Dallas Mavericks

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Southwest Division
|96.7 (5th)
|100.1 (3rd)
|Western Conference
|15th
|4th
|NBA
|30th
|4th
|+675
Line
|-1100
|96.7
PPG
|107.6
|43.8
FG %
|47.9
|79.8
FT %
|81.8
|35.6
3PT %
|41.2
Sat Jan 7
|L 97 - 82
|ATL
Recap
Mon Jan 9
|L 101 - 92
|at MIN
Recap
Thu Jan 12
|W 113 - 108
|at PHO
Recap
Sun Jan 15
|W 98 - 87
|MIN
Recap
Tue Jan 17
|W 99 - 98
|at CHI
Recap
Thu Jan 19
|L 99 - 95
|at MIA
Recap
Fri Jan 20
|L 112 - 107
|UTA
Recap
Sun Jan 22
|W 122 - 73
|LAL
Recap
Wed Jan 25
|W 103 - 95
|NY
Recap
Thu Jan 26
|L 109 - 98
|at OKC
Recap
7:00 pm EST
Today
|at SA
Preview
8:30 pm EST
Mon Jan 30
|CLE
8:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 1
|PHI
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
|at POR
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
|at DEN
8:30 pm EST
Tue Feb 7
|POR
8:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 9
|UTA
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
|ORL
8:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
|BOS
7:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
|at DET
|WEST
Southwest
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|San Antonio
|20-6
|36-10
|Houston
|21-9
|35-15
|Memphis
|19-10
|28-21
|New Orleans
|7-19
|19-28
|Dallas
|10-20
|16-30
Matthews (hip) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Matthews, who has missed the last two games with a strained right hip, was able to return to practice Saturday, so he's likely on the probable side of the questionable tag. The swingman is expected to go through the Mavs' morning shootaround, and if all goes well, he'd likely reenter the starting lineup at one of the wing spots.
Nowitzki is expected to play Sunday against the Spurs, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Nowitzki was held out of action for rest purposes Thursday against the Thunder, but coach Rick Carlisle said he expects the veteran to return to availability Sunday. Assuming that's the case, Nowitzki would likely re-enter the lineup at center, pushing Andrew Bogut to a bench role, with Harrison Barnes and Wesley Matthews filling the forward spots.
Matthews (hip) is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Spurs, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Matthews' right hip sprain has kept him sidelined for back-to-back contests, but he was able to practice Saturday as he figures to be back in the starting lineup Sunday. If any sort of setback occurs, Dorian Finney-Smith could see an increased role at small forward.
Williams (toe) will be out for the Mavericks' next two games, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Williams is still unable to put any pressure on his injured left great toe, so he'll be sidelined for Sunday's contest against the Spurs along with Monday's tilt versus the Cavaliers. Expect Devin Harris to see an expanded role during Williams' absence, along with newcomer Yogi Ferrell at the point.
Jackson was released by the Mavericks on Saturday, Earl Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
The former Baylor standout initially joined the Mavs back in December, only to be waived shortly after. He then re-signed with Dallas on a pair of 10-day contracts, but the team has apparently decided not to keep him around for the duration of the 2016-17 season. Jackson, a prolific scorer in college, could garner some looks from other NBA teams, but he may have to try his luck in the D-League or return to playing overseas. Jackson appeared in eight games for the Mavs, averaging 4.4 points and 2.4 assists in 10.5 minutes. To fill Jackson's spot on the roster, Dallas signed Yogi Ferrell to a 10-day contract Friday.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Harrison Barnes , SF
|20.4
|RPG
|Harrison Barnes , SF
|5.3
|APG
|Deron Williams , PG
|7.1
|FG%
|Harrison Barnes , SF
|47.4
|FT%
|Harrison Barnes , SF
|85.9
|3P%
|Seth Curry , SG
|42.2
|BLOCKS
|Salah Mejri , C
|36
|STEALS
|Wesley Matthews , SG
|53
|MPG
|Harrison Barnes , SF
|35.8
|Full Team Statistics
Mens Dallas Mavericks Dirk Nowitzki adidas Royal Blue Replica Road Jersey Shop Now!