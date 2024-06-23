UEFA Euro 2024 host nation Germany can finish Group A with a 100% winning record if Julian Nagelsmann's side beats Switzerland in Frankfurt on Sunday. The Germans thumped Scotland in the opening game and then saw off Hungary to take control of the standings and a draw is now good enough to seal top spot ahead of the Swiss. However, a win would make Die Mannschaft the only team to boast three victories from three outings ahead of the round of 16.

Germany can rotate the squad if Nagelsmann chooses to, although Switzerland are likely to go full strength in an attempt to overhaul the hosts. The Germans are now unbeaten in six games with five wins in that period and young talents such as Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala and Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz are thriving on home soil. Not since 1968 have Die Mannschaft failed to score against the Swiss and seven goals so far this Euro suggests that this side will keep that up.

Murat Yakin's men are unbeaten in their last three games against Germany, despite having lost 16 of 18 before that. A draw is enough to send Switzerland into the knockout phase and their current points tally is likely to be enough for that via at least a third-placed berth. Even if the Swiss lose and Scotland win, goal difference should still keep the Nati ahead of the Tartan Army. Just one loss from their last 12 Euro games, but more draws in this competition than any other nation since 2016 underlines that they will be tough to beat.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, June 23 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 23 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Waldstadion - Frankfurt, Germany

Waldstadion - Frankfurt, Germany Watch: FOX or Fubo (try for free)

FOX or Fubo (try for free) Odds: Germany -143; Draw +270; Switzerland +400

Group A

Germany lead the way and the home nation will secure top spot by avoiding defeat. A loss would enable Switzerland to leapfrog them but a draw would secure top two spots for both nations. A Scotland win and a Swiss loss brings goal difference into it and would require Steve Clarke's side to pull off an improbable goal swing. Hungary can still advance as one of the best third-placed sides but really need a win to have any chance of that happening.

Team MP W D L GF GA PTS Germany 2 2 0 0 7 1 6 Switzerland 2 1 1 0 4 2 4 Scotland 2 0 1 1 2 6 1 Hungary 2 0 0 2 1 5 0

June 14

Germany 5, Scotland 1

June 15

Hungary 1, Switzerland 3

June 19

Germany 2, Hungary 0

Scotland 1, Switzerland 1

June 23

Switzerland vs. Germany, 3 p.m. on Fox

Scotland vs. Hungary, 3 p.m. on FS1

Team news

Germany: Nagelsmann could change a few players but is likely to favor consistency in terms of his selections. Ilkay Gundogan should remain captain in Frankfurt alongside Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz behind Kai Havertz up top. Defenders Jonathan Tah, Antonio Rudiger and Maximilian Mittelstadt as well as midfielder Robert Andrich are all one booking away from suspension so that is something to be considered.

Possible Germany XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Rudiger, Mittelstadt; Andrich, Kroos; Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz; Havertz.

Switzerland: Breel Embolo could start as his post-injury fitness improves while Xherdan Shaqiri could keep his place even though Murat Yakin is likely to be cautious against the might of Germany's attack. Denis Zakaria has been struggling with injury but should be able to take a substitute role which is a boost ahead of the knockout phase.

Possible Switzerland XI: Sommer; Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer, Xhaka, Freuler, Aebischer; Ndoye, Vargas; Embolo.

Prediction

Germany are in strong form, but Switzerland are tricky customers and both sides will likely be satisfied with a draw although home advantage does favor the Germans slightly. A narrow win for Nagelsmann's side would not be a surprise but the Swiss are capable of making life tough for the hosts. Pick: Germany 1, Switzerland 1.