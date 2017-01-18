  • My Scores
Dallas Mavericks

14-29 Overall | Western Conference (14th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Southwest Division96.0 (5th)100.7 (3rd)
Western Conference15th4th
NBA30th4th

Next Game

Sun, January 22, 3:30 PM EST
American Airlines Center
away team logo
at
home team logo
Line
104.7
PPG
96.0
44.6
FG %
43.5
76.1
FT %
79.2
35.5
3PT %
35.4

Schedule

Fri Dec 30
L 108 - 99at GS
Recap
Tue Jan 3
W 113 - 105WAS
Recap
Thu Jan 5
L 102 - 95PHO
Recap
Sat Jan 7
L 97 - 82ATL
Recap
Mon Jan 9
L 101 - 92at MIN
Recap
Thu Jan 12
W 113 - 108at PHO
Recap
Sun Jan 15
W 98 - 87MIN
Recap
Tue Jan 17
W 99 - 98at CHI
Recap
Thu Jan 19
L 99 - 95at MIA
Recap
Fri Jan 20
L 112 - 107UTA
Recap
3:30 pm EST
Sun Jan 22
LAL
8:30 pm EST
Wed Jan 25
NY
8:00 pm EST
Thu Jan 26
at OKC
7:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 29
at SA
8:30 pm EST
Mon Jan 30
CLE
8:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 1
PHI
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
at POR
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
at DEN
8:30 pm EST
Tue Feb 7
POR
8:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 9
UTA

Standings

WEST
Southwest 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
San Antonio20-533-9
Houston20-933-13
Memphis18-826-19
New Orleans6-1817-27
Dallas9-1914-29
1485038164
Mavericks' Andrew Bogut: Out again Sunday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Bogut (hamstring) will not play Sunday against the Lakers, Earl Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Bogut continues to nurse a strained right hamstring, and Sunday will mark his sixth consecutive absence. Expect Dirk Nowitzki to make another start at center as the Mavs have adopted a smaller lineup featuring five three-point threats.

1484979005
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Logs 18 minutes in overtime loss
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Harris posted 10 points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) with three assists over 18 minutes off the bench in Friday's 112-107 loss against Utah.

Harris is expected to see a bump in playing time with J.J. Barea aggravating a calf injury. If Barea misses several weeks, Harris could re-emerge as a decent fantasy option in standard leagues of 12 or more teams. He is also a solid play in deeper rotisserie formats for help in the 3-pointers, assists and steals categories.

1484978644
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Veteran has disastrous night from field
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Nowitzki finished with just three points (1-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and 10 rebounds over 25 minutes in Friday's 112-107 loss against the Jazz.

Nowitzki sunk to new lows with this effort, but at least he had a double-digit rebound total to salvage the stat line. The 18-year veteran is a shell of his former self, and he is on pace to score his fewest points per game since his rookie campaign. He remains useful for depth at the forward position, but he is obviously no longer a fantasy cornerstone player.

1484974084
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Could miss extended time
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Barea left Friday's game versus the Jazz with a left calf strain, and could miss several weeks as a result, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Prior to exiting the game Barea recorded ten points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3PT) to go along with five rebounds and six assists across 23 minutes. The veteran point guard had dealt with a similar injury earlier in the season, and presumably aggravated it Friday. Both Seth Curry and Devin Harris figure to be in line for a slight increase to their relative workloads as a result of Barea's expected absence.

1484971924
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Will not return Friday vs. Jazz
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Barea will not return to Friday's game versus the Jazz due to a left calf strain, Earl K. Sneed of Fox Sports reports.

Barea recorded ten points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3PT), five rebounds, and six assists across 23 minutes prior to sustaining the injury. The severity of the issue is not known at this time, but he did deal with a similar injury earlier this season. His next chance to return to action will be Sunday against the Lakers.

2016-17 Team Leaders
FT%Harrison Barnes , SF84.9
3P%Seth Curry , SG42
BLOCKSSalah Mejri , C34
MPGHarrison Barnes , SF36
Full Team Statistics
