No. 20 Michigan State ready to face Northwestern

  • Oct 02, 2018

Michigan State will find out over the next month whether it's truly worthy of being ranked among the nation's Top 25 teams.

Head coach Mark Dantonio is just as curious as anyone else where this season is headed. The No. 20 Spartans dig into the meat of their Big Ten schedule this month with games against Northwestern, No. 11 Penn State, No. 15 Michigan and Purdue. First up is a home game against the Wildcats on Saturday.

"I think you try and find your identity of every football team and you don't know when that's going to come," Dantonio said. "I talked to our team (Monday) about that. What's our identity? We talk about 'Here's the goals we want to accomplish this next month.' These next four games sort of start to define you a little bit. And then you chase November."

Following a stumble against unranked Arizona State, the Spartans (3-1 overall, 1-0 Big Ten) have won their last two games. They defeated Indiana 35-21 on the road, then downed non-conference opponent Central Michigan 31-20 at Spartan Stadium.

Quarterback Brian Lewerke hasn't put up big stats this season. He's thrown as many interceptions (five) as touchdowns. Lewerke passed for just 185 yards against the Chippewas but rushed for two scores.

Last season, Lewerke set school single-game records for passing yards (445), total offense (475) and completions (39) against the Wildcats but Michigan State lost in triple overtime, 39-31. The Spartans, who have lost three of their last four meetings with Northwestern, came into that game ranked No. 16.

"Every game's different but he played outstanding last year, made some big throws, there were some big catches, but he continues to be the guy that drives this offense," Dantonio said. "I think the biggest thing about Brian is that he's got a strong foundation underneath him from last year. Confidence is not a problem and experience should not be a problem."

A more immediate problem is the health of the players around him. The team's top running back, LJ Scott, left the Arizona State loss with an ankle injury and has missed the last two games.

Junior left tackle Cole Chewins, who entered the season with 16 straight starts, has played just 25 snaps in three games. Junior wide receiver Darrell Stewart didn't dress last week and sophomore wideout Cody White, the team's leading receiver, broke his hand in the second quarter.

Northwestern (1-3, 1-1) found out prior to last week's 20-17 loss to Michigan that its top rusher would not play again.

Sophomore tailback Jeremy Larkin was forced to retire from the sport due to cervical stenosis, a narrowing of the spinal canal.

Larkin rushed for 503 yards and five touchdowns in the team's first three games.

The Wildcats nearly pulled off an upset against the Wolverines without an effective ground game. Northwestern was limited to 28 yards on 34 carries. Larkin's replacement, John Moten IV, gained 36 yards on 13 carries.

The Wildcats could find it just as difficult to run against the Spartans. Michigan State ranks first in the FBS in rushing defense, allowing just 40.3 yards per game. The 161 rushing yards allowed in the first four games of the season is the lowest total by a Power 5 team since 2008, according to STATS.

"We've got to have more production. It's a production business, and we didn't produce enough," coach Pat Fitzgerald said in a conference call that was relayed by the Detroit News. "Now we're playing the No. 1 rushing defense in the country so, buckle it up. Put some more air in your helmet."

Along with last season's thriller at home, the Wildcats also came away with a wild 54-40 triumph in their last visit to East Lansing two years ago.

"Last year was a really interesting game," Fitzgerald said. "Two defenses played really well through regulation and then two quarterbacks got on fire in overtime and we found a way to make one play.

"One thing is we put ourselves behind in both games," Fitzgerald added. "We were down 14-0 in Spartan Stadium in our last trip up there and I think down 10-0 last year. We can't let that happen, but we found a way to win and that's what it's all about."

