Dallas Mavericks

18-30 Overall | Western Conference (13th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Southwest Division97.1 (5th)100.1 (3rd)
Western Conference15th4th
NBA30th4th

Next Game

Wed, February 1, 8:30 PM EST
American Airlines Center
away team logo
at
home team logo
+245
Line
-265
100.9
PPG
97.1
44.0
FG %
43.8
76.2
FT %
80.4
35.6
3PT %
35.4
Preview

Schedule

Thu Jan 12
W 113 - 108at PHO
Recap
Sun Jan 15
W 98 - 87MIN
Recap
Tue Jan 17
W 99 - 98at CHI
Recap
Thu Jan 19
L 99 - 95at MIA
Recap
Fri Jan 20
L 112 - 107UTA
Recap
Sun Jan 22
W 122 - 73LAL
Recap
Wed Jan 25
W 103 - 95NY
Recap
Thu Jan 26
L 109 - 98at OKC
Recap
Sun Jan 29
W 105 - 101at SA
Recap
Mon Jan 30
W 104 - 97CLE
Recap
8:30 pm EST
Today
PHI
Preview
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
at POR
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
at DEN
8:30 pm EST
Tue Feb 7
POR
8:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 9
UTA
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
ORL
8:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
BOS
7:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
at DET
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 24
at MIN
8:30 pm EST
Sat Feb 25
NO

Standings

WEST
Southwest 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
San Antonio21-737-11
Houston22-936-16
Memphis20-1029-21
New Orleans7-1919-30
Dallas11-2018-30
1485973623
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Out until after All-Star break
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Coach Rick Carlisle reiterated Wednesday that Barea (calf) will remain out until after the All-Star break, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Barea, who aggravated a left calf strain in a Jan. 20 game that has dogged him for much of the season, has yet to resume practicing and isn't expected to do so anytime soon. With the veteran in line for an extended absence and Deron Williams (toe) also sidelined for the time being, the Mavericks will lean on Yogi Ferrell, Seth Curry and Devin Harris as their primary backcourt options.

1485969303
Mavericks' Deron Williams: Out Wednesday vs. 76ers
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Williams (toe) won't play Wednesday against the 76ers, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

The Mavericks had previously listed Williams as questionable heading into the day with the sprained left big toe, but the team ruled out the point guard following morning shootaround, marking his fourth absence in a row. Yogi Ferrell should log another start and see extensive playing time after contributing a career-high 19 points in 38 minutes during Monday's win over the Cavaliers.

1485968823
Mavericks' Andrew Bogut: Out Wednesday vs. 76ers
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Bogut (hamstring) won't play Wednesday against the 76ers, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

The Mavericks have been evaluating Bogut on a day-to-day basis since he first strained his right hamstring in Sunday's win over the Spurs, and he'll be forced out for a second straight game with the injury. Dwight Powell, who logged 29 minutes and put up 14 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks in Monday's win over the Cavaliers, look to be the main beneficiary for added time off the bench while Bogut is out.

1485841264
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Posts double-double in victory
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Barnes finished with 24 points (9-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT) and 11 rebounds, three assists and a steal over 37 minutes in Monday's 104-97 win against the Cavaliers.

It was the first double-double for Barnes since Nov. 4, and just his second of the season. Barnes has been simply mediocre in the rebounds category, posting just two double-digit totals all season. His biggest contribution to fantasy owners is his scoring ability, and over the past four games he is averaging 24.3 points per game.

1485840424
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Passed over in favor of new signee
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Harris posted just two points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt) with five assists, one rebound and one steal across 19 minutes in Monday's 104-97 victory against the Cavaliers.

The veteran Harris come off the bench for a second straight game while 10-day contract signee Yogi Ferrell made another start with Deron Williams (toe) sidelined. If he hasn't been able to move into the starting five on a regular basis with Williams and J.J. Barea (calf) on the shelf, it likely isn't going to happen. He remains a reserve and only useful in the deepest of fantasy formats.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGHarrison Barnes , SF20.5
RPGHarrison Barnes , SF5.3
APGDeron Williams , PG7.1
FG%Harrison Barnes , SF47.4
FT%Harrison Barnes , SF86.1
3P%Seth Curry , SG42
BLOCKSSalah Mejri , C36
STEALSWesley Matthews , SG55
MPGHarrison Barnes , SF35.8
Full Team Statistics
