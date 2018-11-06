Drive Chart
NAVY
UCF

No. 12 UCF hosts Navy in search of 22nd straight victory

  • STATS TSX
  • Nov 06, 2018

One team is undefeated and winner of 21 games in a row. The other has lost six consecutive outings and is trying to avoid its longest slide in 16 years.

That's the situation as No. 12 Central Florida hosts struggling Navy in an American Athletic Conference matchup Saturday afternoon in Orlando.

Kickoff at Spectrum Stadium is noon ET on ESPN2.

The Golden Knights (8-0, 5-0 AAC) enter the weekend as one of four undefeated FBS teams in the country after rallying for a 52-40 victory over Temple in their last outing. The Knights have not skipped a beat since coach Josh Heupel took over the program when Scott Frost left for Nebraska after last season's 13-0 run.

"It's impressive that they've kind of moved on with a new coaching staff," Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said. "The players have adjusted to the new culture, and they've continued to win. So super impressed with them."

Niumatalolo's Midshipmen (2-7, 1-4 AAC) haven't won since posting 22-21 and 51-21 victories over Memphis and Lehigh in the first three weeks of the season. Worse from their perspective, they are coming off their "worst" game of the year, according to Niumataloloa, a 42-0 thumping at Cincinnati last week.

"We're licking our wounds right now," Niumatalolo said. "We got beat pretty good by a good Cincinnati team. We've never been beat like that.

"We've got to bounce back against the best team in our conference, undefeated. It's going to be another tall order for us."

The Navy coach is particularly impressed by UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton, who returned after a one-game absence because of injury to pass for 312 yards and three touchdowns against Temple last week. He also rushed for a touchdown as the Knights outscored the Owls 24-6 in the second half.

"McKenzie is one of the best quarterbacks in the country," Niumatalolo said. "They're pretty much unstoppable on offense."

Navy went with a new starter at quarterback with Zach Abey, who started six games at wide receiver earlier this year.

"He did OK," Niumatalalolo said. "Didn't turn the ball over, so that's a good job taking care of the ball. For the most he got us in the right plays and got the ball to the right person for the most part.

"The other part is making sure of things just recognition-wise, that he can see things and see what people are going. That's probably the next phase that we'd like him to get to. He did some good things, but we still scored zero points. We haven't been shut out in a long time."

Milton got off to bit of a slow start and lost playmaker receiver Gabriel Davis to injury after he caught two passes for 63 yards in the first quarter. Davis is listed No. 1 on the depth chart this week.

Other playmakers picked up the slack with running back Greg McRae rushing for 188 yards and a touchdown, running back Taj McGowan scoring twice, and receiver Dredrick Snelson snagging a touchdown pass.

"Obviously, we're excited that we were able to find a way to win the game against Temple," Heupel said.

The win not only extended the Knights' overall winning streak it also kept them in the conversation if not for a berth in the College Football Playoff at least for a second consecutive New Year's Six bowl spot.

They also kept their lead in the AAC East ahead of Cincinnati and Temple, who are each 4-1 in league play.

Heupel referred to all that, however, as "outside noise."

"The only thing we talk about inside of our program is the next opponent," he said. "We understand the test you have every week in this league."

His concern with Navy is not the Middies' record but the uniqueness of their option running game. Despite the off game last week, the Middies have averaged 286.9 yards rushing.

