Tagovailoa in spotlight as No. 1 Alabama heads to Arkansas

  • Oct 03, 2018

The University of Alabama sports information department did something very shrewd this week to make sure that reporters didn't ask too many questions about the No. 1 Crimson Tide being a huge favorite on the road Saturday and not having to face a ranked opponent this month.

It made quarterback Tua Tagovailoa available to reporters for the first time during the regular season.

The sophomore sensation spent 20 minutes talking about everything but the Razorbacks, including on not having attempted a fourth-quarter pass this season. With such big leads, coach Nick Saban hasn't had to use Tagovailoa past the third quarter, able to turn to erstwhile starter Jalen Hurts.

"Coach Saban makes the best choice, and that's Coach Saban's decision," Tagovailoa said.

"With all of his decisions he knows what's best for the team. So whether I play in the first quarter in this game, or whether I play in the third quarter, or not, Coach knows what's best for our team and what our teams needs to be successful in games.

"Whenever my number is called I'm going to be ready."

Arkansas may want to hope he misses the team plane to Fayetteville because Tagovailoa is the early frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy. His passer rating leads the nation, Alabama is No. 1 in scoring offense and the Crimson Tide is almost averaging a point scored for every snap he takes.

Alabama's 37 touchdowns are the most by any team in SEC history through five games, topping even Steve Spurrier's high-profile teams in the mid-1990s.

"He's a great guy," sophomore wide receiver Henry Ruggs III said of Tagovailoa. "He doesn't really complain about anything. He goes out and does his work. We're behind him and he tries to make us better."

Although Arkansas' defense showed some improvement last week against Texas A&M, the Razorbacks rank 10th in the SEC in total defense, 11th in pass defense and 13th in scoring defense.

Arkansas (1-4, 0-2 SEC) was able to mount a comeback after being down 17-0 to the Aggies, but still lost 24-17.

While Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher was extremely critical of his team afterward -- "I don't know if it was a step backward. We just didn't play very well" -- Arkansas was ready to claim a moral victory.

"This is a better football team than we've been all year," coach Chad Morris said.

He was right. The last time Arkansas played at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium was a disaster for the home team, which lost 44-17 to North Texas.

However, the Texas A&M game was also a bit misleading as Arkansas managed only 248 total yards of offense and had seven three-and-outs, including all four in the first quarter it had had minus-3 total yards.

The Aggies ended up with a time of possession advantage of 36:56 to 23:04.

That's a statistic that's largely irrelevant to Alabama (5-0, 2-0 SEC). Coming off an almost perfect first half while taking a 49-0 lead against Louisiana-Lafayette last week, it leads the nation in scoring drives lasting less than a minute with 12. Five took less than 30 seconds.

Trying to stop, or at least slow, the Crimson Tide will be longtime SEC defensive coordinator John Chavis. Saban knows him well from his time at Tennessee, LSU and Texas A&M. His teams are known for press coverage and creating turnovers.

Arkansas has already forced 10, which ranks third in the SEC and 13th nationally. The Razorbacks have seven fumble recoveries, compared to just one for the Crimson Tide.

Last week, linebackers De'Jon Harris and Dre Greenlaw combined to tally 29 tackles, two interceptions and one sack. Harris had 16 stops, the most of any SEC player this season, and is 17th nationally with 53.

"Unbelievable," Morris said of their performance.

"I don't know if I've ever been a part of two guys that were that productive in one game, very much just all over the field and very impactful. ... I know they're hurting. But, boy, they emptied their tank. And that's what you ask."

Nevertheless, this will be the sixth time that Arkansas has faced Alabama when the Crimson Tide was ranked No. 1 under Saban. Only once was the final score close, 24-20 in 2010. The other scores were 52-0 in both 2012 and 2013, 49-30 in 2016 and last year's 41-9.

On the bright side for Arkansas this is the first of five consecutive home games, four on campus and one in Little Rock.

