Dallas Mavericks

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Southwest Division
|95.2 (5th)
|100.6 (3rd)
|Western Conference
|15th
|4th
|NBA
|30th
|4th
|+165
Line
|-190
|95.2
PPG
|103.1
|43.0
FG %
|45.3
|80.1
FT %
|78.3
|34.6
3PT %
|35.2
Mon Dec 19
|L 117 - 107
|at DEN
Recap
Wed Dec 21
|W 96 - 95
|at POR
Recap
Fri Dec 23
|W 90 - 88
|at LAC
Recap
Mon Dec 26
|L 111 - 104
|at NO
Recap
Tue Dec 27
|L 123 - 107
|HOU
Recap
Thu Dec 29
|W 101 - 89
|at LAL
Recap
Fri Dec 30
|L 108 - 99
|at GS
Recap
Tue Jan 3
|W 113 - 105
|WAS
Recap
Thu Jan 5
|L 102 - 95
|PHO
Recap
Sat Jan 7
|L 97 - 82
|ATL
Recap
8:00 pm EST
Today
|at MIN
Preview
10:00 pm EST
Thu Jan 12
|at PHO
2:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 15
|MIN
8:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 17
|at CHI
7:30 pm EST
Thu Jan 19
|at MIA
8:30 pm EST
Fri Jan 20
|UTA
3:30 pm EST
Sun Jan 22
|LAL
8:30 pm EST
Wed Jan 25
|NY
8:00 pm EST
Thu Jan 26
|at OKC
7:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 29
|at SA
|WEST
Southwest
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|San Antonio
|17-4
|30-7
|Houston
|20-6
|30-9
|Memphis
|16-7
|24-16
|New Orleans
|6-18
|14-24
|Dallas
|7-17
|11-26
Brussino was assigned to the D-League's Texas Legends on Sunday, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Brussino and A.J. Hammons were both dispatched to the D-League, and since the Mavericks are traveling to Minnesota for their next game Monday against the Timberwolves, it's not expected that either rookie will join the team in time for that contest. While Brussino saw regular run in the rotation when the Mavericks were dealing with multiple injuries on the wing earlier this season, most of his opportunities have been limited to garbage time recently. He's appeared in seven of the Mavs' last 12 games, averaging 5.4 minutes per game in those contests.
Hammons was assigned to the D-League's Texas Legends on Sunday, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Hammons and Nicolas Brussino were both dispatched to the D-League, and since the Mavericks are traveling to Minnesota for their next game Monday against the Timberwolves, it's not expected that either rookie will join the team in time for that contest. Hammons' absence should go largely unnoticed, as the center is averaging only 4.5 minutes per game across 17 appearances with the Mavericks this season.
Mejri (illness) grabbed one rebound over two minutes in a 97-82 loss to the Hawks on Saturday.
Mejri shook off an illness that kept him out of morning shootaround, but as per usual, coach Rick Carlisle wasn't willing to give him much run. The center has played no more than four minutes in any of the Mavs' last four games and is effectively out of the rotation.
Barea totaled seven points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven assists and four rebounds across 17 minutes during a 97-82 loss to the Hawks on Saturday.
Barea (leg) made his return from a seven-game absence and came off the bench to lead the team in assists. He will likely continue to be eased into the rotation over the next several games, but if all goes well, he could be looking at increased minutes soon. The team is back in action against Minnesota on Monday.
Bogut registered two points (1-3 FG), 11 rebounds and one block across 29 minutes during a 97-82 loss to the Hawks on Saturday.
Bogut got the start after coming off the bench in the previous two games and grabbed double-digit rebounds for the 10th time this season. He saw a rise in minutes in his role as a starter, but it's not clear if Dallas only started him because of the matchup against Dwight Howard. We'll see if he starts again Monday against the Timberwolves.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Harrison Barnes , SF
|20.6
|RPG
|Harrison Barnes , SF
|5.5
|APG
|Deron Williams , PG
|6.7
|FG%
|Harrison Barnes , SF
|47.3
|FT%
|Deron Williams , PG
|88.6
|3P%
|Seth Curry , SG
|39.1
|BLOCKS
|Salah Mejri , C
|29
|STEALS
|Wesley Matthews , SG
|49
|MPG
|Harrison Barnes , SF
|36
|Full Team Statistics
