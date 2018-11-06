Drive Chart
OKLAST
OKLA

No. 6 Oklahoma out to maintain mastery of Oklahoma State

  • STATS TSX
  • Nov 06, 2018

NORMAN, Okla. -- Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has yet to be a part of a loss to the Sooners' in-state rivals.

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy has been a part of plenty of losses during his 14 seasons at the helm of his alma mater, going 2-11 against the Sooners.

Riley hopes to continue that trend and Gundy hopes to reverse it when No. 6 Oklahoma hosts Oklahoma State on Saturday.

"They've been battles, I know that," Riley, who will coach in his fourth Bedlam, said. "They've been absolutely battles. The first couple, we had a chance to separate a little bit in those games, but they've always been battles.

"You can feel the intensity of the rivalry. It's been a game that's been very relevant on the national stage here for the last several years."

This season, it will be just for one side.

The Sooners are right in the thick of the race for a spot in the College Football Playoff but must win out to have a shot after dropping a game to Texas in early October.

Oklahoma State has stumbled lately, though, dropping to 5-4 overall and 2-4 in Big 12 play with last week's loss at Baylor.

One of Oklahoma State's problems this season has been with avoiding costly penalties.

In the loss to the Bears, the Cowboys were flagged 12 times for 133 yards, including three 15-yard penalties on Baylor's two fourth-quarter scoring drives that turned the tide.

Oklahoma State is averaging more than 90 penalty yards per game in its four losses and nearly 80 yards per game overall.

But Gundy insists his team is still listening to himself and the other coaches, despite the recurrent problem.

"I don't think we're to that point," Gundy told reporters. "I don't see that at all with this team. I don't see lack of effort, I don't see frustration that's created animosity on the team.

"I don't see any of that -- and I have seen it before -- but I don't see any of that. I don't think they're tuning us out. We're just not getting results."

It'll be a problem that Oklahoma State figures to need to fix against the Sooners if it is to find a way to pick up its first win in the series since the 2014 overtime win in Norman.

Gundy compared disciplining his players for penalties to punishing his teenage sons, saying he was going to be more mindful of the long-term impact on the program than the short-term one for the rest of the season.

"We have to be a more disciplined football team," Gundy said. "And the decisions that we have to make from here on out have to be so that, if I don't come in on a curfew, that's I'm not losing my truck for two weeks, I'm losing my truck for two months.

"Do I want to lose my truck for two months and stay out after curfew? Well, that's your choice. That's what has to happen."

On the other side, the Sooners struggled with penalties last week, but overall their fate lies in being able to get enough defensive stops to make things easier on an offense that continues to be one of the top few in college football.

The Sooners struggled defensively at times a week ago, showing signs of the issues that plagued them earlier in the season before Riley decided to fire defensive coordinator Mike Stoops.

"At the end of the day, it's FIDO -- Forget It and Drive On," linebacker Kenneth Murray said, using a phrase that interim defensive coordinator Ruffin McNeill uses often. "That's what we're going to do as a team."

There were some positive signs, though, including the continued solid play of sophomores cornerback Tre Brown and safety Robert Barnes.

"We weren't great, we weren't terrible, we were somewhere in between," Riley said. "We were tough. We played really, really hard."

In that 2014 game, the Cowboys' win saved their season, pushing them to bowl eligibility in the final game of the regular season.

Oklahoma State will have other chances after this one to try to maintain its program-best bowl streak, but the Cowboys, unranked and reeling, come into this game in similar position.