ARK
2 Pass
3 Rush
57 YDS
1:06 POS
+7 YD
1ST & 10 BAMA 49
11:09
22-N.Harris to ARK 42 FUMBLES (23-D.Greenlaw). 9-S.Ramirez to ARK 42 for no gain.
+18 YD
1ST & 10 BAMA 33
11:38
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy to ARK 49 for 18 yards.
+21 YD
1ST & 10 BAMA 12
12:07
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 11-H.Ruggs. 11-H.Ruggs to BAMA 33 for 21 yards.
+11 YD
1ST & 10 BAMA 1
12:15
34-D.Harris to BAMA 12 for 11 yards.
BAMA
0 Pass
7 Rush
42 YDS
0:43 POS
+4 YD
1ST & 5 ARK 5
12:57
4-T.Storey to BAMA 1 FUMBLES (32-D.Moses). 14-D.Thompson to BAMA 1 for no gain.
+32 YD
2ND & 4 BAMA 37
13:34
5-R.Boyd to BAMA 5 for 32 yards.
+6 YD
1ST & 10 BAMA 43
13:40
4-T.Storey to BAMA 37 for 6 yards.
ARK
0 Pass
15 Rush
8 YDS
0:05 POS
No Gain
4TH & 1 ARK 43
14:22
34-D.Harris to BAMA 43 for no gain.
+2 YD
3RD & 3 BAMA 41
15:00
13-T.Tagovailoa to BAMA 43 for 2 yards.
+4 YD
2ND & 7 BAMA 37
0:19
22-N.Harris to BAMA 41 for 4 yards.
Scoring Summary
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:24
19-C.Limpert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 0:32
4-T.Storey complete to 85-C.O'Grady. 85-C.O'Grady runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
65
yds
05:06
pos
21
6
Point After TD 5:38
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
0
Touchdown 5:43
8-J.Jacobs runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
76
yds
03:00
pos
20
0
Point After TD 10:01
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 10:18
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 82-I.Smith. 82-I.Smith to ARK End Zone FUMBLES (11-R.Pulley). 11-H.Ruggs runs no gain for a touchdown.
2
plays
55
yds
0:10
pos
13
0
Point After TD 14:55
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 14:55
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 82-I.Smith. 82-I.Smith runs 76 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
65
yds
00:05
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 9 7
Rushing 3 1
Passing 6 6
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 0-1 3-5
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 278 149
Total Plays 19 26
Avg Gain 14.6 5.7
Net Yards Rushing 76 44
Rush Attempts 12 9
Avg Rush Yards 6.3 4.9
Net Yards Passing 202 105
Comp. - Att. 6-7 12-17
Yards Per Pass 28.9 6.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 1-2
Penalties - Yards 1-5 0-0
Touchdowns 3 1
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 2-2
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 0-0.0 1-47.0
Return Yards 30 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-30 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 3/3 1/1
Extra Points 3/3 1/1
Field Goals 0/0 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
1 Alabama 5-0 210--21
Arkansas 1-4 70--7
O/U 58.5, ARK +35
Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium Fayetteville, AR
 202 PASS YDS 105
76 RUSH YDS 44
278 TOTAL YDS 149
Alabama
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
85.7% 202 2 0 422.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75.8% 1363 16 0 251.9
T. Tagovailoa 6/7 202 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Hurts 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 94 0
J. Hurts 2 32 0 27
D. Harris 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 275 1
D. Harris 4 25 0 13
N. Harris 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 330 4
N. Harris 2 11 0 7
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 120 2
T. Tagovailoa 2 5 0 3
J. Jacobs 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 140 6
J. Jacobs 2 3 1 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
I. Smith Jr. 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 135 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 344 3
I. Smith Jr. 2 135 1 76
J. Jeudy 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 456 6
J. Jeudy 2 33 0 18
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 21 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 317 6
H. Ruggs III 1 21 1 21
D. Harris 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 118 0
D. Harris 1 13 0 13
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Moses 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Moses 1-0 0.0 0
Q. Williams 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
Q. Williams 0-1 0.5 0
I. Buggs 49 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
I. Buggs 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Bulovas 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
4/7 30/30
J. Bulovas 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Jacobs 8 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 15.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 41.6 20 1
J. Jacobs 2 15.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Arkansas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Storey 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.6% 107 1 0 142.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.8% 738 5 4 121.6
T. Storey 12/17 107 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Boyd 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 232 0
R. Boyd 5 40 0 32
T. Storey 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 75 1
T. Storey 4 4 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. O'Grady 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 43 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 120 1
C. O'Grady 4 43 1 16
R. Boyd 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 106 0
R. Boyd 4 26 0 21
Ko. Jackson 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
Ko. Jackson 1 16 0 16
G. Gunter 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
G. Gunter 1 10 0 10
A. Cantrell 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 77 1
A. Cantrell 1 8 0 8
M. Woods 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 128 1
M. Woods 1 4 0 4
Jo. Jones 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 168 1
Jo. Jones 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Greenlaw 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
D. Greenlaw 1-0 0.0 0
R. Pulley 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
R. Pulley 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Limpert 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
7/10 15/15
C. Limpert 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Phillips 80 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 47.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 40.5 0
M. Phillips 1 47.0 0 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARK 35 0:05 2 65 TD
11:01 BAMA 45 0:43 3 55 TD
8:43 BAMA 24 3:00 8 76 TD
0:24 ARK 35 0:05 5 8 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:15 BAMA 1 1:06 4 57 Fumble
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 BAMA 35 3:46 10 20 Fumble
10:01 BAMA 35 1:11 4 -6 Punt
5:38 BAMA 35 5:06 12 65 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:40 BAMA 43 0:43 3 42 Fumble
