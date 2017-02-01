Dallas Mavericks

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Southwest Division
|97.6 (5th)
|100.1 (3rd)
|Western Conference
|15th
|4th
|NBA
|30th
|4th
Line
|97.6
PPG
|110.2
|43.9
FG %
|46.1
|80.5
FT %
|76.1
|35.9
3PT %
|36.4
Tue Jan 17
|W 99 - 98
|at CHI
Recap
Thu Jan 19
|L 99 - 95
|at MIA
Recap
Fri Jan 20
|L 112 - 107
|UTA
Recap
Sun Jan 22
|W 122 - 73
|LAL
Recap
Wed Jan 25
|W 103 - 95
|NY
Recap
Thu Jan 26
|L 109 - 98
|at OKC
Recap
Sun Jan 29
|W 105 - 101
|at SA
Recap
Mon Jan 30
|W 104 - 97
|CLE
Recap
Wed Feb 1
|W 113 - 95
|PHI
Recap
Fri Feb 3
|W 108 - 104
|at POR
Recap
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
|at DEN
8:30 pm EST
Tue Feb 7
|POR
8:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 9
|UTA
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
|ORL
8:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
|BOS
7:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
|at DET
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 24
|at MIN
8:30 pm EST
Sat Feb 25
|NO
8:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 27
|MIA
7:30 pm EST
Wed Mar 1
|at ATL
|WEST
Southwest
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|San Antonio
|22-7
|39-11
|Houston
|22-9
|37-17
|Memphis
|22-11
|31-22
|Dallas
|12-20
|20-30
|New Orleans
|7-19
|19-32
Williams (toe) will be a game-time decision for Monday's matchup with the Nuggets, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Williams has missed the last five games with a toe sprain, but has a chance to return to the court Monday depending on how well his injurry responds to an increase in activity. He'll go through pregame warmups Monday with the hope of taking the court, but we may not get an official word on his availability until just prior to tip. If Williams is ultimately held out, Yogi Ferrell would likely draw another start after blowing up for 32 points and five assists on Friday against the Trail Blazers.
Harris (illness) indicated that he was feeling better Sunday, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Harris was held out of Friday's game against the Trail Blazers with an illness, but after having the weekend off for rest, he's now feeling better. He should be back in the lineup for Monday's game against the Nuggets, although look for his status to be updated after the team's morning shootaround. Harris looks to have been jumped by Yogi Ferrell on the point guard depth chart, but could still see a decent role with J.J. Barea (calf) still out and Deron Williams (toe) likely questionable.
Ferrell signed a two-year deal with the Mavericks on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.
The former Indiana standout is currently on a 10-day contract, but the Mavs have preemptively signed him to a longer-term agreement, which will kick in once his 10-day deal expires Tuesday. Ferrell has been spectacular in four games for Dallas and is coming off of a monster, 32-point (11-17 FG, 9-11 3Pt), five-assist game in Friday's win over the Trail Blazers. Since signing with the Mavs, Ferrell holds averages of 17.8 points, 5.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. It's likely that the new contract won't be fully guaranteed, but it would be a surprise if Ferrell doesn't remain with the Mavericks through at least the end of the 2016-17 season.
Finney-Smith finished with just one point (0-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while posting five rebounds, an assist, a steal and a blocked shot over 33 minutes in Friday's 108-104 win against the Trail Blazers.
Finney-Smith remained on the bench with Wesley Matthews (hip) again in the starting five, and Finney-Smith did next to nothing to help his team and fantasy owners. He is averaging just 2.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists over his past four outings, and he remains useful only in the deepest of leagues.
Ferrell finished with 32 points (11-17 FG, 9-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists and two rebounds over 39 minutes in Friday's 108-104 win against the Trail Blazers.
Ferrell shattered his previous career best of 19 points set Monday against the Cavaliers. The point guard has likely already done enough to secure a second 10-day contract, if not earn a deal for the remainder of the season. He has averaged 20.7 points, 4.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds over his past three outings. If he can nail down a roster spot with the Mavs for the long haul he might be worth adding in all deeper fantasy formats.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Harrison Barnes , SF
|20.2
|RPG
|Harrison Barnes , SF
|5.4
|APG
|Deron Williams , PG
|7.1
|FG%
|Harrison Barnes , SF
|47.3
|FT%
|Harrison Barnes , SF
|86.2
|3P%
|Seth Curry , SG
|41.9
|BLOCKS
|Salah Mejri , C
|40
|STEALS
|Seth Curry , SG
|57
|MPG
|Harrison Barnes , SF
|35.8
|Full Team Statistics
