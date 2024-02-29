The SEC announced its appearance schedule for the league's coaches ahead of 2024 SEC Media Days this summer. This year's event will take place from July 15-18 at the Omni Hotel in downtown Dallas, Texas. It will be the first time that SEC Media Days are held in Texas and just the fourth time overall that it will take place outside of Birmingham, Alabama.

There's plenty to look forward to from the four-day event. For starters, this will mark the first major media appearance as SEC members for newcomers Texas and Oklahoma. Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian and Sooners coach Brent Venables will share a stage with the likes of Georgia's Kirby Smart and LSU's Brian Kelly as they try and set the tone for their inaugural seasons.

This also marks the first SEC Media Days event without Nick Saban in almost 20 years. The legendary coach retired after the 2023 season and was replaced by Washington's Kalen DeBoer. Though media days won't serve as DeBoer's Alabama introduction, it will serve as a milestone in his tenure just over a month before the season is set to kick off.

Other new coaches joining the fray are Mississippi State's Jeff Lebby, who coached under Venables as offensive coordinator at Oklahoma, and Texas A&M's Mike Elko. A former Texas A&M defensive coordinator, Elko made his return to College Station after the Aggies decided to move on from Jimbo Fisher.

With a lot of ground to cover, here is a look at the schedule for 2024 SEC Media Days.

Monday, July 15

LSU -- Brian Kelly

Ole Miss -- Lane Kiffin

South Carolina -- Shane Beamer

Vanderbilt -- Clark Lea

Tuesday, July 16

Georgia -- Kirby Smart

Missouri -- Eliah Drinkwitz

Oklahoma -- Brent Venables

Tennessee -- Josh Heupel

Wednesday, July 17

Alabama -- Kalen DeBoer

Florida -- Billy Napier

Mississippi State -- Jeff Lebby

Texas -- Steve Sarkisian

Thursday, July 18

Arkansas -- Sam Pittman

Auburn -- High Freeze

Kentucky -- Mark Stoops

Texas A&M -- Mike Elko