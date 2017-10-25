Arizona assistant coach charged in bribery scandal appealing pre-termination notice

Arizona assistant Emanuel "Book" Richardson, one of 10 individuals implicated in the FBI's probe that uncovered bribery and corruption inside college basketball last month, is appealing a pre-termination notice he received from the university shortly after the Department of Justice's findings were released last month.

According to Richardson's attorney, Brick Storts III, paperwork for the motion to challenge the notice has been filed, and he and Richardson are awaiting a date and hearing.

"We've filed an appeal, and we're waiting to hear back for a hearing date," Brick Storts III told azcentral.com. "The whole basis for his termination has to be held in abeyance until the case in New York is resolved."

Richardson is a long-time assistant who served under coach Sean Miller for the past eight seasons. He is accused of paying "Player-5", who is believed to be 5-star point guard and now former Arizona commit Jahvon Quinerly, in exchange for his pledge to the school. He is also accused of accepting $20,000 in bribe money this past June and July.

The recruiting scandal that has led to Richardson's imminent ouster has also affected other prominent basketball programs across the country, including Louisville, who fired Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino amid accusations he helped funnel $100,000 to the family of a five-star recruit and current Louisville freshman.

Oklahoma State fired its associate head coach Lamont Evans, who was another of the four college basketball assistants implicated in the DOJ's findings. Auburn assistant Chuck Person remains suspended and USC assistant Tony Bland is on administrative leave for their part in the corruption scandal.