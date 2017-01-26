  • My Scores
  • NFL
  • MLB
  • NHL
  • NBA
Full NBA
Scoreboard

Dallas Mavericks

16-30 Overall | Western Conference (13th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Southwest Division96.7 (5th)100.1 (3rd)
Western Conference15th4th
NBA30th4th

Next Game

Sun, January 29, 7:00 PM EST
AT&T Center
away team logo
at
home team logo
+675
Line
-1100
96.7
PPG
107.6
43.8
FG %
47.9
79.8
FT %
81.8
35.6
3PT %
41.2
Preview

Schedule

Sat Jan 7
L 97 - 82ATL
Recap
Mon Jan 9
L 101 - 92at MIN
Recap
Thu Jan 12
W 113 - 108at PHO
Recap
Sun Jan 15
W 98 - 87MIN
Recap
Tue Jan 17
W 99 - 98at CHI
Recap
Thu Jan 19
L 99 - 95at MIA
Recap
Fri Jan 20
L 112 - 107UTA
Recap
Sun Jan 22
W 122 - 73LAL
Recap
Wed Jan 25
W 103 - 95NY
Recap
Thu Jan 26
L 109 - 98at OKC
Recap
7:00 pm EST
Today
at SA
Preview
8:30 pm EST
Mon Jan 30
CLE
8:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 1
PHI
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
at POR
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
at DEN
8:30 pm EST
Tue Feb 7
POR
8:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 9
UTA
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
ORL
8:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
BOS
7:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
at DET

Standings

WEST
Southwest 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
San Antonio20-636-10
Houston21-935-15
Memphis19-1028-21
New Orleans7-1919-28
Dallas10-2016-30
1485709383
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Listed as questionable Sunday vs. Spurs
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Matthews (hip) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Matthews, who has missed the last two games with a strained right hip, was able to return to practice Saturday, so he's likely on the probable side of the questionable tag. The swingman is expected to go through the Mavs' morning shootaround, and if all goes well, he'd likely reenter the starting lineup at one of the wing spots.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485633423
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Set to return Sunday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Nowitzki is expected to play Sunday against the Spurs, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Nowitzki was held out of action for rest purposes Thursday against the Thunder, but coach Rick Carlisle said he expects the veteran to return to availability Sunday. Assuming that's the case, Nowitzki would likely re-enter the lineup at center, pushing Andrew Bogut to a bench role, with Harrison Barnes and Wesley Matthews filling the forward spots.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485632703
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Expected to play Sunday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Matthews (hip) is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Spurs, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Matthews' right hip sprain has kept him sidelined for back-to-back contests, but he was able to practice Saturday as he figures to be back in the starting lineup Sunday. If any sort of setback occurs, Dorian Finney-Smith could see an increased role at small forward.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485632464
Mavericks' Deron Williams: Out next two games
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Williams (toe) will be out for the Mavericks' next two games, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Williams is still unable to put any pressure on his injured left great toe, so he'll be sidelined for Sunday's contest against the Spurs along with Monday's tilt versus the Cavaliers. Expect Devin Harris to see an expanded role during Williams' absence, along with newcomer Yogi Ferrell at the point.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485622503
Mavericks' Pierre Jackson: Released by Mavs
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Jackson was released by the Mavericks on Saturday, Earl Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

The former Baylor standout initially joined the Mavs back in December, only to be waived shortly after. He then re-signed with Dallas on a pair of 10-day contracts, but the team has apparently decided not to keep him around for the duration of the 2016-17 season. Jackson, a prolific scorer in college, could garner some looks from other NBA teams, but he may have to try his luck in the D-League or return to playing overseas. Jackson appeared in eight games for the Mavs, averaging 4.4 points and 2.4 assists in 10.5 minutes. To fill Jackson's spot on the roster, Dallas signed Yogi Ferrell to a 10-day contract Friday.

Share: Twitter Facebook
CBSSports Facebook Google Plus
COMMENTS
Conversation powered by Livefyre
 
2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGHarrison Barnes , SF20.4
RPGHarrison Barnes , SF5.3
APGDeron Williams , PG7.1
FG%Harrison Barnes , SF47.4
FT%Harrison Barnes , SF85.9
3P%Seth Curry , SG42.2
BLOCKSSalah Mejri , C36
STEALSWesley Matthews , SG53
MPGHarrison Barnes , SF35.8
Full Team Statistics
Exclusive NBA Access
Get the latest news delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for the FREE CBSSports.com NBA newsletters below.
I have read and agree to the CBS Interactive Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. I understand I will receive updates from CBSSports.com.

More Mavericks

CBSSports Shop

Mens Dallas Mavericks Dirk Nowitzki adidas Royal Blue Replica Road Jersey Shop Now!

Shop Now
 
 