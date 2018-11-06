Drive Chart
SC
FLA

No. 15 Florida needs better QB play vs. South Carolina

  • STATS TSX
  • Nov 06, 2018

No. 15 Florida is facing a quarterback controversy as it heads into its final SEC game of the season on Saturday against South Carolina.

Starter Feleipe Franks was benched in the second half during another rocky performance as Missouri spoiled UF's homecoming with a 38-17 win on Saturday. Franks completed just 9 of 22 passes for 84 yards before giving way to redshirt sophomore Kyle Trask, who completed 10 of 18 passes for 126 yards and one TD.

"They graded within one point of each other," Florida coach Dan Mullen said. "Let's see how the week goes. There were a lot of other problems besides the quarterback."

Mullen said there's a chance that all three of his quarterbacks, including true freshman dual-threat Emory Jones, could play. Franks started UF's first nine games this season and 17 in his career.

"I don't know that they change a lot depending on who the quarterback is," South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said about Franks and Trask.

South Carolina, with back-to-back wins for the first time this season, is looking to seal a winning conference record for a second consecutive season.

The Gamecocks (5-3, 4-3 SEC) also will be looking to lock down bowl eligibility for a third consecutive year under Muschamp, who is emphasizing a steady-as-she-goes approach with his players before the matchup with the Gators (6-3, 4-3 SEC).

"I think our guys have been pretty steady in their approach each week and understand the workman-like mentality on a Tuesday," Muschamp said. "Same for Wednesday and Thursday.

"That's the one thing these guys do is go in and work. I think their preparation has been very good to this point. Obviously, we're a little inconsistent with our play on Saturdays earlier in the fall and, hopefully, we're getting better."

South Carolina is coming off a wild 48-44 win at Ole Miss in which junior quarterback Jake Bentley passed for 363 yards and two touchdowns. The junior is sixth in program history with 5,880 career yards.

He'll take aim at a Florida pass defense that gave up 250 passing yards and three touchdowns to Missouri quarterback Drew Lock last week.

Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson returned last week from a back injury that sidelined him for the majority of the game against Georgia to record two pass breakups against Missouri. He and the rest of the secondary will face a stiff test in man coverage against speedy Deebo Samuel, who has 39 catches for 407 yards and five TDs.

Samuel also had a 90-yard kick return for a touchdown to open last week's game, the fourth kick return score of his career, tying an SEC record.

Florida has allowed 74 points in back-to-back losses, including to Georgia, but it does have a standout pass rusher in defensive lineman Jachai Polite, a junior who is having a breakout season with seven sacks. His four forced fumbles are tied for the FBS lead among defensive linemen.

The Gamecocks have surrendered only 11 sacks all season, with four of those coming in the early loss to Kentucky.

South Carolina's past four games have been decided by four points or fewer.

"They are a team that's played in a lot of close games in this league, won a lot of close games," Mullen said. "We've got to come out desperate to compete on every play."

The trip to Gainesville will be the second for Muschamp since he became South Carolina's coach. The first for the former Gators head coach was in 2016, when host Florida held on for a 20-7 victory after jumping out to a 20-0 lead after three quarters.

Muschamp was asked about the differences for this trip.

"We're an older team, number one," he said. "We have more experience on our football team. For me, it's another SEC East opponent. I know y'all have a hard time believing that, but it really is.

"We spend as much time at the office this week as we do every single week that we have. It's another great opportunity for our team on the road."

