Dallas Mavericks

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Southwest Division
|95.6 (5th)
|100.5 (3rd)
|Western Conference
|15th
|4th
|NBA
|30th
|4th
|MIN
|87
|Final
|98
|DAL
|Timberwolves
|Mavericks
|K. Towns (C)
|D. Williams (PG)
|PTS
|18
|13
|REB
|9
|4
|AST
|3
|10
Mon Dec 26
|L 111 - 104
|at NO
Recap
Tue Dec 27
|L 123 - 107
|HOU
Recap
Thu Dec 29
|W 101 - 89
|at LAL
Recap
Fri Dec 30
|L 108 - 99
|at GS
Recap
Tue Jan 3
|W 113 - 105
|WAS
Recap
Thu Jan 5
|L 102 - 95
|PHO
Recap
Sat Jan 7
|L 97 - 82
|ATL
Recap
Mon Jan 9
|L 101 - 92
|at MIN
Recap
Thu Jan 12
|W 113 - 108
|at PHO
Recap
Sun Jan 15
|W 98 - 87
|MIN
Recap
8:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 17
|at CHI
7:30 pm EST
Thu Jan 19
|at MIA
8:30 pm EST
Fri Jan 20
|UTA
3:30 pm EST
Sun Jan 22
|LAL
8:30 pm EST
Wed Jan 25
|NY
8:00 pm EST
Thu Jan 26
|at OKC
7:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 29
|at SA
8:30 pm EST
Mon Jan 30
|CLE
8:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 1
|PHI
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
|at POR
|WEST
Southwest
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|San Antonio
|18-5
|31-9
|Houston
|20-8
|32-11
|Memphis
|17-8
|25-18
|New Orleans
|6-18
|16-25
|Dallas
|9-18
|13-27
Williams scored 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT) while adding 10 assists, four rebounds and two steals in 31 minutes during Sunday's 98-87 win over the Timberwolves.
He's got only three double-doubles on the season, but two of them have come in the last two games. Williams is no longer the player he was in his prime with the Jazz, but the 32-year-old is currently healthy and enjoying a strong start to 2017, averaging 15.8 points, 7.5 assists, 3.3 boards and 2.3 three-pointers in six January games.
Matthews scored 19 points (7-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding seven rebounds, an assist and a block in 35 minutes during Sunday's 98-87 win over the Timberwolves.
After scoring in single digits in three straight games, Matthews has bounced back with 37 points and eight three-pointers over his last two contests. He's been streaky this season, but the 30-year-old is showing signs of heating up once again.
Jackson signed a 10-day contract with the Mavericks on Sunday, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Jackson opened the season with the Mavericks, but ended up playing in just four games, where he averaged 3.0 points and 1.8 assists over 7.0 minutes. He was waived by the Mavericks just over a week ago, but will now rejoin the team on a 10-day contract. Look for Jackson to operate as a depth option in the backcourt at point guard, although he'll likely struggle to see the floor in competitive matchups, with guys like Deron Williams, J.J. Barea, Devin Harris and Seth Curry all above him on the depth chart.
Brussino was recalled Sunday from the D-League's Texas Legends, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Brussino was placed on assignment to the D-League late last week for the first time this season and he ended up taking part in three games for the Legends. He finished with averages of 16.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists during that span, but will now be recalled to the Mavericks in time for Sunday's matchup with the Timberwolves. That said, Brussino is averaging just 6.9 minutes per game with the big club and until he's able to claim a bigger role, he can continue to be avoided for fantasy purposes.
Bogut (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Timberwolves, as well as the "forseeable future" according to head coach Rick Carlisle, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
That is a rather vague timetable for how long the big man is expected to be sidelined. Salah Mejri started for him in previous absence, but Dwight Powell figures to see the bigger increase in workload. However, the Mavericks were using Bogut in a reduced role anyways, as they opted to go small recently by starting Harrison Barnes at power forward and Dirk Nowitzki at center. Expect Bogut to miss at least the team's three game road trip this week.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Harrison Barnes , SF
|20.6
|RPG
|Harrison Barnes , SF
|5.4
|APG
|Deron Williams , PG
|6.9
|FG%
|Harrison Barnes , SF
|47.6
|FT%
|Harrison Barnes , SF
|85.4
|3P%
|Seth Curry , SG
|40.3
|BLOCKS
|Salah Mejri , C
|32
|STEALS
|Wesley Matthews , SG
|50
|MPG
|Harrison Barnes , SF
|35.8
|Full Team Statistics
