No. 13 Syracuse aims to keep climbing vs. Louisville

  • Nov 06, 2018

Syracuse and Louisville enter Friday's game at the Carrier Dome at polar opposites.

The Orange (7-2, 4-2 ACC) are at their highest ranking (No. 13) in the AP Top 25 poll and since they were No. 11 in 1998, when Donovan McNabb was the starting quarterback.

Syracuse is also 13 in the College Football Playoff poll.

Without Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is now in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens, Louisville is winless in the ACC at 0-6 with a 2-7 overall record. Coach Bobby Petrino has lost four recruits who have de-committed in the last few weeks as rumors have swirled about his future at Louisville.

Petrino has tried to keep a positive spin on his team, including after last week's 77-16 loss at Clemson. Louisville lost its sixth straight game, its longest losing streak since dropping 10 in a row in the 1997 and 1998 seasons.

The Cardinals' wins have come against Indiana State and Western Kentucky. They have lost to Alabama, Virginia, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Boston College, Wake Forest and Clemson.

"I didn't feel like anyone gave up or anybody quit out there," Petrino said after the Clemson game. "They kept competing."

The offense is not producing without Jackson. In the Clemson game, new Louisville quarterback Jawon Pass passed for only 110 yards and threw two interceptions. Colin Wilson rushing for only 26 yards. Jaylen Smith was the top Louisville receiver with 63 yards on five catches.

Louisville's defense ranks last in the ACC and 115th nationally allowing 462.8 yards per game. The Cardinals have allowed at least 38 points in each of their last four games, including the 77 to Clemson.

On the flipside, Syracuse is thriving mostly because of an offense that ranks No. 15 nationally with 478.2 yards per game. Senior quarterback Eric Dungey has emerged as an all-conference quarterback passing for 2,001 yards and rushing for 628. He has accounted for 23 touchdowns, 13 via the pass and 10 by the run.

Dungey also has not turned the ball over in the last two games.

"That's what big-time quarterbacks do," Syracuse coach Dino Babers said. "That's what the Mannings and all those quarterbacks do. They manage the game. I'm tickled pink about the way he's playing."

Senior receiver Jamal Custis is third in the ACC with 81.6 yards receiving per game. With 40 catches for 734 yards, Custis is averaging 18.4 yards per reception.

Of particular concern is Dungey being the Orange's top rusher with junior Moe Neal the top running back gaining only 61.9 yards a game.

Overall, however, Babers likes how his team has prospered through their maturity in his three years as the head coach. The Orange had consecutive 4-8 seasons before the breakthrough they are experiencing this year with quality depth a major reason.

"I think that the young men, the senior class especially, are really taking care of their bodies," Babers said during Monday's press conference. "I see them at practice and they're different.

"These guys are different -- you can just tell they're different. They understand what the word moderation means. Because of those things and what they want to achieve, I think that they've really taken care of themselves which has given them only a chance -- only an opportunity to do something special. We'll see. It doesn't mean it's going to happen. It just means they have a chance."

With matchups ahead against No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 22 Boston College, Syracuse must guard against looking past Louisville. If the Orange run the table, they would be 10-2 and in position or a New Year's Six bowl.

The Cardinals have defeated Syracuse four straight times, including a 56-10 rout last year at Louisville (albeit with Jackson).

On Sunday, Babers presented his team stats from Syracuse's last two games against Louisville. Syracuse lost those two games by a combined score of 118-38, allowing 1,572 yards in the two losses.

"I told them that we play games one game at a time, and that we're in third game of the second half of our season," Babers said. "And they said OK."

