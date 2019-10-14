College football schedule, kickoff times for Week 9: Auburn at LSU picked for SEC on CBS Game of the Week
A top-15 matchup in Death Valley will set the stage for the SEC West race
No. 2 LSU proved to be the national championship contender with its 42-28 win against Florida at home on Saturday night, and now Tiger Stadium will once again be the site of a matchup between SEC elite teams when No. 11 Auburn comes to down on Oct. 26 for the SEC on CBS Game of the Week.
The game, set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff with Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jamie Erdahl on the call, will feature Joe Burrow and the nation's most prolific scoring offense against an Auburn defense loaded with with future NFL players up front. It's also sure to be an instant-classic judging by the way this series has gone with Ed Orgeron and Gus Malzahn as coaches. Two years ago in Death Valley, Auburn rallied from a 20-point deficit to stun LSU and then last year, LSU returned the favor by knocking off Auburn with a last-second field goal that left the Jordan-Hare Stadium crowd stunned.
Elsewhere in the SEC, No. 1 Alabama will host Arkansas and No. 22 Missouri will be tested on the road against Kentucky. The Week 9 slate will also feature a massive game in the Big Ten between No. 4 Ohio State and No. 6 Wisconsin, the toughest test remaining for No. 8 Notre Dame playing at No. 16 Michigan and a potential upset alert spot for No. 7 Penn State at Michigan State.
Check out the kickoff times and TV info below for Week 9 (all times Eastern):
SEC
- Noon -- Mississippi State at Texas A&M, TV: SEC Network
- 3:30 p.m. -- Auburn at LSU, TV: CBS
- 4 p.m. -- South Carolina at Tennessee, TV: SEC Network
- 7 p.m. -- Arkansas at Alabama, TV: ESPN
- 7:30 p.m. -- Missouri at Kentucky, TV: SEC Network