No Text
Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
1234T
South Carolina 5-3 -----
11 Florida 6-3 -----
O/U 54, FLA -6.5
Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at Florida Field Gainesville, FL
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
South Carolina
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Bentley 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.3% 1666 13 8 139.9
J. Bentley 134/215 1666 13 8
M. Scarnecchia 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.4% 338 4 0 145.9
M. Scarnecchia 27/47 338 4 0
D. Samuel 1 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 13 1 0 539.2
D. Samuel 1/1 13 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Dowdle 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
98 490 3
R. Dowdle 98 490 3 30
T. Williams 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 319 4
T. Williams 66 319 4 27
M. Denson 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 168 1
M. Denson 28 168 1 69
A. Turner 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 148 1
A. Turner 26 148 1 19
J. Bentley 19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 128 1
J. Bentley 41 128 1 22
S. Carroll 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 46 0
S. Carroll 4 46 0 28
D. Samuel 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 21 0
D. Samuel 6 21 0 11
J. Charlton 20 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Charlton 1 5 0 4
B. Hart 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
B. Hart 1 5 0 5
M. Scarnecchia 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -14 0
M. Scarnecchia 5 -14 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Edwards 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 556 6
B. Edwards 35 556 6 75
D. Samuel 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 407 5
D. Samuel 39 407 5 58
S. Smith 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 396 2
S. Smith 24 396 2 52
T. Williams 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 152 0
T. Williams 9 152 0 50
R. Dowdle 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 111 1
R. Dowdle 11 111 1 22
J. Vann 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 79 1
J. Vann 10 79 1 16
K. Crosby 3 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 78 0
K. Crosby 7 78 0 18
K. Pollard 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 62 1
K. Pollard 10 62 1 12
A. Turner 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 37 0
A. Turner 4 37 0 21
K. Markway 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 34 0
K. Markway 2 34 0 27
C. Dawkins 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 33 1
C. Dawkins 2 33 1 33
O. Smith 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 0
O. Smith 3 25 0 11
R. Davis 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 1
R. Davis 2 23 1 27
B. Hart 16 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
B. Hart 1 13 0 13
J. August 40 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
J. August 2 10 0 6
M. Denson 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
M. Denson 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Fenton 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
R. Fenton 0-0 0.0 3
S. Greene 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
S. Greene 0-0 0.0 1
J. Williams 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Williams 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. White 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
12/13 26/27
P. White 12/13 0 26/27 62
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Florida
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
F. Franks 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 1595 16 6 133.2
F. Franks 125/225 1595 16 6
K. Trask 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 162 1 0 140.5
K. Trask 14/22 162 1 0
K. Toney 4 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 20 1 0 598.0
K. Toney 1/1 20 1 0
L. Krull 14 TE
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 15 0 0 226.0
L. Krull 1/1 15 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Perine 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
93 480 3
L. Perine 93 480 3 25
J. Scarlett 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
84 470 3
J. Scarlett 84 470 3 48
D. Pierce 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 314 2
D. Pierce 42 314 2 68
F. Franks 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 173 3
F. Franks 66 173 3 21
K. Toney 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 148 0
K. Toney 14 148 0 34
M. Davis 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 61 0
M. Davis 13 61 0 16
T. Townsend 43 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 18 0
T. Townsend 1 18 0 18
J. Hammond 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
J. Hammond 1 11 0 11
I. Ricks 47 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
I. Ricks 1 9 0 9
E. Jones 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 8 0
E. Jones 7 8 0 8
I. Clement 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
I. Clement 1 5 0 5
K. Trask 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -4 1
K. Trask 5 -4 1 12
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
V. Jefferson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 298 4
V. Jefferson 23 298 4 38
F. Swain 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 263 5
F. Swain 13 263 5 65
J. Hammond 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 231 2
J. Hammond 16 231 2 49
T. Grimes 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 170 1
T. Grimes 15 170 1 34
K. Toney 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 152 0
K. Toney 14 152 0 45
T. Cleveland 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 142 2
T. Cleveland 14 142 2 38
L. Perine 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 142 0
L. Perine 8 142 0 63
M. Stephens 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 106 3
M. Stephens 8 106 3 26
J. Scarlett 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 80 0
J. Scarlett 8 80 0 30
L. Krull 14 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 45 0
L. Krull 4 45 0 30
M. Davis 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 33 0
M. Davis 3 33 0 19
K. Gamble 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 28 0
K. Gamble 4 28 0 12
C. Lewis 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 0
C. Lewis 3 26 0 18
K. Pitts 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
K. Pitts 2 21 0 12
D. Massey 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
D. Massey 1 18 0 18
F. Franks 13 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
F. Franks 1 15 0 15
D. Pierce 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
D. Pierce 2 15 0 9
R. Wells 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
R. Wells 1 6 0 6
R. Raymond 45 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 1
R. Raymond 1 1 1 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Stewart, jr. 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
B. Stewart, jr. 0-0 0.0 2
C. Gardner-Johnson 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Gardner-Johnson 0-0 0.0 1
L. Ancrum 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
L. Ancrum 0-0 0.0 1
C. Henderson 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Henderson 0-0 0.0 1
D. Stiner 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Stiner 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. McPherson 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
13/14 29/29
E. McPherson 13/14 0 29/29 68
J. Powell 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
J. Powell 1/1 0 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
