Drive Chart
FLA
FSU

No. 13 Florida aiming to end skid vs. rival Florida St.

  • STATS TSX
  • Nov 21, 2018

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Don't ask rookie Florida State head coach Willie Taggart how it feels to be heading into his first Seminoles-Gators rivalry game.

He'll correct you quickly.

"I've always been a part of it," said Taggart, a native of Bradenton, Fla., who grew up as a Florida State fan in a house full of family members who cheered for Florida. "(My best memories were) the ones we won. I remember all the ones we won. Don't think about the ones we lost. But it was a lot of great players playing in all those rivalries. I think if there's anything, a lot of great players and a lot of great coaches throughout all of those games. Again, you can throw out all the records and all the stats, it doesn't matter that game.

"You got to come ready to play and play for four quarters."

Both teams plan to do just that Saturday in Tallahassee, because both still have a lot left to play for.

In the case of the No. 13 Gators (8-3 overall), they're trying to improve their College Football Playoff ranking with one week left in the regular season in hopes of reaching one of the CFP's major "New Year's Six" bowls: the Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl, Orange Bowl, Cotton Bowl, Peach Bowl or Fiesta Bowl.

As for Florida State? Well, the Seminoles (5-6) need a win against their rivals just to reach a bowl game -- any bowl game.

Florida State has qualified for a bowl every year since 1981 -- an NCAA-record streak that spans 36 years -- and the Seminoles also haven't had a losing season since 1975. But Florida coach Dan Mullen would be just fine with seeing both those go down in flames Saturday.

"That'd be great," Mullen said Monday when asked if he'd like to be the team to end Florida State's streaks. "I'd love to do it. But that's what rivalry games are all about, right?"

That they are. But that's not what Taggart wants to be remembered for in Year 1 of what he hopes is a long tenure in Tallahassee.

"(The bowl streak) is very important," Taggart said. "We're a prideful university. We pride ourselves on winning, and you think about the streak, that's winning. We have been winning every year. So it's very important that we go out and give our fans, our alumni, our former players and coaches that have been here and our current players and coaches everything we can to see that we get this victory and keep it going."

The Seminoles are coming off a much-needed victory against Boston College, which dominated Florida State for most of the game but wound up on the wrong side of a 22-21 final score. Seminoles quarterback Deondre Francois hit receiver Tammorrion Terry for a 74-yard touchdown pass with under two minutes to play and the Florida State defense stuffed Boston College on its final drive to pull off the upset.

The win by the Seminoles ended a three-game losing streak and kept hope alive for a bowl game.

Florida, meanwhile, wrapped up its second straight victory last Saturday with a 63-10 rout of Idaho. But Saturday likely won't be as easy; the Gators haven't beaten the Seminoles in five years and their last win in Tallahassee came in 2012.

And, according to Mullen, visiting Florida's capital city isn't exactly a trip the Gators like to take.

Mullen was asked this week about a story that dated back to the days when Urban Meyer was head coach. And the story went like this: Florida coaches didn't let their players eat out anywhere while they were in Tallahassee -- because they were ... wait for it ... wait for it ... worried their players would be poisoned.

"As coaches, we're paranoid about everything," Mullen said, according to the Tampa Bay Times. "You are. I mean, if you go on the road and somebody like gets sick or something after dinner, you're like, 'Oh, they poisoned us.' As a coach you're paranoid about everything all the time. But you would hope that would not really happen. College football, man, they're some passionate people about college football and about their teams. So we're always cautious about everything going on."

Well ... alrightly then.

Florida leads the all-time series 34-26-2, but the Gators lost their most recent meeting a year ago 38-22, and none of the current players have ever walked away from this rivalry game as winners.

They're hoping that changes Saturday.

"I've just got to get a win against them," Florida senior tight end C'yontai Lewis said. "They beat me on my official visit and they beat me every year I've been here. I've just got to get that win."

So do the Seminoles -- to keep the streak alive, to salvage a down season and to keep state bragging rights over the Gators for one more year.

