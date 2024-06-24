Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby will be replacing teammate Cameron Brink on the U.S. 3x3 women's basketball team. Hamby will be joining Hailey Van Lith, Cierra Burdick and Rhyne Howard at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Brink is the only rookie chosen to make the trip to Paris this summer, but she tore her ACL during the Sparks' 79-70 loss the Connecticut Sun on June 18 and will be missing the remainder of her rookie season as well as the Olympics.

"My heart breaks for her. When she got the news she made it and I got the news I didn't originally, we cried together," Hamby told The Associated Press. "It's kind of an ironic situation. I'm sure if she wanted to have anybody replace her, she'd want it to be me."

The United States won the inaugural 3x3 Olympic gold medal in Tokyo in 2021, and they are hoping to win again this summer. Hamby does bring some valuable experience as she won a gold medal with Team USA at the FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup in 2023 and was recognized as the tournament MVP. She has also been involved in USA five-on-five programs since 2022.

"It is an honor to announce Dearica Hamby's addition to the USA 3x3 women's national team and we look forward to getting to work as a squad very soon," USA Basketball 3x3 national team director Jay Demings said in a statement. "USA Basketball continues to keep Cameron Brink in our thoughts as she focuses on her recovery."

Jennifer Rizzotti, team president of the Sun, will serve as the head coach of the U.S. 3x3 Olympic women's team. University of Rhode Island coach Tammi Reiss will serve as the assistant coach. The Paris 2024 Olympics are set for July 26-Aug. 11, and the 3x3 basketball competition will take place July 30-Aug.5 at Place de la Concorde.