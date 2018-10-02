Drive Chart
SMU
UCF

No. 12 UCF aims to keep on winning as they host SMU

  • Oct 02, 2018

UCF is scoring at a 48.8 points-per-game pace that ranks seventh in the country among FBS teams, has averaged just a couple of ticks under 583 yards a game in total offense to rank No. 3, and has pummeled four opponents by an average winning margin of 32 points a game.

So what is first-year coach Josh Heupel looking for out of his 12th-ranked Knights (4-0, 1-0 American Athletic Conference) as they prepare for Saturday's date with SMU?

More, of course. What else?

"There's a lot left out there offensively," he said two days after the 45-14 dismantling of Pittsburgh that was the Knights' 17th consecutive win and 17th consecutive game with at least 30 points. "We can be way more efficient, more effective, but that's true in all three phases.

"We're four games into who-and-what we're going to be. We have a lot of room for growth and development. Good teams do that throughout the year. Teams that go win championships get better every single week."

That can't be very comforting for the Mustangs (2-3, 1-0 AAC) under first-year coach Sonny Dykes.

Kickoff is 7 p.m. ET at Spectrum Stadium in Orlando with ESPNU cameras catching the action.

"They're obviously very good," Dykes said. "I think McKenzie Milton is one of the top two or three quarterbacks in college football. You just look at his production and then you look at his record.

"I think those are the two things that you judge quarterbacks by, and look at their leadership. Really the three things."

Milton holds numberous UCF records, starting with the 4,037 yards he passed for last year. That works out to an average of just over 310 yards a game. In 2018, he has passed for an average of just under 306 yards a game and rushed for just under 50 a game.

He has passed for 13 touchdowns, rushed for five.

"The numbers don't lie," Dykes said. "He can run the ball. He can throw the ball."

Milton is not a one-man show.

Running back Adrian Killins has rushed for three scores and 233 yards and last week had two big receptions in the win over Pitt -- a 71-yard catch and sprint for a touchdown and a 64-yarder to set up another touchdown.

Among wide receivers, Gabriel Davis has 24 catches for 322 yards and four touchdowns, Dredrick Snelson 15 for 197, and Tre Nixon 14 for 215.

"They have a lot of skill returning, a lot of speed," Dykes said. "I think that's the thing that stands out at you when you turn the film on, just how many guys that can really run. There's just a lot of them."

SMU has shown some scoring ability as well. The Mustangs are coming off a 63-27 victory over Houston Baptist that was their highest scoring output since a 72-42 win over Houston in 2012.

Quarterback William Brown was 8-of-13 passing for 271 yards while two receivers, Reggie Roberson Jr. (104 yards) and Tyler Page (102) topped the century mark in receiving yards.

"Athletic quarterback, dynamic playmakers on the outside," Heupel said. "Wide receivers who are also great in the return game on special teams. It will be a big test for us on special teams."

More impressive than the rout of the FCS team, however, was a 31-30 overtime win over Navy the week before.

"Any time you can win, and especially the way the Navy game played out, especially for a young football team to have to hang in there and battle through some things, I think it showed some mental toughness that we're trying to build," Dykes said. "We're making progress. But Central Florida will be a different animal."

One thing seems certain. The Knights will keep the pedal to the metal.

"Our best is still yet to come," Milton said. "Like I said after the game, you always want to be better than yesterday. You may not always put up crazy numbers each game, but if you can improve in an area in practice and try to translate that to the game, I think that's the main thing."

