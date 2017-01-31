  • My Scores
Dallas Mavericks

19-30 Overall | Western Conference (10th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Southwest Division97.4 (5th)100.0 (3rd)
Western Conference15th4th
NBA30th4th

Next Game

Fri, February 3, 10:30 PM EST
Moda Center
TV: ESPN
away team logo
at
home team logo
+215
Line
-255
97.4
PPG
107.8
43.9
FG %
45.6
80.4
FT %
78.7
35.5
3PT %
35.9
Preview

Schedule

Sun Jan 15
W 98 - 87MIN
Recap
Tue Jan 17
W 99 - 98at CHI
Recap
Thu Jan 19
L 99 - 95at MIA
Recap
Fri Jan 20
L 112 - 107UTA
Recap
Sun Jan 22
W 122 - 73LAL
Recap
Wed Jan 25
W 103 - 95NY
Recap
Thu Jan 26
L 109 - 98at OKC
Recap
Sun Jan 29
W 105 - 101at SA
Recap
Mon Jan 30
W 104 - 97CLE
Recap
Wed Feb 1
W 113 - 95PHI
Recap
10:30 pm EST
Today
ESPNat POR
Preview
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
at DEN
8:30 pm EST
Tue Feb 7
POR
8:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 9
UTA
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
ORL
8:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
BOS
7:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
at DET
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 24
at MIN
8:30 pm EST
Sat Feb 25
NO
8:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 27
MIA

Standings

WEST
Southwest 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
San Antonio21-738-11
Houston22-936-17
Memphis21-1030-21
Dallas11-2019-30
New Orleans7-1919-31
1486160823
Mavericks' Deron Williams: Listed as doubtful Friday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Williams is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

The Mavericks haven't provided clarity on Williams' status following Friday's morning shootaround beyond the doubtful designation, but with no word that the veteran has resumed practicing in the last couple days, it's expected that he'll be sidelined for a fifth straight game. With Devin Harris (illness) missing shootaround and questionable to play Friday, fill-in starter Yogi Ferrell could potentially be in store for a 40-minute workload while the Mavs have little in the way of healthy depth at point guard.

1486151943
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Questionable Friday with illness
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Harris is dealing with an illness and is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

The veteran missed morning shootaround while battling the illness, but the Mavericks will wait and see if he can rally over the afternoon to suit up Friday. The Mavericks are already shorthanded at point guard with J.J. Barea (calf) out and Deron Williams (toe) doubtful to play, so if Harris is out, starting point guard Yogi Ferrell, who has logged 30-plus minutes in the past three games, could be pressed into an even larger workload than normal.

1486135983
Mavericks' Andrew Bogut: Ruled out for next two games
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Bogut (hamstring) said he'll remained sidelined for at least Friday's game against the Trail Blazers and Monday's game against the Nuggets, Dwain Price of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Bogut, who has been sidelined for the past two games and nine of the last 11 contests with a right hamstring strain, required an injection Tuesday for pain relief, and will need a few days of rest for it to take full effect. His earliest chance to return will now come Tuesday against the Trail Blazers, but given that Bogut has already dealt with this same injury before, it seems reasonable to bank on a longer recovery timetable. Bogut's absence should open up more minutes off the bench for Salah Mejri and Dwight Powell, with the former perhaps carrying the higher upside of the two after posting 16 points and a career-high 17 rebounds in 21 minutes during Wednesday's win over the 76ers.

1486016944
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Scores just eight points in Wednesday's win
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Nowitzki turned in eight points (4-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 28 minutes during a 113-95 win over the 76ers on Wednesday.

Nowitzki scored in single-digits for the second consecutive game, and struggled from the field in the process. He had scored in double figures in 12 of his previous 13 games before this recent stretch, so expect him to bounce back sooner rather than later. We'll see if he can pick up the scoring on Friday against the Trail Blazers.

1486016825
Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Grabs career-high 17 boards Wednesday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Mejri recorded 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-4 FT), 17 rebounds, one steal and one block across 21 minutes during a 113-95 win over the 76ers on Wednesday.

Mejri exploded for his best game of the season with Andrew Bogut (hamstring) out, going for a season high in points and career high in rebounds. The performance came out of nowhere, as Mejri had scored a combined total of three points over the three previous games, and had not scored in double figures once this season before this game. Bogut isn't expected to miss much time, so Mejri's opportunities for continued production should be minimal.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGHarrison Barnes , SF20.4
RPGHarrison Barnes , SF5.4
APGDeron Williams , PG7.1
FG%Harrison Barnes , SF47.4
FT%Harrison Barnes , SF86.2
3P%Seth Curry , SG42.1
BLOCKSSalah Mejri , C37
STEALSSeth Curry , SG57
MPGHarrison Barnes , SF35.8
Full Team Statistics
More Mavericks

