Dallas Mavericks

16-29 Overall | Western Conference (13th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Southwest Division96.6 (5th)100.0 (3rd)
Western Conference15th4th
NBA30th4th

Last Game

Wed, January 25
American Airlines Center
away team logo
at
home team logo
NY95Final103DAL

Players of the Game

KnicksMavericks
C. Anthony (SF)H. Barnes (SF)
PTS3023
REB85
AST31
GameTracker|Recap

Schedule

Thu Jan 5
L 102 - 95PHO
Recap
Sat Jan 7
L 97 - 82ATL
Recap
Mon Jan 9
L 101 - 92at MIN
Recap
Thu Jan 12
W 113 - 108at PHO
Recap
Sun Jan 15
W 98 - 87MIN
Recap
Tue Jan 17
W 99 - 98at CHI
Recap
Thu Jan 19
L 99 - 95at MIA
Recap
Fri Jan 20
L 112 - 107UTA
Recap
Sun Jan 22
W 122 - 73LAL
Recap
Wed Jan 25
W 103 - 95NY
Recap
8:00 pm EST
Today
TNTat OKC
7:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 29
at SA
8:30 pm EST
Mon Jan 30
CLE
8:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 1
PHI
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
at POR
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
at DEN
8:30 pm EST
Tue Feb 7
POR
8:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 9
UTA
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
ORL
8:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
BOS

Standings

WEST
Southwest 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
San Antonio20-536-9
Houston21-934-15
Memphis18-927-20
New Orleans6-1918-28
Dallas10-1916-29
1485416344
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Efficient from floor in Wednesday's win
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Barnes finished with 23 points (8-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT) with five rebounds, two steals and an assist over 37 minutes in Wednesday's 103-95 victory against the Knicks.

Barnes bounced back nicely after Sunday's egg-laying against the Lakers. He has posted five or more rebounds in four straight outings. Despite the fact Dirk Nowitzki has shown signs of a rebirth, Barnes remains a useful fantasy option in all formats. He won't have Nowitzki in the way Thursday in Oklahoma City, as the veteran will be rested. As a result, look for Barnes to roll up a solid stat line for his fantasy owners and DFS players.

1485415864
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Turns back clock in victory
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Nowitzki finished with 19 points (8-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT) to go along with four rebounds, two assists and three blocked shots over 25 minutes in Wednesday's 103-95 win against the Knicks.

Nowitzki has turned up the intensity in January, posting his best monthly totals with 14.5 points and 6.3 rebounds in 11 games since flipping the calendar to 2017. He'll get the night off Thursday in Oklahoma City to rest, so fantasy owners have to take the good with the bad. He'll be back in action Sunday in San Antonio.

1485415624
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Drops 20 on Knicks in win
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Curry posted 20 points (8-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while finished with five rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 103-95 against the Knicks.

Curry has double-digit point totals in a season-high five straight outings while averaging 16.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals. Even with Andrew Bogut back from a hamstring injury, head coach Rick Carlisle kept Curry in the starting five with his small lineup and it paid dividends. It's unclear how long Curry will remain in the starting lineup, but he remains a decent fantasy option until further notice.

1485409144
Mavericks' A.J. Hammons: Recalled from D-League
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Hammons was promoted from the Mavercks' D-League Texas Legends on Wednesday, Earl K. Snead of Mavs.com reports.

Hammon will provide a Mavericks roster devoid of Dirk Nowitzki (rest), Deron Williams (toe), J.J. Barea (calf) and Wesley Matthews (hip) with some added depth. Given that Andrew Bogut will be in just his second game back from an extended layoff due to a hamstring injury, his minutes may be limited. If that's the case, it's possible Hammons would see some playing time off the bench Thursday. The rookie big man has averaged 1.4 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.4 blocks per game over 4.5 minutes in 17 appearances this season, so his presence on the roster shouldn't change much about his fantasy prospects.

1485406024
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Won't travel Thursday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Nowitzki will not travel with the team to face Oklahoma City on Thursday, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.

After notching 19 points (8-12 FG, 0-2 3PT, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three blocks and two assists in the front end of a back-to-back set Wednesday, the veteran will take a night off for rest purposes and stay home as the team heads to Oklahoma City on Thursday. He should rejoin the Mavericks ahead of Sunday's contest against the Spurs, but his absence could result in an expansion of minutes for Andrew Bogut (hamstring) on his second night back and potentially more minutes for Salah Mejri after he didn't take the floor Wednesday.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGHarrison Barnes , SF20.1
RPGHarrison Barnes , SF5.3
APGDeron Williams , PG7.1
FG%Harrison Barnes , SF47.2
FT%Harrison Barnes , SF84.9
3P%Seth Curry , SG42.2
BLOCKSSalah Mejri , C36
STEALSWesley Matthews , SG53
MPGHarrison Barnes , SF35.8
Full Team Statistics