"It's a rivalry game. It's the last game of the season. You don't want to lose the last game of the season," Francois told Seminoles.com on Tuesday. "I think the fans hate Florida more than they hate Miami. So we'd like to go out with a win any way we can get it."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
1234T
11 Florida 8-3 -----
Florida State 5-6 -----
O/U 52, FSU +6.5
Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium Tallahassee, FL
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Florida
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
F. Franks 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.2% 2030 20 6 140.5
F. Franks 159/273 2030 20 6
K. Trask 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 162 1 0 140.5
K. Trask 14/22 162 1 0
E. Jones 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 125 2 0 181.9
E. Jones 12/16 125 2 0
K. Toney 4 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 20 1 0 598.0
K. Toney 1/1 20 1 0
L. Krull 14 TE
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 15 0 0 226.0
L. Krull 1/1 15 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Scarlett 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
102 629 3
J. Scarlett 102 629 3 48
L. Perine 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
115 621 5
L. Perine 115 621 5 25
D. Pierce 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
60 410 2
D. Pierce 60 410 2 68
F. Franks 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
84 230 6
F. Franks 84 230 6 21
K. Toney 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 199 0
K. Toney 18 199 0 34
M. Davis 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 61 0
M. Davis 13 61 0 16
J. Hammond 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 32 1
J. Hammond 2 32 1 21
E. Jones 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 27 0
E. Jones 14 27 0 15
T. Townsend 43 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 18 0
T. Townsend 1 18 0 18
I. Clement 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 17 0
I. Clement 4 17 0 6
R. Raymond 45 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 16 0
R. Raymond 2 16 0 14
I. Ricks 47 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
I. Ricks 2 13 0 9
K. Trask 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -4 1
K. Trask 5 -4 1 12
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
V. Jefferson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 347 5
V. Jefferson 27 347 5 38
J. Hammond 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 296 3
J. Hammond 24 296 3 49
F. Swain 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 263 5
F. Swain 13 263 5 65
T. Grimes 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 248 1
T. Grimes 20 248 1 35
K. Toney 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 239 1
K. Toney 22 239 1 45
T. Cleveland 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 212 3
T. Cleveland 18 212 3 38
L. Perine 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 142 0
L. Perine 8 142 0 63
M. Stephens 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 106 3
M. Stephens 8 106 3 26
C. Lewis 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 97 0
C. Lewis 7 97 0 27
J. Scarlett 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 84 0
J. Scarlett 10 84 0 30
L. Krull 14 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 75 0
L. Krull 6 75 0 30
K. Pitts 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 73 1
K. Pitts 3 73 1 52
K. Gamble 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 58 0
K. Gamble 7 58 0 13
M. Davis 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 33 0
M. Davis 3 33 0 19
D. Pierce 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 20 1
D. Pierce 5 20 1 9
D. Massey 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
D. Massey 1 18 0 18
J. Copeland 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
J. Copeland 1 16 0 16
F. Franks 13 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
F. Franks 1 15 0 15
R. Wells 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
R. Wells 1 6 0 6
D. Green 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Green 1 3 0 3
R. Raymond 45 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 1
R. Raymond 1 1 1 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Burney 30 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Burney 3-0 0.0 0
B. Stewart, jr. 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
B. Stewart, jr. 0-0 0.0 2
C. Gardner-Johnson 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
C. Gardner-Johnson 0-0 0.0 2
L. Ancrum 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
L. Ancrum 0-0 0.0 1
C. Henderson 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
C. Henderson 0-0 0.0 2
D. Stiner 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Stiner 0-0 0.0 1
V. Miller 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
V. Miller 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. McPherson 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
13/15 40/40
E. McPherson 13/15 0 40/40 79
J. Powell 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/1 5/5
J. Powell 1/1 0 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Florida State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Francois 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58% 2577 14 10 124.2
D. Francois 213/367 2577 14 10
J. Blackman 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.7% 510 5 1 177.1
J. Blackman 33/51 510 5 1
N. Murray 8 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
N. Murray 0/1 0 0 0
D. Matthews 29 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
D. Matthews 0/1 0 0 0
C. Akers 3 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
C. Akers 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Akers 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
148 669 6
C. Akers 148 669 6 85
J. Patrick 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
98 326 1
J. Patrick 98 326 1 18
A. Rasul 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 46 1
A. Rasul 10 46 1 7
T. Harrison 88 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 23 0
T. Harrison 2 23 0 13
N. Murray 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 4 0
N. Murray 5 4 0 14
K. Helton 20 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
K. Helton 1 2 0 2
A. Grant 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 0 0
A. Grant 5 0 0 3
D. Matthews 29 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
D. Matthews 1 -9 0 0
D. Francois 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
67 -25 2
D. Francois 67 -25 2 21
J. Blackman 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 -26 0
J. Blackman 11 -26 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
N. Murray 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
51 709 3
N. Murray 51 709 3 58
T. Terry 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 666 8
T. Terry 32 666 8 78
K. Gavin 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 415 1
K. Gavin 26 415 1 49
D. Matthews 29 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 374 1
D. Matthews 39 374 1 31
T. McKitty 6 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 251 2
T. McKitty 25 251 2 32
K. Helton 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 176 1
K. Helton 11 176 1 73
C. Akers 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 130 1
C. Akers 22 130 1 25
J. Patrick 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 102 1
J. Patrick 16 102 1 20
T. Harrison 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 67 1
T. Harrison 8 67 1 21
G. Nabers 32 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 46 0
G. Nabers 3 46 0 25
G. Campbell 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 42 0
G. Campbell 4 42 0 26
N. Upshur 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 39 0
N. Upshur 3 39 0 28
K. Laborn 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 37 0
K. Laborn 1 37 0 37
O. Wilson 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 35 0
O. Wilson 4 35 0 12
A. Rasul 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
A. Rasul 1 -2 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Westbrook 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
A. Westbrook 0-0 0.0 2
D. Jackson 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Jackson 0-0 0.0 1
H. Nasirildeen 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
H. Nasirildeen 0-0 0.0 1
K. Meyers 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
K. Meyers 0-0 0.0 2
S. Samuels III 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0.0
S. Samuels III 0-0 0.0 4
L. Taylor 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
L. Taylor 0-0 0.0 1
A. Lytton 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Lytton 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Aguayo 23 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
11/17 28/29
R. Aguayo 11/17 0 28/29 61
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores