Fever vs. Sky score: Live updates as Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese square off in final regular season meeting

The Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky square off on Friday night in a game with major playoff implications for both clubs. It will also likely be the final meeting this year between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, who have forever altered the women's basketball landscape with their historic accomplishments in both college and the pros.

Clark, the leading candidate for Rookie of the Year, has the Fever on the verge of their first postseason appearance since 2016. At 15-16, the Fever sit in seventh place entering Friday night's contest, and are 4.5 games up on the ninth-place Atlanta Dream. Reese, meanwhile, has been a force on the glass for the Sky, who are desperately clinging to the eighth and final playoff spot. They've lost four games in a row, and their lead on the Dream is down to one game.

CBS Sports will provide live updates all game long as Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese lead their teams into action.