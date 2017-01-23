Dallas Mavericks

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Southwest Division
|96.6 (5th)
|100.0 (3rd)
|Western Conference
|15th
|4th
|NBA
|30th
|4th
|NY
|95
|Final
|103
|DAL
|Knicks
|Mavericks
|C. Anthony (SF)
|H. Barnes (SF)
|PTS
|30
|23
|REB
|8
|5
|AST
|3
|1
Thu Jan 5
|L 102 - 95
|PHO
Recap
Sat Jan 7
|L 97 - 82
|ATL
Recap
Mon Jan 9
|L 101 - 92
|at MIN
Recap
Thu Jan 12
|W 113 - 108
|at PHO
Recap
Sun Jan 15
|W 98 - 87
|MIN
Recap
Tue Jan 17
|W 99 - 98
|at CHI
Recap
Thu Jan 19
|L 99 - 95
|at MIA
Recap
Fri Jan 20
|L 112 - 107
|UTA
Recap
Sun Jan 22
|W 122 - 73
|LAL
Recap
Wed Jan 25
|W 103 - 95
|NY
Recap
8:00 pm EST
Today
|TNT
|at OKC
7:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 29
|at SA
8:30 pm EST
Mon Jan 30
|CLE
8:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 1
|PHI
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
|at POR
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
|at DEN
8:30 pm EST
Tue Feb 7
|POR
8:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 9
|UTA
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
|ORL
8:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
|BOS
|WEST
Southwest
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|San Antonio
|20-5
|36-9
|Houston
|21-9
|34-15
|Memphis
|18-9
|27-20
|New Orleans
|6-19
|18-28
|Dallas
|10-19
|16-29
Barnes finished with 23 points (8-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT) with five rebounds, two steals and an assist over 37 minutes in Wednesday's 103-95 victory against the Knicks.
Barnes bounced back nicely after Sunday's egg-laying against the Lakers. He has posted five or more rebounds in four straight outings. Despite the fact Dirk Nowitzki has shown signs of a rebirth, Barnes remains a useful fantasy option in all formats. He won't have Nowitzki in the way Thursday in Oklahoma City, as the veteran will be rested. As a result, look for Barnes to roll up a solid stat line for his fantasy owners and DFS players.
Nowitzki finished with 19 points (8-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT) to go along with four rebounds, two assists and three blocked shots over 25 minutes in Wednesday's 103-95 win against the Knicks.
Nowitzki has turned up the intensity in January, posting his best monthly totals with 14.5 points and 6.3 rebounds in 11 games since flipping the calendar to 2017. He'll get the night off Thursday in Oklahoma City to rest, so fantasy owners have to take the good with the bad. He'll be back in action Sunday in San Antonio.
Curry posted 20 points (8-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while finished with five rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 103-95 against the Knicks.
Curry has double-digit point totals in a season-high five straight outings while averaging 16.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals. Even with Andrew Bogut back from a hamstring injury, head coach Rick Carlisle kept Curry in the starting five with his small lineup and it paid dividends. It's unclear how long Curry will remain in the starting lineup, but he remains a decent fantasy option until further notice.
Hammons was promoted from the Mavercks' D-League Texas Legends on Wednesday, Earl K. Snead of Mavs.com reports.
Hammon will provide a Mavericks roster devoid of Dirk Nowitzki (rest), Deron Williams (toe), J.J. Barea (calf) and Wesley Matthews (hip) with some added depth. Given that Andrew Bogut will be in just his second game back from an extended layoff due to a hamstring injury, his minutes may be limited. If that's the case, it's possible Hammons would see some playing time off the bench Thursday. The rookie big man has averaged 1.4 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.4 blocks per game over 4.5 minutes in 17 appearances this season, so his presence on the roster shouldn't change much about his fantasy prospects.
Nowitzki will not travel with the team to face Oklahoma City on Thursday, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.
After notching 19 points (8-12 FG, 0-2 3PT, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three blocks and two assists in the front end of a back-to-back set Wednesday, the veteran will take a night off for rest purposes and stay home as the team heads to Oklahoma City on Thursday. He should rejoin the Mavericks ahead of Sunday's contest against the Spurs, but his absence could result in an expansion of minutes for Andrew Bogut (hamstring) on his second night back and potentially more minutes for Salah Mejri after he didn't take the floor Wednesday.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Harrison Barnes , SF
|20.1
|RPG
|Harrison Barnes , SF
|5.3
|APG
|Deron Williams , PG
|7.1
|FG%
|Harrison Barnes , SF
|47.2
|FT%
|Harrison Barnes , SF
|84.9
|3P%
|Seth Curry , SG
|42.2
|BLOCKS
|Salah Mejri , C
|36
|STEALS
|Wesley Matthews , SG
|53
|MPG
|Harrison Barnes , SF
|35.8
|Full Team Statistics
