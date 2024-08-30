Fever vs. Sky score: Live updates as Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese square off in final regular season meeting
The pair of rookie stars are set to battle it out with both teams looking to gain playoff traction
The Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky square off on Friday night in a game with major playoff implications for both clubs. It will also likely be the final meeting this year between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, who have forever altered the women's basketball landscape with their historic accomplishments in both college and the pros.
Clark, the leading candidate for Rookie of the Year, has the Fever on the verge of their first postseason appearance since 2016. At 15-16, the Fever sit in seventh place entering Friday night's contest, and are 4.5 games up on the ninth-place Atlanta Dream. Reese, meanwhile, has been a force on the glass for the Sky, who are desperately clinging to the eighth and final playoff spot. They've lost four games in a row, and their lead on the Dream is down to one game.
CBS Sports will provide live updates all game long as Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese lead their teams into action.
Halftime: Fever 47 -- Sky 42
The Fever controlled the second quarter behind Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell, who now have 33 of their 47 points, and take a five-point lead into the break. The Sky will have a technical free throw coming out of the break, however, after Aliyah Boston was Td up after the half ended. As the Fever players went back to the locker room, the coaching staff stayed on the floor to have some words with the refs.
Kelsey Mitchell is still on fire
Caitlin Clark receives most of the headlines when the Fever win, but Kelsey Mitchell has been a major reason for their recent hot streak. She's averaging 25.6 points on 49.5/41.7/100 shooting splits since play resumed and already has 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting tonight. The Fever are a completely different team when she's scoring the ball like this.
Clark starting to take control
Caitlin Clark has hit a couple of 3-pointers here early in the second quarter and added a few more assists to help the Fever take the lead. She's up to 11 points, three rebounds and six assists already, and may be on triple-double watch if she can keep hitting the boards.
First quarter: Sky 26 -- Fever 23
The Sky got out to a tremendous start, but their offense went cold in the last few minutes of the first quarter, and the Fever surged back into the game.
Lindsay Allen has a game-high 12 points and three assists to power the Sky, and Michaela Onyenwere has added seven points. Caitlin Clark has five points and three assists, while Kelsey Mitchell has eight points to lead the Fever in the scoring department.
