  • My Scores
  • NFL
  • MLB
  • NHL
  • NBA
Full NBA
Scoreboard

Dallas Mavericks

20-30 Overall | Western Conference (10th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Southwest Division97.6 (5th)100.1 (3rd)
Western Conference15th4th
NBA30th4th

Next Game

Mon, February 6, 9:00 PM EST
Pepsi Center
away team logo
at
home team logo
Line
97.6
PPG
110.2
43.9
FG %
46.1
80.5
FT %
76.1
35.9
3PT %
36.4

Schedule

Tue Jan 17
W 99 - 98at CHI
Recap
Thu Jan 19
L 99 - 95at MIA
Recap
Fri Jan 20
L 112 - 107UTA
Recap
Sun Jan 22
W 122 - 73LAL
Recap
Wed Jan 25
W 103 - 95NY
Recap
Thu Jan 26
L 109 - 98at OKC
Recap
Sun Jan 29
W 105 - 101at SA
Recap
Mon Jan 30
W 104 - 97CLE
Recap
Wed Feb 1
W 113 - 95PHI
Recap
Fri Feb 3
W 108 - 104at POR
Recap
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
at DEN
8:30 pm EST
Tue Feb 7
POR
8:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 9
UTA
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
ORL
8:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
BOS
7:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
at DET
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 24
at MIN
8:30 pm EST
Sat Feb 25
NO
8:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 27
MIA
7:30 pm EST
Wed Mar 1
at ATL

Standings

WEST
Southwest 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
San Antonio22-739-11
Houston22-937-17
Memphis22-1131-22
Dallas12-2020-30
New Orleans7-1919-32
1486327504
Mavericks' Deron Williams: Game-time call for Monday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Williams (toe) will be a game-time decision for Monday's matchup with the Nuggets, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Williams has missed the last five games with a toe sprain, but has a chance to return to the court Monday depending on how well his injurry responds to an increase in activity. He'll go through pregame warmups Monday with the hope of taking the court, but we may not get an official word on his availability until just prior to tip. If Williams is ultimately held out, Yogi Ferrell would likely draw another start after blowing up for 32 points and five assists on Friday against the Trail Blazers.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1486325944
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Feeling better after recent illness
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Harris (illness) indicated that he was feeling better Sunday, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Harris was held out of Friday's game against the Trail Blazers with an illness, but after having the weekend off for rest, he's now feeling better. He should be back in the lineup for Monday's game against the Nuggets, although look for his status to be updated after the team's morning shootaround. Harris looks to have been jumped by Yogi Ferrell on the point guard depth chart, but could still see a decent role with J.J. Barea (calf) still out and Deron Williams (toe) likely questionable.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1486222263
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Signs two-year deal
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Ferrell signed a two-year deal with the Mavericks on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

The former Indiana standout is currently on a 10-day contract, but the Mavs have preemptively signed him to a longer-term agreement, which will kick in once his 10-day deal expires Tuesday. Ferrell has been spectacular in four games for Dallas and is coming off of a monster, 32-point (11-17 FG, 9-11 3Pt), five-assist game in Friday's win over the Trail Blazers. Since signing with the Mavs, Ferrell holds averages of 17.8 points, 5.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. It's likely that the new contract won't be fully guaranteed, but it would be a surprise if Ferrell doesn't remain with the Mavericks through at least the end of the 2016-17 season.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1486197423
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Struggles in 33 minutes off bench
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Finney-Smith finished with just one point (0-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while posting five rebounds, an assist, a steal and a blocked shot over 33 minutes in Friday's 108-104 win against the Trail Blazers.

Finney-Smith remained on the bench with Wesley Matthews (hip) again in the starting five, and Finney-Smith did next to nothing to help his team and fantasy owners. He is averaging just 2.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists over his past four outings, and he remains useful only in the deepest of leagues.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1486197183
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Erupts for 32 points in victory
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Ferrell finished with 32 points (11-17 FG, 9-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists and two rebounds over 39 minutes in Friday's 108-104 win against the Trail Blazers.

Ferrell shattered his previous career best of 19 points set Monday against the Cavaliers. The point guard has likely already done enough to secure a second 10-day contract, if not earn a deal for the remainder of the season. He has averaged 20.7 points, 4.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds over his past three outings. If he can nail down a roster spot with the Mavs for the long haul he might be worth adding in all deeper fantasy formats.

Share: Twitter Facebook
CBSSports Facebook Google Plus
COMMENTS
Conversation powered by Livefyre
 
2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGHarrison Barnes , SF20.2
RPGHarrison Barnes , SF5.4
APGDeron Williams , PG7.1
FG%Harrison Barnes , SF47.3
FT%Harrison Barnes , SF86.2
3P%Seth Curry , SG41.9
BLOCKSSalah Mejri , C40
STEALSSeth Curry , SG57
MPGHarrison Barnes , SF35.8
Full Team Statistics
Exclusive NBA Access
Get the latest news delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for the FREE CBSSports.com NBA newsletters below.
I have read and agree to the CBS Interactive Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. I understand I will receive updates from CBSSports.com.

More Mavericks

CBSSports Shop

Mens Orlando Magic Shaquille O'Neal adidas Black Hardwood Classics Swingman Jersey

NBA Hall of Fame Gear
Get the Locker Room Gear
Shop Now

Shop NBA Fan Gear
 
 