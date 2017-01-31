Dallas Mavericks

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Southwest Division
|97.4 (5th)
|100.0 (3rd)
|Western Conference
|15th
|4th
|NBA
|30th
|4th
|+215
Line
|-255
|97.4
PPG
|107.8
|43.9
FG %
|45.6
|80.4
FT %
|78.7
|35.5
3PT %
|35.9
Sun Jan 15
|W 98 - 87
|MIN
Recap
Tue Jan 17
|W 99 - 98
|at CHI
Recap
Thu Jan 19
|L 99 - 95
|at MIA
Recap
Fri Jan 20
|L 112 - 107
|UTA
Recap
Sun Jan 22
|W 122 - 73
|LAL
Recap
Wed Jan 25
|W 103 - 95
|NY
Recap
Thu Jan 26
|L 109 - 98
|at OKC
Recap
Sun Jan 29
|W 105 - 101
|at SA
Recap
Mon Jan 30
|W 104 - 97
|CLE
Recap
Wed Feb 1
|W 113 - 95
|PHI
Recap
10:30 pm EST
Today
|ESPN
|at POR
Preview
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
|at DEN
8:30 pm EST
Tue Feb 7
|POR
8:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 9
|UTA
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
|ORL
8:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
|BOS
7:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
|at DET
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 24
|at MIN
8:30 pm EST
Sat Feb 25
|NO
8:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 27
|MIA
|WEST
Southwest
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|San Antonio
|21-7
|38-11
|Houston
|22-9
|36-17
|Memphis
|21-10
|30-21
|Dallas
|11-20
|19-30
|New Orleans
|7-19
|19-31
Williams is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
The Mavericks haven't provided clarity on Williams' status following Friday's morning shootaround beyond the doubtful designation, but with no word that the veteran has resumed practicing in the last couple days, it's expected that he'll be sidelined for a fifth straight game. With Devin Harris (illness) missing shootaround and questionable to play Friday, fill-in starter Yogi Ferrell could potentially be in store for a 40-minute workload while the Mavs have little in the way of healthy depth at point guard.
The veteran missed morning shootaround while battling the illness, but the
Bogut (hamstring) said he'll remained sidelined for at least Friday's game against the Trail Blazers and Monday's game against the Nuggets, Dwain Price of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Bogut, who has been sidelined for the past two games and nine of the last 11 contests with a right hamstring strain, required an injection Tuesday for pain relief, and will need a few days of rest for it to take full effect. His earliest chance to return will now come Tuesday against the Trail Blazers, but given that Bogut has already dealt with this same injury before, it seems reasonable to bank on a longer recovery timetable. Bogut's absence should open up more minutes off the bench for Salah Mejri and Dwight Powell, with the former perhaps carrying the higher upside of the two after posting 16 points and a career-high 17 rebounds in 21 minutes during Wednesday's win over the 76ers.
Nowitzki turned in eight points (4-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 28 minutes during a 113-95 win over the 76ers on Wednesday.
Nowitzki scored in single-digits for the second consecutive game, and struggled from the field in the process. He had scored in double figures in 12 of his previous 13 games before this recent stretch, so expect him to bounce back sooner rather than later. We'll see if he can pick up the scoring on Friday against the Trail Blazers.
Mejri recorded 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-4 FT), 17 rebounds, one steal and one block across 21 minutes during a 113-95 win over the 76ers on Wednesday.
Mejri exploded for his best game of the season with Andrew Bogut (hamstring) out, going for a season high in points and career high in rebounds. The performance came out of nowhere, as Mejri had scored a combined total of three points over the three previous games, and had not scored in double figures once this season before this game. Bogut isn't expected to miss much time, so Mejri's opportunities for continued production should be minimal.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Harrison Barnes , SF
|20.4
|RPG
|Harrison Barnes , SF
|5.4
|APG
|Deron Williams , PG
|7.1
|FG%
|Harrison Barnes , SF
|47.4
|FT%
|Harrison Barnes , SF
|86.2
|3P%
|Seth Curry , SG
|42.1
|BLOCKS
|Salah Mejri , C
|37
|STEALS
|Seth Curry , SG
|57
|MPG
|Harrison Barnes , SF
|35.8
|Full Team Statistics
