Duke dropped four spots and fell to No. 10 in this week's Coaches Poll after losing to Kentucky 77-72 in the Champions Classic. The Wildcats overcame a 10-point deficit to hand Duke its first loss of the season.

Kentucky (3-0) had the biggest jump in this week's poll, moving up seven spots to No. 11, one spot behind the Blue Devils.

In the loss to UK, Duke freshman Cooper Flagg put the country on notice by scoring a career-high 26 points.

The Blue Devils (3-1) responded with a blowout 86-35 win over Wofford on Saturday to move to 3-1 ahead of a matchup on the road against Arizona on Friday.

Flagg recorded eight points, nine rebounds, six assists and three steals in the Blue Devils' win over Wofford.

Purdue (4-0) jumped six spots to No. 6 after recording a signature nonconference 87-78 win over Alabama at home Friday. The Boilermakers handed the Crimson Tide their first loss, which dropped them five spots to No. 7.

The Boilermakers have opened the season with wins over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Northern Kentucky, Yale and Alabama after reaching their first Final Four since 1980 last season.

Kansas (4-0) remained the No. 1 team in the Coaches Poll after beating Michigan State 77-69 in the Champions classic and beating Oakland 78-57 Saturday.

Coaches Poll

Schools Dropped Out: No. 22 Ohio State; No. 24 Rutgers;



Others Receiving Votes: Rutgers 56; Xavier 43; Ole Miss 39; BYU 28; Saint Mary's 18; Pittsburgh 18; Texas 14; Michigan State 9; Mississippi State 5; Oregon 4; Nevada 4; Ohio State 3; Dayton 3; Wake Forest 2; VCU 2; UCF 2;