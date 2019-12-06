College Basketball Podcast: Surprising DePaul is 9-0 for the first time since the 1986-87 season

We usually open the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast by diving straight into whatever we choose as our main topic -- seconds after mentioning camel-fighting and Leaky Black, of course. But Friday's episode started differently because, for reasons that remain unclear, Matt Norlander woke up and discovered a dead deer in his yard.

Here's photographic evidence:

This is my front yard.



I woke up inside a David Lynch movie. pic.twitter.com/dKTYcQ2pZh — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) December 6, 2019

So, naturally, we spent a few minutes discussing the dead deer, and what to do about the dead deer, because the local authorities weren't immediately helpful. After that, the conversation went like this:

Wednesday was a terrible night for two of the top teams in the ACC. Virginia lost by 29 points at Purdue while North Carolina lost by 25 points at home to Ohio State. So the Cavaliers and Tar Heels will both be coming off of lopsided losses, and missing key players, when they play each other Sunday. And is Ohio State the best team in the country? The undefeated Buckeyes now own a 24-point win over Villanova and a 25-point win over North Carolina. So Chris Holtmann has them off to a great start again. 34:00: We always close Friday's podcast by picking five games against the spread. This weekend's games are: No. 12 Arizona at No. 18 Baylor, No. 20 Colorado at No. 2 Kansas, No. 19 Dayton vs. Saint Mary's, No. 9 Gonzaga at No. 22 Washington, and Florida at No. 24 Butler.