MICHST
1 Pass
7 Rush
25 YDS
1:25 POS
+6 YD
1ST & 10 NWEST 46
12:33
39-A.Thomas to NW 40 for 6 yards.
+21 YD
1ST & 10 MICHST 33
13:04
14-B.Lewerke complete to 16-B.Sowards. 16-B.Sowards to NW 46 for 21 yards.
+3 YD
2ND & 1 MICHST 30
13:52
15-L.Jefferson to MSU 33 for 3 yards.
+9 YD
1ST & 10 MICHST 21
13:58
15-L.Jefferson to MSU 30 for 9 yards.
Kickoff
Kickoff
13:58
38-D.Luckenbaugh kicks 64 yards from NW 35. 11-C.Heyward to MSU 21 for 20 yards.
NWEST
2 Pass
0 Rush
61 YDS
0:43 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
14:06
14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
+34 YD
1ST & 10 MICHST 34
14:12
18-C.Thorson complete to 12-J.Jefferson. 12-J.Jefferson runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
2ND & 3 MICHST 44
14:37
18-C.Thorson incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Jefferson. Penalty on MSU 19-J.Butler Holding 10 yards enforced at MSU 44. No Play.
+7 YD
1ST & 10 NWEST 49
14:49
18-C.Thorson complete to 2-F.Nagel. 2-F.Nagel to MSU 44 for 7 yards.
MICHST
0 Pass
1 Rush
-18 YDS
0:05 POS
Punt
4TH & 8 MICHST 17
14:54
97-T.Hunt punts 40 yards from MSU 17. 19-R.Lees to NW 49 for 6 yards.
Scoring Summary
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 13:58
14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
3
Touchdown 14:06
18-C.Thorson complete to 12-J.Jefferson. 12-J.Jefferson runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
61
yds
00:43
pos
13
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:18
14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 0:29
18-C.Thorson complete to 8-K.McGowan. 8-K.McGowan runs 77 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
65
yds
00:33
pos
6
3
Field Goal 1:08
4-M.Coghlin 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
30
yds
04:34
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 7 5
Rushing 0 2
Passing 6 3
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 1-4 1-5
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 184 104
Total Plays 20 22
Avg Gain 9.2 4.7
Net Yards Rushing -6 38
Rush Attempts 5 11
Avg Rush Yards -1.2 3.5
Net Yards Passing 190 66
Comp. - Att. 11-15 5-11
Yards Per Pass 12.7 6.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties - Yards 0-0 1-10
Touchdowns 2 0
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 2 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 2-40.5 3-46.0
Return Yards 8 39
Punts - Returns 2-8 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 2-29
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-10
Kicking 2/2 1/1
Extra Points 2/2 0/0
Field Goals 0/0 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Northwestern 1-3 77--14
20 Michigan State 3-1 30--3
O/U 43, MICHST -10.5
Spartan Stadium East Lansing, MI
 190 PASS YDS 66
-6 RUSH YDS 38
184 TOTAL YDS 104
Northwestern
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Thorson 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.3% 190 2 1 210.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62% 1117 5 4 126.8
C. Thorson 11/15 190 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Anderson 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
D. Anderson 2 2 0 4
S. Vault 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 10 0
S. Vault 3 -8 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. McGowan 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 77 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 137 1
K. McGowan 1 77 1 77
F. Nagel 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 336 0
F. Nagel 4 45 0 16
J. Jefferson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 34 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 70 1
J. Jefferson 1 34 1 34
C. Green 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 212 2
C. Green 3 29 0 15
B. Skowronek 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 202 1
B. Skowronek 2 5 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Kuhbander 14 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/4 13/13
C. Kuhbander 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Collins 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 40.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
24 38.1 1
J. Collins 2 40.5 1 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Lees 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 4.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
13 5.4 6 0
R. Lees 2 4.0 6 0
Michigan State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Lewerke 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.5% 66 0 0 95.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.9% 1065 5 5 136.1
B. Lewerke 5/11 66 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Jefferson 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 128 1
L. Jefferson 4 18 0 9
C. Heyward 11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 145 3
C. Heyward 3 10 0 9
A. Thomas 39 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
A. Thomas 1 6 0 6
B. Lewerke 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 54 2
B. Lewerke 1 2 0 2
F. Davis III 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
F. Davis III 1 2 0 2
W. Bridges 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 18 0
W. Bridges 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Sowards 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 101 0
B. Sowards 2 44 0 23
F. Davis III 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 292 1
F. Davis III 1 14 0 14
C. Heyward 11 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 83 0
C. Heyward 2 8 0 13
Ma. Sokol 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
Ma. Sokol 0 0 0 0
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 127 0
D. Stewart Jr. 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Willis 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
K. Willis 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Coghlin 4 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
7/7 13/13
M. Coghlin 1/1 27 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Hunt 97 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 46.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
11 39.5 2
T. Hunt 3 46.0 2 63
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Heyward 11 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 14.5 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 21.3 20 0
C. Heyward 2 14.5 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MICHST 35 0:08 4 -11 Punt
12:48 NWEST 16 3:26 8 35 Punt
7:45 NWEST 11 1:30 5 50 INT
1:02 MICHST 35 0:33 3 65 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:49 NWEST 49 0:43 3 51 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:16 MICHST 27 1:24 4 24 Fumble
9:17 MICHST 17 0:50 3 9 Punt
5:42 NWEST 39 4:34 8 30 FG
0:18 NWEST 35 0:05 4 -18 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:58 NWEST 35 1:25 5 25
