The 2023 NCAA Tournament delivered a worthy champion with a well-rounded UConn team that crushed the field. Per usual, the journey to the first Monday in April featured numerous memorable moments and some heroic individual performances. Plenty of them came from the Huskies, who showed no weaknesses during the Big Dance. But there were enough memories to go around.

Kansas State point guard Markquis Nowell captivated the nation with a heroic individual effort during the Wildcats' Elite Eight run. Familiar face Drew Timme authored yet another incredible performance for Gonzaga. And Miami's Jordan Miller was literally perfect shooting the basketball in the Hurricanes' Elite Eight victory.

Though the Wildcats, Zags and Hurricanes did not end up hoisting the championship trophy, their fans will remember the clutch efforts from those players for years to come. As for the Huskies? Every player in UConn's rotation made substantive contributions during the tournament, highlighted by the legendary performance of Adama Sanogo.

Narrowing down the standouts from the NCAA Tournament to just 15 names from a field of 68 is no easy task. But as the 2023 Big Dance fades into our memories, here's a look back at the biggest stars from the event.

First team

Adama Sanogo, UConn: He was the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player for a reason. Sanogo averaged 19.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks while shooting 66.7% from the floor. His dominant, six-game run included four double-doubles. His play in the later rounds was made all the more impressive by the fact that he was fasting for Ramadan. In total, Sanogo's NCAA Tournament performance put him among UConn's all-time greats.

Drew Timme, Gonzaga: If this was it for the iconic Gonzaga forward, he sure went out with a bang. Timme averaged 24.3 points and 9.3 rebounds on 56.9% shooting in four tournament games for the Zags. His 36-point effort in a comeback win against UCLA during the Sweet 16 was legendary.

Jordan Miller, Miami: Miller's 27-point performance in the Hurricanes' comeback win over Texas during the Elite Eight was legendary. He finished 7-of-7 shooting from the floor and 13 of 13 from the free-throw line while helping propel Miami to its first Final Four in program history.

Jordan Hawkins, UConn: Hawkins averaged 16.3 points on 50% 3-point shooting during the NCAA Tournament and reached double figures in all six games. His 3-pointer late in the second half of the national title game stymied a San Diego State run, pushing UConn's lead back to eight. Even while battling a stomach bug during the Huskies' national semifinal win over Miami, Hawkins still managed to score 13 points.

Markquis Nowell, Kansas State: They could have made an entire "One Shining Moment" montage just of Nowell's highlights from Kansas State's Elite Eight run. The 5-7 guard put the Wildcats on his back by averaging 23.5 points, 13.5 assists and four steals per game during four games in the Big Dance.

Second team

Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton: Kalkbrenner averaged 20 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in Creighton's Elite Eight run. The seven-footer hit 60.4% of his shots and 93.8% of his free throws during the Big Dance. He was particularly dominant in the Bluejays' first-round win over Creighton as he finished with 31 points on 11 of 14 shooting.

Andre Jackson, UConn: Just as he did all season, Jackson served as the ultimate role player and glue guy for UConn in the NCAA Tournament. The versatile 6-6 defender averaged 6.7 points, 6.8 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals during the Big Dance while serving as a primary facilitator and stifling defender.

Johnell Davis, FAU: Davis struggled in FAU's Final Four loss but was essential in getting the Owls to the game's biggest stage. His 29-point, 12-rebound outburst in the second round against Fairleigh Dickinson was one of the tournament's top individual performances. He wrapped up the tournament averaging 15.4 points per game.

Alijah Martin, FAU: Martin was unbelievable in FAU's Final Four loss against San Diego State, finishing with 26 points and seven rebounds on 7 of 13 shooting. He sustained the Owls in the second half and gave them a shot in what turned out to be a crushing loss. The 6-2 guard finished the tournament averaging 15.2 points per game.

Nijel Pack, Miami: Pack averaged 16.4 points per game on 45.5% 3-point shooting during Miami's run. Against No. 1 seed Houston, his perimeter touch helped the Hurricanes build an insurmountable lead as the 6-foot guard piled up 26 points on 7 of 10 shooting from beyond the arc.

Third team

Tosan Evbuomwan, Princeton: The versatile 6-7 forward averaged 16 points, 7.3 rebounds and six assists for the Tigers during their magical Sweet 16 run. He went out with a bang in a loss to Creighton by scoring 24 points and dishing out nine assists.

Isaiah Wong, Miami: Wong came up huge in Miami's second-round win over Indiana by scoring 27 points and added 20 against Houston in the Sweet 16. The 6-3 guard averaged 16.2 points in his five tournament games.

Tristen Newton, UConn: Newton averaged 5.4 assists per game during the NCAA Tournament while resoundingly answering the questions that surrounded UConn's point guard play entering the Big Dance. He also contributed a team-high 19 points in the national title game.

Lamont Butler, San Diego State: Butler made the most memorable shot of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, when he drained a buzzer-beater to send the Aztecs past FAU in the Final Four. His best overall game of the tournament came in the Elite Eight, when he led all scorers with 18 points on 8 of 11 shooting in a win over Creighton.

Darrion Trammell, San Diego State: Trammell exploded for 21 points on 9 of 16 shooting in San Diego State's upset win over No. 1 overall seed Alabama in the Sweet 16. He also produced the game-winning free throws against Creighton in the Elite Eight.