

2023 grade: B-

The skinny: They had seven picks in this draft, but just one is a projected starter heading into the season, that being second-round center John Michael Schmitz. They traded up to get corner Deonte Banks in the first round and he has been a major disappointment and is a backup heading into this season. Third-round receiver Jalin Hyatt has 10 starts and 36 catches in three seasons. Of the remaining four picks, only running back Eric Gray is still on the roster.

How I did: I liked the pick of Hyatt, but did say he needs to learn the entire route tree rather than just being a speed threat. That hasn't happened. I liked Banks, but didn't love the rest of their draft. I didn't like Schmitz as much as others and he's been just OK as a starter.

New grade: D

New York Jets

2023 grade: B

The skinny: They had seven picks in this draft and only one -- second-round guard Joe Tippmann -- heads into the season as a sure starter. First-round pick Will McDonald IV will be in a fight to start with Joseph Ossai, who is better against the run. McDonald is more of a pass-rush specialist. They missed on their other five picks.

How I did: I liked sixth-round corner Jarrick Bernard-Converse, but he was let go last year and is now with the Giants. I thought McDonald went too high. While he has flashed, that has played true. I did like some of their down-the-line picks, but none worked out.

New grade: D

Philadelphia Eagles

2023 grade: A

The skinny: They had seven picks in this draft and six of the seven are on the roster and the seventh was traded to the Falcons in March. Of the six on the roster, four are starters. They are first-round defensive tackle Jalen Carter, first-round edge Nolan Smith, third-round guard Tyler Steen and seventh-round defensive tackle Moro Ojomo. The only miss was taking safety Sydney Brown in the third, and he even started games before the trade to Atlanta.

How I did: I loved the pick of Carter, who I thought could be generational in terms of talent. While he has flashed at times, he didn't come close to that level last year. He has to be better. I loved that they also landed Smith. Those two were big in the Eagles winning the Super Bowl two years ago. Brown was my choice for the worst pick and that played out.

New grade: A

Pittsburgh Steelers

2023 grade: B+

The skinny: They had seven picks and the first four would all be starters if left tackle Broderick Jones didn't suffer a neck injury last season. That is concerning going forward. Second-round corner Joey Porter Jr. has developed into a good player, as has second-round defensive tackle Keeanu Benton. Third-round tight end Darnell Washington is a great blocker who has improved as a receiver. Fourth-round edge Nick Herbig is a good backup who plays a lot. The only thing hurting this class is the uncertainty over Jones and his injury.

How I did: I really liked the pick of Herbig, who has proven to be a steal and some think he should be on the field even more. I didn't love the pick of Washington, who I thought should be moved to tackle. He has been a better receiver than I expected. I liked this class then and like it now -- especially if Jones returns.

New grade: B+

San Francisco 49ers

2023 grade: C-

The skinny: They didn't have a first- or second-round pick heading into the draft, and traded up in the third to take safety Ji'Ayir Brown. He is a starter. They traded their first to get Trey Lance the year before -- bad miss -- and then used a second, third and fourth to get running back Christian McCaffrey, which is a big hit. They did get compensatory picks in the third, but after taking Brown they took kicker Jake Moody, who is no longer with the team, and tight end Cameron Latu, who was cut and is now with the Eagles. This was not a good draft.

How I did: I had sixth-round linebacker Dee Winters as their best pick and he was a solid starter last year filling in for Fred Warner, but he was traded to Dallas on draft night. I hated the pick of Moody in the second, which played out that way. You don't take kickers that high. I did not like this draft, but it's even worse now than I originally thought.

New grade: D

Seattle Seahawks

2023 grade: B+

The skinny: They had 10 picks in this draft, including two in the first round, and three are starters and the first five have all started games. The first-round picks were corner Devon Witherspoon and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, both superstar players. Second-round edge Derick Hall has started and is rotational piece of the defense. Second-round running back Zach Charbonnet was a big part of their offense before getting hurt late last season. Fourth-round guard Anthony Bradford is a starter, even if he isn't a good one. They also got some backups in this draft who are still with the team.

How I did: I loved the pick of Witherspoon, but who didn't? I didn't like taking Charbonnet because they had Kenneth Walker III, but Walker signed with the Chiefs this spring so maybe they knew. This was the draft that was the foundation of the Super Bowl champs. Getting Witherspoon and Smith-Njigba makes this a home run draft.

New grade: A+

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2023 grade: B-

The skinny: They had eight picks and the first six are still with the team and the first three are all starters. First-round defensive tackle Calijah Kancey has been hurt by injuries, but has been a good player when on the field. Second-round guard Cody Mauch missed last season, but he was developing into a good starter and will be back this year. Third-round edge Yaya Diaby is a starter and fourth-round linebacker SirVocea Dennis has started and will challenge again this year. They didn't get stars, but they got starters. Injuries have held this class back.

How I did: I liked the pick of Mauch saying he was a college tackle who would become a good guard. That's a hit. I didn't love the Diaby pick, so that's a miss. I did like the pick of Kancey, but injuries have really held him back.

New grade: C+

Tennessee Titans

2023 grade: B

The skinny: They took guard Peter Skoronski in the first and he's become a good starter. They then took quarterback Will Levis in the second, but after starting games in his first two seasons -- playing inconsistent football -- he missed all of last season and is now a backup. They also took running back Tyjae Spears in the third and he's a nice change-of-pace back.

How I did: I loved the pick of Levis in the second, and that hasn't played out. I still think a change of scenery could help his career and lead to him being a starter somewhere else. I thought taking Spears because of injury history was risky, but he's been solid. I liked the pick of Skoronski.

New grade: C-

Washington Commanders

2023 grade: B+

The skinny: They had seven picks in the draft and only one has a real chance to be a starter this year. That's second-round safety Quan Martin,who has 37 starts but even he has been just OK. First-round corner Emmanuel Forbes flopped and was let go in November 2024. He's now with the Rams and started some last season. The only other hit was on running back Chris Rodriguez in the sixth and he signed as a free agent in Jacksonville in March.

How I did: I was as bad as the Commanders. I actually liked this draft. Why? I thought Forbes, despite being skinny, would become a quality cover player. Oops. I did like Martin. Fifth-round pass rusher K.J. Henry was another player I liked, but he didn't work out. They were bad and so was I.

New grade: F