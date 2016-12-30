Dallas Mavericks

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Southwest Division
|95.1 (5th)
|100.6 (3rd)
|Western Conference
|15th
|4th
|NBA
|30th
|6th
|105.7
PPG
|95.1
|46.9
FG %
|42.9
|77.5
FT %
|79.4
|35.6
3PT %
|34.4
Wed Dec 14
|L 95 - 85
|DET
Recap
Fri Dec 16
|L 103 - 100
|at UTA
Recap
Sun Dec 18
|W 99 - 79
|SAC
Recap
Mon Dec 19
|L 117 - 107
|at DEN
Recap
Wed Dec 21
|W 96 - 95
|at POR
Recap
Fri Dec 23
|W 90 - 88
|at LAC
Recap
Mon Dec 26
|L 111 - 104
|at NO
Recap
Tue Dec 27
|L 123 - 107
|HOU
Recap
Thu Dec 29
|W 101 - 89
|at LAL
Recap
Fri Dec 30
|L 108 - 99
|at GS
Recap
8:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 3
|WAS
8:30 pm EST
Thu Jan 5
|PHO
8:30 pm EST
Sat Jan 7
|ATL
8:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 9
|at MIN
10:00 pm EST
Thu Jan 12
|at PHO
4:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 15
|MIN
8:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 17
|at CHI
7:30 pm EST
Thu Jan 19
|at MIA
8:30 pm EST
Fri Jan 20
|UTA
3:30 pm EST
Sun Jan 22
|LAL
|WEST
Southwest
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|San Antonio
|16-4
|27-6
|Houston
|19-6
|26-9
|Memphis
|14-5
|22-14
|New Orleans
|6-18
|14-21
|Dallas
|7-16
|10-24
Nowitzki (illness) started at power forward and tallied 11 points (3-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block across 23 minutes in a 108-99 loss to the Warriors on Friday.
After a one-game layoff due to the illness, Nowitzki's playing time was limited a bit, but that probably had more to do with the fact that he returned only a week earlier from an Achilles strain and is still being eased back in. He endured an ugly night from the field, but that's often par for the course for any player who has to contend with Draymond Green's defense. Nowitzki should see his playing time climb a little from here, but given the Mavs' low placement in the Western Conference standings and the fact that he's 38 years old, expect the veteran to occasionally miss games for rest purposes and often see fewer than 30 minutes when he does suit up.
Powell finished with 10 points (5-7 FG), 13 rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 26 minutes in a 108-99 loss to the Warriors on Friday.
The Mavericks made the final score closer than the game actually was, and that's due in large part to what Powell was able to do in the second half when coach Rick Carlisle gave frontcourt starters Dirk Nowitzki, Harrison Barnes and Dorian Finney-Smith some rest. The third-year big man claimed his first double-double of the season and hit double figures in the scoring column for a third game in a row. The Mavericks should have more depth on hand down low in their next game Tuesday against the Wizards, when Andrew Bogut, who was held out Friday for rest, is expected to play, but Powell may have nonetheless earned himself some elevated minutes off the bench in light of this outing.
With Dirk Nowitzki (illness) available, he'll get the start at center, pushing Mejri to the bench as the Mavs go with a smaller alignment. Harrison Barnes and Dorian Finney-Smith will serve as the starting forwards.
Finney-Smith in the starting lineup Friday against the Warriors.
Dirk Nowitzki (illness) will return to action for the Mavs after sitting out Thursday, but he'll get the nod at center, as Dallas goes small with Finney-Smith and Harrison Barnes at the forward spots.
Nowitzki (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Warriors, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.
Nowitzki was initially listed as questionable due to illness, but after going through warmups the veteran determined he's feeling well enough to play. Nowitzki, who was held out of Thursday's win over the Lakers, has played only 15, 17, and 15 minutes, respectively, over his last three games since returning from injury.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Harrison Barnes , SF
|20.4
|RPG
|Harrison Barnes , SF
|5.5
|APG
|Deron Williams , PG
|6.8
|FG%
|Harrison Barnes , SF
|46.7
|FT%
|Deron Williams , PG
|88.9
|3P%
|Wesley Matthews , SG
|38.1
|BLOCKS
|Salah Mejri , C
|29
|STEALS
|Wesley Matthews , SG
|48
|MPG
|Harrison Barnes , SF
|36.1
|Full Team Statistics
