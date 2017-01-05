  • My Scores
Dallas Mavericks

11-26 Overall | Western Conference (14th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Southwest Division95.2 (5th)100.6 (3rd)
Western Conference15th4th
NBA30th4th

Next Game

Mon, January 9, 8:00 PM EST
Target Center
away team logo
at
home team logo
+165
Line
-190
95.2
PPG
103.1
43.0
FG %
45.3
80.1
FT %
78.3
34.6
3PT %
35.2
Preview

Schedule

Mon Dec 19
L 117 - 107at DEN
Recap
Wed Dec 21
W 96 - 95at POR
Recap
Fri Dec 23
W 90 - 88at LAC
Recap
Mon Dec 26
L 111 - 104at NO
Recap
Tue Dec 27
L 123 - 107HOU
Recap
Thu Dec 29
W 101 - 89at LAL
Recap
Fri Dec 30
L 108 - 99at GS
Recap
Tue Jan 3
W 113 - 105WAS
Recap
Thu Jan 5
L 102 - 95PHO
Recap
Sat Jan 7
L 97 - 82ATL
Recap
8:00 pm EST
Today
at MIN
Preview
10:00 pm EST
Thu Jan 12
at PHO
2:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 15
MIN
8:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 17
at CHI
7:30 pm EST
Thu Jan 19
at MIA
8:30 pm EST
Fri Jan 20
UTA
3:30 pm EST
Sun Jan 22
LAL
8:30 pm EST
Wed Jan 25
NY
8:00 pm EST
Thu Jan 26
at OKC
7:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 29
at SA

Standings

WEST
Southwest 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
San Antonio17-430-7
Houston20-630-9
Memphis16-724-16
New Orleans6-1814-24
Dallas7-1711-26
1483988526
Mavericks' Nicolas Brussino: Assigned to D-League
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Brussino was assigned to the D-League's Texas Legends on Sunday, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Brussino and A.J. Hammons were both dispatched to the D-League, and since the Mavericks are traveling to Minnesota for their next game Monday against the Timberwolves, it's not expected that either rookie will join the team in time for that contest. While Brussino saw regular run in the rotation when the Mavericks were dealing with multiple injuries on the wing earlier this season, most of his opportunities have been limited to garbage time recently. He's appeared in seven of the Mavs' last 12 games, averaging 5.4 minutes per game in those contests.

1483988406
Mavericks' A.J. Hammons: Assigned to D-League
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Hammons was assigned to the D-League's Texas Legends on Sunday, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Hammons and Nicolas Brussino were both dispatched to the D-League, and since the Mavericks are traveling to Minnesota for their next game Monday against the Timberwolves, it's not expected that either rookie will join the team in time for that contest. Hammons' absence should go largely unnoticed, as the center is averaging only 4.5 minutes per game across 17 appearances with the Mavericks this season.

1483896967
Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Plays two minutes Saturday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Mejri (illness) grabbed one rebound over two minutes in a 97-82 loss to the Hawks on Saturday.

Mejri shook off an illness that kept him out of morning shootaround, but as per usual, coach Rick Carlisle wasn't willing to give him much run. The center has played no more than four minutes in any of the Mavs' last four games and is effectively out of the rotation.

1483863847
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Has seven points, seven assists in return from seven-game absence
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Barea totaled seven points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven assists and four rebounds across 17 minutes during a 97-82 loss to the Hawks on Saturday.

Barea (leg) made his return from a seven-game absence and came off the bench to lead the team in assists. He will likely continue to be eased into the rotation over the next several games, but if all goes well, he could be looking at increased minutes soon. The team is back in action against Minnesota on Monday.

1483863846
Mavericks' Andrew Bogut: Snags 11 boards in start vs. Atlanta
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Bogut registered two points (1-3 FG), 11 rebounds and one block across 29 minutes during a 97-82 loss to the Hawks on Saturday.

Bogut got the start after coming off the bench in the previous two games and grabbed double-digit rebounds for the 10th time this season. He saw a rise in minutes in his role as a starter, but it's not clear if Dallas only started him because of the matchup against Dwight Howard. We'll see if he starts again Monday against the Timberwolves.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGHarrison Barnes , SF20.6
RPGHarrison Barnes , SF5.5
APGDeron Williams , PG6.7
FG%Harrison Barnes , SF47.3
FT%Deron Williams , PG88.6
3P%Seth Curry , SG39.1
BLOCKSSalah Mejri , C29
STEALSWesley Matthews , SG49
MPGHarrison Barnes , SF36
Full Team Statistics
