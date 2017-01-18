Dallas Mavericks

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Southwest Division
|96.0 (5th)
|100.7 (3rd)
|Western Conference
|15th
|4th
|NBA
|30th
|4th
Line
|104.7
PPG
|96.0
|44.6
FG %
|43.5
|76.1
FT %
|79.2
|35.5
3PT %
|35.4
Fri Dec 30
|L 108 - 99
|at GS
Recap
Tue Jan 3
|W 113 - 105
|WAS
Recap
Thu Jan 5
|L 102 - 95
|PHO
Recap
Sat Jan 7
|L 97 - 82
|ATL
Recap
Mon Jan 9
|L 101 - 92
|at MIN
Recap
Thu Jan 12
|W 113 - 108
|at PHO
Recap
Sun Jan 15
|W 98 - 87
|MIN
Recap
Tue Jan 17
|W 99 - 98
|at CHI
Recap
Thu Jan 19
|L 99 - 95
|at MIA
Recap
Fri Jan 20
|L 112 - 107
|UTA
Recap
3:30 pm EST
Sun Jan 22
|LAL
8:30 pm EST
Wed Jan 25
|NY
8:00 pm EST
Thu Jan 26
|at OKC
7:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 29
|at SA
8:30 pm EST
Mon Jan 30
|CLE
8:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 1
|PHI
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
|at POR
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
|at DEN
8:30 pm EST
Tue Feb 7
|POR
8:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 9
|UTA
|WEST
Southwest
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|San Antonio
|20-5
|33-9
|Houston
|20-9
|33-13
|Memphis
|18-8
|26-19
|New Orleans
|6-18
|17-27
|Dallas
|9-19
|14-29
Bogut (hamstring) will not play Sunday against the Lakers, Earl Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Bogut continues to nurse a strained right hamstring, and Sunday will mark his sixth consecutive absence. Expect Dirk Nowitzki to make another start at center as the Mavs have adopted a smaller lineup featuring five three-point threats.
Harris posted 10 points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) with three assists over 18 minutes off the bench in Friday's 112-107 loss against Utah.
Harris is expected to see a bump in playing time with J.J. Barea aggravating a calf injury. If Barea misses several weeks, Harris could re-emerge as a decent fantasy option in standard leagues of 12 or more teams. He is also a solid play in deeper rotisserie formats for help in the 3-pointers, assists and steals categories.
Nowitzki finished with just three points (1-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and 10 rebounds over 25 minutes in Friday's 112-107 loss against the Jazz.
Nowitzki sunk to new lows with this effort, but at least he had a double-digit rebound total to salvage the stat line. The 18-year veteran is a shell of his former self, and he is on pace to score his fewest points per game since his rookie campaign. He remains useful for depth at the forward position, but he is obviously no longer a fantasy cornerstone player.
Barea left Friday's game versus the Jazz with a left calf strain, and could miss several weeks as a result, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Prior to exiting the game Barea recorded ten points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3PT) to go along with five rebounds and six assists across 23 minutes. The veteran point guard had dealt with a similar injury earlier in the season, and presumably aggravated it Friday. Both Seth Curry and Devin Harris figure to be in line for a slight increase to their relative workloads as a result of Barea's expected absence.
Barea will not return to Friday's game versus the Jazz due to a left calf strain, Earl K. Sneed of Fox Sports reports.
Barea recorded ten points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3PT), five rebounds, and six assists across 23 minutes prior to sustaining the injury. The severity of the issue is not known at this time, but he did deal with a similar injury earlier this season. His next chance to return to action will be Sunday against the Lakers.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|FT%
|Harrison Barnes , SF
|84.9
|3P%
|Seth Curry , SG
|42
|BLOCKS
|Salah Mejri , C
|34
|MPG
|Harrison Barnes , SF
|36
|Full Team Statistics