"They force you to be extremely disciplined and have great eyes, trust your keys, and make plays in space," Heupel said.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
1234T
Navy 2-7 -----
12 UCF 8-0 -----
O/U 63, UCF -25.5
Spectrum Stadium Orlando, FL
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Navy
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Lewis 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.9% 398 2 2 105.0
G. Lewis 28/61 398 2 2
M. Perry 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
34.8% 185 1 1 108.0
M. Perry 8/23 185 1 1
Z. Abey 9 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 64 0 0 133.9
Z. Abey 4/7 64 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Perry 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
147 882 7
M. Perry 147 882 7 75
N. Smith 43 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
62 319 1
N. Smith 62 319 1 45
G. Lewis 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
80 252 4
G. Lewis 80 252 4 28
A. Gargiulo 38 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 233 0
A. Gargiulo 55 233 0 22
T. Walker 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 187 0
T. Walker 30 187 0 15
T. Maloy 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 153 1
T. Maloy 25 153 1 32
C. Williams 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 149 1
C. Williams 17 149 1 52
M. Martin 34 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 149 1
M. Martin 26 149 1 33
M. Fells 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 103 2
M. Fells 7 103 2 52
Z. Abey 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
53 82 10
Z. Abey 53 82 10 9
K. Makekau 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 47 0
K. Makekau 9 47 0 21
T. King-El 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 22 0
T. King-El 3 22 0 11
D. Morris 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
D. Morris 3 4 0 3
M. Cooper 88 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
M. Cooper 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Jackson 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 198 1
T. Jackson 11 198 1 50
C. Williams 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 148 0
C. Williams 6 148 0 49
M. Cooper 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 96 1
M. Cooper 5 96 1 34
M. Perry 10 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 76 0
M. Perry 6 76 0 32
R. Mitchell 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 34 0
R. Mitchell 2 34 0 24
O. Davis 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 27 0
O. Davis 1 27 0 27
T. Walker 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 1
T. Walker 1 19 1 19
K. Makekau 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
K. Makekau 1 14 0 14
J. Smith 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
J. Smith 1 12 0 12
M. Martin 34 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
M. Martin 1 9 0 9
A. Gargiulo 38 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
A. Gargiulo 1 6 0 6
T. Maloy 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 5 0
T. Maloy 3 5 0 5
M. Fells 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
M. Fells 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Nash 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
E. Nash 0-0 0.0 1
J. Ryan 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
J. Ryan 0-0 0.0 3
S. Williams 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
S. Williams 0-0 0.0 1
J. Springer 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
J. Springer 0-0 0.0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Moehring 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
6/7 24/24
B. Moehring 6/7 0 24/24 42
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
UCF
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Milton 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.4% 2109 19 5 157.0
M. Milton 136/233 2109 19 5
D. Mack Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.2% 93 0 0 82.1
D. Mack Jr. 16/29 93 0 0
Q. Jones 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 42 1 0 782.8
Q. Jones 1/1 42 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. McCrae 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 572 3
G. McCrae 59 572 3 74
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
100 463 4
A. Killins Jr. 100 463 4 26
T. McGowan 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 319 5
T. McGowan 44 319 5 71
D. Mack Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 230 2
D. Mack Jr. 30 230 2 70
M. Milton 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 223 7
M. Milton 55 223 7 23
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 196 4
O. Anderson 34 196 4 30
B. Thompson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 135 0
B. Thompson 24 135 0 15
Ma. Williams 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 19 0
Ma. Williams 4 19 0 11
T. Hill 9 DL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 1
T. Hill 2 1 1 1
M. Colubiale 86 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
M. Colubiale 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
G. Davis 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 556 5
G. Davis 35 556 5 75
T. Nixon 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 403 3
T. Nixon 31 403 3 45
D. Snelson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 356 3
D. Snelson 27 356 3 31
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 282 2
A. Killins Jr. 11 282 2 71
M. Colubiale 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 247 3
M. Colubiale 17 247 3 27
Ma. Williams 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 192 1
Ma. Williams 15 192 1 32
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 150 2
O. Anderson 12 150 2 57
G. McCrae 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 47 1
G. McCrae 2 47 1 36
T. Payton 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
T. Payton 2 13 0 8
T. McGowan 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
T. McGowan 1 -2 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Gibson 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Gibson 0-0 0.0 1
S. Burgess-Becker 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
S. Burgess-Becker 0-0 0.0 1
E. Mitchell 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
E. Mitchell 0-0 0.0 1
N. Clarke 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
N. Clarke 0-0 0.0 2
R. Grant 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0.0
R. Grant 0-0 0.0 4
P. Jasinski 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
P. Jasinski 0-0 0.0 1
A. Collier 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Collier 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Wright 11 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
9/10 48/48
M. Wright 9/10 0 48/48 75
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores