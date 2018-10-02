Drive Chart
No. 3 Ohio State aims to avoid letdown vs. Indiana

  • Oct 02, 2018

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- After a big road win in one of the biggest games to date during the college football season, Ohio State returns to Ohio Stadium on Saturday to continue Big Ten play against Indiana.

The third-ranked Buckeyes (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) begin a stretch in which they'll be heavily favored against their opponents until a November matchup with Michigan State.

Ohio State kept its record perfect after rallying from a 12-point deficit at Penn State in the fourth quarter to eke out a 27-26 victory over the Nittany Lions.

Sophomore quarterback Dwayne Haskins displayed poise and an impressive right arm once again, completing 22 of 39 passes for 270 yards and three touchdowns with one interception after a slow start. Two of his touchdown throws were 47 yards to wide receivers Binjimen Victor and 24 yards to K.J. Hill in the final 6:42.

The game brought into clear light the difference between this year's Ohio State team with Haskins behind center and the offense for most of the past four years with record-setting, dual-threat J.T. Barrett at quarterback.

Haskins lacks the ability to make plays with his feet, and so when Ohio State needs to convert on third or fourth down, coach Urban Meyer can't call a run-pass option as he's used to doing. Instead, he has to trust one of running backs J.K. Dobbins or Mike Weber, or Haskins' accuracy and arm strength.

"It's comfort zone like that short yardage that I've been used to," Meyer said. "People say, are you going to run the quarterback again, but usually we see the official do this (signal first down).

"Dwayne Haskins is playing his you know what off. Keep doing it. One thing, I'm also comfortable seeing the screens come out of his hands so fast. Seeing him with pinpoint accuracy. There's certain times of the game I'm used to having something in my pocket that it's not there. We had two situations Saturday that we haven't figured that out. One we didn't make it, one we (barely) made it."

Haskins might not be able to run a quarterback keeper effectively, but that's the only complaint about his play. He's orchestrating a high-efficiency offense that's fourth nationally in total yards per game (557.0) and pass efficiency, sixth in scoring (49 points per game) and eighth in passing (346.6 yards per game).

"We're throwing for 340 a game, something like that, and we're winning games," Meyer said. "We're taking care of the football, and throwing the ball and utilizing some very good players. And he's a very good player."

And yet Meyer said the Buckeyes are far from reaching their peak. The defense hasn't played at quite the level of the offense but is making stops at crunch time. Defensive end Chase Young has picked up the slack left by the injury absence of All-American defensive end Nick Bosa.

"There is a tremendous ceiling on this, and we haven't got close to it," Meyer said.

Meyer will be looking for progress against Indiana (4-1, 1-1) on Saturday (4 p.m., FOX), a team that Ohio State has dominated for decades. The Hoosiers beat Rutgers 24-17 on the road last week.

"They played very well," Meyer said. "Their scheme is outstanding, I think they're very well coached. And they have answers for everything."

Indiana redshirt sophomore quarterback Peyton Ramsey, an Ohio native, leads the Big Ten in completion percentage (71.0) while passing for 1,039 yards and eight touchdowns. Seven players have double-digit receptions.

Freshman running back Stevie Scott is the Big Ten's fourth leading rusher with 464 yards on 68 carries.

Indiana coach Tom Allen realizes the Hoosiers' defense will face by far its most difficult assignment this week trying to stop Haskins and company.

"If he has time, he's deadly," Allen said. "He's really, really accurate and got a strong arm. It's a very different challenge that he creates than since I've been here. ... and he's got a lot of weapons around him.

"He's proven he's a big-time player and is a guy we have to have some answers for, but it will be a tremendous challenge to keep him from being as effective as he's been, but that's what we've got to do."

