COLLEGE BASKETBALL: DEC 21 Duke at Georgia Tech
Duke moved up in the updated Coaches Poll released Monday, jumping to No. 4 following Kentucky's 85-65 loss to Ohio State in the CBS Sports Classic over the weekend.

The Blue Devils have won their last six games since losing to Kansas last month in Las Vegas. Behind big performances from star freshman Cooper Flagg, Duke knocked off George Mason and capped the week with a blowout win over Georgia Tech to move to 2-0 in ACC play.

Undefeated Oklahoma jumped four spots to No. 11 following wins vs. Michigan and Central Arkansas. 

UConn, which opened the season ranked No. 3 in the poll but dropped out following its 0-3 performance in the Maui Invitational, dropped a spot to No. 14.

Coaches Poll

  1. Tennessee (20)
  2. Auburn (11)
  3. Iowa State
  4. Duke
  5. Florida
  6. Alabama
  7. Kansas
  8. Marquette
  9. Oregon
  10. Kentucky
  11. Oklahoma
  12. Houston
  13. Texas A&M
  14. UConn
  15. Gonzaga
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Cincinnati
  18. Michigan State
  19. Mississippi State
  20. San Diego State
  21. UCLA
  22. Illinois
  23. Baylor
  24. St. John's
  25. Purdue

Also receiving votesMaryland 65; Michigan 52; Drake 51; Arkansas 51; Georgia 42; Clemson 40; Dayton 28; Memphis 25; Pittsburgh 22; Utah State 14; Texas Tech 9; Wisconsin 7; North Carolina 6; Missouri 6; West Virginia 5; Penn State 1;