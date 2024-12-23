Duke moved up in the updated Coaches Poll released Monday, jumping to No. 4 following Kentucky's 85-65 loss to Ohio State in the CBS Sports Classic over the weekend.

The Blue Devils have won their last six games since losing to Kansas last month in Las Vegas. Behind big performances from star freshman Cooper Flagg, Duke knocked off George Mason and capped the week with a blowout win over Georgia Tech to move to 2-0 in ACC play.

Undefeated Oklahoma jumped four spots to No. 11 following wins vs. Michigan and Central Arkansas.

UConn, which opened the season ranked No. 3 in the poll but dropped out following its 0-3 performance in the Maui Invitational, dropped a spot to No. 14.

Coaches Poll

Also receiving votes: Maryland 65; Michigan 52; Drake 51; Arkansas 51; Georgia 42; Clemson 40; Dayton 28; Memphis 25; Pittsburgh 22; Utah State 14; Texas Tech 9; Wisconsin 7; North Carolina 6; Missouri 6; West Virginia 5; Penn State 1;