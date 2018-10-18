Drive Chart
MD
IOWA

No. 19 Iowa continues contention quest vs. Maryland

  • STATS TSX
  • Oct 18, 2018

Back in late September, Iowa was disappointed but not demoralized after losing its Big Ten opener at home to Wisconsin.

The Hawkeyes knew there was plenty of football left to play.

Since then, the Hawkeyes won back-to-back games on the road the past two weeks that put them right back in the Big Ten West Division mix and into the Top 25 for the first time this season at No. 19.

On Saturday, Iowa plays (5-1, 2-1) host to Maryland (4-2, 2-1) in a homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes are one of four teams with one loss in the division and now have a chance to be a contender.

"The best thing that our team has done going forward is one week at a time," Iowa center Keegan Render said. "The only way it's going to happen is us winning. It doesn't matter what other things happen outside of us. As long as we win, we know there's going to be a chance at the end, no matter what else happens in our division."

Iowa's offense appears to have found a groove. Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley threw six touchdown passes last week in a 42-16 win at Indiana. He has exceeded 300 yards passing in each of the past two games.

Tight ends Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson have combined with 45 receptions, 692 yards and nine touchdowns this season. Each had more than 100 yards receiving last week.

The Iowa offensive line has given up a conference-low six sacks.

"We knew it was just a matter of time and us going out there and doing it," Render said. "Obviously, we've done it for a couple of weeks. Now it's keep doing it. We can't go back. Keep pushing.

"We know things are going to get stickier and stickier as the games go on. It's going out the and recognizing that every game is going to be a close game. It's just going out there on that first drive and realizing to take every drive like that. We've been here before."

Iowa's level of performance on defense is right there with the offense. The Hawkeyes are ranked No. 3 nationally in rushing defense (81.5 yards per game), fifth in total defense (282.0 ypg) and 13th in points allowed (16.5 per game).

"We're going to get tested the next six weeks," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. "We're only halfway through the season. There are going to be more bumps in the road, more adversity to face, those types of things. We'll find out more about the team."

Maryland has won two of its last three games, with the loss coming at Michgian on Oct. 6. The Terrapins opened the season with an upset of Texas.

"We can take away that we played hard and I have to coach better," Maryland interim coach Matt Canada said. "You have to go play and beat those teams. The Michigan game, we didn't do that."

No one quite knew what to expect from Maryland this season. Coach D.J. Durkin was placed on administrative leave in August after offensive lineman Jordan McNair died of heatstroke following a summer workout.

"I don't know all the details of what's going on there," Ferentz said. "I just know it had to be a really challenging time for everybody there, their entire staff and football team. The way they're playing, you have to give everybody credit.

"It starts with (Canada). He's certainly been the one that pulled them all together, kept everybody going in the right direction. When you watch film, you would never know there was any turbulence there. That's impressive."

Under Canada, who was beginning his first year as offensive coordinator when he was thrust into the job as interim head coach, Maryland has already matched last season's win total with six games remaining.

"We are very proud of our players for the way they are doing it, and the way they're playing hard," Canada said. "It's never going to be whatever we all want it to be, but it is going to be the best we can make it today. Do the best you can with what you've got and where you are."

Two of the key factors to Maryland's success can be traced to turnovers and its running game.

The Terrapins lead the Big Ten in turnover margin at at plus-9 and they also have the most interceptions in the conference with 12. Five of those interceptions came last week in a 34-7 win over Rutgers.

"We're trying to be around the ball," Canada said. "We're trying to get takeaways. We're trying to strip the ball. We're trying to be ballhawks when the ball is in the air and act like it's our ball and not theirs."

Maryland ranks third in the conference in rushing offense at 245.2 yards per game. Running back Ty Johnson is 19th nationally in all-purpose yards (132.33 per game) and has rushed for 435 yards and three touchdowns on 54 carries.

"They're run heavy, under center," Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse said. "They try to do a lot of stuff pre-snap to get you out of position. It still comes down to each guy doing his job."