OHIOST
4 Pass
15 Rush
78 YDS
0:25 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
12:29
96-S.Nuernberger extra point is good.
+39 YD
1ST & 10 IND 39
12:59
7-D.Haskins complete to 1-J.Dixon. 1-J.Dixon runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
+12 YD
2ND & 8 OHIOST 49
13:28
7-D.Haskins complete to 14-K.Hill. 14-K.Hill to IU 39 for 12 yards.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 OHIOST 47
13:50
7-D.Haskins to OSU 49 for 2 yards.
+5 YD
4TH & 1 OHIOST 42
14:24
25-M.Weber to OSU 47 for 5 yards.
+6 YD
3RD & 7 OHIOST 36
14:30
7-D.Haskins complete to 21-P.Campbell. 21-P.Campbell to OSU 42 for 6 yards.
No Gain
2ND & 7 OHIOST 36
15:00
7-D.Haskins incomplete. Intended for 21-P.Campbell.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 OHIOST 33
0:31
25-M.Weber to OSU 36 for 3 yards.
+3 YD
2ND & 2 OHIOST 30
0:49
25-M.Weber to OSU 33 for 3 yards.
+8 YD
1ST & 10 OHIOST 22
0:56
7-D.Haskins complete to 11-A.Mack. 11-A.Mack to OSU 30 for 8 yards.
Scoring Summary
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 12:21
96-S.Nuernberger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 12:29
7-D.Haskins complete to 1-J.Dixon. 1-J.Dixon runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
78
yds
00:25
pos
3
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:58
96-S.Nuernberger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 3:01
2-J.Dobbins runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
9
plays
71
yds
03:07
pos
3
6
Field Goal 11:51
82-L.Justus 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
56
yds
2:31
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 5 11
Rushing 2 5
Passing 3 6
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 2-5 2-4
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-1
Total Net Yards 124 190
Total Plays 20 28
Avg Gain 6.2 6.8
Net Yards Rushing 67 53
Rush Attempts 8 16
Avg Rush Yards 8.4 3.3
Net Yards Passing 57 137
Comp. - Att. 6-12 10-12
Yards Per Pass 4.8 11.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties - Yards 2-20 0-0
Touchdowns 0 2
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 1-39.0 0-0.0
Return Yards 0 17
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-1
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-16
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 1/1 2/2
Extra Points 0/0 2/2
Field Goals 1/1 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Indiana 4-1 30--3
3 Ohio State 5-0 77--14
O/U 64.5, OHIOST -27
Ohio Stadium Columbus, OH
 57 PASS YDS 137
67 RUSH YDS 53
124 TOTAL YDS 190
Indiana
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
P. Ramsey 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 57 0 0 89.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.5% 1096 8 5 131.9
P. Ramsey 6/12 57 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Scott 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 53 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
102 517 4
S. Scott 4 53 0 45
P. Ramsey 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 184 2
P. Ramsey 4 14 0 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Harris II 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 140 1
J. Harris II 3 38 0 16
A. Dorris 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 9 0
A. Dorris 1 8 0 8
S. Scott 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 37 1
S. Scott 1 7 0 7
T. Fryfogle 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 145 0
T. Fryfogle 1 4 0 4
R. Taylor 2 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 66 0
R. Taylor 0 0 0 0
M. Majette 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 16 1
M. Majette 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Wilson 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Wilson 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Justus 82 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
6/7 16/17
L. Justus 1/1 37 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
H. Whitehead 94 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 39.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
22 40.0 0
H. Whitehead 1 39.0 0 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Ohio State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Haskins 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
83.3% 137 1 0 206.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.7% 1601 20 2 190.1
D. Haskins 10/12 137 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 38 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
83 418 4
J. Dobbins 10 38 1 9
M. Weber 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 363 3
M. Weber 5 13 0 5
D. Haskins 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 38 1
D. Haskins 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Dixon 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 39 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 184 3
J. Dixon 1 39 1 39
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 123 1
J. Dobbins 1 23 0 23
P. Campbell 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 380 5
P. Campbell 3 21 0 8
A. Mack 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 246 1
A. Mack 2 16 0 8
T. McLaurin 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 231 4
T. McLaurin 1 13 0 13
L. Farrell 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 32 1
L. Farrell 1 13 0 13
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 330 2
K. Hill 1 12 0 12
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Nuernberger 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
3/5 34/34
S. Nuernberger 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Dixon 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 22.3 16 0
J. Dixon 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 4.5 1 0
K. Hill 1 1.0 1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OHIOST 35 2:31 9 56 FG
9:04 IND 38 2:52 8 33 Downs
2:58 OHIOST 35 1:58 7 5 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:51 IND 35 2:23 11 27 Fumble
6:08 OHIOST 29 3:07 9 71 TD
0:56 OHIOST 22 0:25 9 78 TD