Oklahoma State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Cornelius 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.9% 2622 20 8 149.4
T. Cornelius 181/302 2622 20 8
K. Wudtee 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 26 1 0 149.7
K. Wudtee 2/5 26 1 0
Ty. Wallace 2 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 24 0 0 301.6
Ty. Wallace 1/1 24 0 0
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 3 0 0 125.2
D. Stoner 1/1 3 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Hill 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
153 895 8
J. Hill 153 895 8 92
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 315 2
C. Hubbard 45 315 2 27
T. Cornelius 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
83 232 7
T. Cornelius 83 232 7 48
J. King 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 153 0
J. King 43 153 0 21
L. Brown 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 124 1
L. Brown 10 124 1 77
K. Wudtee 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 81 0
K. Wudtee 12 81 0 30
R. Haymaker 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 37 0
R. Haymaker 15 37 0 10
L. Wolf 88 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
L. Wolf 1 6 0 6
Ty. Wallace 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 1
Ty. Wallace 1 6 1 6
J. McCleskey 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 1
J. McCleskey 1 5 1 5
T. Johnson 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
T. Johnson 1 1 1 1
Z. Sinor 29 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
Z. Sinor 1 -7 0 0
M. Hockett 59 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
M. Hockett 1 -9 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Ty. Wallace 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
58 1062 7
Ty. Wallace 58 1062 7 56
T. Johnson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 486 3
T. Johnson 29 486 3 64
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 308 1
D. Stoner 24 308 1 32
L. Wolf 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 240 2
L. Wolf 18 240 2 42
J. McCleskey 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 155 2
J. McCleskey 15 155 2 29
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 119 1
C. Hubbard 9 119 1 54
J. Woods 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 105 2
J. Woods 6 105 2 32
J. King 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 92 2
J. King 6 92 2 25
J. Hill 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 68 0
J. Hill 13 68 0 22
T. Cornelius 14 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
T. Cornelius 2 27 0 24
B. Johnson 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
B. Johnson 2 7 0 6
L. Brown 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
L. Brown 1 5 0 5
S. Finefeuiaki 42 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 1
S. Finefeuiaki 1 3 1 3
Tr. Wallace 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
Tr. Wallace 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Williams 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
R. Williams 0-0 0.0 2
A. Green 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Green 0-0 0.0 1
D. Harper 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Harper 0-0 0.0 1
J. Bernard 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Bernard 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Ammendola 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
13/18 42/43
M. Ammendola 13/18 0 42/43 81
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Oklahoma
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Ky. Murray 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.6% 2689 31 5 216.6
Ky. Murray 154/218 2689 31 5
A. Kendall 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.6% 122 1 0 150.3
A. Kendall 12/17 122 1 0
T. Mordecai 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 37 0 0 127.7
T. Mordecai 2/4 37 0 0
N. Basquine 83 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
N. Basquine 0/1 0 0 0
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
C. Lamb 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
115 722 8
T. Sermon 115 722 8 33
Ky. Murray 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
82 574 7
Ky. Murray 82 574 7 67
K. Brooks 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 475 6
K. Brooks 42 475 6 86
T. Pledger 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 179 0
T. Pledger 30 179 0 21
M. Sutton 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 152 2
M. Sutton 29 152 2 22
A. Kendall 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 21 0
A. Kendall 7 21 0 12
M. Brown 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
M. Brown 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Brown 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
45 814 7
M. Brown 45 814 7 77
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 725 9
C. Lamb 38 725 9 86
L. Morris 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 353 8
L. Morris 16 353 8 65
G. Calcaterra 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 272 2
G. Calcaterra 17 272 2 35
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 145 0
T. Sermon 9 145 0 51
C. Meier 45 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 129 3
C. Meier 8 129 3 32
A. Miller 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 75 2
A. Miller 7 75 2 17
M. Tease 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 58 1
M. Tease 5 58 1 20
M. Jones 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 37 0
M. Jones 2 37 0 33
J. Hall 27 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 36 0
J. Hall 2 36 0 34
C. Rambo 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
C. Rambo 2 32 0 17
N. Basquine 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 32 0
N. Basquine 3 32 0 24
J. Robinson 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 0
J. Robinson 3 28 0 11
K. Brooks 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 25 0
K. Brooks 4 25 0 10
D. Stoops 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
D. Stoops 2 16 0 8
R. Turner 28 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
R. Turner 1 16 0 16
M. Sutton 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
M. Sutton 2 14 0 11
T. Pledger 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
T. Pledger 1 12 0 12
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Mann 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Mann 0-0 0.0 1
P. Motley 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
P. Motley 0-0 0.0 3
R. Barnes 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
R. Barnes 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Seibert 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
9/11 58/58
A. Seibert 9/11 0 58/58 85
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