Maryland
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Hill 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.4% 654 6 2 122.1
K. Hill 55/103 654 6 2
T. Pigrome 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 49 0 1 65.1
T. Pigrome 7/14 49 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Johnson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 435 3
T. Johnson 54 435 3 81
A. McFarland 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 399 2
A. McFarland 45 399 2 64
T. Fleet-Davis 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 231 3
T. Fleet-Davis 46 231 3 30
T. Pigrome 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 151 1
T. Pigrome 24 151 1 42
L. Harrison III 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 84 1
L. Harrison III 10 84 1 38
J. Leake 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 50 2
J. Leake 6 50 2 36
T. Jacobs 12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 30 0
T. Jacobs 10 30 0 13
C. Okonkwo 17 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 18 1
C. Okonkwo 2 18 1 21
D. Turner 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 16 0
D. Turner 5 16 0 7
B. Cobbs 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
B. Cobbs 1 3 0 3
T. DeSue 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
T. DeSue 1 2 0 2
J. Funk 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -2 0
J. Funk 2 -2 0 0
K. Hill 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 -16 0
K. Hill 26 -16 0 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Jacobs 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 160 2
T. Jacobs 14 160 2 23
D. Turner 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 159 1
D. Turner 13 159 1 54
J. Davenport 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 98 1
J. Davenport 7 98 1 35
A. McFarland 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 71 0
A. McFarland 6 71 0 46
T. Fleet-Davis 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 41 1
T. Fleet-Davis 3 41 1 20
T. Johnson 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 20 0
T. Johnson 4 20 0 18
D. Demus 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
D. Demus 2 14 0 9
B. Cobbs 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
B. Cobbs 1 13 0 13
C. Okonkwo 17 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
C. Okonkwo 2 10 0 6
J. Funk 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Funk 1 4 0 4
A. Edwards 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
A. Edwards 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Watson 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
T. Watson 0-0 0.0 3
D. Savage, Jr. 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0.0
D. Savage, Jr. 0-0 0.0 4
T. Ellis 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Ellis 0-0 0.0 1
B. Cowart 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
B. Cowart 0-0 0.0 1
A. Brooks, Jr. 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Brooks, Jr. 0-0 0.0 1
R. Davis 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
R. Davis 0-0 0.0 1
A. Eley 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Eley 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Petrino 27 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/5 25/25
J. Petrino 5/5 0 25/25 40
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Iowa
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Stanley 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.1% 1473 15 5 155.9
N. Stanley 108/174 1473 15 5
P. Mansell 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 64 0 1 147.5
P. Mansell 4/5 64 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Young 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
73 382 2
T. Young 73 382 2 40
M. Sargent 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 243 4
M. Sargent 63 243 4 18
I. Kelly-Martin 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 181 1
I. Kelly-Martin 50 181 1 19
H. Geil 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 37 0
H. Geil 15 37 0 7
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 31 0
I. Smith-Marsette 3 31 0 20
B. Ross 36 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 20 0
B. Ross 6 20 0 5
K. Groeneweg 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
K. Groeneweg 2 14 0 11
N. Easley 84 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
N. Easley 1 9 0 9
M. Cooper 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
M. Cooper 1 9 0 9
P. Mansell 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 7 1
P. Mansell 3 7 1 13
N. Stanley 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 4 0
N. Stanley 16 4 0 11
T. Hockenson 38 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 1
T. Hockenson 1 4 1 4
N. Fant 87 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
N. Fant 1 -2 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Hockenson 38 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 394 3
T. Hockenson 22 394 3 54
N. Fant 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 298 6
N. Fant 23 298 6 58
N. Easley 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 212 3
N. Easley 22 212 3 23
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 211 1
I. Smith-Marsette 11 211 1 60
B. Smith 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 189 0
B. Smith 13 189 0 30
M. Sargent 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 75 0
M. Sargent 4 75 0 48
I. Kelly-Martin 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 47 0
I. Kelly-Martin 3 47 0 25
N. Wieting 39 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 30 0
N. Wieting 1 30 0 30
B. Ross 36 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 28 0
B. Ross 4 28 0 11
T. Tracy, Jr. 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 0
T. Tracy, Jr. 1 22 0 22
M. Cooper 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 15 0
M. Cooper 3 15 0 7
T. Young 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 1
T. Young 2 13 1 11
N. Ragaini 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
N. Ragaini 1 7 0 7
K. Groeneweg 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
K. Groeneweg 1 5 0 5
A. Kelly 46 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 1
A. Kelly 1 4 1 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Gervase 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Gervase 0-0 0.0 1
J. Brents 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Brents 0-0 0.0 1
M. Ojemudia 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Ojemudia 0-0 0.0 1
G. Stone 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
G. Stone 0-0 0.0 2
A. Hooker 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Hooker 0-0 0.0 1
R. Moss 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
R. Moss 0-0 0.0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Recinos 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
7/10 24/24
M. Recinos 7/10 0 24/24 45
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
NCAA FB Scores