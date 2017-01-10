  • My Scores
Dallas Mavericks

13-27 Overall | Western Conference (14th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Southwest Division95.6 (5th)100.5 (3rd)
Western Conference15th4th
NBA30th4th

Last Game

Sun, January 15
American Airlines Center
away team logo
at
home team logo
MIN87Final98DAL

Players of the Game

TimberwolvesMavericks
K. Towns (C)D. Williams (PG)
PTS1813
REB94
AST310
GameTracker|Recap

Schedule

Mon Dec 26
L 111 - 104at NO
Recap
Tue Dec 27
L 123 - 107HOU
Recap
Thu Dec 29
W 101 - 89at LAL
Recap
Fri Dec 30
L 108 - 99at GS
Recap
Tue Jan 3
W 113 - 105WAS
Recap
Thu Jan 5
L 102 - 95PHO
Recap
Sat Jan 7
L 97 - 82ATL
Recap
Mon Jan 9
L 101 - 92at MIN
Recap
Thu Jan 12
W 113 - 108at PHO
Recap
Sun Jan 15
W 98 - 87MIN
Recap
8:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 17
at CHI
7:30 pm EST
Thu Jan 19
at MIA
8:30 pm EST
Fri Jan 20
UTA
3:30 pm EST
Sun Jan 22
LAL
8:30 pm EST
Wed Jan 25
NY
8:00 pm EST
Thu Jan 26
at OKC
7:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 29
at SA
8:30 pm EST
Mon Jan 30
CLE
8:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 1
PHI
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
at POR

Standings

WEST
Southwest 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
San Antonio18-531-9
Houston20-832-11
Memphis17-825-18
New Orleans6-1816-25
Dallas9-1813-27
1484527806
Mavericks' Deron Williams: Another double-double in Sunday's win
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Williams scored 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT) while adding 10 assists, four rebounds and two steals in 31 minutes during Sunday's 98-87 win over the Timberwolves.

He's got only three double-doubles on the season, but two of them have come in the last two games. Williams is no longer the player he was in his prime with the Jazz, but the 32-year-old is currently healthy and enjoying a strong start to 2017, averaging 15.8 points, 7.5 assists, 3.3 boards and 2.3 three-pointers in six January games.

1484527086
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Scores team-high 19 in Sunday's win
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Matthews scored 19 points (7-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding seven rebounds, an assist and a block in 35 minutes during Sunday's 98-87 win over the Timberwolves.

After scoring in single digits in three straight games, Matthews has bounced back with 37 points and eight three-pointers over his last two contests. He's been streaky this season, but the 30-year-old is showing signs of heating up once again.

1484501406
Mavericks' Pierre Jackson: Inks 10-day contract with Mavericks
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Jackson signed a 10-day contract with the Mavericks on Sunday, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Jackson opened the season with the Mavericks, but ended up playing in just four games, where he averaged 3.0 points and 1.8 assists over 7.0 minutes. He was waived by the Mavericks just over a week ago, but will now rejoin the team on a 10-day contract. Look for Jackson to operate as a depth option in the backcourt at point guard, although he'll likely struggle to see the floor in competitive matchups, with guys like Deron Williams, J.J. Barea, Devin Harris and Seth Curry all above him on the depth chart.

1484499846
Mavericks' Nicolas Brussino: Recalled from D-League
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Brussino was recalled Sunday from the D-League's Texas Legends, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Brussino was placed on assignment to the D-League late last week for the first time this season and he ended up taking part in three games for the Legends. He finished with averages of 16.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists during that span, but will now be recalled to the Mavericks in time for Sunday's matchup with the Timberwolves. That said, Brussino is averaging just 6.9 minutes per game with the big club and until he's able to claim a bigger role, he can continue to be avoided for fantasy purposes.

1484419206
Mavericks' Andrew Bogut: Out for 'foreseeable future'
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Bogut (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Timberwolves, as well as the "forseeable future" according to head coach Rick Carlisle, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

That is a rather vague timetable for how long the big man is expected to be sidelined. Salah Mejri started for him in previous absence, but Dwight Powell figures to see the bigger increase in workload. However, the Mavericks were using Bogut in a reduced role anyways, as they opted to go small recently by starting Harrison Barnes at power forward and Dirk Nowitzki at center. Expect Bogut to miss at least the team's three game road trip this week.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGHarrison Barnes , SF20.6
RPGHarrison Barnes , SF5.4
APGDeron Williams , PG6.9
FG%Harrison Barnes , SF47.6
FT%Harrison Barnes , SF85.4
3P%Seth Curry , SG40.3
BLOCKSSalah Mejri , C32
STEALSWesley Matthews , SG50
MPGHarrison Barnes , SF35.8
Full Team Statistics
