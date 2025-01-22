We've got another exciting SEC showdown on the college basketball schedule as the No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels and No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies are set to tip at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Ole Miss is 15-3 overall and 9-0 at home, while Texas A&M is 14-4 overall and 1-2 on the road. The Aggies have dominated this series in recent years, winning seven of the last 10 meetings against the Rebels.

Ole Miss is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 140.5 points. Before entering any Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 11 of the 2024-25 season on a 195-134 betting roll (+2882) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M spread: Ole Miss -2.5

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M over/under: 140.5 points

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M money line: Ole Miss: -156, Texas A&M: +131

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Ole Miss can cover

Ole Miss fought the good fight in its overtime matchup against Mississippi State on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. The Rebels fell just short of the Bulldogs by a score of 84-81. The Rebels' loss signaled the end of their four-game winning streak.

The losing side was boosted by Jaemyn Brakefield, who went 7 for 12 en route to 20 points plus seven rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Matthew Murrell, who finished with 15 points. Ole Miss is 5-0 against the spread in its last five games and 5-1 ATS in its past six games against an opponent from the SEC.

Why Texas A&M can cover

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Texas A&M, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road last Tuesday. The Aggies came out on top against LSU by a score of 68-57 on Saturday. The score was all tied up 30-30 at the break, but the Aggies were the better team in the second half.

Texas A&M's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Zhuric Phelps led the charge by recording 13 points, six assists and six rebounds. That's the most assists Phelps has posted since back in November of 2024. Texas A&M smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. The Aggies are 5-1 in their last six games against the Rebels and 14-2 in their past 16 games played on a Wednesday.