Louisville
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Pass 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 1697 7 10 109.7
J. Pass 144/264 1697 7 10
M. Cunningham 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.4% 319 1 1 125.2
M. Cunningham 27/44 319 1 1
J. Travis 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
28.6% 71 1 1 80.5
J. Travis 4/14 71 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Tr. Smith 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 263 4
Tr. Smith 50 263 4 52
M. Cunningham 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 244 3
M. Cunningham 54 244 3 19
H. Hall 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 223 2
H. Hall 50 223 2 21
C. Wilson 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 88 0
C. Wilson 20 88 0 26
Je. Smith 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 79 0
Je. Smith 22 79 0 21
D. Williams 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 71 2
D. Williams 22 71 2 21
J. Travis 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 40 0
J. Travis 8 40 0 25
J. Pass 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
62 10 2
J. Pass 62 10 2 16
J. Hawkins 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
J. Hawkins 2 8 0 7
M. Riley 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
M. Riley 3 4 0 9
M. Becton 73 OL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
M. Becton 1 1 1 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Ja. Smith 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 436 1
Ja. Smith 29 436 1 42
C. Atwell 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 391 2
C. Atwell 22 391 2 53
D. Fitzpatrick 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 351 2
D. Fitzpatrick 27 351 2 42
D. Peete 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 229 0
D. Peete 19 229 0 37
S. Dawkins 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 218 1
S. Dawkins 18 218 1 47
M. Crum 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 178 1
M. Crum 18 178 1 25
Tr. Smith 12 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 74 0
Tr. Smith 10 74 0 27
K. Averett 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 65 2
K. Averett 8 65 2 15
H. Hall 19 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 64 0
H. Hall 8 64 0 11
T. Harrell 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 36 0
T. Harrell 2 36 0 31
J. Davis 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
J. Davis 1 17 0 17
Je. Smith 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 15 0
Je. Smith 4 15 0 8
M. Riley 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 9 0
M. Riley 3 9 0 6
E. Spence 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
E. Spence 1 6 0 6
J. Hawkins 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Hawkins 1 4 0 4
C. Wilson 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
C. Wilson 1 2 0 2
D. Williams 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -1 0
D. Williams 2 -1 0 0
C. Bentley 66 OL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -7 0
C. Bentley 1 -7 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Burns 10 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
R. Burns 0-0 0.0 1
C. Avery 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Avery 0-0 0.0 1
An. Johnson 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
An. Johnson 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Creque 45 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
7/7 23/25
B. Creque 7/7 0 23/25 44
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Syracuse
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
E. Dungey 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.2% 2001 13 4 134.8
E. Dungey 169/276 2001 13 4
T. Devito 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.6% 420 4 1 136.6
T. Devito 30/56 420 4 1
D. Strickland 4 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 48 0 0 503.2
D. Strickland 1/1 48 0 0
N. Johnson 82 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
N. Johnson 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Dungey 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
131 628 10
E. Dungey 131 628 10 49
M. Neal 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
111 557 3
M. Neal 111 557 3 26
D. Strickland 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
77 354 6
D. Strickland 77 354 6 51
J. Howard 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 227 5
J. Howard 45 227 5 52
M. Pierre 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 35 0
M. Pierre 8 35 0 12
S. Riley 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 31 0
S. Riley 4 31 0 19
N. Johnson 82 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 9 0
N. Johnson 4 9 0 8
T. Devito 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 8 1
T. Devito 16 8 1 13
C. Elmore 36 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 7 2
C. Elmore 3 7 2 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Custis 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 734 5
J. Custis 40 734 5 68
S. Riley 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
51 552 2
S. Riley 51 552 2 49
N. Johnson 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 462 3
N. Johnson 32 462 3 82
T. Harris 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 329 2
T. Harris 22 329 2 51
D. Butler 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 126 0
D. Butler 14 126 0 17
R. Pierce 6 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 85 3
R. Pierce 13 85 3 22
D. Strickland 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 80 0
D. Strickland 12 80 0 29
M. Neal 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 59 0
M. Neal 10 59 0 18
S. Johnson 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 0
S. Johnson 3 18 0 9
J. Howard 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
J. Howard 1 16 0 16
G. Horan 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 1
G. Horan 1 7 1 7
A. Hackett 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 1
A. Hackett 1 1 1 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Fredrick 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
C. Fredrick 0-0 0.0 3
T. Richards 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Richards 0-0 0.0 1
K. Whitner 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Whitner 0-0 0.0 1
E. Foster 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
E. Foster 0-0 0.0 1
A. Armstrong 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Armstrong 0-0 0.0 1
T. Williams 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Williams 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Szmyt 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
23/25 45/45
A. Szmyt 23/25 0 45/45 114
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