SMU
3 Pass
3 Rush
38 YDS
1:52 POS
+6 YD
3RD & 10 UCF 33
11:08
8-B.Hicks complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche to UCF 27 for 6 yards.
No Gain
2ND & 10 UCF 33
11:42
8-B.Hicks incomplete. Intended for 5-X.Jones.
No Gain
1ST & 10 UCF 33
12:01
8-B.Hicks complete to 6-B.West. 6-B.West to UCF 33 for no gain (44-N.Evans).
+4 YD
2ND & 3 UCF 37
12:20
6-B.West to UCF 33 for 4 yards (25-K.Gibson44-N.Evans).
+7 YD
1ST & 10 UCF 44
12:50
6-B.West to UCF 37 for 7 yards (20-B.Moore).
+21 YD
1ST & 10 SMU 35
13:00
8-B.Hicks complete to 14-R.Becker. 14-R.Becker to UCF 44 for 21 yards (20-B.Moore).
UCF
1 Pass
1 Rush
6 YDS
1:00 POS
Punt
4TH & 4 UCF 21
13:04
48-M.Loudermilk punts 44 yards from UCF 21 to the SMU 35 downed by 4-T.McGowan.
No Gain
3RD & 4 UCF 21
13:44
10-M.Milton incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Williams.
-1 YD
2ND & 3 UCF 22
13:58
9-A.Killins to UCF 21 for -1 yard.
+7 YD
1ST & 10 UCF 15
14:04
10-M.Milton complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon to UCF 22 for 7 yards (4-M.Onu).
Scoring Summary
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:55
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
21
Touchdown 2:59
2-O.Anderson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
70
yds
02:02
pos
3
20
Point After TD 6:47
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 6:52
10-M.Milton complete to 5-D.Snelson. 5-D.Snelson runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
18
yds
00:40
pos
3
13
Point After TD 7:32
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 7:39
9-A.Killins runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
65
yds
02:55
pos
3
6
Field Goal 10:39
89-K.Robledo 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
52
yds
04:21
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 7 7
Rushing 2 4
Passing 4 3
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 1-6 5-7
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 94 161
Total Plays 28 25
Avg Gain 3.4 6.4
Net Yards Rushing 23 73
Rush Attempts 15 14
Avg Rush Yards 1.5 5.2
Net Yards Passing 71 88
Comp. - Att. 7-13 6-11
Yards Per Pass 5.5 8.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties - Yards 0-0 1-15
Touchdowns 0 3
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 3-47.3 2-51.5
Return Yards 54 0
Punts - Returns 1-10 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-44 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 1/1 3/3
Extra Points 0/0 3/3
Field Goals 1/1 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
SMU 2-3 30--3
12 UCF 4-0 210--21
O/U 74, UCF -25
Spectrum Stadium Orlando, FL
 71 PASS YDS 88
23 RUSH YDS 73
94 TOTAL YDS 161
SMU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
W. Brown 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.4% 44 0 0 85.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64% 585 6 1 153.3
W. Brown 4/9 44 0 0
B. Hicks 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 27 0 0 131.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.6% 580 5 2 115.7
B. Hicks 3/4 27 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. West 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
73 363 4
B. West 8 20 0 7
J. Proche 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Proche 1 4 0 4
W. Brown 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 86 0
W. Brown 4 0 0 7
X. Jones 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 102 0
X. Jones 2 -1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Redding 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 52 1
B. Redding 1 23 0 23
R. Becker 14 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 29 1
R. Becker 1 21 0 21
J. Proche 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 443 5
J. Proche 3 17 0 6
B. West 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 181 1
B. West 2 10 0 10
X. Jones 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 6 0
X. Jones 0 0 0 0
T. Page 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 102 1
T. Page 0 0 0 0
W. Brown 9 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
W. Brown 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Onu 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
M. Onu 3-1 0.0 0
P. Nelson 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
P. Nelson 2-0 0.0 0
K. Mitchell 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Mitchell 2-0 0.0 0
R. Moore 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Moore 2-0 0.0 0
K. Johnson 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
R. Clemons 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
R. Clemons 1-0 0.0 0
R. Hayes, Jr. 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Hayes, Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
Po. Davis 51 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Po. Davis 1-1 0.0 0
T. Newman 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Newman 1-0 0.0 0
S. Dotson 11 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Dotson 1-0 0.0 0
T. Ndukwe 38 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Ndukwe 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Robledo 89 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
3/4 12/13
K. Robledo 1/1 31 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Sackville 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 47.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
31 41.9 2
J. Sackville 3 47.3 2 60
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Proche 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 22.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 22.8 27 0
J. Proche 2 22.0 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Proche 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 8.3 10 0
J. Proche 1 10.0 10 0
UCF
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Milton 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 88 1 0 151.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.8% 1311 14 3 162.4
M. Milton 6/11 88 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 43 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
53 276 4
A. Killins Jr. 8 43 1 22
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 22 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 102 3
O. Anderson 2 22 1 18
M. Milton 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 202 5
M. Milton 2 4 0 3
G. McCrae 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 208 1
G. McCrae 2 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Nixon 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 259 2
T. Nixon 2 44 0 37
D. Snelson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 37 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 234 2
D. Snelson 3 37 1 18
G. Davis 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 329 4
G. Davis 1 7 0 7
M. Colubiale 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 114 1
M. Colubiale 0 0 0 0
C. Stewart 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Stewart 0 0 0 0
Ma. Williams 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 105 1
Ma. Williams 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Moore 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
B. Moore 5-0 0.0 0
N. Evans 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
N. Evans 4-2 0.0 0
K. Gibson 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
K. Gibson 2-0 0.0 0
R. Grant 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 3 0.0
R. Grant 2-0 0.0 0
N. Clarke 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Clarke 1-0 0.0 0
R. Causey 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Causey 1-0 0.0 0
B. Hayes 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Hayes 1-0 0.0 0
P. Jasinski 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
P. Jasinski 1-0 0.0 0
T. Hill 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Hill 1-0 0.0 0
G. Luyanda 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Luyanda 1-0 0.0 0
Ke. Johnson 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ke. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
A. Robinson 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Robinson 1-0 0.0 0
A. Cochran 43 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Cochran 0-1 0.0 0
J. Connors 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Connors 0-1 0.0 0
A. Wooten 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Wooten 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Wright 11 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
2/2 30/30
M. Wright 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Loudermilk 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 51.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
11 42.5 0
M. Loudermilk 2 51.5 0 59
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UCF 35 4:21 12 62 FG
7:32 UCF 35 0:00 1 47
6:47 UCF 35 1:09 4 -7 Punt
2:55 UCF 35 0:35 4 -11 Punt
0:24 SMU 33 0:14 5 12 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:00 SMU 35 1:52 6 38
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:34 SMU 35 2:55 10 65 TD
7:32 SMU 18 0:40 3 18 TD
5:01 UCF 30 2:02 7 70 TD
1:41 UCF 16 1:11 3 2 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:04 UCF 15 1:00 3 6 Punt
NCAA FB Scores