Dallas Mavericks

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Southwest Division
|97.1 (5th)
|100.1 (3rd)
|Western Conference
|15th
|4th
|NBA
|30th
|4th
|+245
Line
|-265
|100.9
PPG
|97.1
|44.0
FG %
|43.8
|76.2
FT %
|80.4
|35.6
3PT %
|35.4
Thu Jan 12
|W 113 - 108
|at PHO
Recap
Sun Jan 15
|W 98 - 87
|MIN
Recap
Tue Jan 17
|W 99 - 98
|at CHI
Recap
Thu Jan 19
|L 99 - 95
|at MIA
Recap
Fri Jan 20
|L 112 - 107
|UTA
Recap
Sun Jan 22
|W 122 - 73
|LAL
Recap
Wed Jan 25
|W 103 - 95
|NY
Recap
Thu Jan 26
|L 109 - 98
|at OKC
Recap
Sun Jan 29
|W 105 - 101
|at SA
Recap
Mon Jan 30
|W 104 - 97
|CLE
Recap
8:30 pm EST
Today
|PHI
Preview
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
|at POR
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
|at DEN
8:30 pm EST
Tue Feb 7
|POR
8:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 9
|UTA
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
|ORL
8:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
|BOS
7:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
|at DET
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 24
|at MIN
8:30 pm EST
Sat Feb 25
|NO
|WEST
Southwest
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|San Antonio
|21-7
|37-11
|Houston
|22-9
|36-16
|Memphis
|20-10
|29-21
|New Orleans
|7-19
|19-30
|Dallas
|11-20
|18-30
Coach Rick Carlisle reiterated Wednesday that Barea (calf) will remain out until after the All-Star break, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Barea, who aggravated a left calf strain in a Jan. 20 game that has dogged him for much of the season, has yet to resume practicing and isn't expected to do so anytime soon. With the veteran in line for an extended absence and Deron Williams (toe) also sidelined for the time being, the Mavericks will lean on Yogi Ferrell, Seth Curry and Devin Harris as their primary backcourt options.
Barnes finished with 24 points (9-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT) and 11 rebounds, three assists and a steal over 37 minutes in Monday's 104-97 win against the Cavaliers.
It was the first double-double for Barnes since Nov. 4, and just his second of the season. Barnes has been simply mediocre in the rebounds category, posting just two double-digit totals all season. His biggest contribution to fantasy owners is his scoring ability, and over the past four games he is averaging 24.3 points per game.
Harris posted just two points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt) with five assists, one rebound and one steal across 19 minutes in Monday's 104-97 victory against the Cavaliers.
The veteran Harris come off the bench for a second straight game while 10-day contract signee Yogi Ferrell made another start with Deron Williams (toe) sidelined. If he hasn't been able to move into the starting five on a regular basis with Williams and J.J. Barea (calf) on the shelf, it likely isn't going to happen. He remains a reserve and only useful in the deepest of fantasy formats.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Harrison Barnes , SF
|20.5
|RPG
|Harrison Barnes , SF
|5.3
|APG
|Deron Williams , PG
|7.1
|FG%
|Harrison Barnes , SF
|47.4
|FT%
|Harrison Barnes , SF
|86.1
|3P%
|Seth Curry , SG
|42
|BLOCKS
|Salah Mejri , C
|36
|STEALS
|Wesley Matthews , SG
|55
|MPG
|Harrison Barnes , SF
|35.8
