The SEC announced its appearance schedule for the league's coaches ahead of 2024 SEC Media Days this summer. This year's event will take place from July 15-18 at the Omni Hotel in downtown Dallas, Texas. It will be the first time that SEC Media Days are held in Texas and just the fourth time overall that it will take place outside of Birmingham, Alabama.
There's plenty to look forward to from the four-day event. For starters, this will mark the first major media appearance as SEC members for newcomers Texas and Oklahoma. Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian and Sooners coach Brent Venables will share a stage with the likes of Georgia's Kirby Smart and LSU's Brian Kelly as they try and set the tone for their inaugural seasons.
This also marks the first SEC Media Days event without Nick Saban in almost 20 years. The legendary coach retired after the 2023 season and was replaced by Washington's Kalen DeBoer. Though media days won't serve as DeBoer's Alabama introduction, it will serve as a milestone in his tenure just over a month before the season is set to kick off.
Other new coaches joining the fray are Mississippi State's Jeff Lebby, who coached under Venables as offensive coordinator at Oklahoma, and Texas A&M's Mike Elko. A former Texas A&M defensive coordinator, Elko made his return to College Station after the Aggies decided to move on from Jimbo Fisher.
With a lot of ground to cover, here is a look at the schedule for 2024 SEC Media Days.
Monday, July 15
LSU -- Brian Kelly
Ole Miss -- Lane Kiffin
South Carolina -- Shane Beamer
Vanderbilt -- Clark Lea
Tuesday, July 16
Georgia -- Kirby Smart
Missouri -- Eliah Drinkwitz
Oklahoma -- Brent Venables
Tennessee -- Josh Heupel
Wednesday, July 17
Alabama -- Kalen DeBoer
Florida -- Billy Napier
Mississippi State -- Jeff Lebby
Texas -- Steve Sarkisian
Thursday, July 18
Arkansas -- Sam Pittman
Auburn -- High Freeze
Kentucky -- Mark Stoops
Texas A&M -- Mike Elko